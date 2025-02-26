Beef bullocks selling to a top price of £3363 per head at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 20th February 2025: Beef prices continued to rise for 300 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday.

Beef cows sold to 348p for 700kg at £2431, Friesian cows to 265p for 830kg at £2199 and beef heifers to 414p for 450kg at £1863.

Beef bullocks sold to 370p for 680kg at £2516 and to a top per head of £3363 for 950kg and Friesian bullocks to 298p for 640kg at £1907.

Beef cows

O'Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy Limousin 700kg £2436 (348) Limousin 680kg £2278 (335) WR Wilson, Ballymena Saler 730kg £2416 (331) O'Kane Farm Ltd, Limousin 760kg £2508 (330) Limousin 670kg £2211 (330) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 720kg £2361 (328) V Chestnutt Charolais 800kg £2560 (320) Charolais 850kg £2635 (310) N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 780kg £2418 (310) O O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 770kg £2371 (308) V Chestnutt, Charolais 880kg £2710 (308) L and M J Blaney, Cushendun Limousin 540kg £1652 (306) F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 740kg £2249 (304) N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 850kg £2558 (301) and B Megahey, Belfast Limousin 640kg £1920 (300).

Friesian cows

A Lamont, Portglenone 830kg £2199 (265) RJ Gage, Clough 670kg £1634 (244) A McCarry, Armoy 700kg £1694 (242) G and S Carey, Dunloy 620kg £1488 (240) J and S McElnay, Bushmills 480kg £1152 (240) G and S Carey, Dunloy 720kg £1720 (239) W Black, Aghadowey 790kg £1864 (236) S Stewart, Newtownabbey 650kg £1501 (231) M Wilkin, Islandmagee 580kg £1339 (231) S Stewart, 660kg £1485 (225) J Blair, Larne 730kg £1635 (224) W Black, 660kg £1478 (224) J Blair, Larne 670kg £1487 (222) A Getty, Ballymoney 780kg £1731 (222) S Stewart, 660kg £1452 (220) and G and S Carey, 760kg £1672 (220).

Beef heifers

T McCracken, Castlewellan Limousin 450kg £1863 (414) W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 610kg £2330 (382) Limousin 540kg £2052 (380) T McCracken, Limousin 540kg £2041 (378) W Weatherup, Limousin 600kg £2262 (377) W McKeag, Comber Limousin 680kg £2556 (376) L McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 660kg £2481 (376) T McCracken, Limousin 540kg £2030 (376) Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 570kg £2143 (376) W Weatherup, Charolais 570kg £2131 (374) D Gilliand, Ballymena Limousin 670kg £2492 (372) T McCracken, Limousin 550kg £2046 (372) W McKeag, Comber Charolais 670kg £2479 (370) Taggart Brothers, Charolais 580kg £2146 (370) L McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 570kg £2086 (366) and T McCracken, Limousin 560kg £2049 (366).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

D and M Fox, Dungannon Limousin 950kg £3363, Charolais 880kg £3062, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 880kg £3027, D and M Fox, Dungannon, Shorthorn 850kg £2805, D Campton, Cookstown Charolais 790kg £2804, G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £2792, V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 800kg £2792, A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 780kg £2776, G McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 830kg £2755, D Campton, Cookstown Charolais 750kg £2745, A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 770kg £2695, D Campton, Cookstown Charolais 730kg £2686, A Ross, Newtownards Simmental 780kg £2683, W Donaldson, Holywood Saler 750kg £2670 and A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 750kg £2625.

Top per kilo

P Donnelly, Rathkenny Limousin 680kg £2516 (370), 690kg £2539 (368), D Campton, Cookstown Charolais 730kg £2686 (368), Charolais 750kg £2745 (366), P Donnelly, Rathkenny Limousin 680kg £2482 (365), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £2792 (358), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 670kg £2398 (358), W Donaldson, Holywood Saler 750kg £2670 (356), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 780kg £2776 (356), P Donnelly, Rathkenny Limousin 660kg £2349 (356), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 730kg £2598 (356), D Campton, Cookstown Charolais 790kg £2804 (355), W Donaldson, Holywood Charolais 730kg £2584 (354), 660kg £2336 (354), D and M Fox, Dungannon Limousin 950kg £3363 (354) and W Donaldson, Holywood Limousin 700kg £2450 (350).

