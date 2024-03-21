Beef bullocks selling to a top of £2613 for 940kg per head of £2613 at Ballymena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beef cows sold to 278p 710kg at £1973, Friesian cows to 211p 750kg £1582, beef heifers to 315p 520kg £1690, beef bullocks to 320p 680kg £2176 and to a top per head of £2613 for 940kg. Friesian bullocks to 226p 450kg at £1017.

Beef cows

O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 710kg £1973 (278) C McNaughton, Ballymoney Limousin 780kg £2012 (258) D Rainey, Finvoy Limousin 700kg £1764 (252) C McNaughton, Limousin 860kg £2132 (248) D Rainey, Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1476 (246) V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 960kg £2323 (242) D Rainey, Finvoy Limousin 720kg £1713 (238) W Adamson, Ballynure Limousin 610kg £1439 (236) D Frew, Limousin 580kg £1345 (232) P Turner, Maghera Limousin 690kg £1593 (231) D Frew, Limousin 710kg £1618 (228) B Blaney, Ballymena Limousin 680kg £1516 (223) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 640kg £1427 (223) V Chestnutt, Charolais 830kg £1826 (220) B Blaney, Limousin 630kg £1373 (218) and B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 620kg £1339 (216).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

J Campbell, Bushmills 750kg £1582 (211) 720kg £1245 (173) E and R J Bredin, 800kg £1328 (166) G Martin, Broughshane 560kg £918 (164) A Carson, Clough 630kg £1033 (164) G Connon, 700kg £1148 (164) RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry 680kg £1081 (159) E and R J Bredin, 760kg £1193 (157) A and W McMaster, 850kg £1317 (155) E and R J Bredin, 710kg £1093 (154) G Martin, Broughshane 720kg £1101 (153) D and D Robinson, 700kg £1064 (152) D Wallace, Antrim 690kg £1021 (148) D Winter, Randalstown 640kg £940 (147) B McConnell, Doagh 700kg £1029 (147) and I Thompson, Templepatrick 610kg £896 (147).

Top per kg

M Coyle, Pomeroy Limousin 680kg £2176 (320), R McIvor, Cookstown Charolais 710kg £2215 (312), F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 790kg £2385 (302), 820kg £2476 (302), M Tweed, Comber Charolais 850kg £2558 (301), M Coyle, Pomeroy Charolais 720kg £2160 (300), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 600kg £1782 (297), M Tweed, Comber Charolais 870kg £2566 (295), M Coyle, Pomeroy Limousin 660kg £1947 (295), M Tweed, Comber Charolais 820kg £2410 (294), R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 650kg £1904 (293), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 610kg £1775 (291), M Tweed, Comber Charolais 850kg £2473 (291), R McIvor, Cookstown Parthenais 690kg £2001 (290), F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 810kg £2349 (290) and F O’Connor, Castlewellan Limousin 760kg £2204 (290).

Top per head

W Kee, Strabane Charolais 940kg £2613, M Tweed, Comber Charolais 870kg £2566, 850kg £2558, 890kg £2509, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 900kg £2484, F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 820kg £2476, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 930kg £2473, M Tweed, Comber Charolais 850kg £2473, 860kg £2425, 850kg £2414, 820kg £2410, F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 790kg £2385, D Fulton, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 1030kg £2358, F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 810kg £2349, M Tweed, Comber Charolais 840kg £2343 and N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 840kg £2335.

Beef heifers

J McCaughan, Armoy Limousin 520kg £1690 (325), G McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 620kg £1891 (305), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 610kg £1817 (298), 620kg £1822 (294), 650kg £1911 (294), local farmer Charolais 720kg £2102 (292), T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 630kg £1808 (287), N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 660kg £1887 (286), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 590kg £1687 (286), T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 650kg £1852 (285), M Coyle, Pomeroy Charolais 650kg £1852 (285), W J Booth, Kircubbin Charolais 650kg £1839 (283), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Simmental 620kg £1736 (280), M Coyle, Pomeroy Charolais 790kg £2204 (279) and W J Booth, Kircubbin, Newtownards Limousin 590kg £1640 (278).

Friesian bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

J Mackey, Ballynure 450kg £1017 (226), J and M Hamill, Broughshane 550kg £1155 (210) and M McCord, Antrim 490kg £1024 (209).

Friday 15th March 2024: Dairy cows - 42 dairy cattle sold to £1980.

