Beef bullocks selling to £2248 for 740kg at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 236p 620kg at £1463, Friesian cows to 179p 810kg at £1449, beef heifers 299p 600kg at £1754, beef bullocks to 307p 720kg at £2210 and to a top per head of £2248 for 740kg. Friesian bullocks to 216p 550kg at £1188.
Beef cows
J Gardiner, Ballymena Charolais 620kg £1463 (236) R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 640kg £1491 (233) J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 830kg £1909 (230) K Woodside, Larne Limousin 860kg £1943 (226) SP Fitzgerald, Crumlin Sho 680kg £1530 (225) G McClintock, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 690kg £1518 (220) J Duggan, Belgian Blue 780kg £1700 (218) W J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 580kg £1241 (214) Limousin 960kg £2016 (210) S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 670kg £1407 (210) D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 650kg £1365 (210) J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 730kg £1533 (210) R O’Neill, Dunloy Belgian Blue 770kg £1601 (208) D Fulton, Limousin 710kg £1462 (206) and T Bulter, Ballycastle Charolais 570kg £1168 (205) Charolais 570kg £1162 (204).
Friesian cows
I Stewart, Bushmills 810kg £1449 (179) SJC Woodburn, Ballyclare 730kg £1131 (155) JA Boyd, 600kg £918 (153) W Black, 690kg £1035 (150) 840kg £1260 (150) A Lamont, 710kg £1029 (145) WJ Glen, Ballycastle 610kg £872 (143) local farmer 620kg £874 (141) A and E Cochrane, Bushmills 760kg £1064 (104) I Stewart, 700kg £973 (139) J Graham, Glenwherry 570kg £792 (139) O Magill, Crumlin 690kg £959 (139) B Alexander, Ballymena 720kg £993 (138) and W Black, 630kg £869 (138) 640kg £883 (138).
Beef heifers
H JK and J Walls, Magherafelt, Charolais 600kg £1794 (299) S Douglas, Charolais 640kg £1881 (294) D and P Bingham, Limousin 590kg £1716 (291) S Richmond, Cloughmills Charolais 520kg £1492 (287) A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £1453 (285) L George, Nutt Corner Charolais 700kg £1988 (284) D Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 580kg £1595 (275) J McLaughlin, Bushmills Limousin 670kg £1835 (274) HJK and J Walls, Charolais 710kg £1938 (273) A Stewart, Charolais 550kg £1501 (273) Wylie Livestock, Limousin 610kg £1659 (272) V Cousley, Limousin 710kg £1909 (269) A Stewart, Charolais 560kg £1506 (269) Charolais 580kg £1554 (268) Charolais 520kg £1378 (265) and J Gardiner, Ballymena Abondance 570kg £1510 (265).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
S Woodside, Larne Charolais 720kg £2210 (307) WH O’Melvena, Limousin 740kg £2249 (304) Charolais 720kg £2181 (303) Charolais 710kg £2066 (291) Charolais 690kg £1994 (289) L M O’Neill, Limousin 700kg £1974 (282) WH O’Melvena, Charolais 720kg £2030 (282) W McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £1862 (278) WH O’ Melvena, Charolais 660kg £1808 (274) G Martin, Broughshane Charolais 670kg £1835 (274) L George, Nutt's Corner Limousin 640kg £1747 (273) LM O’Neill, Limousin 760kg £2067 (272) McKinney Brothers, Limousin 680kg £1849 (272) Limousin 720kg £1958 (272) J McPeake, Limousin 700kg £1890 (270) and local farmer, Limousin 720kg £1922 (267).
Top per head
WH O’Melvena, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2249, S Woodside, Charolais 720kg £2210, WH O’Melvena, Charolais 720kg £2181, LM O’Neill, Limousin 760kg £2067, WH O’Melvena, Charolais 710kg £2066, Charolais 720kg £2030, E McErlean, Limousin 780kg £2028, G Bodkin, Magherafelt Fleckvieh 920kg £2024, M Pollock, Kilrea Charolais 770kg £2017, WH O’Melvena, Charolais 690kg £1994, L M O’Neill, Limousin 700kg £1974, J Lynn, Coagh Charolais 740kg £1968, WH O’Melvena, Charolais 740kg £1968, M Pollock, Kilrea Abondance 810kg £1960, McKinney Brothers, Limousin 720kg £1958 and J McPeake, Charolais 770kg £1940.