Friesian bullocks

R J Gage, Clough 640kg £1907 (298), 540kg £1420 (263) and J Mackey, Ballynure 660kg £1689 (256), 520kg £1300 (250), 560kg £1388 (248).

Friday 21st February 2025: Dairy cows - A tremendous trade in the dairy ring included a reduction sale for Alan Creith, Armoy with a Holstein cow selling to £4000.

Leading prices as follows:

A and C Creith, Armoy Holstein £4000, £3700 x2, £3650 x2, £3200 x3, B Jamison, Broughshane Holstein £3100, A and C Creith, Armoy Holstein £3100, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £3080, A and C Creith, Armoy Holstein £3050, £2900, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2800, A and C Creith, Armoy Holstein £2800, £2750 x3, £2700, B Jamison, Broughshane Holstein £2680, A and C Creith, Armoy Holstein £2650, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2580, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2580, A and C Creith, Armoy Holstein £2500, £2450, B Jamison, Broughshane Holstein £2400 and A and C Creith, Armoy Holstein £2400.

Suckler cows

A smaller show in the suckler ring sold to £3250 for an Aberdeen Angus bull from J McClelland, Katesbridge and In calf cows to £2180 for a Limousin from C and J McCartney, Cloughmills.

Top prices included:

C and J McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin £2180, A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin £2020, A and W McKee, Larne Shorthorn beef £2000, C and J McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin £1980, P and P Scott, Templepatrick Belgian Blue £1920, McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod St and bull calf £1900, A Christie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £1880, P and P Scott, Templepatrick Belgian Blue £1800, McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Hereford and heifer calf £1780, A Christie, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £1780 and C and J McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin £1750, £1720, £1680, £1650.

Calves

Another good entry of 300 calves resulted in a tremendous trade.

Bulls topped at £950 for reared Herefords.

Heifers topped at £860 for a tremendous Limousin heifer and a super reared Holstein bull topped at £540.

The sale averaged an astonishing £444.

Bulls

R J Gage, Clough Hereford £950 x5, F Magill, Larne Limousin £930, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £840, £810 x2, J Stirling, Ballymena Simmental £770, F Magill, Larne Charolais £760, J Ferguson, Straid Belgian Blue £750, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £750, F Magill, Larne Limousin £740, A Magee, Kilwaughter Hereford £740 and R Magee, Kilwaughter Hereford £740.

Heifers

F Magill, Larne Limousin £860, B Stirling, Ballymena Charolais £840, J McMillan, Templepatrick Limousin £760 x4, R J Gage, Clough Hereford £750 x5, B Stirling, Ballymena Belgian Blue £735, M Mayberry, Kilrea Aberdeen Angus £730 x3 and F Magill, Larne Limousin £710.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

JV and RJ Moore, Larne £540, J Ferguson, Straid £500, A M Crawford, Ballynure £495, A Magee, Kilwaughter £425 x2, F and S Hill, Randalstown £390 x2, H McCambridge, Carnlough £370 x2, D McKay, Broughshane £300, D Hemphill, Armoy £300, Rowreagh Farm, Kircubbin £290, J and D Glass, Ballymena £255, H McCambridge, Carnlough £250 and D and D McKay, Rathkenny £250.

Weanlings

300 Weanlings resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1490 over for a Charolais 340kg at £1830 presented by V McErlaine, Armoy.

Heifers sold to £1280 over a Charolais 370kg at £1650 also offered by V McErlaine.

A show and sale of Charolais calves was held by the Northern Ireland Charolais club.

Ian McCaughern judged the event, awarding champion bullock to O’Kane Brothers 420kg at £1800, reserve bullock also to O’Kane Brothers 360kg for £1700.

Champion heifer to Vincent McErlaine, Armoy for 400kg at £1660 and reserve 340kg at £1600.