Leading prices as follows: AT McAuley, Bushmills £1980, D Patton, Newtownards £1750, WG Johnston, Belfast 2x £1720, Droghal Farm, £1680, 2x £1650, D and M McGreggor, £1650, B McStravick, £1600, D Wallace, £1550, D and M McGregor, £1550, B McStravick, £1550, TA Crewhill, £1450, D Wallace, Antrim £1450, D Patton, £1350 and TA Crewhill, £1350.

Sucklers cows

Sucklers sold to £2000.

Leading prices as follows: R Patton, Carrickfergus Shorthorn beef £2000, Stabiliser £2000, Shorthorn beef £1950, Shorthorn beef £1820, Stabiliser £1720, Shorthorn beef £1720, Shorthorn beef £1620, Shorthorn beef £1600, Shorthorn beef £1550, D Morrow, Limousin £1550, R Patton, Shorthorn beef £1500, D Morrow, Hereford £1500, R Patton, Carrickfergus Shorthorn beef £1480, D Morrow, Hereford £1480, A Christie, Abondance £1450 and R Patton, Shorthorn beef £1450.

Bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

R Patton, Shorthorn beef £2500 and K Whitney, Hereford £1300.

Calves

A tremendous show of 430 calves resulted in another good trade. Sale averaged £275.

Bulls at £810 and heifers at £660.

Young Friesians topped at £265.

Bull

S J Kerr, Comber Limousin £810, S Brennan, Larne 2x Limousin £685, Belgian Blue £635, A McBurney, Belgian Blue £630, M Smyth, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £630, RA Hill, Larne Belgian Blue £590, A McNair, Ballyclare 2x Abondance £580, M Smyth, Cloughmills Abondance £560, T Martin, Portaferry 3x Belgian Blue £550, A McBurney, Belgian Blue £550, A McNair, Abondance £550 and M Smyth, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £550.

Heifers

SJ Kerr, Comber 2x Shorthorn beef £660, G McCammond, Larne Belgian Blue £570, S Brennan, 4x Belgian Blue £570, local farmer, Limousin £560, G McCammond, Belgian Blue £540, £530, M Smyth, Belgian Blue £525, A McBurney, Belgian Blue £520, AM Crawford, Belgian Blue £485, A and W McMaster, British Blue £475, A McBurney, Belgian Blue £470 and D Marcus, Glenarm Charolais £470.

Friesian bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

A McNair, Ballyclare £410, D McKay, Broughshane £310, R Manson, Kells £285, D McKay, £245, A Hoey, Glenwherry 2x £245, DJ and S Allen, £230, W Cochrane, £215, W Hoey, Ballymena £195 and J Maybin, Kells £194.

Weanlings

An entry of 370 Weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1220 over for a Charolais 370kg at £1550 presented by A Millar, Antrim.

Heifers sold to £1140 over for a Limousin 360kg at £1500 offered by Carrigeen Farms, Parkgate.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Reid, Glenarm Charolais 190kg £750 (394) RA Sleeman, Limavady Limousin 300kg £1140 (380) G Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 220kg £800 (363) I Gibson, Charolais 300kg £1090 (363) M Smith, Kells Limousin 270kg £965 (357) I Gibson, Charolais 270kg £960 (355) A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter Charolais 260kg £905 (348) C Monan, Portaferry Charolais 300kg £1040 (346) A Magee Snr, 2x Charolais 220kg £750 (340) Limousin 200kg £680 (340) 2x Charolais 180kg £610 (338) local farmer, Limousin 270kg £910 (337) S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 280kg £920 (328) and C Fleming, Nutt's Corner Limousin 280kg £920 (328).

301kg to 350kg

TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 350kg £1390 (397) S Moore, Crumlin 310kg £1190 (383) RA Sleeman, Charolais 350kg £1330 (380) S Scullion, Ballymena Charolais 330kg £1250 (378) S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 330kg £1250 (378) H Hall, Limousin 340kg £1270 (373) A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 350kg £1300 (371) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 350kg £1290 (368) local farmer, Limousin 310kg £1120 (361) H Hall, Charolais 350kh £1260 (360) RA Sleeman, Charolais 340kg £1220, Limousin £1200 (352) I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 330kg £1160 (351) G Quinn, Limousin 350kg £1230 (351) J McLoughlin, Limousin 350kg £1230 (351) and G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 330kg £1150 (348).

