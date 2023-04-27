Beef cows sold to 328p for 710kg at £2328, Friesian cows to 194p for 700kg at £1358, beef heifers to 325p for 720kg at £2340, beef bullocks to 330p for 640kg at £2112 and to a top per head of £2722 for 830kg. Friesian bullocks to 240p for 650kg at £1560.

Beef cows

R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart Limousin 710kg £2328 (328), Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Charolais 850kg £2669 (314), R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart Belgian Blue 740kg £2279 (308), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 710kg £2037 (287), R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart Belgian Blue 820kg £2312 (282), local farmer Limousin 810kg £2251 (278), Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Limousin 810kg £2195 (271), J Donaldson, Cullyhanna Limousin 680kg £1829 (269) and M and A Millar, Rasharkin Limousin 550kg £1446 (263).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

M Wilkin, Islandmagee 700kg £1358 (194), J King, Ballymena 770kg £1478 (192), 690kg £1276 (185), A Gaston, Glarryford 720kg £1324 (184), D McTague, Ballymoney 500kg £915 (183), M Wallace, Dunloy 790kg £1445 (183), A and J Jamison, Stanocum 860kg £1565 (182), ESG Ivy Farm Ltd, Crumlin 830kg £1510 (182), B McConnell, Doagh 640kg £1152 (180), D Wallace, Antrim 700kg £1253 (179), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 680kg £1210 (178), F C Patterson, Broughshane 720kg £1267 (176), D Borland, Bushmills 630kg £1108 (176) and W Jackson, Ballynure 820kg £1426 (174).

Beef heifers

J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 720kg £2340 (325), Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Charolais 710kg £2201 (310), Limousin 660kg £2006 (304), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 660kg £1993 (302), Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Limousin 690kg £2063 (299), S Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 640kg £1881 (294), Drumhilla Farms Limousin 750kg £2205 (294), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 680kg £1999 (294), L F Logan, Randalstown Simmental 600kg £1734 (289) and Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 590kg £1681 (285).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 640kg £2112 (330), R McIvor, Cookstown Charolais 610kg £2000 (328), R Cairns, Dromara Limousin 830kg £2722 (328), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 780kg £2542 (326), R McBeth, Claudy Charolais 640kg £2073 (324), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 810kg £2608 (322), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 620kg £1984 (320), Blonde d'Aquitaine 630kg £2009 (319), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 640kg £2041 (319), 810kg £2583 (319) and R McBeth, Claudy Charolais 710kg £2257 (318).

Top per head

R Cairns, Dromara Limousin 830kg £2722, M Hughes, Kircubbin Limousin 880kg £2613, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 810kg £2608, 810kg £2583, P McEldowney, Kilrea Aberdeen Angus 820kg £2574, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 780kg £2542, R Cairns, Dromara Charolais 850kg £2533, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 820kg £2525, P McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 860kg £2519, R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £2464, J L McKinney, Maghera Limousin 820kg £2443, D McKinless, Coagh Simmental 890kg £2429, J McCloskey, Kilrea Belgian Blue 800kg £2424, P McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 810kg £2421 and J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 760kg £2409.

Friesian bullocks

S McNabney, Clough 650kg £1560 (240), R J Gage, Clough 510kg £1213 (238), W Harkin, Limavady 650kg £1534 (236), 570kg £1339 (235), 600kg £1380 (230), R J Gage, Clough 530kg £1155 (218) and J Mackey, Ballynure 480kg £1046 (218).

Friday 21st April 2023: Dairy cows - Dairy cattle sold to £2450 for a calved cow from David Wallace, Antrim.

D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2450, £2380, £2180, S Jamieson, Broughshane Holstein £2080, D Livingstone, Randalstown Holstein £2000, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare Friesian £1920, D Livingstone, Randalstown Holstein £1700, D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £1580, A Ritchie, Holywood Friesian £1580 and D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £1500.

Sucklers

A large entry of suckler stock sold to £3050 for a Limousin cow with bull calf.

S Martin, Newtownards Limousin and bull calf £3050, £3000, R Gibson, Cullybackey Simmental and heifer calf £2600, Charolais and heifer calf £2450 and Kelly Farms, Londonderry Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £2380, Simmental and bull calf £2280, Saler and bull calf £2150, Saler and bull calf £2100, Saler and heifer calf £2100 and Simmental and bull calf £2020.

