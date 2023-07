Heifers

110 heifers sold in a very good trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £230 to £289 for 640k at £1855 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £285 for 640k at £1825 from a Loughgall farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £344 for 382k at £1315 from a Moy producer followed by £308 for 492k at £1515 from a Killylea farmer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

A Fivemiletown farmer received £307 for 500k at £1535.

All good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £301 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Katesbridge farmer 642k £1855 £289.00; Loughgall farmer 640k £1825 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 610k £1685 £276.00; Jerrettspass farmer 514k £1415 £275.00; Killylea farmer 550k £1475 £268.00; Katesbridge farmer 520k £1385 £266.00; Katesbridge farmer 606k £1595 £263.00; Killylea farmer 528k £1385 £262.00 and Loughgall farmer 604k £1535 £254.

Middleweight heifers

Moy farmer 382k £1315 £344.00; Killylea farmer 492k £1515 £308.00; Fivemiletown farmer 500k £1535 £307.00; Killylea farmer 440k £1335 £303.00; Fivemiletown farmer 434k £1305 £301.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1375 £293.00; Killylea farmer 488k £1425 £292.00; Killylea farmer 486k £1345 £277.00; Lislea farmer 428k £1145 £268.00 and Tempo farmer 454k £1185 £261.

Bullocks

90 bullocks included several pens of top quality heavy steers with beef bullocks selling to a top of £280 for 696k at £1945 from a Armagh farmer.

Top price of £2295 was paid for 828k £277 from an Armagh farmer. All good quality beef bullocks sold from £250 to £274 per 100 kilos. Forward feeders sold to £293 for 646k at £1895 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £284 for 610k at £1735 from a Tandragee farmer. A Portadown farmer received £273 for 622k at £1700.

Beef bullocks

Armagh farmer 696k £1945 £280.00; Armagh farmer 828k £2295 £277.00; Tandragee farmer 692k £1895 £274.00; Armagh farmer 770k £2085 £271.00; Tandragee farmer 684k £1825 £267.00; Ballynahinch farmer 676k £1795 £266.00; Tandragee farmer 722k £1905 £264.00 and Tandragee farmer 710k £1825 £257.

Forward bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 646k £1895 £293.00; Tandragee farmer 610k £1735 £284.00; Portadown farmer 622k £1700 £273.00; Tandragee farmer 644k £1695 £263.00; Tandragee farmer 638k £1675 £263.00; Tandragee farmer 644k £1685 £262.00; Portadown farmer 638k £1665 £261.00 and Tandragee farmer 658k £1695 £258.

Weanlings

200 weanlings maintained a very good trade with good quality light males to £339 for 280 at £950 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £333 for 348k at £1160 from a Keady farmer.

All good quality light males from £250 to £307.

Stronger males reached £289 for 426k at £1230 from a Loughgall farmer.

The same owner received £286 for 402k at £1150.

Main demand for good quality lots from £250 to £278.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £279 for 344k at £960 from a Pomeroy farmer.

Main trade from £230 to £277 per 100 kilos.

Strong heifer weanlings sold to £433 for an exceptional 430k Limousin at £1860 from a Loughgilly farmer.

All good quality lots from £230 to £294 for 422k at £1240 from a Loughgilly farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Loughgall farmer 426k £1230 £289.00; Loughgall farmer 402k £1150 £286.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 410k £1140 £278.00; Keady farmer 416k £1140 £274.0; Loughgall farmer 408k £1090 £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 418k £1100 £263.00 and Keady farmer 426k £1120 £263.

Light male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 280k £950 £339.00; Keady farmer 348k £1160 £333.00; Loughgall farmer 290k £890 £307.00; Rathfriland farmer 300k £910 £303.00; Keady farmer 318k £960 £302.00; Armagh farmer 312k £940 £301.00; Glenanne farmer 330k £990 £300.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 388k £1140 £294.00; Keady farmer 364k £1050 £289.00 and Sixmilecross farmer 334k £950 £285.

Strong heifer weanlings

Loughgilly farmer 430k £1860 £433.00; Loughgilly farmer 422k £1240 £294.00; Loughgilly farmer 432k £1240 £287.00; Keady farmer 410k £1170 £285.00; Loughgilly farmer 450k £1160 £258.00; Benburb farmer 416k £1050 £253.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 406k £980 £241.

Light heifer weanlings

Pomeroy farmer 344k £960 £279.00; Rathfriland farmer 314k 3870 £277.00; Rathfriland farmer 318k £880 £277.00; Keady farmer 334k £900 £269.00; Benburb farmer 318k £800 £252.00; Armagh farmer 330k £830 £252.00; Armagh farmer 312k £780 £250.00 and Armagh farmer 316k £790 £250.

A large entry of sucklers returned a very firm demand.

Good quality outfits selling to £1990 for a Hereford cow and bull calf from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £1910 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf, £1900 for a Hereford cow and bull calf and £1850 for Limousin heifer and heifer calf.

A Loughgall farmer sold two outfits at £1800 and £1735.

A Saintfield farmer sold Charolais cow and heifer calf at £1800.