351kg and over

A Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1590 (429) Charolais 380kg £1550 (407) G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 360kg £1400 (388) S Moore, Limousin 370kg £1430 (386) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1380 (383) Charolais 360kg £1380 (383) I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 390kg £1440 (369) H Hall, Limousin 390kg £1430 (366) S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 360kg £1320 (366) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 380kg £1390 (365) G McClintock, Charolais 370kg £1350 (364) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 420kg £1530 (364) H Hall, Limousin 380kg £1380 (363) I Gibson, Charolais 390kg £1400 (359) G McKeown, Charolais 390kg £1390 (356) and A Hunter, Carnlough Charolais 380kg £1350 (355).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

R Magee, Kilwaughter 2x Charolais 220kg £790 (359) H Osborne, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg £1040 (358) I Gibson, Charolais 300kg £1070 (356) RS Sleeman, Charolais 280kg £970 (346) H Osborne, Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £1000 (333) A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 280kg £920 (328) I Gibson, Charolais 300kg £980 (326) R McKeown, Abondance 290kg £940 (324) S Scullion, Charolais 290kg £930 (320) W Houston, Moorefields Limousin 250kg £800 (320) A and L Douds, Limousin 270kg £860 (318) C Fleming, Limousin 280kg £890 (317) A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter Limousin 180kg £570 (316) and H McAlister, Limousin 290kg £910 (313).

301kg to 350kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 340kg £1370 (402) I Gibson, Charolais 330kg £1140 (345) Charolais 310kg £1060 (341) H Osborne, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1080 (337) TJ McLornan, Charolais 350kg £1175 (335) Charolais 340kg £1140 (335) I Gibson, Charolais 320kg £1070 (334) AJ Wilson, Limousin 310kg £1020 (329) G Quinn, Simmental 330kg £1080 (327) TJ McLornan, Charolais 350kg £1130 (322) H Osborne, Charolais 320kg £1030 (321) Charolais 330kg £1060 (321) TJ McLornan, Charolais 330kg £1060 (321) H McAllister, Limousin 330kg £1060 (321) D Gaston, Limousin 330kg £1060 (321) and M McCann, Limousin 330kg £1050 (318).

351kg and over

Carrigeen Farm, Limousin 360kg £1500 (416) G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 370kg £1480 (400) H Hall, Charolais 370kg £1400 (378) Charolais 360kg £1280 (355) Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 380kg £1280 (336) H Osborne, Charolais 360kg £1200 (333) H Hall, Limousin 370kg £1230 (332) Carrigeen Farms, 420kg £1390 (331) H Osborne, Charolais 380kg £1250 (329) H Hall, Charolais 360kg £1160 (322) H Osborne, Charolais 420kg £1350 (321) Charolais 410kg £1300 (317) H McAlister, Limousin 390kg £1210 (310) Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 400kg £1240 (310) RA Sleeman, Charolais 410kg £1270 (309) and G McKeown, Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £1360 (309).

Monday 18th March 2024: Breeders - J Peoples, Carrickfergus 6 Mule £140, Castlescreen Farms, 1 Suffolk £140, 3 Suffolk £136, 2 Swaledale £135, 1 Border Leicester £135, J Peoples, 6 Mule £130 and Castlescreen Farms, 2 Swaledale £130, 8 Texel £112, 1 Dorset £105.

Ewes and lambs

P Johnston, Newtownabbey 1 Suffolk and 2 Lambs £320, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £315, J Lennox, Kilrea 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £310, K McConnell, Muckamore 2 Texel and 4 lambs £270, J Lennox, Kilrea 1 Dorset and 2 Lambs £252, S Loughery, Limavady 5 Texel and 10 lambs £250, A Montgomery, Ballymoney 3 Texel and 5 Lambs £ £245, W Semple, 5 Texel and 9 lambs £245, 5 Texel and 9 lambs £242, S Loughery, 5 Texel and 10 lambs £240, A Montgomery, 3 Texel and 5 Lambs £235, J Robinson, 3 Mule and 6 lambs £230, N Feeney, Carnlough 4 Crossbred and 8 lambs £230, J Houston, 3 Crossbred and 6 lambs £230, J Lennox, Kilrea 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £228 and A Montgomery, 3 Texel and 5 lambs £225.

Ewe lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

S McAllister, Ballycastle 5 Jacob £116, J Higgins, Cullybackey 6 Charollais £116, S McAllister, Ballycastle 5 Jacob £114 and R Dundee, Kells 16 Blackface £98.

Store lambs

C Reynolds, Ballymena 2 Texel £148, S McCormick, Ballymena 6 Blackface £106, C Reynolds, 2 Texel £98, J and M McConaghie, Larne 6 Texel £88 and G and J Sharpe, 6 Crossbred £88.