Bulls

At the annual spring bull sale Charolais sold to 4000gns, Limousin to 3600gns, Friesians to £3200, Aberdeen Angus to 3000Gns, Simmental to 2800gns and Shorthorns to 2600gns. C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 4000gns, R Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 3600gns, Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 3450gns, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £3200, D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin £3100, W Sherrard, Coleraine Limousin 3000gns, A Napier, Ballynahinch Aberdeen Angus £3000, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £3000, Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 2900gns, Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin 2900gns, D and J Kennedy, Downpatrick Simmental 2800gns, W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 2800gns, E McNulty, Enniskillen Shorthorn 2600gns, C Ferris, Millile Charolais 2600gns, D Mairs, Magheragall Limousin 2550gns, A Napier, Ballynahinch Aberdeen Angus £2500, M O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 2300gns and A Ferguson, Newtownstewart Charolais £2300.

Calves

A large entry of 387 calves sold to £660 for a three month old Charolais bull. Heifer calves to £550 for a two month old Belgian Blue.

Bulls

B Laverty, Ballymoney Charolais £660, C Campbell, Ballymoney Friesian £600, D McHenry, Ballycastle Limousin £590, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £580, S Jamieson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £515, T Martin, Portaferry Charolais £490, Belgian Blue £485 x2, D McClintock, Moorfields Limousin £485, C Campbell, Ballymoney Friesian £480, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £475 x5 and R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £465.

Heifers

S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £550, B Alexander, Ahoghill Charolais £470, T Martin, Portaferry Charolais £460, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £450, Cairnleigh Ltd Belgian Blue £450 x2, J and A McAteer, Randalstown Belgian Blue £440 x2, D Watton, Coleraine British Blue £435 x3, local farmer Simmental £430, J Huey, Ballymoney Charolais £410, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £410, R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £405 and K Craig, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £400.

Holstein/Friesian

C Campbell, Ballymoney Friesian £600, £480, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £410, Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel Friesian £180 x5, R W Kane, Ballycastle Friesian £155 x2, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £150 x2, £140, G and B Taylor, Ballymoney Friesian £130 and R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod Friesian £120.

Weanlings

An entry of 480 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another great trade. Bullocks sold to £1200 over for a Limousin 430kg at £1630 offered by Paul Whyte, Maghera. Heifers sold to £1260 over for a Saler 460kg at £1720 presented by Andrew Ferguson, Newtownstewart.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Local farmer Limousin 300kg £1130 (376), T J Morton and Sons, Cairncastle Limousin 300kg £1110 (370), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 290kg £990 (341), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 290kg £980 (337) x2, R McKay, Ballymoney Limousin 250kg £830 (332), T J Morton and Sons, Cairncastle Limousin 300kg £990 (330), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 270kg £890 (329), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 280kg £920 (328), G Rea, Portglenone Limousin 250kg £820 (328) and R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 290kg £940 (324).

301 to 350kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £1190 (371), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1280 (365), Cleggan Estate, Ballymena Charolais 330kg £1190 (360), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £1145 (357), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1250 (357), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1210 (355), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £1100 (354), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £1100 (343), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 350kg £1200 (342), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1190 (340) and M Gingles, Kilwaughter Simmental 320kg £1080 (337).

Over 350kg

P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 430kg £1630 (379), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 410kg £1460 (356), J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 380kg £1300 (342), B Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1230 (341), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 390kg £1330 (341), Charolais 400kg £1360 (340), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1220 (338), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £1180 (327), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 400kg £1310 (327), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 370kg £1210 (327), S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 370kg £1210 (327) and C and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 390kg £1270 (325).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

A Ferguson, Newtownstewart Saler 280kg £970 (346), W P and H Esler, Ilandmagee Limousin 270kg £890 (329), Cleggan Estate, Ballymena Charolais 270kg £890 (329) x2, G Stevenson, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £890 (317), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 270kg £820 (303), 280kg £850 (303) and A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 180kg £540 (300).

301 to 350kg

P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 330kg £1160 (351), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £1090 (330), A Ferguson, Newtownstewart Saler 350kg £1150 (328), Saler 320kg £1040 (325), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 340kg £1090 (320), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £1050 (318) and A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £980 (316).