Friesian bullocks
J Gardiner, Ballymena 550kg £1180 (216) Rosedernott Farm, 610kg £1287 (211) 620kg £1302 (210) and WS Kennedy, Ballyclare 650kg £1326 (204) 650kg £1300 (200).
Friday 20th October 2023: Dairy cows - W Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2250, G McCully, Ballyward Holstein £2000, K Wilkinson, Cookstown Friesian £2000, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Norwegian Red £1980, J Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire £1950, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1880, K Wilkinson, Cookstown Friesian £1880, T J Gordon, Ballyclare Ayrshire £1850, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1800, J W Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire £1780, D Wilson, Ballycraigy Holstein £1720 and D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £1700 x 2.
Sucklers
A small entry in the suckler ring sold to £3320 for a Saler cow and calf at £3320 from S Connell, Rathfriland.
Bulls sold to £2700 for an Aberdeen Angus bull from L Campbell, Carrickfergus.
Calves
Bulls
Local farmer Limousin £630, £600, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £570, D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine £540, £530, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £525, R McConnell, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £500, Aberdeen Angus £500, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £490 x 2, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £490, J Walker, Randalstown Belgian Blue £460 and F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £450.
Heifers
D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine £550, £450, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £405 x 2, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £370, £360, R Leader, Dundrod Belgian Blue £360 and J Lynn, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus £355 x 3.
Friesian bulls
T and R Magee, Larne £265, W Hoey, Ballymena £220, D Young, Saintfield £195 x 3, W Hoey, Ballymena £190, D Marcus, Glenarm £160 and W Hoey, Ballymena £155 x 3.
Weanlings
350 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another good steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £990 over for a Charolais 400kg at £1390 offered by C Kennedy, Ballyclare.
Heifers sold to £710 over for a pair of Charolais 460kg at £1170 presented by W Smyth, Limavady.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 220kg £810 (368), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 210kg £770 (366), J McNeill, Moorfields Simmental 220kg £790 (359), N Branagan, Aghagallon Charolais 240kg £840 (350), R McConnell, Glenwherry Limousin 250kg £870 (348), T and S Butler, Aghafatten Charolais 250kg £850 (340), N Branagan, Aghagallon Charolais 200kg £680 (340), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 230kg £780 (339), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 250kg £840 (336), J McNeill, Moorfields Simmental 240kg £800 (333), N Branagan, Aghagallon Charolais 240kg £800 (333), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 270kg £900 (333), R McConnell, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 280kg £930 (332), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 290kg £960 (331) and R McConnell, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 230kg £760 (330).
301 to 350kg
H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £1030 (332), E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 340kg £1120 (329), 330kg £1050 (318), 330kg £1020 (309), M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 350kg £1050 (300), N Branagan, Aghagallon Charolais 350kg £1040 (297), R Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg £890 (287), 310kg £880 (283) and I McDowell, Magheramourne Limousin 320kg £850 (265).
Over 351kg
C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 400kg £1390 (347), M and A Guy, Limavady Limousin 390kg £1280 (328) x 2, C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg £1380 (313), 400kg £1230 (307), T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 450kg £1320 (293), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg £1260 (293), 460kg £1340 (291), T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 520kg £1500 (288), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 420kg £1210 (288) x 2, S Moore, Aldergrove Simmental 420kg £1200 (285) and I McDowell, Maghermourne Limousin 370kg £1040 (281).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 230kg £770 (334) C Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 240kg £740 (308) TD Weatherup, Limousin 260kg £800 (307) Limousin 270kg £800 (296) E Drummond, Limousin 240kg £705 (293) J McNeill, Simmental 290kg £845 (291) Simmental 280kg £810 (289) T and S Bulter, Charolais 250kg £720 (288) C Crooks, Charolais 220kg £630 (286) TD Weatherup, Limousin 290kg £830(286) J McNeill, Simmental 200kg £570 (285) H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 250kg £700 (280) and E Drummond, Limousin 290kg £810 (279).
