Beef bullocks selling to £2192 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 225p for a Limousin 640kg at £1440, Friesian cows to 173p 650kg at £1124.

Beef heifers to 247p 650kg at £1605, beef bullocks to 261p 840kg at £2192 and Friesian bullocks to 203p 649kg at £1299.

Beef cows

S Rea, Ballyclare Limousin 640kg at £1440 (225), A Martin, Kells Blonde d’Aquitaine 730kg at £1635.20 (224), J Gamble, Ballymoney Limousin 530kg at £1134.20 (214), J Gamble, Ballymoney Limousin 540kg at £1150.20 (213), R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 680kg at £1441.60 (212), I McNeice, Toomebridge Limousin 760kg at £1580.80 (208), N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 670kg at £1393.60 (208), I McNeice, Toomebridge Limousin 660kg at £1353 (205), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 440kg at £888.80 (202), S Rea, Ballyclare Abe 730kg at £1474.60 (202), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Cha 720kg at £1440 (200), I McNeice, Toomebridge Limousin 780kg at £1560 (200), R Fulton, Dungiven Limousin 750kg at £1492.50 (199), A Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 780kg at £1528.80 (196), C Boyd, Portglenone Limousin 610kg at £1195.60 (196) and R Hunter, Larne Limousin 640kg at £1248 (195).

Friesian cows

H Carson, Dundrod Friesian 650kg at £1124.50 (173), H Carson, Dundrod Friesian 650kg at £1040 (160), A Park, Ballynure Friesian 580kg at £893.20 (154), IBandHJ Marsden, Islandmagee Holstein 690kg at £1021.20 (148), H Carson, Dundrod Friesian 490kg at £720.30 (147), S Creith, Ballymoney Friesian 680kg at £999.60 (147), S Creith, Ballymoney Friesian 780kg at £1146.60 (147), A Park, Ballynure Friesian 710kg at £1043.70 (147), S McCrystal, Magherafelt Holstein 720kg at £1029.60 (143), S Herbison, Toomebridge Holstein 680kg at £972.40 (143), S Creith, Ballymoney Holstein 760 at £1071.60 (141), IB and HJ Marsden, Islandmagee Holstein 720kg at £1015.20 (141), McGookin Farms, Ballyclare Friesian 650kg at £910 (140), local farmer Friesian 740kg at £1028.60 (139), M Gordon, Clough Friesian 670kg at £931.30 (139) and B E Montgomery, Ballymena Friesian 600kg at £834 (139).

Beef heifers

Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 650kg at £1605.50 (247), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 650kg at £1586 (244), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 650kg at £1579.50 (430), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 700kg at £1673 (239), LF Logan, Randalstown Limousin 570kg at £1356.60 (238), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 640kg at £1516.80 (237), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 610kg at £1439.60 (236), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 620kg at £1463.20 (236), J Kidd, Randalstown Limousin 690kg at £1628.40 (236), LF Logan, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg at £1544.40 (234), T Clyde, Antrim Limousin 520kg at1216.80 (234), J McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 580kg at £1357.20 (234), S McGookin, Carrickfegus Limousin 670kg at £1561.10 (233), J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 580kg at £1345.60 (232), local farmer Her 670kg at £1520.90 (227) and J Davidson, Moorfields Charolais 610kg at £1384.70 (227).

Beef bullocks (top per kg)

Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 840kg £2192 (261), Charolais 790kg £2046 (259), Steven McCann, Randalstown Limousin 680kg £1747 (257), W Hunter, Stewartstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg £1696 (257), L McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 720kg £1843 (256), C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 710kg £1810 (255), Charolais 730kg £1861 (255), A McDevitt Charolais 700kg £1785 (255), Blonde d’Aquitaine 710kg £1810 (255), R George, Templepatrick Limousin 660kg £1676 (254), Charolais 650kg £1638 (252), WJ Booth, Kircubbin Charolais 640kg £1612 (252), C McDevitt Charolais 720kg £1800 (250), Francis Cassidy Charolais 860kg £2150 (250), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Limousin 660kg £1650 (250) and HV McCambridge, Carnlough Limousin 710kg £1767 (249).