Pet lambs

S Loughery, Limavady £46, A Smyth, Moorfields £42, AC Hunter, Raloo £38, A Smyth,2x £38, AC Hunter, £36, E Stevenson, Crumlin £36, S Loughery, £34, P Johnston, Newtownabbey £30, J Graham, £30, N and J Doagh £26, M McNeill, 2x £26, S Adams, Comber £26, W and G Hanna, £26 and N Alexander, £24.

Tuesday 19th March 2024: An entry of 230 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks sold to £1230 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1830 presented by C Tinsdale, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to £1220 over for a Charolais 540kg £1760 offered by J and M Duncan, Antrim.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 490kg £1660 (338) J O'Kane, Glenarm Abondance 450kg £1520 (337) RJM and E Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 430kg £1440 (334) J O'Kane, Charolais 480kg £1590 (331) Charolais 460kg £1470 (319) S Jackson, Charolais 410kg £1300 (317) P Rea, Carnalbana Charolais 370kg £1170 (316) J O'Kane, Charolais £1390 (315) B Savage, Limousin 390kg £1230 (315) S O'Kane, Charolais 460kg £1450 (315) WM O'Kane, Charolais 460kg £1440 (313) A Patterson, Charolais 370kg £1130 (305) Charolais 420kg £1280 (304) and B Savage, Limousin 350kg £1060 (302) Limousin 410kg £1240 (302) Limousin 420kg £1260 (300).

501kg and over

P and J O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 510kg £1670 (327) S O'Kane, Charolais 530kg £1730 (326) C Tinsdale, Limousin 550kg £1720 (312) WM and J O'Kane, Limousin 530kg £1650 (311) G and A McMaster, Charolais 570kg £1760 (308) J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1750 (307) Charolais 580kg £1770 (305) C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 600kg £1830 (305) M O'Kane, Carnlough Abondance 520kg £1570 (301) J Smyth, Charolais 590kg £1750 (296) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 520kg £1500 (288) local farmer, Abondance 510kg £1460 (286) J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 580kg £1660 (286) B Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 590kg £1660 (281) and K and M Gawn, Kells Simmental 570kg £1600 (280) Simmental 550kg £1540 (280).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

J and M Duncan, Antrim Charolais 480kg £1650 (343) Charolais 450kg £1430 (317) Charolais 430kg £1320 (307) B Savage, Limousin 390kg £1190 (305) J and M Duncan, Limousin 400kg £1200 (300) C and M Mullan, Limousin 390kg £1170 (300) Limousin 430kg £1280 (297) J and M Duncan, Limousin 380kg £1120 (294) D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 490kg £1440 (293) J and M Duncan, Limousin 420kg £1210 (288) A Patterson, Charolais 440kg £1260 (286) local farmer, Limousin 490kg £1390 (283) J and M Duncan, Antrim Limousin 420kg £1210 (288) A Patterson, Charolais 440kg £1260 (286) local farmer, Limousin £1390 (283) J and M Duncan, Limousin 400kg £1130 (282) and C and M Mullan, Limousin 450kg £1260 (280).

501kg and over

J and M Duncan, Antrim Charolais 540kg £1760 (325) Charolais 540kg £1740 (322) C and M Mullan, 2x Limousin 550kg £1600 (290) Limousin 550kg £1580 (287) local farmer, Charolais 510kg £1380 (270) C and M Mullan, Limousin 540kg £1450 (268) WA Hagan, Ballyclare Abondance 560kg £1490 (266) K and M Gawn, Kells Abondance 510kg £1340 (262) H Armstrong, Coagh Abondance 520kg £1350 (259) W Holland, Doagh Abondance 510kg £1320 (258) J Dewart, Charolais 580gk £1500 (258) WD Marshall, Limousin 540kg £1375 (254) and J Bonnar, Broughshane Stabiliser 530kg £1340 (252).

Wednesday 20th March 2024: 2718 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another super trade.

Fat hoggets sold to £225 for 31kg Texel and to 725p per kg from Martin Warnock, Limavady.

The annual show and sale of spring lambs took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many thanks to Ross McCormick, Dunbia for judging event awarding champion pen to T McConnell, Parkgate for his first prize Charollais selling to Doherty and Gray for £250.

Reserve champion awarded to William Carson, for his first prize Dorsets.

First prize any other breed awarded to J McIlrath, Glarryford for their Texel lambs.

