Beef bullocks selling to £2169 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 213p for 660kg at £145.

Friesian cows to 155p 820kg at £1271.

Beef heifers to 254p 600kg at £1524.

Beef bullocks to 264p 700kg at £1848, top per head of £2169 for 900kg.

Friesian bullocks to 197p 710kg at £1398.

Beef cows

J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 660kg £1404 (213), R McGinley, Ballymoney Charolais 730kg £1540 (211), M/S Duncan Brothers Antrim Limousin 620kg £1295 (209), M M and S McManus, Swatragh Limousin 630kg £1304 (207), T Paul, Ballymena Charolais 800kg £1640 (205), J Scullion, Toomebridge Charolais 680kg £1387 (204), A V Magill, Ballymena Limousin 630kg £1253 (199) and H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 660kg £1300 (197).

Friesian cows

S Wadsworth, Lisburn 820kg £1271 (155), J Patterson, Carrickfergus 720kg £1080 (150), R at D Allen, Randalstown 700kg £1036 (148), J Hutchinson Ballyclare 610kg £854 (140) S Wilson, Ballymena 780kg £1084 (139) and R at D Allen, Randalstown 780kg £1076 (138).

Beef heifers sold to:

R Hughes, Kircubbin Limousin 600kg £1524 (254), G McMullan, Magherafelt Abe 710kg £1796 (253), R Hughes, Kircubbin Limousin 590kg £1480 (251), G McMullan, Magherafelt Charolais 740kg £1835 (248), H Bradley, Dessertmartin Abe 640kg £1580 (247), A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 730kg £1788 (245) and G McMullan, Magherafelt Charolais 660kg £1610 (244).

Beef bullocks top per kg

I Conn, Limavady Blonde d’Aquitaine 710kg £1846 (260), J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 710kg £1831 (258), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 620kg £1581 (255), M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 700kg £1778 (254), I Conn, Limavady Charolais 710kg £1796 (253), J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 690kg £1731 (251), M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 660kg £1656 (251) and G McMullan, Magherafelt Limousin 770kg £1925 (250),

Beef bullocks top per head

H Crawford, Newtownards Shorthorn beef 900kg £2169, M Hughes Charolais 910kg £2138, H Crawford, Newtownards Limousin 860kg £2072, M Hughes, Newtownards Limousin 860kg £2064, T McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 860kg £2046, M Farr, Lisburn Charolais 820kg £2009, S Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 840kg £1999 and T McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 830kg £1975.

Friesian bullocks

D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 710kg £1398 (197), T Duffin, Toomebridge 550kg £1023 (186), W Beattie, Glarryford 650kg £1209 (186), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 650kg £1196 (184), T and D Calwell, Clough 630kg £1152 (183), T Duffin, Toomebridge 690kg £1262 £1188 (183), 690kg £1262 (180) and T and D Calwell 620kg £1109 (179|).

Friday, October 8, 2021: A good entry of 48 dairy cattle met strong demand with a lot of good quality on offer.

Top price of £2340 was paid to WG Johnston, Ligoniel for a choice calved cow. Maidens to £940.

Top prices:

WG Johnston, Ligoniel calved cow £2340, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate calved heifer £2320 and David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £2280.

Suckler stock sold to £1980 for a Limousin cow with bull calf at foot, ruling prices:

John McKeen, Garvagh Limousin cow and bull calf £1980, S Savage, Ballynahinch Blonde d’Aquitaine cow and bull calf £1880 and Kelly McConnell, Muckamore Charolais cow and bull calf £1780.

245 lots in the calf ring sold to £670 for a five month old Shorthorn beef bull, young bull calves to £525 for a Stabiliser, young heifer calves to £500 for a Charolais.

Breed bred bull calves sold to:

MK Holdings, Newtownards Shorthorn beef £670, D McIlwaine, Larne Limousin £660, MK Holdings, Shorthorn beef £590 and D McIlwaine Limousin £530.

Heifer calves sold to:

MK Holdings, Newtownards Belgian Blue £500, AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais £500, MK Holdings Shorthorn beef £490, (2) Belgian Blue £455 and D McIlwaine, Larne Limousin £445.