Beef bullocks top per head

Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 840kg £2192, Charolais 860kg £2150, John Kidd, Randalstown Charolais 910kg £2093, J McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 870kg £2079, Francis Cassidy Charolais 790kg £2046, R Fulton, Dungiven Blonde d’Aquitaine 810kg £1968, David Kernohan, Brougshane Simmental 880kg £1962, Ed McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 790kg £1959, L McIvor Limousin 790kg £1951, J McEldowney Limousin 820kg £1902, Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 870kg £1896, Wm Kee, Strabane Charolais 810kg £1895, L McIvor Blonde d’Aquitaine 780kg £1895, David Kernohan Limousin 830kg £1892, Aberdeen Angus 840kg £1890 and Ian Hamilton, Brougshane Aberdeen Angus 810kg £1887.

Friesian bullocks sold to: Moore Wallace, Dunloy 640kg £1299 (203), H Carson, Dundrod 680kg £1271 (187), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 610kg £1122 (184), Moore Wallace 570kg £1048 (184), H Carson, Dundrod 670kg £1219 (182), Liam McGarry, Loughgiel 600kg £1080 (180), 640kg £1145 (179), 590kg £1044 (177), H Carson, Dundrod 610kg £1079 (177), Devlin Brothers, Cookstown 670kg £1172 (175), Liam McGarry, Loughgiel 680kg £1190 (175) and H Carson, Dundrod 590kg £1003 (170).

Friday 18th February 2022: 24 dairy cattle continued to meet strong demand to £2500 for a calved heifer from AT McAuley, Bushmills.

Ruling prices: AT McAuley, Bushmills calved heifer £2500, WG Johnston, Ligoniel calved heifer £2380, AT McAuley calved heifer £2150, NG Chambers, Moneyrea (2) calved heifer £2080, calved heifer £2020, D McNeilly, Randalstown calved heifer £1980, NG Chambers calved heifer £1940, Droghan farm, Aghalee calved heifer £1940, (2) calved heifer £1900, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate calved heifer £1800, calved heifer £1780, calved heifer £1700, calved heifer £1560 and John Hunter, Crumlin calved cow £1500.

40 lots in the suckler ring sold to £4200 for a ped Charolais bull from D Heaney, Garvagh.

Ruling prices: E Cartwright, Sixmilecross Charolais £1620, T Montgomery, Aghalee Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf £1530, E Cartwright Charolais £1490, Limousin £1480, Charolais £1400, T Montgomery Simmental heifer and heifer calf £1350, Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Shorthorn beef £1320, E Cartwright Charolais £1270, Charolais £1260, Charolais £1260, Simmental £1240, Limousin £1220, Rainey Brothers Shorthorn beef £1220, E Cartwright Simmental £1200, S Rainey, Ballygally Limousin £1180 and E Cartwright Belgian Blue £1170.

250 calves sold to £650 for a partly reared Hereford bull, a batch of Holstein/Friesian heifer calves 2/3 months old sold to £560.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Mark McClelland, Larne Hereford £650, Hereford £560, local farmer Charolais £460, T Robinson, Ballymena (5) £450, Alan McNair, Ballyclare (3) Limousin £440, David Watton, Coleraine Belgian Blue £420, James Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £420, John Hunter, Crumlin Belgian Blue £420, N and J Coleman, Doagh Belgian Blue £410 and Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £400.

Heifer calves sold to: RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry (2) Holstein £560, (2) Holstein £540, (3) Holstein £530, (2) Holstein £510, (2) Holstein £500, (2) Holstein £490, (2) Holstein £450 and James Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £400.

Friesian bull calves sold to: T Robinson, Ballymena (5) £450, S McCormick, Bangor (2) £260, David McKeeman, Ballymoney (2) £260, RJ White, Liscolman (3) £195, S Adams, Brougshane £185, Alan McNair, Ballyclare £185 and S McCormick, Bangor £175.

An entry of 280 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £780 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1210 presented by Robert Shaw, Rasharkin.

Heifers sold to £730 over for a Simmental 520kg at £1250 offered by Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 280kg £990 (353), Limousin 240kg £820 (341), C McAuley, Glenariff Charolais 280kg £930 (332), A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 280kg £920 (328), WD Marshall, Clough Charolais 280kg £910 (325), A Hanna Limousin 270kg £850 (314), Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 290kg £910 (313) and local farmer (2) Limousin 240kg £745 (310).

301-350kgs

Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 320kg £1030 (321), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £960 (309), Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Belgian Blue 320kg £980 (306), J Knox, Brougshane Charolais 320kg £970 (303), S Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 340kg £1030 (302), Ivor G Hyndman Limousin 340kg £1030 (302), C McAuley, Cushendall Limousin 330kg £990 (300) and I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 320kg £960 (300).

