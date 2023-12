The weekly throughput of 950 cattle at Markethill included 550 head on Saturday 9th December.

Trade in all rings was firmer on the week particularly for forward stores and beef cattle.

Heifers

210 heifers included several pens of beef heifers which sold to a top of £309 for 640k at £1975 from a Hamiltonsbawn farmer.

Heifers

A Killinchy farmer received £298 for 650k at £1935 and a Middletown producer received £293 for 704k at £2065.

Top price heifer was £2135 for 770k at £277 from a Hamiltonsbawn producer.

Several beef heifers sold from £1900 to £2100 each.

Main demand for good quality beef from £260 to £2888 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeders sold to a top of £303 for 504k at £1525 from a Bessbrook producer followed by £294 for 546k at £1605 from a Greyabbey farmer.

A Tassagh producer received £293 for 602k at £1765.

All good quality feeding heifers sold from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £343 for 436k at £1495 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £320 for 498k at £1595 from a Castlewellan producer.

All good quality middleweights sold from £240 to £304 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Hamiltonsbawn farmer 640k £1975 £309.00; Killinchy farmer 650k £1935 £298.00; Middletown farmer 704k £2065 £293.00; Dungannon farmer 700k £2005 £286.00; Downpatrick farmer 722k £2055 £285.00; Tassagh farmer 620k £1745 £282.00; Downpatrick farmer 702k £1955 £279.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 670k £1865 £278.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 770k £2135 £277.00 and Middletown farmer 746k £2045 £274.

Forward heifers

Bessbrook farmer 504k £1525 £303.00; Greyabbey farmer 546k £1605 £294.00; Tassagh farmer 602k £1765 £293.00; Tassagh farmer 600k £1745 £291.00; Tassagh farmer 598k £1735 £290.00; Tassagh farmer 546k £1575 £289.00; Tassagh farmer 556k £1585 £285.00; Greyabbey farmer 524k £1485 £283.00; Carrowdore farmer 540k £1515 £281.00 and Greyabbey farmer 512k £1435 £280.

Middleweight heifers

Kilkeel farmer 436k £1495 £343.00; Castlewellan farmer 498k £1595 £320.00; Newry farmer 420k £1275 £304.00; Dromore farmer 410k £1205 £294.00; Dromore farmer 476k £1365 £287.00; Newry farmer 480k £1355 £282.00; Carrowdore farmer 492k £1335 £271.00; Newry farmer 482k £1285 £267.00; Kilkeel farmer 452k £1205 £267.00 and Carrowdore farmer 466k £1235 £265.

Bullocks

130 bullocks sold in a very firm trade with forward feeding bullocks to £304 for 508k at £1545 from a Greyabbey farmer followed by £286 for 502k at £1435 from a Mullaghbawn farmer.

The same owner received £284 for 554k at £1575.

All good quality feeding bullocks sold from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks reached £290 for 706k at £2045 from a Hamiltonsbawn farmer.

The same owner received £273 for 712k at £1945.

Top price £2125 was paid to a Newry producer for 804k at £2125.

A Ballinderry farmer received £2105 for 790k at £266.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £289 for 450k at £1305 from a Carrowdore producer followed by £276 for 470k at £1295 from a Rathfriland producer.

Beef bullocks

Hamiltonsbawn farmer 706k £2045 £290.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 712k £1945 £273.00; Ballinderry farmer 792k £2105 £266.00; Newry farmer 804k £2125 £264.00; Keady farmer 778k £2055 £264.00 and Ballinderry farmer 660k £1675 £254.

Forward bullocks

Greyabbey farmer 508k £1545 £304.00; Mullaghbawn farme 502k £1435 £286.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 554k £1575 £284.00; Portadown farmer 538k £1515 £282.00; Portadown farmer 544k £1525 £280.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 562k £1575 £280.00; Greyabbey farmer 516k £1445 £280.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 626k £1745 £279.00 and Hamiltonsbawn farmer 628k £1745 £278.

Middleweight bullocks

Carrowdore farmer 452k £1305 £289.00; Rathfriland farmer 470k £1295 £276.00; Belleek farmer 496k £1365 £275.00; Lurgan farmer 450k £1225 £272.00; Benburb farmer 448k £1195 £267.00; Lurgan farmer 490k £1275 £260.00; Armagh farmer 444k £1135 £250.00; Belleek farmer 396k £1005 £253.00 and Benburb farmer 440k £1095 £249.

Weanlings

160 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males from £260 to £333 for 364k at £1210 from a Rostrevor farmer.

The same owner received £329 for 356k at £1170.

Stronger males sold from £240 to £290 for 404k at £1170 from a Markethill farmer followed by £282 for 440k at £1240 from a Ballinderry producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £240 to £282 for 380k at £1070 from a Moira farmer followed by £275 for 342k at £940 from a Tynan producer.

Strong male weanlings

Markethill farmer 404k £1170 £290.00; Ballinderry farmer 440k £1240 £282.00; Markethill farmer 420k £1160 £276.00; Ballinderry farmer 452k £1230 £272.00; Benburb farmer 424k £1150 £271.00; Markethill farmer 416k £1120 £269.00 and Markethill farmer 414k £1090 £263.

Light male weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 364k £1210 £333.00; Rostrevor farmer 356k £1170 £329.00; Rostrevor farmer 340k £1110 £327.00; Bessbrook farmer 274k £870 £318.00; Rathfriland farmer 346k £1060 £306.00; Bessbrook farmer 324k £980 £303.00; Benburb farmer 336k £1000 £298.00; Keady farmer 334k £990 £296.00 and Benburb farmer 352k £1020 £290.

Heifer weanlings

Moira farmer 380k £1070 £282.00; Tynan farmer 342k £940 £275.00; Moira farmer 318k £870 £274.00; Tynan farmer 358k £950 £265.00; Markethill farmer 346k £900 £260.00; Clady farmer 346k £900 £260.00; Keady farmer 366k £950 £260.00 and Tynan farmer 378k £980 £259.

The 43 lots of sucklers sold in a firm demand.

Good quality outfits to £1540, £1440 and £1400.

Several more sold from £1100 to £1360 each.