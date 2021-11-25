Beef bullocks selling to £2330 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 212p 670kg at £1420.

Friesian cows to 163p 670kg at £1092.

Beef heifers to 253p 630kg at £1593.

Beef bullocks to 271p 860kg at £2330.

Friesian bullocks to 198p 720kg at £1425.

Beef cows

M Coyle, Pomeroy Limousin 670kg £1420 (212), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 700kg £1456 (208), D McAlonan, Dunloy Shorthorn 770kg £1593 9207), S McCullough Simmental 740kg £1517 (205), A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 710kg £1434 (202), G McLernon, Toomebridge Limousin 710kg £1405 (198), Messrs Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 580kg £1119 (193) and R Jordan, Glenavy, Limousin 710kg £1334 (188).

Friesian cows

Mrs S Hunter, Doagh 670kg £1092 (163), J Graham, Larne 740kg £1102 (149), B Alexander, Ahoghill 820kg £1172 (143), J Boyd, Newtownards 720kg £1008 (1400, A T Lowry, Loughgiel, 670kg £924 (138), J and R Hanna, Loughgiel, 770kg £1039 (135), R A Hill Islandmagee 750kg £1005 (134) and J Campbell, Bushmills 670kg £891 (133),

Beef heifers

R Kelly, Coleraine Blonde d’Aquitaine 630kg £1593 (253), B O’Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 630kg £1575 9250), R Kelly, Coleraine Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg £1650 (250), Blonde d’Aquitaine 630kg £1543 9245), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 550kg £1336 (243), Limousin 520kg £1258 (242), R Kelly, Coleraine 710kg £1718 (242) and I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 560kg £1344 (240).

Beef bullocks (top per kg)

H Crawford, Moneyrea Bel 860kg £2330 (271), Charolais 850kg £2244 (264), W O’Melvana, Broughshane Charolais 640kg £1679 (261), H Crawford, Limousin 850kg £2159 (254), W O’Melvena, Broughshane Charolais 720kg £1814 (252), M Coyle, Pomeroy Limousin 680kg £1700 9250) and W O’Mulvena, Broughshane Limousin 720kg £1800 (250), Limousin 650kg £1625 (250).

Beef bullocks (top per head)

H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 860kg £2330, Charolais 850kg £2244, Limousin 850kg £2159, Wm Kee, Strabane Charolais 990kg £2069, Mrs M Burke, Claudy Charolais 910kg £2020, J Kidd, Randalstown Abondance 890kg £1894, Abondance 880kg £1962 and Wm Kee, Strabane Charolais 870kg £1957.

Friesian bullocks

I Dale, Ballymena 720kg £1425 (198), 680kg £1326 (195), 700kg £1358 (194), 680kg £1271 (187), M Jamison, Larne 760kg £1413 (186), 800kg £1480 (185) and I Dale, Ballymena 630kg £1152 (183), M Jamison, Larne 750kg £1357 (181).

Friday, November 19, 2021: 30 dairy cows sold to £2260, leading prices as follows: N McCorry, Aghalee £2260, David Wallace, Antrim £2250, £2250, Alan McNair, Ballyclare £2220, David McNeilly, Randalstown £2140, N McCorry, Aghalee £2040, David McNeilly, Randalstown £2020, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry £2000, JL Bailie, Ballynahinch £1880, £1750, Arnold Purdy, Ballymoney £1700, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate (2) £1680, Arnold Purdy £1620, TJ Gordon, Ballyclare £1600 and RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry £1540.

An entry of 45 sucklers sold to £2500 for a Saler heifer and Charolais bull calf, leading prices as follows: WA Groves, Banbridge Saler heifer and bull calf £2500, Saler heifer and heifer calf £2250, Saler heifer and bull calf £2000 x 3, Saler heifer and heifer calf x 2 £1900, Shorthorn heifer and heifer calf £1900, Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf £1850, Wesley Baird, Ballyclare Limousin in calf heifer £1820 and WA Groves Saler 3 x in calf heifer £1800, Saler heifer and bull calf £1800, Saler heifer and bull calf £1750, Saler in calf heifer £1750.