501kg and over

SH Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 360kg £1105 (306), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 360kg £1100 (305), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 360kg £1070 (297), SH Bellingham Limousin 380kg £1120 (294), C McAuley, Glenariff Limousin 420kg £1180 (281), R Shaw, Limousin 380kg £1060 (279), T Jackson, Brougshane Limousin 400kg £1110 (277) and S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1105 (276).

Heifers 0-300kgs

A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 210kg £720 (342), Limousin 280kg £840 (300), WD Marshall, Clough Charolais 300kg £890 (296), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 300kg £890 (296), WD Marshall Limousin 280kg £820 (292), Hugh OConnell, Garvagh Limousin 220kg £640 (290), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 290kg £840 (289) and S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 260kg £745 (286).

301-350kgs

Patrick McCann, Portglenone Limousin 320kg £1020 (318), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 330kg £1000 (303), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 330kg £985 (298), Limousin 340kg £990 (291), WD Marshall, Clough Limousin 310kg £890 (287) and Colm McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 340kg £960 (282), Charolais 330kg £920 (278), Charolais 330kg £900 (272).

351kgs and over

B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 360kg £1000 (277), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 390kg £1080 (276), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 390kg £1060 (271), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 380kg £1030 (271), I Beggs Limousin 360kg £975 (270), Ivor G Hyndman Limousin 360kg £965 (268), WD Marshall, Clough Charolais 360kg £960 (266) and I Beggs Limousin 370kg £965 (260).

Monday evening 21st February 2022: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in an easier trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £270, springing ewes to £192, store lambs to £100, dry ewe lambs to £125 and pets to £45.

Leading prices

Ewes and lambs sold to: Liam Campbell, Carnlough 1 Zwartble ewe and 2 lambs £270, Simon Loughery, Limavady 1 Texel ewe and 3 lambs £265, J Lynn, Cullybackey 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £240, 1Texel ewe and 2 lambs £235, 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £230, Liam Campbell 1 Zwartble ewe and 1 lamb £225, Simon Loughery, Limavady 4 Texel ewe and 8 lambs £220, J Lynn 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £220, Liam Campbell 1 Zwartble ewe and 1 lamb £210, Mark Hanna, Limavady 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £205, Liam Campbell 1 Zwartble ewe and 2 lambs £205 and Mark Hanna, 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £200.

In lamb ewes sold to: J Sawyers farm, Sixmilecross 6 Mule ewes £192, 12 Mule ewes £185, 12 Mule ewes £176, 7 Texel ewes £176, 12 Mule ewes £175, 2 Suffolk ewes £175, 12 Mule ewes £174, 6 Mule ewes £174, 12 Mule ewes £170, 12 Mule ewes £170, Mark Hanna, Limavady 4 Texel ewes £170, J Sawyers farm 12 Mule ewes £160, 11 Mule ewes £160 and Mark Hanna 3 Texel £160.

Tuesday 22nd February 2022: An entry of 180 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £895 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1465 presented by R O’Neill, Dunloy.

Heifers sold to £930 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1530 offered by R O’Neill, Dunloy.

Heifers 0-500kgs

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £1300 (260), JH Fraser, Belfast Charolais 360kg £920 (255), J Smyth, Charolais 500kg £1260 (252), Charolais 500kg £1250 (250), P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 500kg £1230 (246), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 500kg £1220 (244), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg £1040 (241), JH Fraser Sal 390kg £940 (241), McMullan Brothers, Downpatrick Limousin 410kg £970 (236), Mrs Diane Rowney, Ballynure Charolais 390kg £910 (233), McMullan Brothers Sal 450kg £10353 (230), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 490kg £1120 (228), Mrs Diane Rowney Charolais 440kg £1000 (227), W and N Martin, Brougshane Hereford 480kg £1090 (227), McMullan Brothers, Limousin 490kg £1110 (226) and James Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 350kg £790 (225).

