Beef bullocks selling to £2210 for a 756kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beef bullocks sold to £2210 for a 756kg Limousin 292ppk and up to 301ppk for a 706kg Limousin at £2130.

Light weights sold to 337ppk for a 474kg Charolais at £1600.

Bullocks

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irvinestown producer 660kg Shorthorn at £1780, 552kg Simmental at £1490, 558kg Simmental at £1520; Springfield producer 570kg Saler at £1520, 508kg Limousin at £1450; Newtownbutler producer 702kg Charolais at £1950, 626kg Charolais at £1790, 712kg Charolais at £1940; Derrylin producer 756kg Limousin at £2210, 706kg Limousin at £2130, 734kg Limousin at £2060, 774kg Charolais at £2170, 780kg Charolais at £2180, 748kg Charolais at £2150; Rosslea producer 498kg Charolais at £1240, 340kg Charolais at £940, 456kg Charolais at £1280; Dungannon producer 648kg Shorthorn at £1760, 602kg Limousin at £1690, 660kg Charolais at £1900, 588kg Limousin at £1630, 620kg Belgian Blue at £1700, 612kg Limousin at £1700, 614kg Charolais at £1730; Enniskillen producer 498kg Charolais at £1610, 414kg Charolais at £1220, 518kg Charolais at £1650, 458kg Charolais at £1420, 462kg Charolais at £1500, 474kg Charolais at £1600; Belleek producer 726kg Charolais at £2050, 698 Aberdeen Angus at £2040, 650kg Limousin at £1750; Ballinamallard producer 564kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430, 516kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480; Kesh producer 546kg Charolais at £1610, 518kg Limousin at £1490, 488kg Limousin at £1440, 446kg Charolais at £1440; Dungannon producer 490kg Charolais at £1600, 486kg Charolais at £1570, 544kg Charolais at £1600, 544kg Charolais at £1660; Ballinamallard producer 644kg Charolais at £1800, 634kg Charolais at £1860; Letterbreen producer 644kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1920, 790kg Belgian Blue at £1870; Fivemiletown producer 458kg Friesian at £910, 390kg Charolais at £1140, 370kg Charolais at £1000, 426kg Aberdeen Angus at £1080, 338kg Charolais at £1010, 370kg Limousin at £1070; Newtownbutler producer 632kg Charolais at £1760, 662kg Charolais at £1820, 544kg Charolais at £1520 and Enniskillen producer 658kg Charolais 1870, 588kg Charolais at £1690, 628kg Charolais at £1760, 638kg Charolais at £1800, 650kg Charolais at £1840.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1330 paid for a 406kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1260 for a 384kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1190, 395kg Charolais steer at £1210, 349kg Charolais steer at £1130; Trillick producer 216kg Limousin heifer at £690, 210kg Limousin heifer at £630, 193kg Limousin bull at £690, 239kg Charolais bull at £860; Kesh producer 392kg Charolais steer at £1300, 448kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 317kg Charolais heifer at £940, 402kg Charolais heifer at £1020; Tempo producer 384kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 352kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 370kg Charolais steer at £1150, 460kg Charolais heifer at £1270 and Garrison producer 440kg Limousin steer at £1340, 386kg Limousin steer at £1230, 343kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 359kg Limousin steer at £1130, 427kg Limousin steer at £1300; Ballinamallard producer 388kg Charolais steer at £1280, 356kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 369kg Belgian Blue steer at £1110, 363kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 428kg Limousin steer at £1280; Fivemiletown producer 336kg Charolais steer at £1160, 372kg Charolais steer at £1250, 342kg Charolais steer at £1140, 338kg Charolais steer at £1160; Florencecourt producer 418kg Charolais steer at £1340, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 337kg Charolais heifer at £980; Kinawley producer 284kg Charolais heifer at £900, 322kg Charolais heifer at £940, 318kg Charolais bull at £1030, 416kg Shorthorn bull at £980; Dromore producer 315kg Limousin bull at £960, 292kg Limousin bull at £920; Newtownbutler producer 306kg Charolais bull at £1070, 239kg Charolais heifer at £690, 315kg Charolais heifer at £900; Fivemiletown producer 332kg Charolais steer at £1100, 337kg Charolais steer at £1120, 398kg Charolais steer at £1170; Broookeborough producer 332kg Limousin bull at £1190, 318kg Charolais heifer at £890, 364kg Limousin bull at £1160, 304kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 329kg Simmental heifer at £1370, 414kg Limousin bull at £1250; Enniskillen producer 250kg Limousin bull at £800, 353kg Limousin bull at £990, 300kg Limousin bull at £920, 301kg Limousin bull at £970; Boho producer 368kg Charolais bull at £1100, 325kg Charolais bull at £1090 and Derrygonnelly producer 370kg Charolais steer at £1250, 415kg Charolais steer at £1300, 298kg Charolais steer at £990, 317kg Charolais steer at £1010, 292kg Charolais heifer at £880.

Calves

December born calves sold for: Belgian Blue bull at £315, Limousin bull at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £270, Aberdeen Angus bull at £215, Limousin bull at £390, Aberdeen Angus bull at £340, Hereford bull at £230, Charolais heifer at £275, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £170, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £160, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £205, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £145 and Hereford heifer at £165.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

2020 born Simmental cow with July born Charolais heifer at £1800, 2021 born Simmental heifer due February to Limousin bull at £1550, 2020 born Charolais heifer near note to Charolais bull at £1480, 2021 Hereford heifer due June to Limousin bull at £1440, 2019 Hereford cow due June at £1560, and 2019 Limousin cow with December born Limousin heifer at £1520.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 304ppk paid for a 616kg Charolais at £1870 and to a top of at £1980, medium weights to 308ppk paid for a 510kg Charolais at £1570 and light weights sold to 320ppk paid for a 388kg Charolais at £1240

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 750kg at £1980, Charolais 650kg at £1900, Charolais 616kg at £1870, Charolais 650kg at £1840, Charolais 620kg at £1810; Irvinestown producer Limousin 630kg at £1730; Brookeborough producer Charolais 670kg at £1790, Charolais 600kg at £1690; Omagh producer Charolais 582kg at £1650 and Bellanaleck producer Charolais 520kg at £1560, Charolais 490kg at £1480.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to at £1880 and up to 220ppk for a 646kg Simmental at £1460.

Advertisement

Advertisement