Bulls sold to 3050gns, leading prices as follows: Brendan McCann, Portglenone Limousin 3050gns, E Sherrard, Coleraine Limousin 3000gns, A McAllister, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 3000gns, J and M Watson, Dundonald Limousin 2950gns, Ian Rea, Crumlin Charolais 2850gns, Gilbert Crawford, Maghera Charolais 2750gns, Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin 2750gns, B Dougherty, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 2300gns, Crawford Brothers Limousin 2300gns, DG Green Sons, Lisburn Limousin 2200gns, David Macrory, Dromara Shorthorn beef 2000gns, Shorthorn beef 1900gns, Frank Moore, Carnmoney Aberdeen Angus 1900gns, Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 1850gns, Frank Moore Aberdeen Angus 1800gns and DJ and S Allen, Limavady Hereford 1500gns.

275 dropped calves sold to £580 for bulls, £545 for heifers and Friesian bulls to £300.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Brian Stirling, Ballymena Charolais £580, S and M Warwick, Ballyclare Blonde d’Aquitaine £510, Brian Stirling Hereford £490, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £460, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £455, RJ McCullough, Glenwherry Simmental £445, Smiddie Hill farms, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £440, RF Saunderson, Glenwherry Charolais £425, J Drummond, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £425, S and M Warwick, Blonde d’Aquitaine £420, A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin £420 and Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee (2) Belgian Blue £420.

Heifer calves sold to: RJ McCullough, Glenwherry Simmental £545, S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais £525, RJ McCullough Simmental £510, D Livingstone, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £430, local farmer (4) Belgian Blue £405, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £395, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £390 and Roger Lyttle, Larne Limousin £390.

Friesian bull calves sold to: D Livingstone, Randalstown £300, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner £240, O Magill, Crumlin £220, D Livingstone £210, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £185, RJ and JA Wright, Stoneyford (2) £170, RJ Gage, Clough (3) £160 and S McClenaghan, Antrim £150.

A smaller entry of 220 weanlings resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £780 over for a Charolais 510kg at £1290 presented by R Shaw, Rasharkin.

Heifers sold to £840 over for a Limousin 550kg at £1390 offered by Conn Williamson, Glenavy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 240kg £880 (320), Saler 230kg £730 (317), Peter Gilmore, Ballymena Simmental 240kg £720 (300), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 280kg £810 (289), Peter Gilmore Simmental 240kg £690 (287), F and R Auld Limousin 250kg £700 (280), H Johnston, Glenarm Limousin 270kg £750 (277), R Dundee, Ballyclare (2) Limousin 290kg £800 (275) and John Connon, Ballymena Limousin 250kg £680 (272).

301-350kgs

A Thompson, Straid Limousin 330kg £920 (278), WS Thompson, Straid Limousin 310kg £835 (269), D McCartney, Kells Limousin 320kg £850 (265), Limousin 330kg £855 (259), A and G Campbell, Lisburn Simmental 330kg £850 (257), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 330kg £845 (256), A Thompson Charolais 330kg £835 (253), M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg £800 (250), D McCartney, Kells Limousin 320kg £780 (243 and O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £775 (242),

351kg and over

Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 390kg £1040 (266), R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 440kg £1170 (265), HV McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 480kg £1245 (259), Charolais 450kg £1160 (257), WS Thompson, Straid Limousin 400kg £1025 (256), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 510kg £1290 (252), A and G Campbell, Lisburn Simmental 410kg £1000 (243), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £895 (241) and John McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg £870 (235).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Local farmer Limousin 210kg £790 (376), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 290kg £935 (322), local farmer Charolais 200kg £600 (300), H Johnston, Glenarm Limousin 210kg £625 (297) and local farmer Charolais 200kg £590 (295), Charolais 270kg £760 (281), Charolais 240kg £675 (281), Charolais 270kg £730 (270), Charolais 280kg £750 (267), Charolais 300kg £800 (266).

301-350kgs

A and G Campbell, Lisburn Simmental 320kg £840 (262), JS Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg £780 (251), Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Limousin 330kg £830 (251), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg £800 (228), Crawford Brothers, Maquiresbridge Limousin 330kg £750 (227), T Surgenor, Ahoghill Limousin 310kg £670 (216) and Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Limousin 330kg £700 (212).

351kg and over

Con Williamson, Glenavy Limousin 550kg £1390 (252), Peter Gilmore, Ballymena Charolais 450kg £1080 (240), Charolais 380kg £890 (234), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 410kg £945 (230), Charolais 370kg £845 (228), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 370kg £820 (221), A and G Campbell, Lisburn Simmental 400kg £870 (217) and Conn Williamson Limousin 560kg £1190 (212).

