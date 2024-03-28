Beef bullocks selling to 305p twice for 840kg at £2562 at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 264p for 650kg at £1716, Friesian cows to 165p for 780kg at £1287.
Beef heifers to 308p for 640kg at £1971.
Beef bullocks to 305p twice for 840kg at £2562 at 730kg at £2226 and to a top per head of £2660 for 950kg.
Friesian bullocks sold to 226p for 580kg at £1310.
Beef cows
B Millar, Randalstown Belgian Blue 650kg £1716 (264), D Rainey, Finvoy Limousin 720kg £1843 (256), local farmer Limousin 620kg £1556 (251), R O’Neill, Dunloy Limousin 710kg £1760 (248), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 780kg £1903 (244), D Rainey, Finvoy Limousin 650kg £1586 (244), Charolais 740kg £1783 (241), D Robinson, Glenarm Charolais 670kg £1567 (234), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 700kg £1638 (234), S Hall, Larne Limousin 650kg £1475 (227), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Charolais 650kg £1469 (226), S Heenan, Downpatrick Charolais 780kg £1731 (222), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £1480 (221), S Hall, Larne Belgian Blue 640kg £1395 (218) and C and M McMullan, Drumsurn Limousin 710kg £1547 (218).
Friesian cows
D Wallace, Antrim Holstein 780kg £1287 (165), G Connon, Aldergrove 750kg £1230 (164), D Winter, Randalstown Friesian 780kg £1263 (162), 860kg £1384 (161), H McNabney, Clough 510kg £816 (160), local farmer 640kg £1017 (159), G Connon, Aldergrove Holstein 750kg £1155 (154), W T Robinson, Glenarm Friesian 570kg £860 (151), 570kg £815 (143), D Wallace, Antrim Holstein 720kg £1022 (142), G Connon, Aldergrove Friesian 740kg £1021 (138), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Holstein 670kg £917 (137) and W Hamill, Aughafatten Friesian 610kg £805 (132).
Beef bullocks
Top per head
W Kee, Strabane Charolais 950kg £2660, M Tweed, Comber Charolais 840kg £2562, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 910kg £2493, D Bingham, Banbridge Limousin 870kg £2479, W Kee, Strabane Hereford 920kg £2456, C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 860kg £2442, M Tweed, Comber Charolais 840kg £2436, 820kg £2435, C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 830kg £2390, M Tweed, Comber Charolais 810kg £2381, J J McCloskey, Kilrea Charolais 850kg £2380, M Tweed, Comber Charolais 890kg £2367, 790kg £2346, 800kg £2344, F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 850kg £2329 and C Livingstone, Benburb Limousin 820kg £2304.
Top per kg
M Tweed, Comber Charolais 840kg £2562 (305) J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 730kg £2226 (305) M Tweed, Charolais 790kg £2346 (297) Charolais 820kg £2435 (297) local farmer, Limousin 710kg £2094 (295) J Scott, Limousin 740kg £2183 (295) C Livingstone, Charolais 670kg £1976 (295) M Tweed, Comber Charolais 810kg £2381 (294) Charolais 800kg £2344 (293) Charolais 840kg £2436 (290) A Murphy, Limousin 760kg £2196 (289) C Livingstone Charolais 830kg £2390 (288) J Scott, Charolais 770kg £2209 (287) D Bingham, Limousin 770kg £2209 (287) local farmer, Limousin 610kg £1738 (285) and D Bingham, Limousin 870kg £2479 (285).
Beef heifers
T Robinson, Ballynure Limousin 640kg £1971 (308) J McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 690kg £2118 (307) T Robinson, Limousin 650kg £1950 (300) T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 630kg £1852 (294) T Robinson, Limousin 660kg £1927 (292) M McFall, Limousin 540kg £1571 (291) T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 680kg £1972 (290) B O’Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 690kg £1994 (289) TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 790kg £2275 (288) J McLaughlin, Limousin 720kg £2073 (288) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 690kg £1980 (287) M McFall, Limousin 580kg £1664 (287) Linton Brothers, Charolais 690kg £1980 (287) M McFall, Limousin 630kg £1801 (286) H and J Christie, Dunloy Charolais 610kg £1726 (283) and M McFall, Limousin 560kg £1584 (283).