Over 350kg

A Ferguson, Newtownstewart Saler 460kg £1720 (373), Saler 420kg £1490 (354), Saler 370kg £1200 (324), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Charolais 360kg £1150 (319), Charolais 410kg £1270 (309), J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 370kg £1120 (302), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 410kg £1220 (297), A Ferguson, Newtownstewart Saler 400kg £1180 (295), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 360kg £1060 (294), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1080 (291) and A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 440kg £1280 (290).

Monday evening 24th April 2023: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £278 and breeders to £145 and pet lambs to £46.

Breeders sold to: Matthew Magill, Glenarm 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £278, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 4 Mule ewes and 4 lambs £250, 2 Mule ewes and 4 lambs £250, 4 Mule ewes and 4 ewes £242, 5 Mule ewes and 5 lambs £242, M Currie, Antrim 3 Mule ewe and 6 lambs £240, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 4 Suffolk ewes and 8 lambs £240, I Montgomery 3 Mule ewes and 6 lambs £240, James Millar, Broughshane 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £232, James Thompson, Glenwherry 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £232, M Currie, Antrim 3 Mule ewes and 6 lambs £232, McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod 3 Crossbred ewes and 6 lambs £232, Steven Millar, Ballymena 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £230 and M Currie 3 Mule ewes and 6 lambs £228, 2 Mule ewes and 4 lambs £228.

Tuesday 25th April 2023: A great entry of 350 store cattle sold to a great trade. Bullocks sold to 315p per kg for a Limousin 570kg at £1800 presented by Malcolm Smith, Kells. Heifers to 319p per kg for a Limousin 560kg at £1790 presented by K Woodside, Islandmagee.

Heifers

0kg – 500kg

Local farmer Limousin 490kg £1500 (306) Limousin 460kg £1320 (287) local farmer, Limousin 500kg £1400 (280), Limousin 450kg £1220 (271) 2x Abondance 460kg £1220 (265) P McTague, Ballymoney Limousin 500kg £1320 (264) A Warwick, Hereford 400kg £1050 (262) local farmer, Limousin 460kg £1200 (260) M Kelly, Ballymoney Charolais 430kg £1120 (260) R McCullough, Limousin 460kg £1190 (258) S and J Moore, Ballymoney Charolais 500kg £1290 (258) and G Andrew, Doagh 2x Hereford 500kg £1290 (258).

501kg plus

K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 560kg £1790 (319) A J Wilson, Ballymena 510kg £1590 (311) R McCullough, Limousin 530kg £1500 (283) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1650 (279) K Woodside, Limousin 580kg £1590 (274) Limousin 530kg £1420 (267) R McCullough, Charolais 530kg £1420 (267) R Devlin, Toomebridge Simmental 530kg £1415 (267) S and J Moore, Ballymoney Charolais 600kg £1600 (266) K Woodside, Limousin 580kg £1540 (265) B O’Kane, Limousin 520kg £1380 (265) S Hunter, Bushmills Limousin 510kg £1350 (264) R McCullough, Limousin 540kg £1420 (263) local farmer, Limousin 530kg £1390 (262) R Devlin, Charolais 630kg £1640 (260) and P Penny, Larne Shorthorn beef 540kg £1390 (257).

Bullocks 0-500kgs

KD Reid, Lurgan Limousin 430kg £1320 (307), Limousin 460kg £1390 (302), Brian Savage, Ardkeen Limousin 360kg £1060 (294), Limousin 330kg £970 (293), Robert McNinch Simmental 490kg £1430 (291), Brian Savage Belgian Blue 360kg £1050 (291), S McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin 440kg £1280 (290), local farmer Limousin 500kg £1440 (288), Robert McNinch, Larne Simmental 490kg £1400 (285), Brian Savage Limousin 350kg £1000 (285), AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 460kg £1310 (284), RJ Lyle, Larne Limousin 500kg £1420 (284), Brian Savage (2) Belgian Blue 350kg £990 (282) and S Hoy Doagh (2) Limousin 440kg £1230 (279).