Vincent McErlaine also won best pen of five calves selling to an average of 462p/kg.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 210kg £1030 (490), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 290kg £1370 (472), R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £1410 (470), 290kg £1350 (465), G Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Simmental 250kg £1160 (464), R Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 230kg £1060 (460), W McCann, Cargan Charolais 270kg £1240 (459), K McIlroy, Carrickfergus Saler 240kg £1100 (458), C McQuitty, Clough Limousin 230kg £1050 (456), I Parker, Crumlin Charolais 250kg £1140 (456), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 280kg £1270 (453), W McCann, Cargan Charolais 280kg £1260 (450), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 290kg £1300 (448), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Simmental 290kg £1290 (444), H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 300kg £1330 (443) and S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 240kg £1060 (441).

301 to 350kg

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 340kg £1830 (538), D O’Boyle, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1620 (476), R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1520 (475), H O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £1510 (457), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 340kg £1500 (441), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 330kg £1440 (436), W McCann, Cargan Charolais 330kg £1430 (433), V McErlaine Charolais 340kg £1430 (420), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 310kg £1300 (419), V McErlaine Charolais 340kg £1420 (417), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg £1460 (417), V McErlaine Charolais 350kg £1460 (417), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Simmental 350kg £1450 (414) and P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £1360 (412).

Over 351kg

M O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £1700 (472), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 420kg £1800 (428), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 390kg £1630 (418), W Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 380kg £1580 (415), Limousin 400kg £1660 (415), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1650 (412), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 400kg £1640 (410), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 410kg £1680 (409), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 410kg £1670 (407), M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1500 (405), C Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 400kg £1620 (405), V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 430kg £1740 (404), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 360kg £1450 (402), M Ramsey, Doagh Limousin 370kg £1490 (402) and M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 420kg £1690 (402).

Heifers

0-300kg

I Lynn, Ballymoney Limousin 240kg £1380 (575), Limousin 300kg £1480 (493), Limousin 270kg £1200 (444), R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 270kg £1140 (422), Charolais 300kg £1220 (406), P McConnell, Ligoneil Charolais 300kg £1190 (396), W McCann, Cargan 230kg £910 (395), M Murray Cushendall Limousin 230kg £905 (393), D Smyth, Ballymoney Limousin 290kg £1140 (393), local farmer Charolais 250kg £980 (392), local farmer Charolais 290kg £1130 (389), H McCormick Belgian Blue 260kg £1000 (384), T M Montgomery, Broughshane Charolais 300kg £1440 (380), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 260kg £980 (376), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 280kg £1040 (371) and A Riley, Limavady Saler 170kg £620 (364).

301-350kg

V McErlaine, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1600 (470), G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 330kg £1480 (448), H O'Kane, Carnlough Abondance 350kg £1530 (437), Charolais 330kg £1410 (427), I Lynn Limousin 320kg £1360 (425), H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 350kg £1440 (411), T McMaster, Whitehead 340kg £1380 (405), G McClintock Limousin 310kg £1250 (403), I Lynn Limousin 320kg £1280 (400), G McClintock Limousin 310kg £1240 (400), P McConnell Charolais 350kg £1390 (397), G McClintock Limousin 350kg £1390 (397), V McErlaine Charolais 340kg £1350 (397), R McGinley Charolais 350kg £1380 (394), G McClintock Charolais 330kg £1290 (390) and R McGinley Limousin 320kg £1250 (390).

351-999kg

V McErlaine Charolais 370kg £1650 (446), Charolais 370kg £1610 (435), G McClintock Charolais 370kg £1600 (432), V McErlaine Charolais 380kg £1600 (421), G McClintock Charolais 370kg £1550 (418), V McErlaine Charolais 400kg £1660 (415), G McClintock Limousin 360kg £1470 (408), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1470 (408), T McMaster Charolais 380kg £1550 (407), C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 400kg £1630 (407), R McGinley Limousin 370kg £1470 (397), I McMullan, Carnlough Simmental 420kg £1650 (392), P McConnell Charolais 370kg £1450 (391), P Madden, Portglenone Limousin 400kg £1560 (390), T McMaster Charolais 410kg £1590 (387) and W Bonnes, Randalstown Limousin 400kg £1500 (387).

