Beef bullocks selling to a top per head of £2556 for 940kg at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 293p for 760g at £2226, Friesian cows to 186p 770kg at £1524, beef bullocks to 316p 610kg at £1927 and a top per head of £2556 for 940kg.
Beef heifers to 300p 610kg at £1830. Friesian bullocks to 233p for 630kg at £1467.
Beef cows
P McCann, Portglenone Limousin 760kg £2226 (293) J Andeson, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 710kg £2030 (286) W A Weatherup, Comber Charolais 560kg £1400 (250) A McKeown, Ballymena Limousin 670kg £1601 (639) P McCann, Limousin 660kg £1570 (238) W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Simmental 650kg £1540 (237) M Kelly, Charolais 590kg £1386 (235) D Jones, Charolais 660kg £1518 (230) D and H Parks, Moira Limousin 660kg £1511 (229) L O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 630kg £1423 (226) C Magill, Larne Limousin 800kg £1808 (226) J Anderson, Limousin 720kg £1620 (225) D Jones, Charolais 940kg £2115 (225) W and N Martin, Shorthorn 610kg £1366 (224) and A McKeown, Simmental 570kg £1276 (224).
Friesian cows
M Smyth, Cloughmills 770kg £1524 (198) G and S Carey, Dunloy 630kg £1184 (188) D McIlwaine, Larne 730kg £1314 (180) M Gordon, Clough 740kg £1272 (172) JA Boyd, 690kg £1159 (168) D Rowe, 580kg £962 (166) local farmer, 690kg £1145 (166) Rosedernott Farm, 630kg £1033 (164) B McConnell, Doagh 640kg £1024 (160) JA Boyd, 550kg £869 (158) G and S Carey, 90kg £1422 (158) D McIlwaine, 640kg £1004 (157) FC Patterson, 660kg £1029 (156) D Scott, Coleraine 690kg £1076 (156) FC Patterson, 740kg £1154 (156) and JA Boyd, 630kg £970 (154).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
G Kernohan, Randalstown Saler 610kg £1927 (316) CB Wilkinson, Limousin 640kg £1952 (305) B Smyth, Limousin 690kg £2070 (300) G Kernohan, Charolais 740kg £2212 (299) R Love, Ballymoney Abondance 670kg £1983 (296) M Barry, Toomebridge Limousin 830kg £2448 (295) R Love, Abondance 690kg £1994 (289) S Kane, Doagh Charolais 530kg £1515 (286) S Dobbin, Charolais 670kg £1916 (286) S Kane, Charolais 590kg £1681 (285) N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 770kg £2194 (285) P Barry, Shorthorn 800kg £2272 (284) J Dougan, Limousin 790kg £2235 (283) P Barry, Limousin 800kg £2240 (280) WJ Booth, Charolais 730kg £2036 (279) and N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 910kg £2538 (279).
Top per head
N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 940kg £2556, Charolais 910kg £2538, M Barry, Toomebridge Limousin 830kg £2448, N McKeague, Charolais 850kg £2278, P Barry, Shorthorn 800kg £2272, N McKeague, Charolais 890kg £2269, P Barry, Limousin 800kg £2240, J Dougan, Limousin 790kg £2235, G Kernohan, Charolais 740kg £2212,N McKeague, Charolais 800kg £2200, Charolais 770kg £2194, P McCann, Limousin 920kg £2143, F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 800kg £2136, T Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 760kg £2097, M McKeague, Charolais 770kg £2086 and P Barry, Limousin 750kg £2085.
Beef heifers
Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 610kg £1830 (300) K McCammon, Cookstown Charolais 750kg £2242 (299) B and S Jeffers, Coagh Charolais 520kg £1549 (298) Taggart Brothers, Limousin 620kg £1810 (292) local farmer, Charolais 720kg £2080 (289) Linton Brothers, Charolais 750kg £2145 (286) P McCann, Limousin 580kg £1647 (284) J McCaughan, Charolais 530kg £1505 (284) Linton Brothers, Charolais 570kg £1896, S Dobbin, Limousin 490kg £1381 (282) J McCaughan, Limousin 580kg £1635 (282) B and S Jeffers, Charolais 460kg £1288 (280) local farmer, Charolais 620kg £1736 (280) J McLaughlin, Limousin 640kg £1785 (279) T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 610kg £1695 (278) and local farmer, Charolais 660kg £1834 (278).
