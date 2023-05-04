Beef cows sold to 273p for 650kg at £1774, Friesian cows to 219p 560kg at £1226 and 630kg at £1379, beef heifers to 301p 540kg at £1625, beef bullocks to 337p 690kg £2325 and to a top per head of £2990 for 1000kg. Friesian bullocks to 247p for 610kg at £1506.

Beef cows

J Doole, Toomebridge Charolais 650kg £1774 (273) Limousin 550kg £1468 (267) D Arrell, Magherafelt Charolais 940kg £2491 (265) J Doole, Charolais 600kg £1578 (263) P Savage, Kircubbin, Blonde d'Aquitaine 790kg £2077 (263) TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 840kg £2200 (262) R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 690kg £1807 (262) D Hamilton, Broughshane Abondance 680kg £1774 (261) P Savage, Kircubbin Limousin 680kg £1774 (261) and K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 690kg £1794 (260).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

RJ Gage, Clough 560kg £1226 (219) T and M E Taylor, Doagh 630kg £1379 (219) G Forsythe, Cloughmills 670kg £1353 (202) D Hamilton, Broughshane 670kg £1319 (197) A Graham, Glenwherry 590kg £1144 (194) D McIlwaine, Larne 660kg £1273 (193) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 740kg £1428 (193) S Kennedy, Doagh 710kg £1363 (192) J King, Ballymena 770kg £1470 (191) and R McConnell, Glenwherry 570kg £1083 (190).

Beef heifers

A McCullough, Cullybackey Limousin 540kg £1625 (301) T Galloway, Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1782 (297) LM O’Neill, Limousin 590kg £1728 (293) Limousin 590kg £1722 (292) G Lindsay, Strabane Simmental 660kg £1746 (219) A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 680kg £1972 (290) G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £1769 (290) N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 690kg £2001 (290) N McGarry, Crumlin Limousin 530kg £1531 (289) and LM O’Neill, Charolais 690kg £1980 (287).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 690kg £2325 (337) M Gallagher, Magherafelt Charolais 810kg £2697 (333) A Bingham, Charolais 660kg £2151 (326) J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 700kg £2212 (316) Charolais 710kg £2236 (315) G McLaughlin, Charolais 730kg £2292 (314) A Bingham, Charolais 680kg £2128 (313) M Gallagher, Limousin 760kg £2363 (311) D McConnell, Belgian Blue 710kg £2193 (309) and G McLaughlin, Limousin 620kg £1909 (308).

Top per head

W Kee, Strabane Charolais 1000kg £2990, M Gallagher, Charolais 810kg £2697, W and H Shaw, Charolais 960kg £2678, W Kee, Charolais 910kg £2666, Charolais 910kg £2657, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 810kg £2454, M Gallagher, Charolais 790 £2401, Limousin 760kg £2363, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 790kg £2354 and M Hughes, Belgian Blue 840kg £2343.

Friesian Bullocks

A Birt, Newtownards 610kg £1506 (247) D Strahan, Broughshane 610kg £1445 (237) S McNabney, Clough 630kg £1486 (236) R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 650kg £1527 (235) M Jamison, Larne 680kg £1591 (234) DW Graham, Clough 660kg £1537 (233) M Hughes, Kircubbin 750kg £1747 (233) P McMullan, Dundrod 840kg £1932 (230) D Strahan, Broughshane 680kg £1564 (230) and M Hughes, 760kg £1748 (230).

Friday 28th April 2023: A smaller entry of dairy stock sold to £2580 for a calved heifer from W Black, Aghadowey, maiden heifers to £980.

W Black, £2580, D and M McGregor, £1750, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1750, A Hoey, £1720, W Black, £1680 and D and M McGregor, £1650.

A small entry of suckler stock sold to £2110 for a Simmental cow with heifer calf at foot.

S Davidson, Broughshane Simmental cow and heifer calf £2110, DJ and R White, Broughshane Her cow and bull calf £1900, Charolais cow and heifer calf £1820 and D McAuley, Belgian Blue cow with bull calf £1480.

345 lots in the calf ring sold well to £630 for a three-month-old Abondance Bull, Heifer calves to £590 for a month-old Limousin.

