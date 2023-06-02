Beef bullocks sold to 290 per kg for a 644kg Limousin at £1870.

Store bullocks to 33pp for a 468kg Charolais at £1570

Lisnaskea producer 468kg Charolais at £1570, 502kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240; Derrylester producer 600 kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 632 kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, 614 Aberdeen Angus at £1600; Enniskillen producer 650kg Limousin 1690, 652kg at £1680, 594kg at £1670, 644kg at £1870, 626kg at £ 1740; Aughnacloy producer 466kg at £1490; Ballinamallard producer 740kg Charolais at £1740, 642kg Charolais at £1600; Derrygonnelly producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus at £960, 358kg Aberdeen Angus at £960, 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £980, 354kg at £910; Lisnaskea producer 532kg Hereford at £1240 and Garrison producer 356kg Charolais at £950, 320kg Charolais at £890, 342kg at £930.

Enniskillen Mart

Suckler cows

2020 born Hereford cow with Charolais bull calf at foot served again March £2160; 2018 born Friesian cow with March born Limousin heifer calf £2160; 2020 born Saler with October calf at £1980; 2020 born Limousin with December calf at £1840; 2018 born Belgian Blue cow with April born calf at £1820 and 2019 Simmental cow with April born calf at £1980.

Fat cows

870kg £2080, 864kg £1770, 756kg Charolais £1720, 854kg Charolais £1660, 864kg sh £1680, 654kg £1440, 590kg Limousin £1220, 674kg Belgian Blue £1440, 550kg £720 and 802kg Simmental bull £1610.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from 700 to 1340 for a Limousin 398kg

Heifers sold from £650 to £1220 for a Charolais 379kg.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 316kg Simmental bull at £950, 368kg Limousin bull at £1170, 349kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 300kg Charolais heifer at £920, 380kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 374kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 320kg Limousin steer at £980, Derrylin producer 343kg Limousin steer 970, 313kg at £ 900, 326kg at 940, 255kg Charolais heifer at £790, Castlederg producer 382kg Charolais heifer at 1230, 379 kg at 1220, 385kg steer at 1230, 398kg Limousin steer at 1340, 363kg Charolais heifer at 1100, 432kg Limousin heifer at 1290, Ederny producer Charolais steer: 330kg at 1150, 299kg at 90, 319kg at 910. Charolais heifer: 329kg at 870, Enniskillen producer 326kg Limousin heifer 940. 313kg £900, Derrylin producer 201kg Charolais heifer £770, 286kg Charolais steer £1010, Garrison producer 240kg Hereford steer £700, 220kg Charolais heifer £750, 271kg Charolais steer £920, Kinawley producer 421kg Limousin steer £1250, 374lg Charolais steer £960, 419kg Limousin steer £1060, 343kg Charolais steer £1140 and Derrylester producer 305kg Limousin steer £1060, 276kg Charolais heifer £880, 236kg Limousin heifer £850, 309kg Charolais steer £1130.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from £200 to £460 for a Limousin, heifers to £340 for a Hereford.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 298ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £1550.

Light weights sold from 300ppk for a 410kg Charolais at £1230.

Tempo producer Charolais 520kg at £1550, Charolais 510kg at £1500; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 510kg at £1500, Charolais 510kg at £1490, Charolais 510kg £1500 and Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 550kg at £1550.

Bullocks

Letterbreen producer 582kg Charolais at £1640, 720kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620, 642kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590, 582kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470; Kinawley producer 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1270, 490kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240, 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410; Derrylin producer 386kg Charolais at £1300, 380kg Charolais at £1200, 352kg Limousin at £1210, 404kg Charolais at £1310, 360kg Charolais at £1230, 452kg Limousin at £1500, 404kg Charolais at £1400, 400kg Charolais at £1330, 462kg Hereford at £1280; Irvinestown producer 572kg Charolais at £1760, 628kg Limousin (bull) at £1640, 640kg Charolais at £1810, 586kg Simmental at £1590, 612kg Charolais at £1740, 576kg Limousin at £1690; Fivemiletown producer 360kg Charolais at £1130, 348kg Limousin at £1040; Derrylin producer 510kg Limousin at £1510, 604kg Limousin at £1580, 542kg Charolais at £1600; Roscor producer 488kg Charolais at £1500, 376kg Charolais at £1340, 404kg Charolais at £1370; Belleek producer 392kg Charolais at £1390; Ballinamallard producer 500kg Charolais at £1610, 512kg Limousin at £1530, 502kg Charolais at £1610, 542kg Limousin at £1650, 576kg Charolais at £1730, 526kg Charolais at £1650; Magheraveely producer 592kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1710, 544kg Limousin at £1580; Kesh producer 650kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1840, 640kg Charolais at £1710, 604kg Charolais at £1700, 662kg Limousin at £1830, 624kg Limousin at £1840