Friesian bullocks
Local farmer 630kg £1467 (233) 630kg £1423 (226) D Forsythe, Cloughmills 680kg £1496 (220) and J and C Kane, 710kg £1533 (216).
Friday 19th April 2024: Dairy cows - T Carlisle, Dundrod £1900, B Paisley, Ballynure £1600.
Bulls
M Rea, Crumlin Shorthorn beef £1680, R Shaw, Randalstown Hereford £1580.
Sucklers cows
WJ Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin £1600, 2 x Limousin £1450, Limousin £1200 and R Shaw, Hereford £850, £700, £650.
Calves
A super entry of 390 calves resulted in another very good trade.
A 3 week old Limousin bull calf topped at £575.
Reared bulls at £710, heifers to £690 and reared Friesians to £410.
Bulls
I Montgomery, Charolais £710, D McCaughey, Randalstown Abondance £695, EP O’Flynn, Spk £600, G Devlin, Limousin £575, WJ Bond, Belgian Blue £530, Ganaway Farms, Simmental £530, Limousin £525, Simmental £520, Simmental £520, WJ Bond, Abondance £510, I Montgomery, Charolais £500, Ganaway Farms, 2x Simmental £490, WJ Bond, Belgian Blue £480 and M Paisley, Charolais £480, Charolais £480.
Heifers
R Bingham, 2x £690, 2x £680, 2x £675, 2 x £640, I Montgomery, £555, £515, Ganaway Farms, £500, £460, M Paisley, £440, SD Gillespie, £430, Ganaway Farms £425 and R Thompson, £410.
Friesian bulls
D Wallace, £410, DA Mawhinney, 6x £385, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin, 2x £325, 2 x £210, J Taggart, Ballymoney £300, WJ Taylor, 3x £300 and R Hamill, Kells £300.
Weanlings
An entry of 280 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1110 over for a Charolais 380kg at £1490 from R P McDonnell, Cushendall and K Kidd, Broughshane.
Heifers sold to £890 over for a Charolais 410kg £1300 presented C Williamson, Kilrea.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 300kg £1230 (410) RP McDonnell, Charolais 300kg £1210 (403) G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 270kg £1070 (396) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 260kg £1010 (388) P McCann, Limousin 300kg £1150 (383) RJ McNeill, Charolais 290kg £1100 (379) D and J O’Donnell, Limousin 240kg £890 (370) J Bell, Comber Charolais 290kg £1070 (369) RP McDonnell, Charolais 300kg £1100 (366) McClurg and Mullen, Limousin 290kg £1060 (365) W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 280kg £1010 (360) local farmer, Charolais 300kg £1070 (356) L Hamill, Abondance 250kg £880 (352) W McLaughlin, Charolais 240kg £800 (333) R and V Craig, Larne Limousin 280kg £920 (328) and L Hamill, Abondance 270kg £850 (314).
301kg to 350kg
B McCann, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £1130 (364) W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 320kg £1160 (362) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1120 (361) D Kennedy, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £1190 (360) RJ McNeill, Belgian Blue 310kg £1110 (358) RP McDonnell, Charolais 330kg £1160 (351) D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1160 (351) RJ McNeill, Limousin 330kg £1160 (351) R McNinch, Larne Simmental 320kg £1120 (350) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £1110 (346) G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 320kg £1110 (346) S McAllister, Charolais 350kg £1190 (340) G Knowles, Limousin 310kg £1050 (338) RJ McNeill, Charolais 310kg £1040 (335) R and V Craig, Limousin 340kg £1120 (329) and L O’Neill, Ahoghill Hereford 320kg £1050 (328).