Friesian bull calves sold to:

John Graham, Glenwherry £205, McGookin farming, Ballyclare (2) £160, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £155 and R Dunlop, Broughshane £130, Ivan Cruickshanks £125.

An entry of 350 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £690 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1180 presented by M Doherty, Glarryford.

Heifers sold to £630 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1040 offered by J McQuiston, Ballymoney.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

M McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 180kg £660 (366), Limousin 190kg £640 (336), H McNeill, Rasharkin Limousin 210kg £670 (319) and Limousin 250kg £780 (312).

301-350kgs

Andrew Armstrong, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £910 (275) and J Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 310kg £850 (274), Charolais 330kg £900 (272), Simmental 350kg £950 (271).

351kg and over

Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray Charolais 370kg £990 (267), Colm McDonnell, Armoy Charolais 400kg £1070 (267), Charolais 400kg £1060 (265) and J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £980 (257).

Heifers 0-300kgs

S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 240kg £695 (289), Andew Armstrong, Broughshane Charolais 240kg £680 (283) and H Kennedy, Ballynure Blonde d’Aquitaine 300kg £800 (266).

301-350kgs

B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £820 (256), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray Charolais 340kg £870 (255) and H Kennedy, Ballynure Blonde d’Aquitaine 340kg £820 (241).

351kg and over

Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray Charolais 360kg £915 (254), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 410kg £1040 (253) and Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 370kg £850 (229).

Saturday, October 9, 2021: 410 suckled calves presented at Ballymena’s third sale resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £840 over for a Charolais 360kg at £1200 offered by S Douglas, Limavady.

Heifers sold to £840 over for a Charolais 390kg at £1230 from G Barr, Larne.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 190kg £760 (400), Charolais 190kg £720 (379), Charolais 210kg £750 (357).

301-350kgs

N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 320kg £1090 (340) and Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1050 (338), Limousin 310kg £1020 (329).

351kg and over

S Douglas, Charolais 360kg £1200 (333), 360kg £1190 (330), W and G Hanna, Charolais 360kg £1100 (305) and N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 370kg £1090 (294).

Heifers 0-300kgs

J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £960 (355), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 250kg £870 (348) and J McAuley, Ballyclare (2) Charolais 180kg £620 (344).

301-350kgs

WJ Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 330kg £1080 (327), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 350kg £1140 (325), Reps M Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £990 (319) and Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 310kg £950 (306).

351kg and over

George Barr, Larne Charolais 390kg £1230 (315), WJ Ervine, Newtownabbey Limousin 360kg £1100 (305) and SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 380kg £1040 (273).

Monday, October 11, 2021: 3200 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Breeding sheep sold to £292, ewe lambs to £160, store lambs to £97, rams to 1000gns.

Leading prices:

Breeding sheep sold to:

S Wilson, Ballynure 1 Dorset £292, 8 Dorset £270, 8 Dorset £270, 6 Dorset £265, 7 Dorset £265, 8 Dorset £260, 7 Dorset £260, 8 Dorset £255, 8 Dorset £250, 8 Dorset £250, 8 Crossbred £245, 6 Dorset £245. 8 Dorset £245. 6 Dorset £220.

Ewe lambs sold to:

B Gingles, Larne 10 Suffolk £160, 12 Suffolk £158, 10 Suffolk £150, A Magee, Kilwaughter 3 Blackface £146, Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle 4 Mule £137, Thomas McLaughlin, Claudy 15 Blackface £126, B Gingles 12 Mule £126, Robert Workman 12 Suffolk £120 and A Magee, 8 Blackface £118.

Store lambs sold to:

S Rea, Glenarm 13 Texel £97, Dundarave properties, Bushmills 48 Texel £96, J Jamison, Ballymena 8 Suffolk £95, W Wright, Carnlogh 46 Texel £95, 6 Texel £95, Ross Mowbray, Stewartstown 5 Zwa £95, B and A McCammon, Magheramourne 23 Texel £94, RJ McKay and Son, Carnlough 26 Texel £94, S Thompson, Glenarm 41 Suffolk £94 and P Graham, Portstewart 5 Dorset £94.