301kg to 350kg
R Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg £940 (293) TD Weatherup, Limousin 310kg £880 (283) A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 310kg £880 (283) R Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg £935 (275) M McKeever, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £840 (254) R Magill, Kilwaughter 2xLim 340kg £830 (244) K Baxter, Charolais 340kg £810 (238) J Barr, Ballyclare Sal 340kg £810 (238) M McKeever, Limousin 310kg £730 (235) J Barr, Sal 310kg £710 (229) M McGimpsey, Belgian Blue 330kg £740 (224) M McKeever, Limousin 330kg £720 (218) T and S Bulter, Charolais 320kg £650 (203) B Gingles, Larne Limousin 350kg £710 (202) and M McGimpsey, Abondance 320kg £630 (196).
351kg and over
S Moore, Crumlin 370kg £1030 (278) J and S Gawn, Limousin 390kg £1045 (268) S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 420kg £1100 (261) W Smyth, 2 x Charolais 460kg £1170 (254) S Moore, Limousin 430kg £1070 (248) W Smyth, Charolais 420kg £1040 (247) Charolais 440kg £1075 (244) Charolais 360kg £850 (236) L Greer, 2 x Belgian Blue 390kg £920 (235) W Smyth, Charolais 430kg £1000 (232) J Currie, Larne Limousin 370kg £850 (229) and A Christie, Simmental 460kg £1050 (228) Limousin 440kg £1000 (227) Limousin 410kg £920 (224).
Saturday 21st October 2023: Just under 200 suckler calves presented at the last calf sale this year.
Bullocks sold to £1060 over for a Charolais 290kg at £1350 offered by S Taylor, Ligoniel.
Heifers sold to £730 over for a Charolais 310kg £1040 presented by A Millar, Antrim.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 290kg £1350 (265) AG McGarel, Cairncastle Charolais 160kg £710 (443) Charolais 170kg £750 (441) S Taylor, Charolais 290kg £1140 (393) P Brankin, Charolais 240kg £940 (391) Charolais 230kg £900 (391) Charolais 230kg £900 (391) M McVicker, Ballycastle Charolais 240kg £920 (383) B Gingles, Larne Limousin 250kg £940 (376) S Taylor, Charolais 290kg £1090 (375) M McVicker, Ballycastle Charolais 220kg £820 (372) P Brankin, Charolais 240kg £890 (370) Charolais 240kg £890 (370) A G McGarel, Cairncastle Charolais 170kg £630 (370) J Maxwell, Upperlands Limousin 200kg £740 (370) and A Millar, Antrim Charolais 290kg £1070 (369).
301kg and over
W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1250 (403) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £1230 (396) Charolais 320kg £1190 (371) M Foster, Kells Charolais 320kg £1170 (365) A and ME Graham, Carnlough 330kg £1160 (351) S Taylor, Charolais 320kg £1120 (350) A and ME Graham, Charolais 360kg £1250 (347) S Taylor, Charolais 340kg £1180 (347) M Foster, Charolais 350kg £1200 (342) L Ballantine, Moorefields Limousin 310kg £1050 (338) W and G Hanna, Charolais 340kg £1130 (332) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 310kg £1020 (329) B Gingles, Larne 320kg £1050 (328) S Taylor, Charolais 320kg £1040 (325) A and ME Graham, Charolais 310kg £990 (319) and S Wright, Blonde d'Aquitaine 310kg £990 (319).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 150kg £580 (386) H Minford, Limousin 290kg £1100 (379) M McVicker, Charolais 220kg £800 (363) L Ballantine, Limousin 230kg £830 (360) W and G Hanna, Charolais 270kg £970 (359) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 240kg £840 (350) L Ballantine, Limousin 290kg £1010 (348) W and G Hanna, Charolais 240kg £830 (345) R Forsythe, Portglenone Limousin 240kg £810 (337) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 270kg £910 (337) J Maxwell, Limousin 220kg £730 (331) L Ballantine, Limousin 270kg £890 (329) W and G Hanna, 2 x Charolais 280kg £920 (328) A Millar, Charolais 260kg £850 (326) and A and ME Graham, Charolais 270kg £880 (325).
