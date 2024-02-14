Beef bullocks selling to £2444 per head at Ballymena Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beef cows sold to 298p for 930kg at £2771, Friesian cows to 198p for 610kg at £1207.
Beef heifers to 305p for 800kg at £2440, beef bullocks to 310p for 670kg at £2077 and Friesian bullocks to 231p for 570kg at £1316.
Beef cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 930kg £2771 (298) B O’Neill, Bellaghy Limousin 700kg £1848 (264) B McConville, Limousin 840kg £2184 (260) H McAlister, Limousin 590kg £1510 (256) J Lavery, Aghalee Limousin 610kg £1531 (251) H McAlister, Limousin 520kg £1268 (244) B McConville Limousin 910kg £2202 (242) J Gamble, Ballymoney Limousin 690kg £1662 (241) Limousin 570kg £1356 (238) H McAlister, Limousin 570kg £1356 (238) local farmer Limousin 650kg £1527 (235) A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 540kg £1258 (233) H McAlister, Limousin 600kg £1392 (232) J Gamble, Limousin 700kg £1624 (232) T Galloway, Blonde d'Aquitaine 690kg £1587 (230) and H McAlister, Limousin 530kg £1219 (230).
Friesian cows
J Graham, Glenwherry 610kg £1207 (198) W J Kerr, Cloughmills 570kg £1054 (185) J Gaston, 570kg £957 (168) W and HJ Nicholl, 690kg £1152 (167) J Graham, Glenwherry 610kg £994 (163) B McConnell, Doagh 700kg £1092 (156) R Alexander, Cloughmills 760kg £1170 (154) H McNabney, Clough 680kg £1047 (154) 530kg £805 (152) RJ Gage, Clough 860kg £1307 (152) D and R Millar, Randalstown 570kg £843 (148) GN McMullan, 680kg £1006 (148) H McNabney, 660kg £943 (143) 670kg £958 (143) D McKeeman, Ballymoney 550kg £781 (142) and D Rowe, Armoy 650kg £923 (142).
Beef heifers
H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 800kg £2440 (305) G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 600kg £1800 (300) P Barry, Toome Limousin 680kg £1999 (294) K McCammon, Coagh Charolais 680kg £1972 (290) J McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 630kg £1808 (287) Linton Brothers, Limousin 680kg £1944 (286) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg £1415 (283) G Kernohan, Limousin 630kg £1776 (282) V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 680kg £1904 (280) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 540kg £1495 (277) Linton Brothers, Charolais 630kg £1738 (276) WJ Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 650kg £1781 (274) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 570kg £1544 (271) G Kernohan Limousin 570kg £1539 (270) and Linton Brothers, Charolais 610kg £1647 (270).
Beef bullocks
Top per head
G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler Limousin 840kg £2444, A Ferguson, Coagh Charolais 800kg £2392, W Smyth, Claudy Charolais 850kg £2295, G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler Charolais 820kg £2279, W Smyth, Claudy Charolais 770kg £2263, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 820kg £2197, W Smyth, Claudy Charolais 860kg £2150, R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 780kg £2145, G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler Limousin 750kg £2145, S and M Gibson, Aughafatten Charolais 710kg £2144, L M O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 770kg £2140, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 800kg £2128, M Fulton, Magherfelt Charolais 850kg £2125, G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler Limousin 780kg £2106, S Kane, Doagh Charolais 820kg £2099 and Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 760kg £2082.
Top per kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
S Kelly, Kells Limousin 670kg £2077 (310), S and M Gibson, Aughafatten Charolais 710kg £2144 (302), A Ferguson, Coagh Charolais 800kg £2392 (299), W Smyth, Claudy Charolais 770kg £2263 (294), G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler Limousin 840kg £2444 (291), 750kg £2145 (286), J S Hamilton, Ballymena Charolais 710kg £2016 (284), G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler Limousin 720kg £2044 (284), D Stewart, Garvagh Limousin 650kg £1826 (281), J S Hamilton, Ballymena Charolais 600kg £1680 (280), 710kg £1988 (280), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 700kg £1960 (280), L M O’Neioll, Ardboe Charolais 700kg £1960 (280), G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler Charolais 820kg £2279 (278), L M O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 770kg £2140 (278) and S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 750kg £2070 (276).