Rams sold to:

WB Johnston, Ligoniel Suffolk 1000gns, Suffolk 880gns, Suffolk 780gns, E and J Gould, Ringsend Suffolk 720gns, JH Hegarty, Bendooragh Suffolk 720gns, E and J Gould Suffolk 650gns and D Anderson, Bushmills Suffolk 620gns.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021: 310 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £860 over for a Limousin 610kg at £1470 presented by T Jamison, Stranocum.

Heifers sold to £870 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1430 offered by Carrigeen Farms, Parkgate.

Heifers 0-500kgs

WJ Wray, Dungiven Charolais 480kg £1260 (262), A and D Crooks, Glenarm Charolais 420kg £1030 (245), WJ Wray Charolais 460kg £1120 (243), John Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin 430kg £1035 (240), Lyle McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg £925 (237), WJ Wray, Charolais 480kg £1135 (236), Limousin 460kg £1065 (231) and M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 480kg £1100 (229).

501kg and over

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 560kg £1430 (255), WJ Wray, Dungiven Charolais 510kg £1280 (251), Carrigeen Farms Simmental 550kg £1360 (247), Charolais 520kg £1250 (240), WJ Wray Charolais 510kg £1215 (238), Brian Thompson, Lisburn Limousin 610kg £1420 (232), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 550kg £1280 (232) and WJ Wray, Charolais 510kg £1170 (229).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

WAH McMullan, Portaferry Charolais 320kg £845 (264), D Johnston, Glenavy Charolais 450kg £1110 (246), WAH McMullan Limousin 380kg £930 (244), D Johnston Charolais 470kg £1140 (242), Limousin 480kg £1160 (241), Limousin 440kg £1060 (240), WJ Wray, Dungiven Limousin 450kg £1070 (237) and D Johnston Charolais 490kg £1140 (232), Limousin 480kg £1115 (232).

501kg and over

David Hutchinson, Moneymore Charolais 540kg £1380 (255), M Byrne Randalstown Charolais 510kg £1300 (254), David Hutchinson Charolais 530kg £1340 (252), Charolais 520kg £1290 (248), M Byrne, Charolais 540kg £1330 (246), Thomas Jamison Limousin 610kg £1470 (241), E Mulgrew, Dromore Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1300 (240) and Robert Chambers, Bushmills Charolais 550kg £1290 (234).

Wednesday, October 13, 2021: An entry of 2500 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 505p for a pen of 16 Texel 19kg at £96 from RJD Topping, Islandmagee and to a top per head of £119 for 28 heavy Texels from Norman Millar, Randalstown.

Fat ewes sold to £142.

Fat lambs (2227)

Top prices per kg:

RJT Topping, Islandmagee 16 Texel 19kg £96 (505), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally 20 Lleyn 19kg £95 (500), Alex Knox, Broughshane 13 Texel 19kg £94.50 (497), Dr J Moss, Antrim 10 Texel 20kg £97 (485), Andrew Riley, Limavady 10 Mule 18kg £87 (483), T Stewart, Cairncastle 37 Texel 21kg £101 (481) Robert Hunter, Ballygally 10 Crossbred 20.5kg £98 (478) and Jonathan Auld, Ballynure 43 Texel 21kg £100 (476).

Top prices per head

Norman Millar, Randalstown 28 Texel 27.5kg £119, Colm McDonnell, Armoy 2 Texel 29.5kg £115, D McCullough, Glarryford 1 Suffolk 28kg £113, Felix McKendry, Broughshane 10 Texel 27kg £112, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 21 Suffolk 25.5kg £110. A Montgomery, Glenarm 1 Texel 29kg £110, T Jackson, Broughshane 28 Texel 24.5kg £109.50 and David Moorhead 5 Dorset 26.5kg £109.50.

Fat ewes (270)

First quality

Blackface - £45-£76

Suffolk - £65-£94

Texel - £85-£115