Monday 24th February 2025: A smaller entry of 400 sheep on Monday night topped at £360 for a Milford ewe with 2 lambs at foot, in lamb ewes sold to £260 for 3 Cheviots and foster ewes to £300 for a Texel.

31 pet lambs sold to £50, store lambs to £112 for 7 Crossbreds and ewe lambs to £182 for 10 Texels.

Ewes with lambs at foot

R P Campbell, Carnlough 1 Milford and 2 lambs £360, J Gregg, Glarryford 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £350, R Marshall, Ballymena 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £350, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £345, O McCloskey, Loughgiel 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £335, W Campbell, Carnlough 2 Mules and 4 lambs £335, R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £330, N McFarland, Eglinton 2 Texel and 4 lambs £325, R P Campbell, Carnlough 2 mules and 4 lambs £315, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £315, W Campbell, Carnlough 2 Mules and 4 lambs £310, M McDonnell, Antrim 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £300, W Cooper, Kells 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £290, R P Campbell, Carnlough 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £285, F Dowie, Ahoghill 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £280 and R P Campbell, Carnlough 1 Vendéen and 2 lambs £280.

In-lamb ewes

J McLeister, Antrim 3 Cheviot £260, R McCoy, Nutt's Corner 4 Texel £245, J McLeister, Antrim 10 Cheviot £240, 11 Cheviot £240, 8 Cheviot £240, 10 Cheviot £225, R McCoy, Nutt's Corner 6 Mules £215, 3 Suffolk £215, 6 Mules £205 and J McLeister, Antrim 8 Cheviot £200.

Tuesday 25th February 2025: 300 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another outstanding trade.

Bullocks sold to £2130 over for a Charolais 530kg at £2460 presented by Robert Workman, Kilwaughter.

Heifers sold to £2130 over for a Saler 650kg at £2780 offered by R Henry, Kilwaughter.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

M McGarry, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1700 (435), local farmer Charolais 500kg £2080 (416), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 500kg £2060 (412), R J M and M E Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 360kg £1440 (400), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg £1740 (386), R D Reid, Lurgan Limousin 410kg £1570 (382), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 460kg £1760 (382), R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 430kg £1640 (381), 480kg £1820 (379), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 500kg £1880 (376), R J M and M E Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 370kg £1390 (375), W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais 460kg £1720 (373), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Simmental 450kg £1680 (373) and H Ashcroft, Glengormley Charolais 480kg £1790 (372).

Over 501kg

R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 530kg £2460 (464), F McCaughan, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £2200 (431), local farmer Charolais 530kg £2280 (430), Limousin 510kg £2140 (419), M McGarry, Ballymena Limousin 540kg £2260 (418), F McCaughan, Ballycastle Limousin 540kg £2240 (414), local farmer Charolais 600kg £2480 (413), 530kg £2180 (411), Parthenais 540kg £2220 (411), Limousin 510kg £2080 (407), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 550kg £2220 (403), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 570kg £2300 (403), L McFall, Ahoghill Charolais 580kg £2340 (403), D Logan, Randalstown Charolais 620kg £2490 (401) and local farmer Charolais 620kg £2480 (400).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 430kg £1680 (390), 450kg £1670 (371), A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 420kg £1550 (369), R and M E Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 450kg £1640 (364), S Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 440kg £1600 (363), A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 410kg £1490 (363), F McCaughan, Ballycastle Limousin 480kg £1740 (362), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 440kg £1560 (354), A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 450kg £1590 (353), D McConkey, Antrim Limousin 380kg £1340 (352), M McGarry, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £1620 (352), R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 400kg £1400 (350), A McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 480kg £1680 (350) and T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 450kg £1570 (348), 430kg £1480 (344), 500kg £1700 (340).