351kg and over
K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1450 (402) Charolais 370kg £1460 (394) RP McDonnell, Charolais 380kg £1490 (392) K Kidd, Charolais 380kg £1490 (392) RP McDonnell, Charolais 360kg £1410 (391) D Kennedy, Limousin 370kg £1420 (383) Limousin 400kg £1530 (382) K Kidd, Charolais 380kg £1440 (379) Charolais 380kg £1140 (379) Charolais 370kg £1400 (378) C Williamson, Charolais 390kg £1470 (376) D Kennedy, Limousin 390kg £1420 (364) Limousin 430kg £1560 (362) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £1400 (359) K Kidd, Charolais 360kg £1270 (352) and W and P McCallion, Limousin 370kg £1300 (351).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 250kg £880 (352) Charolais 270kg £940 (348) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 300kg £990 (330) Charolais 300kg £980 (326) B Connon, Limousin 270kg £880 (325) D Convery, Kilrea Limousin 280kg £905 (323) Limousin 280kg £905 (323) P Brankin, Charolais 260kg £840 (323) RJ McNeill, Belgian Blue 270kg £870 (322) Charolais 300kg £940 (313) K Kid, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £900 (310) B Connon, Larne 280kg £860 (307) D and J O’Donnell, Charolais 290kg £890 (306) M McAuley, Limousin 230kg £700 (304) B Connon, Larne Limousin 300kg £900 (300) and D Gilliland, Limousin 300kg £900 (300).
301kg to 350kg
B McCann, Portglenone, Limousin 320kg £1150 (359) Limousin 310kg £1110 (358) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £1080 (337) D Kennedy, Limousin 350kg £1170 (334) S O’Rawe, Limousin 340kg £1130 (332) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1090 (330) B Connon, Larne Limousin 330kg £1090 (330) W and G Hanna, Charolais 350kg £1110 (317) S O’Rawe, Limousin 340kg £1070 (314) G Stevenson, Limousin 310kg £970 (312) D and H White, Broughshane Limousin 350kg £1090 (311) RJ McNeill, Limousin 330kg £1025 (310) K Kidd, Charolais 340kg £1050 (308) D Kenndy, Limousin 350kg £1060 (302) P McCord, Limousin 330kg £990 (300) and D Kennedy, Limousin 350kg £1050 (300).
351kg and over
P McCord, Limousin 360kg £1210 (336) K Kidd, Charolais 380kg £1220 (321) C Williamson, Charolais 410kg £1300 (317) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 390kg £1220 (312) Charolais 370kg £1140 (308) D Kennedy, Limousin 390kg £1190 (305) C Williamson, Charolais 410kg £1250 (304) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1120 (302) Charolais 380kg £1140 (300) S O’Rawe, Limousin 450kg £1350 (300) and D Kennedy, Limousin 440kg £1310 (297).
Monday 22nd April 2024: Pet lambs - W Loughery, Limavady £54, I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee £50 x2, I McCluggage, Glarryford £48, A and J McCann, Cargan £48, S J Adams, Broughshane £48, A and J McCann, Cargan £46, G Loughery £46 x2, R Weatherup, Larne £44, T Wray, Carnlough £44, R Weatherup, Larne £42, W Reid, Aughafatten £42, S J Adams, Broughshane £42, S Loughery, Limavady £40, B and A McCammon, Magheramorne £36, A and J McCann, Cargan £36, N McBurney, Moorfields £36, E Matthews, Glenarm £36, S Loughery, Limavady £34, E Matthews, Glenarm £34, C McKee, Broughshane £30, R Watson, Ballymoney £30, T Wray, Carnlough £30 and I McCluggage, Glarryford £30.