Friesian bullocks
G Rowney, Ballynure 580kg £1310 (226) G Rowney, Ballynure 560kg £1260 (225) H McNabney, Clough 580kg £1287 (222) M McCord, Antrim 490kg £1068 (218) G Rowney, Ballyclare 580kg £1247 (215) D Strahan, 610kg £1311 (215) H McNabney, 570kg £1225 (215) 550kg £1177 (214) J Rowney, 490kg £1043 (213) M McCord 480kg £1008 (210) M Wallace, 550kg £1155 (210) and S Duggan, 530kg £1097 (207).
Friday 22nd March 2024: Dairy cows - An entry of 43 dairy cattle sold to £1820.
Leading prices as follows:
WG Johnston, Belfast £1820, £1750, J and M Wilson, Broughshane £1750, J Adams, Ballymena 2x £1700, J and M Wilson, £1680, M Montgomery £1600, TR Lilburn, Dromore £1520, M Montgomery, Kells £1500, D McNeilly, £1480, T Savage, £1450, £1400, J Adams, £1400, D McNeilly, £1350 and J Watts Jnr, Templepatrick £1300, TJ Gordon, £1200.
Sucklers
24 sucklers sold to £2000.
Leadings prices as follows:
D Morrow, Glenarm Simmental £2000, Simmental £1680, I Overend, Bellaghy Saler £1650, R J Gamble, Shorthorn beef £1380, D Morrow, Simmental £1350, Limousin £1320, Hereford £1320, Limousin £1300, D Boyd, 2x Belgian Blue £1300 and R Shaw, Hereford £1220, Hereford £1200.
Calves
Another smashing entry of 420 calves resulted in a super trade.
Bulls topped at £700, heifers at £620 and reared Friesians to £620.
Bulls
A Gibson, Glenarm Charolais £700, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £660, S Brennan, Abondance £650, Abondance £645, MT Boyd, Kilwaughter 4x Belgian Blue £645, S Brennan, Belgian Blue £640, RJT Fleming, Simmental £630, S Brennan, Belgian Blue £630, WJ Presho, Belgian Blue £630, MT Boyd, Larne £620, A Gibson, Glenarm £620 and A Carson, Hereford £615.
Heifers
S Brennan, Abondance £620, Belgian Blue £560, MT Boyd, Kilwaughter 5x £560, A McBurney, Belgian Blue £550, RJ T Fleming, Simmental £535, £525, Simmental £520, H Thompson, Randalstown Belgian Blue £515, RJT Fleming, Simmental £510, Hamills, Belgian Blue £510, RJ T Fleming Simmental £500 and MT Boyd, Kilwaughter Abondance £500.
Friesian bulls
A Gibson, Glenarm £620, S Brennan, 2x £445, 2x £400, K Craig, Ballyclare £345, WJ Presho, £310, local farmer, 2x £310 and H Stewart, Ballyclare 5x £310, 2x £285.
Weanlings
An entry of 300 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1110 over for a Charolais 430kg at £1540 presented by C and R McKeown, Aughafatten.
Heifers sold to £1130 over for a Limousin 420kg at £1550.
Leading prices as follows:
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
R J Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 290kg £1100 (379) P White, Maghera Limousin 260kg £960 (369) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £1060 (353) local farmer, Antrim Charolais 240kg £830 (345) Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £740 (336) 280kg £940 (335) S Montford, Charolais 270kg £900 (333) Hollow Farm, Abondance 180kg £560 (311) T Connon, Broughshane Saler 300kg £900 (300) G Cummings, Ballyclare Limousin 290kg £840 (289) SG Hanna, Cullybackey Hereford 230kg £610 (265) W Spence, Abondance 220kg £580 (263) and P McAlernon, Fleckvieh 210kg £540 (257).
301kg to 350kg
P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 350kg £1410 (402) G Hayes, Limousin 350kg £1320 (377) DS Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 350kg £1320 (377) G Hayes, Limousin 340kg £1280 (376) J Matthews, Bangor Limousin 340kg £1220 (358) G Hayes, Limousin 320kg £1140 (356) H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 320kg £1140 (356) G Hayes, Limousin 320kg £1135 (354) H O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1240 (354) G Hayes, Limousin 320kg £1120 (350) R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1100 (343) T Connon, Broughshane Saler 320kg £1090 (340) and I Wallace, Doagh Limousin 320kg £1090 (340).