Over 501kg

R Henry, Kilwaughter Saler 650kg £2780 (427), K Kelly, Claudy Limousin 600kg £2540 (423), R Henry Charolais 590kg £2400 (406) Limousin 610kg £2420 (396), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 530kg £2000 (377), 580kg £2150 (370), 560kg £2070 (369), A McCann, Toomebridge Limousin 510kg £1880 (368), D McConkey, Antrim Limousin 550kg £2000 (363), R Henry Saler 650kg £2260 (347), G McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 540kg £1870 (346), K Kelly, Claudy Limousin 650kg £2220 (341), Charolais 650kg £2220 (341), A McCann Limousin 510kg £1680 (329), F McCaughan, Ballycastle Limousin 620kg £2030 (327) and G McIlroy Charolais 510kg £1660 (325).

A smaller entry of 1920 in Ballymena resulted in a slightly easier trade fat hoggets sold to 700p for 6 Dorset 22kg at £154 from Seamus Mullan, Armoy and to a top per head £170 for 2 Texel 37.5kg offered by PJ Kane, Ballycastle.

Fat ewes sold to £254.

Fat lambs (1500)

Top per kg

S McMullan, Armoy 6 Dorset 22kg £154 (700) B Kelly, Toomebridge 19 Texel 24kg £166 (691) E McCormick, Carnlough 2 Texel 23.5kg £162 (689) J Adams, Ballymena 37 Texel £161.50 (687) local farmer, 19 Crossbred 24kg £164.50 (685) D Mills, Glenarm 16 Texel 23kg £157 (682) J McAuley, Ballynure 13 Suffolk 22kg £150 (681) R McAuley, Ballyclare 17 Texel 24kg £163.50 (681) B Hamill, Broughshane 13 Texel 22.5kg £153 (680) J Gilliland, Muckamore 18 Suffolk 22.5kg £153 (680) J Walker, Randalstown 11 Mull 22kg £149.50 (679) A Dodd, Saintfield 13 Dorset 18.5kg £125.50 (678) J Adams, Cullybackey 4 Dorset 24kg £162.50 (677) C Bergin, Cushendall 32 Mule 21.5kg £145 (674) J Rowney, Ballynure 20 Texel 22.5kg £151.50 (673) JS A and H Ritchie, Connor 80 Easycare 22kg £148 (672) A McCullough, Cullybackey 27 Texel 23kg £154.50 (671) Mrs Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough 6 Blackface 21kg £141 (671) J Thompson, Glenwherry 11 Texel 22.5kg £151 (671) and T J and I Bell, Ballyclare 22 Suffolk 22kg £147.50 (670).

Top per head

PJ Kane, Ballycastle 2 Texel 37.5kg £170, T Wilson, Templepatrick 1 Texel 35kg £170, H Armstrong Coagh 12 Texel 26.5kg £168, J Gregg, Clough 26 Texel 28.5kg £167, J McAuley, Ballynure 26 Suffolk 25.5kg £166, A Millar, Antrim 25 Texel 27kg £166, B Kelly, Toomebridge 19 Texel 24kg £166, N McCall, Armagh 4 Texel 31.5kg £31.5kg £166, J Duffin, Ballygally 11 Texel 26.5kg £165.50, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 7 Texel 31kg £165, J Kissack, Ballymena 3 Texel 29kg £165, JKF Woolsey, Toomebridge 6 Texel 28kg £165, local farmer, 19 Crossbred 24kg £164.50, S McGowan, Ballymoney 20 Mule 29.5kg £164, D and D Robinson, Carnalbana 4 Cheviot 26.5kg £164, local farmer, 10 Suffolk 28kg £164, S Jamieson, Broughshane 53 Texel 26kg £164, T Moorehead, Aughafatten 20 Texel 25.5kg £163.50, R McAuley, Ballyclare 17 Texel 24kg £163.50, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 5 Texel 27kg £163, J Adams, Glarryford 1 Texel 27.5kg £163 and J Adams, Cullybackey 4 Dorset 24kg £162.50.

Fat ewes (420)

First quality

Suffolk - £160 - £220

Texel - £160 - £254

Crossbred - £110- £160

Blackface - £80 – £120