Ewes with lambs
J Martin, Broughshane 5 Mule and 2 lambs £318, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry 2 Charollais and 4 lambs £315, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 and 2 lambs £310, J Liddie, Ballymena 5 Dorset and 10 lambs £300, PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £295, S Loughery, 4 Suffolk and 8 Lambs £292, S and A Saunderson 2 Cheviot and 4 lambs £290, J Thompson, Glenwherry 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £280, I Montgonery, 1 Mule and 2 Lambs £280, J Thompson, 1 Cheviot and 2 lambs £275, S and A Saunderson, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £270, I Montgomery, 3 Crossbred and 6 lambs £270, M Currie, 3 Mule and 6 lambs £268, J Stewart, Crumlin 1 Texel and 2 lambs £268, S McNeill, 1 Suffolk and 2 Lambs £260 and PJ McGuckin, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £260.
Springers
C Agnew, Ballyclare 2 Mule £140.
Tuesday 23rd April 2024: 220 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £1100 over for a Simmental 570kg at £1670 presented by TH McDowell, Dundonald.
Heifers sold to £1110 over for a Charolais 640kg at £1750 offered by J McIlrath, Ballymena.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 350kg £1180 (337) Limousin 480kg £1550 (322) Limousin 380kg £1210 (318) Limousin 370kg £1150 (310) Limousin 420kg £1300 (309) Limousin 500kg £1540 (308) T McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 490kg £1500 (306) J Sherrard, Parkgate 3x Limousin 230kg £700 (304) W and M Orr, Limousin 460kg £1400 (304) Charolais 450kg £1360 (302) T McBride, Limousin 470kg £1380 (293) Limousin 440kg £1270 (288) J Duffin, Larne Limousin 490kg £1390 (283) and R and J Park, Ballymena Belgian Blue 450kg £1260 (280).
501kg and over
L McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 510kg £1580 (309) Limousin 530kg £1630 (296) R Graham, Ballyclare Limousin 540kg £1590 (294) TH McDowell, Dundonald Simmental 570kg £1670 (293) L McFall, Limousin 550kg £1610 (292) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Simmental 520kg £1510 (290) J Murphy, Ballymoney Limousin 510kg £1480 (290) B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1560 (288) W and M Orr, Limousin 560kg £1610 (287) A and T Lagan, Charolais 550kg £1570 (285) R Graham, Limousin 590kg £1680 (284) J Murphy, Limousin 520kg £1480 (284) B Smyth, Limousin 550kg £1560 (283) and W and M Orr, Limousin 550kg £1560 (283) Charolais 530kg £1500 (283).
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
J Duffin, Larne Limousin 440kg £1280 (290) A Shaw, Larne Charolais 390kg £1100 (282) W Stirling, Antrim Charolais 500kg £1410 (282) Limousin 480kg £1340 (279) T Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue 460kg £1270 (276) A Shaw, Larne Charolais 500kg £1380 (276) J Duffin, Limousin 430kg £1180 (274) P McKeown, Charolais £1310 (272) W Stirling, Antrim Charolais 460kg £1230 (267) T Adams, Belgian Blue 490kg £1310 (267) C Hill, Doagh Charolais 460kg £1220 (265) R Gault, Dunloy Charolais 220kg £580 (263) J Duffin, Limousin 390kg £1020 (261) W Stirling, Charolais 470kg £1220 (259) T Adams, Abondance 410kg £1050 (256) and C McCroary, Broughshane Belgian Blue 470kg £1195 (254).
501kg and over
J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £1500 (294) Charolais 540kg £1570 (290) Charolais 580kg £1670 (287) A Shaw, Larne Charolais 540kg £1540 (285) J McIlrath, Charolais 580kg £1650 (284) Charolais 570kg £1605 (281) W Stirling, Charolais 540kg £1510 (279) J McIlrath, Charolais 530kg £1480 (279) W Stirling, Blonde d'Aquitaine 520kg £1440 (276) J McIlrath, Charolais 640kg £1750 (273) Charolais 610kg £1655 (271) W Stirling, Antrim 530kg £1430 (269) local farmer, Belgian Blue 530kg £1400 (264) M Shaw, Larne Charolais 550kg £1450 (263) A Shaw, Charolais 590kg £1530 (259) and C Hill, Doagh Simmental 510kg £1320 (258).