351kg and over
C and R McKeown, Charolais 370kg £1400 (378) P Wythe, Limousin 370kg £1370 (370) WM and J O’Kane, Charolais 390kg £1440 (369) R McNabney, Limousin 370kg £1360 (367) H O’Kane, Charolais 380kg £1390 (365) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1420 (364) Limousin 380kg £1380 (363) T White, Limousin 390kg £1410 (361) Limousin 360kg £1300 (361) C and R McKeown, Charolais 430kg £1540 (358) S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1450 (353) and P and J O'Kane, Abondance 430kg £1520 (353) Charolais 380kg £1340 (352).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
J Mulvenna, Glenarm 2x Limousin 180kg £660 (366) S McCormick, Ballymena Charolais 290kg £1020 (351) G McLarnon Abondance 250kg £875 (350) M Henderson-Neill, Limousin 250kg £870 (348) Limousin 300kg £1040 (346) G McLarnon, Abondance 250kg £865 (346) H Hall, Limousin 300kg £1020 (340) G Mclarnon, Abondance 250kg £840 (336) S Montford, Charolais 280kg £940 (335) G McLarnon, Abondance 250kg £825 (330) and G Cummings, Charolais 270kg £890 (329).
301kg to 350kg
G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £1290 (379) Limousin 320kg £1210 (378) M Henderson- Neill, Limousin 310kg £1150 (371) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £1180 (368) P Whyte, Limousin 330kg £1190 (360) Ballylurgan Farm, Limousin 310kg £1090 (351) DS Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £1160 (351) R McNabney, Limousin 340kg £1190 (350) T White, Limousin 310kg £1080 (348) R Montford, Limousin 320kg £1110 (346) H Hall, Charolais 320kg £1060 (331) and D Hume, Charolais 340kg £1120 (329).
351kg and over
WJ McClintock, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £1440 (400) Limousin 380kg £1480 (389) Jalex Livestock, Limousin 420kg £1550 (369) DS Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £1380 (363) T White, Limousin 360kg £1250 (347) R McNabney, Limousin 370kg £1260 (340) Jalex Livestock, Limousin 400kg £1350 (337) D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 400kg £1330 (332) E Donnelly, Charolais 380kg £1250 (329) S Wright, Limousin 360kg £1180 (327) Jalex Livestock, Limousin 450kg £1470 (326) Limousin 440kg £1420 (322) and S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1180 (318).
Monday 25th March 2024: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade.
Ewes and lambs to £285 and springers to £182.
Pet lambs
S Fry, Kells £55, R N Weatherup, Larne £46, S Fry, Kells £46, R N Weatherup, Larne £44, £42 x2, J and D Boyle, Ballyclare £42, P Gregg, Gracehill £40, G Christie, Claudy £40, A Kirkpatrick, Crumlin £40, J and D Boyle, Ballyclare £38, S Millar, Ballymena £38, M McNeill, Cushendun £36, S Gregg, Glarryford £36, T Wray, Carnlough £32, C Agnew, Ballyclare £32, R N Weatherup, Larne £32 x4, E McCormick, Carnlough £32, M McNeill, Cushendun £30, A and J Currie, Ballyclare £30, C Agnew, Ballyclare £30 and B Spence, Antrim £30.
Springers
V Anderson, Cloughmills 2 Charollais £182, B Crawford, Ballygally 10 Mule £175, V Anderson, Cloughmills 2 Charollais £165, B Crawford, Ballygally 9 Mule £160, R Howie, Doagh 5 Texel £155, 3 Suffolk £150, 6 Mule £145, 4 Mule £145 and P McConnell, Ligoniel 12 Easycare £132, 2 Suffolk £128, 7 Mule £128, 5 Easycare £125, 12 Easycare £125.
Ewes and lambs
I McCluggage, Glarryford 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £285, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £280, N Alexander, Gracehill 3 Texel and 5 lambs £275, I McCluggage, 2 Texel and 4 lambs £275, 2 Suffolk and 1 lamb £275, A McCarry, Armoy 2 Texel and 4 lambs £270, S Loughery, Limavady 5 Crossbred and 10 lambs £270, J Gardiner, Ballymena 1 Texel and 2 lambs £268, S Loughery, 5 Crossbred and 10 lambs £265, A and D Glass, Ballycastle 11 Suffolk and 21 lambs £265, 9 Suffolk and 16 lambs £245, J Gardiner, 4 Texel and 7 lambs £242, N Alexander, Gracehill, 5 Texel and 9 lambs £240 and B McAlister, 5 Crossbred and 7 lambs £235.