Bull Calves

J King, Ballymena Belgian Blue £630, P O’Flynn, Ballywalter Charolais £610, I Millar, Ballymena Abondance £610, P and B McVey, Magherafelt Abondance £575, S Gilmore, Tandragee Abondance £570, A G Gabbey, Limousin £570, S Brennan, Larne Abondance £570, A Ritchie, Limousin £570, AG Gabbey, Limousin £560 and B Alexander, Ballymena Charolais £540.

Heifer calves

S Gilmore, 2 x Limousin £590, O O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais £590, S Gilmore, Limousin £570, S Brennan, 2x Belgian Blue £560, J McGuckin, Limousin £510, W Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £510, A Ritchie, Holywood £510, JK Davidson, Broughshane Limousin £500 and EP O’Flynn, Belgian Blue £500.

Friesian bulls

A Ritchie, £520, I Millar, 2x £465, A Ritchie, £460, I Millar £445, £430, H Geddis, Lurgan 3x £380, I Millar, Ballymena £330, J Drummond, £250 and WP and SE M Jackson, £250.

Weanlings

An entry of 480 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1250 over for a Limousin 480kg at £1730 offered by John Hutchinson, Comber.

Heifers sold to £100 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1410 presented by JR Beggs, Larne.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

A Henry, Antrim Limousin £1010 (388) F McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £1060 (378) S Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 290kg £1050 (362) R McNinch, Larne Simmental 270kg £970 (359) Stabiliser, 270kg £970 (359) Simmental 270kg £970 (359) T McFerran, Limousin 290kg £1040 (358) A Hanna, Limousin 300kg £1060 (353) S Rea, Charolais 300kg £1050 (350) and B Connon, Larne Limousin 290kg £1010 (348).

301kg to 350kg

R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 350kg £1400 (400) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1360 (388) S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 310kg £1160 (374) R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1170 (365) A Millar, Antrim 3 x Charolais 330kg £1205 (365) and JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 340kg £1240 (364).

351kg and over

P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 390kg £1580 (405) R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 390kg £1540 (394) P Wythe, Limousin 380kg £1500 (394) J Hutchinson, Comber Limousin 480kg £1730 (360) JR Beggs, Charolais 380kg £1360 (357) R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 410kg £1460 (356) JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 370kg £1300 (351) J Hutchinson, Belgian Blue 510kg £1760 (345) P Whyte, Limousin 440kg £1480 (336) and G Quinn, Abondance 360kg £1200 (333).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

A Henry, Antrim Limousin 250kg £940 (376) I Montgomery, Charolais, 2 x Shorthorn beef 160kg £590, local farmer Limousin 190kg £700 (368) RA Sleeman, Limavady Charolais 270kg £980 (363) I Montgomery, 2 x Charolais 130kg £470 (361) S Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 300kg £1030 (343) and S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 300kg £1030 (343).

301 to 350kg

N McLoughlin, Charolais 310kg £1050 (338) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg £1140 (335) A Henry, Antrim Limousin 320kg £1060 (331) TJ McLornan, 3 x Limousin 330kg £1080 (327) RA Sleman, Limousin 340kg £1110 (326) n McLoughlin, 2 x Charolais 310kg £1000 (322) and T White, Maghera Limousin 350kg £1100 (314).

351kg and over

JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 410kg £1410 (343) S Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 410kg £1400 (341) JR Beggs, Charolais 410kg £1360 (331) D McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 400kg £1290 (322) D and F Kinney, Charolais 450kg £1410 (313) F McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 380kg £1190 (313) S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 360kg £1110 (308) D7F Kinney, Charolais 420kg £1280 (304) J Wightman, Limousin 480kg £1410 (293) and JR Beggs, Larne Charolais 440kg £1290 (293).

Monday 1st May 2023: Another great sale of sheep on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £285, in lamb ewes to £182, ewe lambs to £130 and pet lambs to £66.

Ewes and lambs

J Martin, Broughshane 4 Mule and 8 lambs £285, P Butler, Rathkenny 1 Texel and 2 lambs £275, J Martin, Broughshane 4 mule and 8 lambs £270, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 Mule and 3 lambs £265, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Mule and 4 lambs £245, W Hamill, Aughafatten 2 Texel and 4 lambs £245, W Carson, Cloughmills 3 Suffolk and 3 lambs £238, J Adams, Ballymena 1 Texel and 2 lambs £235, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 Mule and 3 lambs £230, J Houston, Randalstown 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £230, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Mule and 2 lambs £225, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Mule and 2 lambs £225, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 4 Mule and 4 lambs £220, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 Mule and 3 lambs £218, J Farquhar, Ballymena 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £218 and W Carson, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £215.