301kg and over
A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1040 (335) A McKillop, Charolais 310kg £1010 (325) S Stewart, Dundrod Limousin 310kg £940 (303) B Gingles, Larne Charolais 330kg £990 (300) L Ballantine, Limousin 320kg £940 (293) A McKillop, Charolais 310kg £910 (293) W Reid, Limousin 370kg £990 (267) WD Marshall, Clough Charolais 330kg £860 (260) N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg £760 (237) J Haveron, Ballymena Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg £740 (231) P Mehaffey, Larne Limousin 320kg £740 (231) N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg £820 (227) P Mehaffey, Limousin 340kg £770 (226) N McAuley, Charolais 350kg £790 (225) N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £855 (225) and P Mehaffey, Limousin 320kg £710 (221).
Monday 23rd October 2023: 2400 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night reached £230 for a Dorset with lamb at foot from R McKeown, Templepatrick.
Store lambs to £100 for 36 Texels and ewe lambs to £132 for nine Easycares.
The annual second ram fair saw 320 rams through the ring which topped at £1000 for a Texel ram from A McCartney, Cloughmills.
Breeding sheep
R McKeown, Templepatrick Dorset and lamb £230, Dorset and lamb £220, 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £200, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £195, local farmer 11 Blackface £170, J McCormick 15 Mule £158, R Brown, Ballymena 11 Mule £152, R Greer, Hillsborough 1 Dorset £150, P McAuley, Carnlough 14 Suffolk £150 and local farmer 7 Blackface £150.
Store lambs
R J D Topping, Islandmagee 36 Texel £100, T Millar, Broughshane 55 Texel £100, S White, Cloughmills 24 Texel £98, W Davidson, Cullybackey 1 Texel £98, W Boyle, Larne 15 Texel £95, B and A McCammon, Magheramorne 3 Texel £93, J and A Wright, Carnlough 18 Texel £91.50, I Gibson, Broughshane 30 Texel £91.50, C Gribben, Dunloy 30 Texel £89, J Mawhinney, Kells 12 Texel £88, B and A McCammon, Maghermorne 15 Texel £88 and D Davidson, Ballymena 16 Suffolk £88.
Ewe lambs
I Rea, Newtownabbey 9 Easycares £132, 10 Easycares £131, D Hamilton, Carrickfergus 1 Texel £120, I Rea, Newtownabbey 9 Easycares £112, D Hamilton, Carrickfergus 11 Mule £110, B Hamill, Aughafatten 10 Texel £109, J Connon, Ballymena 10 Texel £102, 10 Crossbred £100, T Millar, Broughshane 15 Texel £100 and B Hamill, Aughafatten 4 Crossbred £100.
Tuesday 24th October 2023: 220 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £1050 over for a Charolais 660kg £1770 presented by George Andrews, Magherafelt.
Heifers sold to £940 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1540 offered by Gavin Mulholland, Bellaghy.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
A McAuley, Muckamore Charolais 350kg £1180 (308) Charolais 400kg £1160 (290) D Jones, Charolais 490kg £1360 (277) A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 410kg £1080 (263) D McAlonan, Dunloy Limousin 430kg £1105 (257) G Mulholland, Limousin 440kg £1100 (250) A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 360kg £880 (244) G Andrews, Magherafelt, Charolais 450kg £1070 (237) D McAloanan, Dunloy Limousin 480kg £1140 (237) M Barr, Larne Charolais 500kg £1180 (236) D McAlonan, Dunloy Limousin 500kg £1170 (234) G Barr, Larne Limousin 500kg £1130 (226) WJ Dalzell, Newtownards Charolais 490kg £1090 (222) and S Dennison, 3 Belgian Blues 360kg £795 (220).
501kg and over
J Jones, Nutt's Corner Charolais 520kg £1380 (265) G Mulholland, Limousin 600kg £1540 (256) Limousin 520kg £1320 (253) G Andrews, Belgian Blue 570kg £1310 (229) A and J McClelland, Doagh Limousin 550kg £1260 (229) WJ Dalzell, Charolais 510kg £1165 (228) G Andrews, Belgian Blue 530kg £1180 (222) G Mulholland, Charolais 560kg £1240 (221) WJ Dalzell, Charolais 510kg £1120 (219) Abondance 520kg £1135 (218) Abondance 530kg £1145 (216) I B and H J Marsden, Abondance 640kg £1370 (214) WJ Dalzell, Abondance 590kg £1260 (213) Abondance 520kg £1110 (213) G Andrews, Belgian Blue 620kg £1300 (209) and A and J McClelland, Limousin 530kg £1110 (209).