Store lambs
S R Simpson, Broughshane 1 Mule £158, J Simpson, Ballymena 2 Mule £150, 3 Texel £138, 2 Dorset £125.
Tuesday 26th March 2024: 330 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.
Bullocks to £1080 over for a Limousin 430kg at £1510 from Paul White, Maghera.
Heifers sold to £1250 over for a Limousin 580kg at £1830 offered by W Weatherup, Carrickfergus.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 370kg £1160 (313) C Minford, Crumlin Limousin 500kg £1560 (312) J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 450kg £1390 (308) C Minford, Nutt's Corner, 2x Limousin 460kg £1420 (308) P Whyte, Limousin 400kg £1220 (305) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 450kg £1370 (304) C Minford, Limousin 440kg £1290 (293) B Davidson, Greyabbey Limousin 400kg £1170 (292) R McNabney, Limousin 500kg £1460 (292) IM McCracken, Limousin 490kg £1430 (291) T White, Maghera Limousin 430g £1250 (290) B Davidson, Limousin 410kg £1190 (290) R McNabney, Limousin 470kg £1360 (289) J Gault, Limousin 490kg £1400 (285) and P Whyte, Limousin 410kg £1170 (285).
501kg and over
W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 580kg £1830 (315) Charolais 510kg £1540 (302) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1620 (294) I M McCracken, Limousin 510kg £1490 (292) J Smyth, Charolais 530kg £1500 (283) D Dunlop, Limousin 520kg £1470 (282) F McKendry, Limousin 570kg £1600 (280) Limousin 550kg £1530 (278) W Ward, Crumlin Limousin 590kg £1640 (278) W Knowles, Cloughmills Charolais 530kg £1460 (275) C Minford, Limousin 530kg £1450 (273) F McKendry, Limousin 510kg £1390 (272) WJ McCurdy, Limousin 510kg £1390 (272) A Smyth, Charolais 530kg £1440 (271) J Maybin, Kells Limousin 510kg £1360 (266) and R Creith, Bushmills Charolais 590kg £1560 (264).
Bullocks
0 to 500kg
P Whyte, Limousin 430kg £1510 (351) RJ Anderson, Limousin 470kg £1450 (308) Limousin 490kg £1510 (308) S and J Moore, Ballymoney Limousin 480kg £1400 (291) KD Reid, Lurgan Limousin 410kg £1180 (287) J Hutchinson, Charolais 470kg £1350 (287) J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 380kg £1090 (286) E Little, Ballymena Limousin 420kg £1190 (283) J Gault, Limousin 450kg £1270 (282) T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 490kg £1380 (281) S and J Moore, Simmental 500kg £1400 (280) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 410kg £1120 (273) and WL Wilson, 2x Hereford 470kg £1280 (272).
501kg and over
J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 510kg £1580 (309) J Hutchinson, Charolais 520kg £1560 (300) RJ Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 520kg £1550 (298) T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £1570 (296) D Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 550kg £1610 (292) D Dunlop, Abondance 550kg £1570 (285) J Hutchinson, Charolais 520kg £1480 (284) J Hutchinson, Charolais 510kg £1450 (284) Charolais 530kg £1490 (281) Limousin 510kg £1420 (278) Charolais 550kg £1530 (278) D Kennedy, Limousin 560kg £1550 (276) A Smyth, Charolais 550kg £1520 (276) KD Reid, 2x Saler 510kg £1400 (274) and HG Kennedy, Charolais 580kg £1590 (274).
Wednesday 27th March 2024: 207 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.
Fat hoggets sold to 781p for 8 Beltex 21.5kg at £168 offered by Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm and to a top per head of £192 for 2 Beltex 27kg.
Spring lambs sold to 843p for 4 Texels 20.5kg at £173 presented by D Scott, Coleraine.
Fat ewes sold to £255.