Spring lambs (177)

T McConnell, Parkgate 3 Charollais £250 (10.87) A Kennedy, Ballymena 3 Dorset 19.5kg £179 (918) J McIlrath, 3 Texel 20.5kg £185 (902) A Kennedy, 3 Dorset 20kg £180 (900) J McIlrath, 3 Texel 21kg £184 (876) W Carson, Ballymena 3 Dorset 20kg £175, 3 Dorset 19.5kg £170 (871) T McConnell, 3 Charollais 24kg £208 (866) D Anderson, Bushmills, 3 Charollais 22kg £190 (863) R and J Hill, 2 Dutch Spotted 18.5kg £156 (843) S Toye, Kilrea 3 Suffolk 21kg £171 (814) W McCroary, 4 Dorset 19.5kg £157 (805) A Dodd, 21kg £160.50 (802) S Mullan, 3 Dorset 22kg £175 (795) W McCroary, Broughshane 3 Dorset 21kg £167 (795) local farmer, 3 Texel 23.5kg £186 (791) D Anderson, Bushmills 3 Charollais 26kg £205 (788) local farmer, 2 Texel 22.5kg £177 (786) D McKeeman, Ham 21.5kg £169 (786) RT Buchanan, 3 Dorset 18kg £140 (777) A Dodd, Saintfield 10 Dorset 19.5kg £151 (774) A Graham, 2 Dorset 22.5kg £173 (768) A Dodd, 24 Dorset 22kg £168 (763) and L Weir, 3 Dorset 21kg £160 (761).

Fat hoggets (2111)

Top per kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

M Warnock, Limavady 1 Texel 31kg £225 (725), local farmer 6 Crossbred 23kg £166 (721), J A Bovill, Toomebridge 4 Texel 23kg £164 (713), A and M Graham, Carnlough 6 Charollais 20.5kg £145.50 (709), J McAllister, Glenarm 18 Texel 24kg £169.50 (706), L Turtle, Broughshane 3 Texel £21.5kg £151.50 (704), S White, Cloughmills 8 Texel 23.5kg £165 (702), P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Texel 24.5kg £171 (698), L McClinton, Glenarm 8 Suffolk 25kg £174 (696), A Dodd, Saintfield 29 Dorset 24kg £167 (695), I Dodds, Glenwherry 12 Texel 24kg £167 (695), J McAllister, Glenarm 3 Border Leicester 24kg £167 (695), S Jamieson, Broughshane 25 Texel 23.5kg £163.50 (695), P Jamison, Broughshane 31 Texel 23.5kg £163.50 (695), S McCracken, Randalstown 35 Texel 23kg £159 (691), J McGuckian, Randalstown 3 Dutch Spotted 25.5kg £176 (690), A Rainey, Ahoghill 14 Texel 23kg £158.50 (689), G Longstaff, Kells 5 Texel 24kg £165 (687), I Dodds, Glenwherry 1 Texel 24kg £165 (687), J Lamont, Kells 10 Crossbred 24.5kg £168 (685) and D Duffin, Toomebridge 2 Texel 27kg £185 (685).

Top per head

M Warnock, Limavady 1 Texel 31kg £225, A Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 24.5kg £220, 5 Texel 37kg £210, W A Hagan, Ballyclare 1 Dutch Spotted 33.5kg £210, A L Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Suffolk 38.5kg £204, S Gallagher, Newtowncrommelin 1 Border Leicester 56kg £202, S Venney 1 Texel 30kg £200, P Butler, Rathkenny 3 Texel 35.5kg £198, J Gibson, Bangor 2 Suffolk 40.5kg £197, S Venney 2 Texel 33kg £196, P McIlrath, Glarryford 12 Texel 30kg £195, J Gilliland, Muckamore 1 Suffolk 34kg £195, N Feeney, Carnlough 1 Dutch Spotted 30.5kg £195, P Reid, Ballymoney 20 Texel 29.5kg £194, G Hayes, Upper Ballinderry 13 Texel 33.5kg £193, 2 Dutch Spotted 33.5kg £192, W Warwick, Moorfields 17 Suffolk 30.5kg £191, A Smyth, Ballymoney 22 Texel 28kg £189.50, F McAuley, Toomebridge 1 Texel 31kg £186, V Anderson, Cloughmills 1 Dutch Spotted 29.5kg £185 and D Duffin, Toomebridge 2 Texel 27kg £185.

Fat ewes (430)

First quality

Suffolk – £160-£228

Texel – £170-£314

Crossbred – £140-£180