501kg and over

Malcolm Smith, Kells Limousin 570kg £1800 (315), S Houston, Bangor Belgian Blue 630kg £1980 (314), Malcolm Smith Limousin 580kg £1800 (310), K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 620kg £1920 (309), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 560kg £1710 (305), M Kelly, Armoy Charolais 560kg £1700 (303), THW McDowell, Dundonald Limousin 570kg £1720 (301), Sandra Hunter Charolais 590kg £1780 (301), Robert Hood, Broughshane Charolais 590kg £1760 (298), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 520kg £1540 (296), Simmental 580kg £1700 (293), Malcolm Smith Limousin 530kg £1540 (290), THW McDowell Simmental 520kg £1510 (290), Sandra Hunter Charolais 510kg £1465 (287), local farmer Limousin 510kg £1460 (286) and Malcolm Smith Limousin 520kg £1480 (284).

Wednesday 26th April 2023: An entry of 1986 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another very steady trade. Spring lambs sold to 661p for 9 Charollais 21kg at £139 from T McConnell, Parkgate and to a top per head of £154 for 26.5kg from J Adams, Ballymena. Fat hoggets sold to 597p for 4 Texels 22.5kg at £134.50 offered by D McAuley, Ballyclare and to a top per head of £151 on three occasions. Fat ewes sold to £272.

Spring lambs (387)

Top per kg

T McConnell, Parkgate 9 Charollais 21kg £139 (661) J Lowe, Coagh 17 Texel 20.5kg £134 (653) J McIlrath, 12 Texel 20.5kg £132 (643) I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane 1 Charollais 20.5kg £132 (643) AL Gault, Newtownabbey 10 Suffolk 21kg £134.50 (640) S McGowan, Ballymoney 1 Suffolk 21.5kg £137.50 (639) R Hodge, Larne 8 Dorset 19kg £121.50 (639) local farmer 7 Texel 22kg £139.50 (634) RT Buchanan, Doagh 5 Texel 21.5kg £136 (632) D Kerr, Bushmills 7 Charollais 22kg £139 (631) R Hood, Broughshane 4 Texel 22kg £139 (631) A Dempsey, Coleraine 9 Suffolk 17.5kg £110 (631) S Patterson, Carrickfergus 1 Texel 23kg £145 (630) J Adams, Ballymena 8 Dorset 21kg £132 (628) JE Adamson, Ballyclare 1 Dorset 20.5kg £128.50 (626) and C Cruickshank, Glarryford 6 Suffolk 20.5kg £128 (624).

Top per head

J Adams, Ballymena Suffolk 26.5kg £154, WA Hagan, Ballyclare 2 Texel 34kg £153, T McConnell, Parkgate 2 Charollais 31kg £150, D Kane, Ballymena 1 Suffolk 25kg £148, A McIlveen, Kells 1 Dorset 26.5kg £147.50, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 18 Texel 24.5kg £146.50, M McCullough, Broughshane 2 Dorset 24kg £145.50, S Patterson, Carrickfergus 1 Texel 23kg £145, T McConnell, 6 Charollais 25kg £145, A Millar, Antrim 28 Charollais 24kg £144, RAS Barkley, Dunloy 21 Suffolk 24kg £144, S Agnew, Ballyclare 17 Texel 23kg £141, JJ Rea, Kilwaughter 15 Charollais 23.5kg £140, local farmer 7 Texel 22kg £139.50, R Hood, Broughshane 4 Texel 22kg £139.50 and RT Buchanan, Doagh 27 Texel 25.5kg £139.

Fat hoggets (1069)

D McAuley, Ballyclare 4 Texel 22.5kg £134.50 (597) S Thompson, Glenarm 20 Texel 23kg £136.50 (593) S Craig, Ballycastle 2 Suffolk 23kg £136 (591) D O’Boyle, Broughshane 22 Mul 23kg £136 (591) S Craig, 2 Texel 20kg £118 (590) JC O’Boyle, Randalstown 1 Texel 21.5kg £126 (286) B McCoy, Toomebridge 14 Texel 24kg £140 (583) RT Buchanan, Doagh 15 Texel 22.5kg £131 (582) J Gilliland, 2 Texel 25kg £145 (580) R Davidson, Larne 1 Texel 19kg £110 (579) WL Wilson, Ballyclare 4 Texel 22.5kg £130 (577) E and M O’Neill, Martinstown 17 Texel 24kg £138.50 (577) D McDonnell, Glenariffe 5 Mul 20.5kg £118 (575) D Steele, 5 Texel 24kg £137.50 (572) A Coulter, Ballyclare 4 Texel 23kg £113 (571) and B Gardiner, 4 Texel 22.5kg £128.50 (571).

Top per head