Tuesday 2nd May 2023: 200 store cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another terrific trade.

Heifers sold to £1410 over for a Charolais 590kg at £2000 presented by TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine.

Bullocks sold to £1310 over for a Belgian Blue 650kg at £1960 also offered by TA and DA Aiken.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

W McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 500kg £1460 (292) L McCombe, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £1370 (291) G McConnell, Glenarm 2 x Limousin 280kg £790 (282) F McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 420kg £1170 (278) D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 460kg £1260 (273) G McConnell, Glenarm 4 x Abondance 290kg £790 (272) F McKendry, Charolais 470kg £1280 (272) D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 460kg £1250 (271) J Black, Ballycastle Limousin 340kg £920 (270) D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1290 (268) and J Black, Ballycastle Abondance 410kg £1100 (268).

501kg and over

TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 590kg £2000 (339) D Bell, Randalstown Limousin 550kg £1700 (309) Limousin 600kg £1810 (301) Limousin 620kg £1790 (288) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 570kg £1640 (287) D Bell, Limousin 530kg £1520 (286) Limousin 610kg £1710 (280) Limousin 550kg £1520 (276) Limousin 530kg £1440 (271) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 530kg £1440 (271) D Bell, Limousin 580kg £1570 (270) Limousin 570kg £1540 (270) Limousin 570kg £1515 (265) J Graham, Larne Abondance 550kg £1440 (261) K and M Gawn, Kells Abondance 510kg £1300 (254) and J Ferguson, Straid Abondance 530kg £1320 (249).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg £1020 (318), H Finnegan, Portaferry Limousin 320kg £950 (296) x 2, H Finnegan Limousin 340kg £990 x 2(291), L McCombe, Ballymena Charolais 450kg £1310 (291), G D Graham, Kells Stabiliser 410kg £1170 (285) x 2, H Finnegan, Portaferry Limousin 400kg £1140 (285) x 2, J C Murphy, Bellaghy Limousin 470kg £1320 (280), G D Graham, Kells Stabiliser 410kg £1140 (278), G D Graham South Devon 410kg £1140 (278), R Cowan, Magheramorne British Blue 450kg £1240 (275), M King, Ballyward Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1180 (274) andS Beattie, Ballyclare Simmental 430kg £1180 (274).

Over 500kg

T and D Aiken, Coleraine Belgian Blue 650kg £1960 (301), J Ferguson, Straid Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1500 (288), K and M Gawn, Kells Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1710 (275), J Ferguson, Straid Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1540 (275), W McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 530kg £1450 (273), C and I Mills, Glenarm Limousin 540kg £1450 (268), G Martin, Randalstown Limousin 580kg £1530 (263), H Finnegan, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1330 (260) x2, G Martin, Randalstown Limousin 630kg £1640 (260), W McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 580kg £1500 (258), L McCombe, Ballymena Charolais 620kg £1600 (258), L McCombe Charolais 510kg £1300 (254), D and S Fulton, Randalstown Her 530kg £1330 (250) and J Crawford, Gracehill Belgian Blue 550kg £1380 (250).

Wednesday 3rd May 2023: Another good entry 1404 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a super trade again.

Spring lambs sold to 697p for a pen of 12 Texels 21kg at £146.50 from Neil Higgins Toomebridge and to a top per head of £158 for 2 30kg offered by J Orr, Moorfields.

Hoggets sold to 619p for 20 20.5kg at £127 from M McKillop, Loughgiel and to a top per head of £155 on 3 occasions.

Fat ewes to £252.