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
Local farmer, Limousin 290kg £990 (341) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 390kg £1170 (300) Limousin 470kg £1380 (293) Limousin 470kg £1370 (291) local farmer, Limousin 350kg £970 (277) Limousin 390kg £1070 (274) J Wightman, Bangor Charolais 450kg £1230 (273) local farmer, Limousin 410kg £1090 (265) G Andrews, Charolais 500kg £1310 (262) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 500kg £1290 (258) G Andrews, Belgian Blue 480kg £1220 (254) J Wightman, Limousin 410kg £1040 (253) A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 420kg £1020 (242) D Tumelty, Templepatrick Her 410kg £960 (234) Belgian Blue 460kg £1080 (234) and W Gillespie, Limousin 390kg £910 (233).
501kg and over
G Stirling, Parkgate Charolais 560kg £1600 (285) Charolais 530kg £1470 (277) J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 520kg £1400 (269) G Stirling, Charolais 560kg £1490 (266) G Mulholland, Limousin 560kg £1480 (264) Limousin 570kg £1500 (263) G Stirling, Charolais 550kg £1440 (261) J Smyth, Limousin 520kg £1350 (259) G Andrews, Charolais 660kg £1710 (259) G Stirling, Parkgate Charolais 540kg £1390 (257) A and J McClelland, Limousin 530kg £1350 (254) R and J Park, Ballymena Limousin 590kg £1500 (254) J Smyth, Limousin 530kg £1340 (252) J Wightman, Charolais 570kg £1430 (250) W Jeffers, Coleraine Limousin 590kg £1470 (249) and G Andrews, Simmental 590kg £1460 (247).
Wednesday 25th October 2023: An entry of 3102 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a similar trade.
Fat lambs sold to 514p for 23.5kg at £121 offered by J Fenton, Glarryford and to a top per head of £133 for 31.5kg from L and J Armstrong, Broughshane.
Fat ewes sold to £132.
Fat lambs (2661)
Top per kg
J Fenton, 12 Texel 18kg £98 (544) 1 Texel 23.5kg £121 (514) M Patterson, Nutt's Corner 1 Texel 19.5kg £100 (512) S Rainey, 3 Texel 19kg £96 (505) WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 7 Crossbred 23kg £114 (495) L and J Armstrong, 22 Texel 23kg £113 (491) I McConnell, 16 Suffolk 23kg £112.50 (489) T McKillop, Glenarm 32 Texel 22.5kg £110 (488) C Smyth, Broughshane 29 Texel 20.5kg £100 (487) T Rainey, 9 Texel 20.5kg £100 (487) D Junkin, 5 Easycares 20kg £97.50 (487) S Gardiners, Ballymena 10 Suffolk 19.5kg £95 (487) J McCollum, Carnlough 16 Charollais 23kg £112 (487) M Simmons, Antrim 23kg £112 (487) TM Montgomery, 21 Texel £112 (487) R Davison, 15 Crossbred 21kg £102 (485) and D Hamill, 4 Texel 23.5kg £114 (485).
Top per head
D and J Boyd, 1 Texel 35kg £161, L and J Armstrong, 2 Texel 21.5kg £133 (133) A Houston, Lisburn 11 Texel 28kg £126, K Woodside, Larne 7 Texel 29kg £124, J Fenton, Glarryford, 1 Texel 23.5kg £121, WA Hagan, Ballyclare 4 Texel 29kg £120, K Woodside, Larne 5 Texel 27.5kg £120, L Kirk, Clough 17 Texel 26.5kg £119, JK Adams, Broughshane 8 Texel 26.5kg £119, SP and M Gibson 7 Dorset 27.5kg £119, M Moffett, Broughshane 17 Crossbred 26kg £118, RJ Loughery, 7 Blackface Leicester 27kg £117, N McBurney, Moorfields 55 Texel 24.5kg £117, H A Wilson, 70 Texel 25kg £117, H McCracken, Ballywalter 17 Texel 26.5kg £117, DJ Fenton, 34 Texel 25.5kg £116.50 and R Orr, Cloughmills 12 Texel 26kg £116.50.
Fat ewes (441)
First quality
Suffolk - £100 - £128
Texel - £100 - £132
Crossbred - £70 - £92
Blackface - £48 - £66