Fat hoggets
Top per kg
H O’Neill, Glenarm 8 Beltex 21.5kg £168 (781) 2 Beltex 20.5kg £160 (780) J Adams, Broughshane 1 Dutch Spotted 23kg £166 (721) J Millar, Broughshane 6 Texel 24kg £173 (720) J Lamont, Kells 9 Crossbred 23kg £165 (717) S Small, Randalstown 1 Beltex 24kg £172 (716) local farmer, Crossbred 23.5kg £166 (706) H O’Neill, Beltex 27.5kg £192 (698) WA Hagan, Ballyclare 3 Texel 24.5kg £171 (698) local farmer, Crossbred 22.5kg £157 (697) E McCormick, Carnlough 34 Blackface 22.5kg £155.50 (691) S Gregg, Crossbred 23kg £158 (687) C O’Neill, 10 Crossbred 22kg £151 (686) C Wilson, Carnlough 19 Blackface 24kg £164.50 (685) D Hamilton, 20 Easycare 23.5kg £161 (685) D Gibson, 5 Suffolk 25kg £171 (684) A Hill, Dromore 2 Dorset 24kg £164 (683) RB and MR Moore, Larne 2 Dorset 23kg £157 (682) B Lyttle, Moorfields 20 Texel 23kg £157 (682) W Mackey, Crumlin 8 Suffolk 24.5kg £167 (681) D McClintock, Broughshane 2 Dutch Spotted 22.5kg £153 (680) S Kane, Ballyclare 24 Suffolk 23.5kg £159 (676) M Crawford, 6 Crossbred 25.5kg £172.50 (676) and J Houston, Randalstown 8 Rouge 21kg £142 (676).
Top per head
H O’Neill, Glenarm 2 Beltex 27.5kg £192, A White, Kells 2 Texel 335.5kg £191, R Orr, Cloughmills 1 Texel 39kg £190, MM Henry, 6 Texel 32.5kg £189, J Reid, Ballymoney 15 Texel 30kg £185, MM Henry, 3 Texel 30kg £183, M Wallace, Cloughmills 1 Suffolk 29.5kg £181, H Hillan, Broughshane 1 Crossbred 34kg £180, S Wilson, Ballymena 2 Blue 43.5kg £180, D Gibson, 7 Suffolk 30kg £178, S Millar, Ballymena 10 Crossbred 30.5kg £177, A Millar, 6 Texel 29.5kg £176, W Reid, 22 Texel 30.5kg £176, WR and JR Dunn, Ballyclare 6 Crossbred 29kg £174, S Wilson, Ballymena 6 Blue 41kg £174, P Dowds, Glarryford 6 Texel 26kg £174, B Lyttle, 14 Texel 26.5kg £174, JA O’Loan, 1 Texel 27kg £173, J Millar, Broughshane 6 Texel 24kg £173, E Nicholl, 1 Texel 28.5kg £173, McMurry Dalzell, 16 Suffolk 29kg £173, M Crawford, Crossbred 25.5kg £172.50 and S Marshall, 21 Mil 28kg £172.
Spring lambs
Top per kg
D Scott, Coleraine 4 Texel 20.5kg £173 (843) T Bamford, Ballymena 17 Charollais 20.5kg £171 (834) A Dodds, 24 Crossbred 20kg £159 (795) S Mullan, 4 Dorset 21.5kg £168 (781) 1 Dorset 20kg £156 (780) A Dodds, 26 Crossbred 20kg £154 (770) J Irvine, Carrickfergus 2 Dorset 20kg £150 (750) 2 Dorset £165 (750) 2 Dorset 20.5kg £153 (746) A Boyd, Cullybackey 5 Dorset 20kg £148 (740) J Minford, Parkgate 5 Dorset 21kg £155 (738) AL Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Suffolk 24.5kg £178 (726) and J Minford, Parkgate 6 Dorset 26.5kg £183 (690).
Top per head
J Minford, Parkgate 6 Dorset 26.5kg £183, Al Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Suffolk 24.5kg £178, D Scott, Coleraine 4 Texel 20.5kg £173, T Bamford, 17 Charollais 20.5kg £171, S Mullan, Armoy 4 Dorset 21.5kg £168, J Irvine, Carrickfergus 2 Dorset 22kg £165, A Dodds, 24 Crossbred 20kg £159, S Mullan, Ballymoney 1 Dorset 20kg £156, J Minford, 5 Dorset 21kg £155, A Dodds, 26 Crossbred 20kg £154, J Irvine, 2 Dorset 20.5kg £153, 2 Dorset 20kg £150 and A Boyd, Cullybackey 5 Dorset 20kg £148.