501kg and over

R O’Neill, Dunloy Charolais 600kg £1530 (255), P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 570kg £1430 (250), Limousin 560kg £1400 (250), Limousin 510kg £1260 (247), R O’Neill Charolais 570kg £1400 (245), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1290 (243), Charolais 530kg £1285 (242), P McIlrath Limousin 510kg £1230 (241), Limousin 560kg £1350 (241), Limousin 560kg £1330 (237), Limousin 590kg £1400 (237), R ONeill Limousin 550kg £1300 (236), McMullan Brothers, Downpatrick Limousin 540kg £1275 (236), P McIlrath Limousin 520kg £1180 (226), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 520kg £1165 (224) and RJ and J McCullough, Ballyclare Simmental 550kg £1210 (220).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 410kg £1070 (261), JH Fraser, Belfast Charolais 420kg £1090 (259), Charolais 450kg £1150 (255), James Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 480kg £1225 (255), WH Knox, Ballynure (2) Limousin 420kg £1070 (254), J Hutchinson Charolais 440kg £1120 (254), R O’Neill, Dunloy Charolais 490kg £1240 (253), P McConnell, Nutts Corner Limousin 360kg £910 (252), Mrs J Hutchinson Charolais 460kg £1160 (252), P McConnell Limousin 440kg £1080 (245), McMullan Brothers, Downpatrick Limousin 480kg £1175 (244), J Hutchinson Charolais 470kg £1150 (244), Mrs J Hutchinson Charolais 490kg £1180 (240), WH Knox, Ballyclare Limousin 470kg £1130 (240) and P McConnell, Nutts Corner Limousin 320kg £765 (239).

501kg and over

R ONeill, Dunloy Charolais 520kg £1340 (257), Charolais 570kg £1465 (257), Robert Hood, Brougshane Limousin 550kg £1390 (252), John McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 570kg £1440 (252), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1375 (250), John McIlrath Charolais 560kg £1400 (250), Charolais 600kg £1490 (248), Robert Hood Limousin 570kg £1415 (248), B Smyth, Charolais 530kg £1310 (247), John McIlrath, Charolais 560kg £1380 (246), Charolais 580kg £1410 (243), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg £1230 (241), McMullan Brothers, Downpatrick Belgian Blue 560kg £1350 (241), Robert Hood, Brougshane Charolais 600kg £1440 (240), John McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 560kg £1340 and E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1385 (238).

Wednesday 23rd February 2022: 1877 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 544p for 6 Charollais 21.5kg at £117 presented by B and W McAllister, Kells and to a top per head of £125.5 for 3 Texels 29.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £258.

Fat hoggets (1637)

Top price per kilo

B and W McAllister, Kells 6 Charollais 21.5kg at £117 (544), J Lamont, Kells 7 Texel 19kg at £103 (542), A Morrsion, Ballynure 2 Dorset 22kg at £117 (531), local farmer 12 Texel 23kg at £122 (530), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 8 Suffolk 23kg at £122 (530), M Conway, Draperstown 7 Texel 21.5kg at £114 (530), M Conway 10 Texel 21.5kg at £114 (530), J McAuley, Ballyclare 4 Suffolk 19.5kg at £103 (528), Earls Abbey Ltd, Newtonabbey 9 Texel 21.5kg at £113 (525), P Crothers, Ballynure 11 Texel 22kg at £115 (522), R and S McCahon, Aghadowey 16 Suffolk 22kg at £115 (522), P Crothers 21 Blackface 20kg at £104 (520), I Montgomery 5 Suffolk 22.5kg at £116 (515), A Millar, Antrim 23 Texel 21kg at £108 (514), JM and CD Mark, Limavady 9 Texel 22kg at £113 (513) and W Smyth, Limavady 12 Texel 22kg at £113 (513).

Top price per head

M Esler, Broughshane 3 Texel 29.5kg at £125.50, M Esler 1 Texel 34.5kg at £125, R and J Hill, Doagh 2 Dorset 31kg at £124, J McAuley, Ballyclare 2 Texel 32kg at £124, S White, Cloughmills 21 Texel 30kg at £124, B and W McAllister 3 Charollais 31kg at £124, J Duffin, Ballygally 11 Texel 28kg at £123, M Workman, Kilwaughter 1 Suffolk 35.5kg at £123, H McCracken, Newtonards 21 Texel 26.5kg at £123, M Moffett, Broughshane 11 Texel 26.5kg at £123, M Moffett 14 Texel 27kg at £123, J McAuley 35 Suffolk 29kg at £122, G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 22 Suffolk 28.5kg at £122, local farmer 27 Texel 24.5kg at £122, local farmer 12 Texel 23kg at £122 and B and W McAllister 5 Charollais 24kg at £122.

Fat ewes (270)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£180

Texel - £130-258

Crossbred - £80-£130