Friesian bullocks
D Johnston, Glenarm 570kg £1316 (231), J Mackey, Ballynure 550kg £1243 (226), 540kg £1220 (226), D Forsythe, Cloughmills 680kg £1523 (224), D Johnston, Glenarm 560kg £1248 (223), J Mackey, Ballynure 590kg £1309 (222), M Wallace, Cloughmills 700kg £1547 (221), B Kerr, Cullybackey 600kg £1314 (219), D Stewart, Garvagh 550kg £1199 (218), B Kerr, Cullybackey 600kg £1302 (217), 610kg £1311 (215), R J Gage, Clough510kg £1091 (214), D G Ramage, Bushmills 570kg £1214 (213), T Savage, Magherafelt 550kg £1171 (213), B Kerr, Cullybackey 550kg £1166 (212) and M and F Connolly, Armoy 490kg £1038 (212).
Friday 9th February 2024: 46 dairy cattle sold to £2020 for a calved heifer from S Jamieson, Broughshane.
Dairy cows
S Jamieson, Broughshane £2020, D Wallace, Antrim £1980, D McNeilly, £1900, Fleckvieh £1880, Adams farms, £1880, B McStravick, Lurgan £1850, £1750, D McNeilly, Randalstown £1700, Adams Farm, £1700, J McCann, Craigavon £1500, T Carlisle, Dundrod £1450, D Wallace, Antrim £1420 and T and J Mackey, £1320 and W and A Patton, £1300.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suckler stock sold to £2200 for a Shorthorn beef cow with bull calf.
Sucklers
A Christie, Ballymoney Shorthorn beef with Charolais bull at foot £2200, Limousin cow with Charolais heifer £2020, R Hall, Belgian Blue with Aberdeen Angus heifer at foot £1820, S Stuart, Magheramorne Limousin £1720, Abondance £1650, M McNeill, Cushendun Limousin £1650, S Stuart, Limousin £1600, 2x Abondance £1600, R Lyttle, Larne Aubrac £1600, S Stuart, Limousin £1520, A Christie, Ballymoney Shorthorn beef £1500, S Stuart, Aubrac £1480, D Compton, £1480 and S Stuart, Abondance £1450, Abondance £1420.
Calves
330 calves resulted in a super trade. A reared blue calf topped at £880.
Heifers topped at £640, Friesians topped at £445 for a reared bull.
Heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
J Gaston, Dunloy 4x Abondance £640, G Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue £610, AP Redmond, Portavogie £525, R Bellingham, Ballymoney £520, Fleckvieh £520, R Bingham, 2x Charolais £485, A Beggs, Larne Belgian Blue £475, A P Redmond, £470, F Bellingham, Abondance £460, J McKinty, Larne Belgian Blue £455, AP Redmond, £450 and H Thompson, Belgian Blue £450.
Bulls
G Devlin, Belgian Blue and British Blue £880, R Hall, Broughshane Simmental £645, C and R Brown, Whitechurch 2x Abondance £580, Abondance £570, F Bellingham, Ballymoney Hereford £550, Blade Farming, Belgian Blue £545, C and R Brown, 3x Simmental £515, Limousin £500, R Bingham, 2x Charolais £495, A Beggs, Larne Belgian Blue £490 and H Thompson, Belgian Blue £490.
Friesian bulls
G Devlin, £445, Cairnleigh Ltd, £325, G Forsythe, Cloughmills £310, W McKee, £285, R Bingham, £275, H Thompson, 2x £270, G Forsythe, £270, W and A Patton, £255, R Bingham, £255, B Thompson, 2x £245 and R Bingham, 3x £245, £205.