Spring lambs 449 (top per kg)

N Higgins, Toomebridge 12 Texel 21kg £146.50 (697) L and K Beacom, Kircubbin 11 Texel 22kg £152.50 (693) M McKillop, 1 Texel 20.5kg £142 (692) R Gingles, Kilwaughter 7 Texel 20kg £138 (690) A Boyd, Cullybackey 8 Dorset 21kg £144.50 (688) J McIlrath, 10 Texel 20.5kg £141 (687) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 3 Texel 21.5kg £146.50 (681) H Hall, Newtownabbey 12 Texel 22kg £149.50 (679) R Nicholson, Monkstown 5 Texel 21kg £142.50 (678) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 12 Texel 22.5kg £152.50 (677) P Higgins, Martinstown 3 Dorset 19.5kg £132 (679) A J Graham, Glenwherry 21.5kg £145 (674) S Warwick, Ballyclare 6 Suffolk 21kg £141.50 (673) A and ME Graham, Carnlough 1 Texel 18kg £121 (672) TA Fenton, Rasharkin 12 Charolais 21.5kg £144.50 (672) P Bulter, 43 Suffolk 21kg £140 (666) and B Laverty, Ballymoney 1 Texel 22.5kg £150 (666).

Top per head

J Orr, Ballymena 2 Texel 30kg £158, C McLoughlin, Carnlough 1 Dorset 31kg £154, V Anderson, Cloughmills 4 Charollais 25.5kg £153, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 12 Texel 22.5kg £152.50, L and K Beacom, 11 Texel 22kg £152.50, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 2 Texel 28.5kg £152, IM McClelland, Coleraine 8 Texel 23kg £151, C McLoughlin, Carnlough 2 Dorset 25.5kg £150, S Hall, Larne 2 Texel 25kg £150, B Laverty, Armoy 1 Texel 22.5kg £150, S Agnew, Ballyclare 10 Texel 24.5kg £150, H Hall, Newtownabbey 12 Texel 22kg £149.50, J O’Neill, 1 Texel 26.5kg £149, J Orr, Ballymena 2 Texel £149, J Adams, Cullybackey 5 Suffolk 23kg £148.50, V Anderson, Cloughmills 15 Charollais 22.5kg £148, A Millar, Antrim 63 Charollais 22.5kg £148 and J Murray, Ballymoney 12 Texel 23kg £148.

Fat hoggets 453 (Top per kg)

M McKillop, Loughgiel 2 Texel 20.5kg £127 (619) S Craig, Ballycastle 5 Texel 21kg £129 (614) J McCabe, Nutt Corner 4 Charollais 22.5kg £138 (613) S Craig, Ballycastle 7 Texel 19.5kg £119 (610) T McAuley, Ballyclare 2 Texel 22.5kg £137 (608) J Houston, Randalstown 3 Rouge 19.5kg £118 (605) T Gregg, Randalstown 2 Rouge 21.5kg £130 (604) R McNeill, Glenarm 27 Texel 22kg £133 (604) C Johnston, Stoneyford 1 Texel 23.5kg £142 (604) T Morrow, Larne 12 Charollais 20.5kg £123 (600) I McCabe, Nutts Corner 5 Suffolk 22.5kg £135 (600) N Bristow, Portglenone 11 Texel 21.5kg £128.50 (597) I Campbell, Templepatrick 6 Texel 23.5kg £140 (595) A Rainey, Ahoghill 4 Texel 24.5kg £145 (591) D McKillop, Glenariffe 1 Mule 24kg £142 (591) and C Johnston, 1 Texel 24kg £142 (591).

Top per head

I Campbell, Templepatrick 4 Texel 29.5kg £155, G Fleck, 3 Texel 29kg £155, H McCracken, Ballywalter 3 Charollais 33.5kg £155, H Hall, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 30kg £154.50, R Nicholson, Monkstown 3 Texel 35.5kg £153, S Scullion, Glenarm 3 Texel 32.5 £151.50, JF Graham, Gracehill 2 Suffolk 29.5kg £151, J Milligan, Larne 1 Texel 29.5kg £150, T Morrow, Larne 1 Suffolk 37kg £149, G Wallace, 1 Texel 26.5kg £149, N Higgins, Antrim 2 Texel 26.5kg £149, A White, Ballymoney 1 Charollais 34.5kg £149, C Patterson, Broughshane 1 Crossbred 27kg £149, Graham Brothers, 4 Texel 29kg £148, WJ Craig, Kells 4 Hampshire 27.5kg £148 and D Boyd, 4 Suffolk 28kg £148.

Fat ewes 502 (First quality)

Suffolk - £130 - £180

Texel - £140 - £252

Crossbred - £85 - £128