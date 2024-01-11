Beef bullocks selling to £2210 for a 756kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beef bullocks sold to £2210 for a 756kg Limousin 292ppk and up to 301ppk for a 706kg Limousin at £2130.
Light weights sold to 337ppk for a 474kg Charolais at £1600.
Bullocks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Irvinestown producer 660kg Shorthorn at £1780, 552kg Simmental at £1490, 558kg Simmental at £1520; Springfield producer 570kg Saler at £1520, 508kg Limousin at £1450; Newtownbutler producer 702kg Charolais at £1950, 626kg Charolais at £1790, 712kg Charolais at £1940; Derrylin producer 756kg Limousin at £2210, 706kg Limousin at £2130, 734kg Limousin at £2060, 774kg Charolais at £2170, 780kg Charolais at £2180, 748kg Charolais at £2150; Rosslea producer 498kg Charolais at £1240, 340kg Charolais at £940, 456kg Charolais at £1280; Dungannon producer 648kg Shorthorn at £1760, 602kg Limousin at £1690, 660kg Charolais at £1900, 588kg Limousin at £1630, 620kg Belgian Blue at £1700, 612kg Limousin at £1700, 614kg Charolais at £1730; Enniskillen producer 498kg Charolais at £1610, 414kg Charolais at £1220, 518kg Charolais at £1650, 458kg Charolais at £1420, 462kg Charolais at £1500, 474kg Charolais at £1600; Belleek producer 726kg Charolais at £2050, 698 Aberdeen Angus at £2040, 650kg Limousin at £1750; Ballinamallard producer 564kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430, 516kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480; Kesh producer 546kg Charolais at £1610, 518kg Limousin at £1490, 488kg Limousin at £1440, 446kg Charolais at £1440; Dungannon producer 490kg Charolais at £1600, 486kg Charolais at £1570, 544kg Charolais at £1600, 544kg Charolais at £1660; Ballinamallard producer 644kg Charolais at £1800, 634kg Charolais at £1860; Letterbreen producer 644kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1920, 790kg Belgian Blue at £1870; Fivemiletown producer 458kg Friesian at £910, 390kg Charolais at £1140, 370kg Charolais at £1000, 426kg Aberdeen Angus at £1080, 338kg Charolais at £1010, 370kg Limousin at £1070; Newtownbutler producer 632kg Charolais at £1760, 662kg Charolais at £1820, 544kg Charolais at £1520 and Enniskillen producer 658kg Charolais 1870, 588kg Charolais at £1690, 628kg Charolais at £1760, 638kg Charolais at £1800, 650kg Charolais at £1840.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1330 paid for a 406kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1260 for a 384kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1190, 395kg Charolais steer at £1210, 349kg Charolais steer at £1130; Trillick producer 216kg Limousin heifer at £690, 210kg Limousin heifer at £630, 193kg Limousin bull at £690, 239kg Charolais bull at £860; Kesh producer 392kg Charolais steer at £1300, 448kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 317kg Charolais heifer at £940, 402kg Charolais heifer at £1020; Tempo producer 384kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 352kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 370kg Charolais steer at £1150, 460kg Charolais heifer at £1270 and Garrison producer 440kg Limousin steer at £1340, 386kg Limousin steer at £1230, 343kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 359kg Limousin steer at £1130, 427kg Limousin steer at £1300; Ballinamallard producer 388kg Charolais steer at £1280, 356kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 369kg Belgian Blue steer at £1110, 363kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 428kg Limousin steer at £1280; Fivemiletown producer 336kg Charolais steer at £1160, 372kg Charolais steer at £1250, 342kg Charolais steer at £1140, 338kg Charolais steer at £1160; Florencecourt producer 418kg Charolais steer at £1340, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 337kg Charolais heifer at £980; Kinawley producer 284kg Charolais heifer at £900, 322kg Charolais heifer at £940, 318kg Charolais bull at £1030, 416kg Shorthorn bull at £980; Dromore producer 315kg Limousin bull at £960, 292kg Limousin bull at £920; Newtownbutler producer 306kg Charolais bull at £1070, 239kg Charolais heifer at £690, 315kg Charolais heifer at £900; Fivemiletown producer 332kg Charolais steer at £1100, 337kg Charolais steer at £1120, 398kg Charolais steer at £1170; Broookeborough producer 332kg Limousin bull at £1190, 318kg Charolais heifer at £890, 364kg Limousin bull at £1160, 304kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 329kg Simmental heifer at £1370, 414kg Limousin bull at £1250; Enniskillen producer 250kg Limousin bull at £800, 353kg Limousin bull at £990, 300kg Limousin bull at £920, 301kg Limousin bull at £970; Boho producer 368kg Charolais bull at £1100, 325kg Charolais bull at £1090 and Derrygonnelly producer 370kg Charolais steer at £1250, 415kg Charolais steer at £1300, 298kg Charolais steer at £990, 317kg Charolais steer at £1010, 292kg Charolais heifer at £880.
Calves
December born calves sold for: Belgian Blue bull at £315, Limousin bull at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £270, Aberdeen Angus bull at £215, Limousin bull at £390, Aberdeen Angus bull at £340, Hereford bull at £230, Charolais heifer at £275, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £170, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £160, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £205, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £145 and Hereford heifer at £165.
Suckler cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
2020 born Simmental cow with July born Charolais heifer at £1800, 2021 born Simmental heifer due February to Limousin bull at £1550, 2020 born Charolais heifer near note to Charolais bull at £1480, 2021 Hereford heifer due June to Limousin bull at £1440, 2019 Hereford cow due June at £1560, and 2019 Limousin cow with December born Limousin heifer at £1520.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 304ppk paid for a 616kg Charolais at £1870 and to a top of at £1980, medium weights to 308ppk paid for a 510kg Charolais at £1570 and light weights sold to 320ppk paid for a 388kg Charolais at £1240
Lisnaskea producer Charolais 750kg at £1980, Charolais 650kg at £1900, Charolais 616kg at £1870, Charolais 650kg at £1840, Charolais 620kg at £1810; Irvinestown producer Limousin 630kg at £1730; Brookeborough producer Charolais 670kg at £1790, Charolais 600kg at £1690; Omagh producer Charolais 582kg at £1650 and Bellanaleck producer Charolais 520kg at £1560, Charolais 490kg at £1480.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to at £1880 and up to 220ppk for a 646kg Simmental at £1460.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kinawley producer 580kg Charolais at £1610; Belcoo producer 648kg at £1230; Rosslea producer 636kg Saler at £1170; Newtownbutler producer 712kg Hereford at £1260; Belleek producer 548kg Limousin at £1100; Culkey producer 604kg Simmental at £1340, 558kg Limousin at £1250; Dromore producer 596kg Simmental at £1380; Enniskillen producer 892kg Charolais at £1240, 584kg Limousin at £1240, 510kg Shorthorn at £1140, 694kg Belgian Blue at £1390, 708kg Belgian Blue at £1180, 646kg Simmental at £1460; Boho producer 706kg Limousin at £1340; Clogher producer 572kg Limousin at £1230; Maguiresbridge producer 736kg Charolais at £1540 and Drumcose producer 722kg Friesian at £640.