Weanlings
A smaller show of 185 weanlings due to wintry conditions resulted in a roasting hot trade.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 270kg £990 (366) P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 270kg £980 (363) K McBride, Mallusk Limousin 210kg £760 (361) A Reid, Glenarm Charolais 230kg £810 (352) P and C Connon, Charolais 260kg £910 (350) M McDonald, Randalstown Simmental 240kg £820 (341) Hereford 290kg £960 (331) W McQuitty, Clough Limousin 290kg £950 (327) C McQuitty, Limousin 290kg £950 (327) A Reid, Charolais 270kg £880 (325) C Kennedy, Charolais 280kg £910 (325) and F McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £780 (325).
301kg to 350kg
F McAllister, Glenarm £350kg £1300 (371) C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg £1095 (342) R Stewart, Limousin 310kg £1040 (335) C Hunter, Crumlin Charolais 330kg £1100 (333) H McAllister, Limousin 330kg £1100 (333) W Bones, Limousin 350kg £1150 (328) P Gilmore, Charolais 350kg £1140 (325) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 350kg £1140 (325) local farmer, Limousin 350kg £1140 (325) Charolais 330kg £1070 (324) P Gilmore, Charolais 310kg £1000 (322) K McBride, Limousin 320kg £1000 (312) T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 350kg £1080 (308) B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1080 (308) R Stewart, Limousin 340kg £1040 (305) and S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £920 (296).
351kg and over
S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 370kg £1330 (359) T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 380kg £1360 (357) C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 370kg £1230 (332) B Wharry, Limousin 360kg £1180 (327) T McMaster, Limousin 400kg £1310 (327) Limousin 390kg £1230 (315) Limousin 430kg £1350 (314) local farmer, Charolais 410kg £1280 (312) local farmer, Limousin 370kg £1150 (310) T McMaster, Limousin 390kg £1210 (310) and R Shaw, Limousin 380kg £1160 (305).
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
M McBride, Mallusk Limousin 170kg £630 (370) A Reid, Glenarm Charolais 230kg £790 (343) P Gilmore, Charolais 290kg £970 (334) F McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 250kg £835 (334) M McDonald, Simmental 270kg £900 (333) M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 260kg £860 (330) Limousin 260kg £860 (330) A Reid, Charolais 220kg £710 (322) K McBride, Limousin 210kg £660 (314) P Gilmore, Charolais 260kg £815 (313) and A Reid, Glenarm Charolais 260kg £810 (311).
301kg to 350kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 350kg £1260 (360) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £1100 (354) C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1240 (354) Charolais 320kg £1110 (346) M Warwick, Limousin 310kg £1060 (341) Limousin 320kg £1090 (340) C Kennedy, Charolais 330kg £1090 (303) M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 310kg £1010 (3250 Limousin 320kg £1030 (321) W Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 350kg £1110 (317) K McBride, Limousin 330kg £1040 (315) and C Harper, Crumlin Charolais 320kg £980 (306).
351kg and over
D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 540kg £1740 (322) H McAllister, Limousin 490kg £1575 (321) C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 370kg £1170 (316) H McAllister, Limousin 440kg £1290 (293) C Harper, Crumlin Charolais 380kg £1080 (284) D McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1080 (284) A Henny, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 380kg £960 (252) Belgian Blue 440kg £1110 (252) local farmer, Limousin 430kg £1080 (251) Limousin 390kg £970 (248) W Bonnes, Limousin 400kg £990 (247) and A Morrison, Ballynure Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £1050 (238).
Monday 12th February: Breeding sheep - H McCloskey, Maghera 5 Texel £160, 5 Charollais £160, 5 Charollais £160, 5 Texel £160, 5 Charollais £154, W J Gilmore, Kilrea 10 Mule £152, H McCloskey, Maghera 3 Suffolk £148, W J Gilmore, Kilrea 2 Mil £140, 2 Charollais £138, A McClements, Ballymoney 3 Texel £134, W J Gilmore, Kilrea 5 Suffolk £132 and H McCloskey, Maghera 9 Suffolk £132.