Monday, November 22, 2021: A smaller sale of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewe lambs sold of £148, store lambs to £109, leading prices as follows:

Ewe lambs sold to: C Tinsdale, Carnlough 15 Mule £148, John Holden, Larne 14 Mule £121, Mrs R Dunlop, Portglenone 2 Dorset £120, John Holden, Larne 12 Mule £134, Robert Shannon, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk £113, 5 Cheviots £112, J and M Donaghy, Limavady Texel £112, John Holden, 11 Mule £111.50, 10 Mule £110, John Connon, Ballymena 5 Texel £107, J and M Donaghy, Limavady 4 Texel £106.50 and Trevor Wray, Ballymena 1 Mule £104.

Store lambs sold to: W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 8 Texel £109, T McKillop, Glenarm 14 Blackface £108.50, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 26 Texel £105, J O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 11 Texel £105, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 9 Suffolk £104, T McKillop, Glenarm 5 Texel £102, Roy Carlisle, Newtownabbey 2 Crossbred £102, 3 Crossbred £101, H Mulvenna, Glenarm 9 Mule £100 and Phillip Anderson, Portstewart 1 Zwartble £100.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021: 140 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a very steady trade. Bullocks sold to £855 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1445 offered by WH McB Lowry, Comber. Heifers sold to £670 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1240 presented by A Smyth, Randalstown.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 390kg £1030 (264), Charolais 420kg £1090 (259), Charolais 450kg £1140 (253), Charolais 380kg £960 (252), Charolais 390kg £980 (251), (2) Charolais 430kg £1080 (251), Charolais 450kg £1115 (247), Aberdeen Angus 380kg £940 (247), Charolais 300kg £740 (246), Charolais 430kg £1060 (246).

501kg and over

WH McB Lowry, Comber Charolais 540kg £1330 (246), Charolais 590kg £1445 (244), Charolais 540kg £1320 (244), Charolais 570kg £1390 (243), D Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue 600kg £1430 (238), WH McB Lowry Charolais 570kg £1350 (236), Charolais 580kg £1350 (232), Charolais 570kg £1325 (232), Charolais 550kg £1260 (229), Paul Ferguson, Cullybackey Limousin 530kg £1210 (228), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £1160 (227) and Paul Ferguson Limousin 510kg £1160 (227).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 300kg £760 (253), Charolais 360kg £890 (247), Charolais 390kg £940 (241), Charolais 370kg £890 (240), Charolais 360kg £855 (237), Charolais 340kg £800 (235), Charolais 380kg £880 (231), Charolais 400kg £910 (227), Charolais 360kg £810 (2250, N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 460kg £1020 (221) and Alan Patterson Aberdeen Angus 410kg £905 (220).

501kg and over

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 540kg £1200 (222), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 570kg £1240 (217), Charolais 540kg £1160 (214), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 590kg £1255 (212), A Smyth, Charolais 630kg £1300 (206), R and S McMullan Limousin 540kg £1105 (204), R Neeson, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 660kg £1340 (203) and R and S McMullan Hereford 540kg £1095 (202), Simmental 540kg £1080 (200).

Wednesday, November 24, 2021: An entry of 2419 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 573p 20.5kg at £117.50 from M McKeown, Aughfatten and to a top per head of £130 for Texel 29.5kg from J Stirling, Doagh. Fat ewes sold to £187.

Fat lambs (2211)

Top per kg: M McKeown, Aughafatten 12 Texel 20.5kg £117.50 (573), E McNeill, Glenarm 3 Texel 20kg £111.50 (557), L and J Barron, Trooperslane 5 Charollais 20kg £111.50 (557), Stuart Hall, Larne 24 Texel 21kg £117 (557), A McGookin, Carrickfergus 9 Texel 22.5kg £125 (555), Malachy Esler, Ballymena 12 Texel 20kg £109.50 (547), M McKeown 8 Texel 20.5kg £112 (546), local farmer 52 Texel 20.5kg £112 (546) and Hannah Hall, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 21.5kg £117 (544).

Top per head

J Stirling, Doagh 2 Texel 29.5kg £1330, local farmer 1 Charollais 28.5kg £128, S Thompson, Glenarm 25 Texel 26kg £126, I and C Hunter, Straid 10 Texel 26kg £125.50, 11 Mule 25kg £125.50, JM and CD Mark, Limavady 14 Crossbred 25.5kg £125.50, A McGookin, Carrickfergus 9 Texel 22.5kg £125, B Lyttle, Moorfields 49 Texel 25.5kg £125 and S White, Cloughmills 16 Mule 25kg £125.

Fat ewes (208)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-164

Texel - £120-£187

Crossbred - £100-£135