Ewes and lambs
R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Texel and 2 lambs £262, S Henderson, Ballycastle 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £255, R Marshall, Ballymena 4 Crossbred and 7 lambs £242, M Buckley, Carrickfergus 1 Mule and 2 lambs £205, R Carlisle, Templepatrick 2 Mule and 4 lambs £200, R Marshall, Ballymena 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £194, R Carlisle, Templepatrick 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £185, S Henderson, Ballycastle 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £184, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £172, local farmer 1 Texel and 1 lamb £170, R Carlisle, Templepatrick 2 Mule and 2 lambs £168. M Buckley, Carrickfergus 1 Mule and 2 lambs £162.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
I Poole, Glenavy 10 Clun Forest £115, D Kennedy, Glenwherry 1 Hampshire £110, PJ McKillop 4 Suffolk £103.50, A Crothers, Monkstown 20 Suffolk £95, H McCloskey, Maghera 5 Blackface £93 and J McFetridge, Glenarm 14 Texel £84, 10 Texel £84.
Ewe lambs
D McClintock, Broughshane 3 Dutch Spotted £132 and R Dundee, Kells 2 Blackface £98.
Tuesday 13th February 2024: An entry of 240 store cattle met a great trade.
Bullocks sold to £1190 over for a 710kg Charolais bullock at £1900 presented by Glenn Millar, Moneymore.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heifers sold to £955 over for a Charolais heifer 670kg at £1625 presented by C and I Mills, Glenarm.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
Duncan Brothers, Limousin 400kg £1300 (325) M Erskine, Ballycarry Limousin 420kg £1280 (304) local farmer Limousin 380kg £1150 (302) M Erskine, Charolais 500kg £1500 (300) VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 410kg £1210 (295) M Erskine Limousin 450kg £1320 (293) Limousin 450kg £1320 (293) Duncan Brothers, Charolais 410kg £1200 (292) T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 500kg £1460 (292) Duncan Brothers, Limousin 420kg £1220 (290) M Erskine, Limousin 500kg £1450 (290) Duncan Brothers, Limousin 430kg £1240 (288) M Erskine, Limousin 410kg £1180 (287) Limousin 480kg £1380 (287) local farmer, Limousin 390kg £1110 (284) and W Allen, Ballymena Simmental 450kg £1260 (280).
501kg and over
M McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 540kg £1540 (285) D Rowney, Ballynure Charolais 570kg £1610 (282) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £1490 (281) G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 550kg £1470 (267) Limousin 530kg £1380 (260) J Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 520kg £1330 (255) K and M Gawn, Kells Belgian Blue 520kg £1300 (250) D Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 550kg £1360 (247) G Rowney, Limousin 520kg £1280 (246) C and I Mills, Glenarm Charolais 670kg £1625 (242) S McKenna, Belgian Blue 520kg £1220 (234) and C and I Mills Limousin 610kg £1410 (231) Limousin 630kg £1440 (228) Limousin 630kg £1400 (222).
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
RP McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 440kg £1540 (350) E and R Bell, Dundrod Charolais 470kg £1550 (329) RP McDonnell, Charolais 400kg £1310 (327) local farmer, Limousin 440kg £1440 (327) N Knight, Limousin 430kg £1400 (325) J D Steede, Ballymena 3x Abondance 320kg £1040 (325) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1550 (322) R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 480kg £1540 (320) local farmer, Abondance 470kg £1490 (317) R Workman, Charolais 480kg £1520 (316) N McKnight, Limousin 470kg £1480 (314) and M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 450kg £1390 (308).
501kg and over
Advertisement
Advertisement
E and R Bell, Dundrod Charolais 510kg £1630 (319) Charolais 510kg £1580 (309) Charolais 510kg £1570 (307) C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 600kg £1840 (306) W McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 550kg £1660 (301) C Tinsdale, Limousin 570kg £1720 (301) Charolais 570kg £1720 (301) Limousin 580kg £1730 (298) W McBurney, Charolais 570kg £1690 (296) JJ Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 560kg £1660 (296) T Hamill, Limousin 540kg £1590 (294) JJ Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 570kg £1650 (289) VN Fleck, Limousin 560kg £1600 (285) R Hood, Broughshane Belgian Blue 560kg £1590 (283) JJ Rea, Limousin 610kg £1720 (282) and R Hood, Broughshane Limousin 590kg £1650 (279).