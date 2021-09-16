Beef bullocks selling to £2457 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 246p for 700kg at £1722, Friesian cows to 155p 580kg at £899. Beef heifers to 268p for 600kg at £1608.

Beef bullocks to 270p 910kg at £2457.

Friesian bullocks to 204p 550kg at £1122.

Beef Cows sold to :-

F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 700kg £1722 (246), B McAllister, Ballymena Limousin 820kg £1877 (229), B McAuley, Antrim Limousin 840kg £1839 (219), A Paul, Magherafelt Hereford 870kg £1905 (219), G Knowles, Ballymena Limousin 710kg £1483 (209), B McAllister, Ballymena Limousin 710kg £1476 (208), Limousin 760kg £1550 (204), E Sherrard, Coleraine Limousin 790kg £1587 (201), M O’Kane, Carnlough Cha 680kg £1353 (199). J Tohill, Kilrea Limousin 750kg £1470 (196), H O‘Neill, Glenarm Limousin 680kg £1332 (196) and D Arrell, Bellaghy Simmental 640kg £1254 (196).

Friesian cows sold to: E Robinson, Newmills 580kg £899 (155), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 730kg £1087 (149), H Simms, Carrickfergus 760kg £1124 (148), A Hoey, Ballymena 710kg £1043 (147). E Robinson, Newmills 630kg £907 (144), D Reid, Dundrod 610kg £866 (142), L Bryson, Dunadry 670kg £944 (141) and A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 720kg £1008 (140).

Beef heifers sold to: S Kelly, Kells Belgian Blue 600kg £1608 (268), E Sherrard, Coleraine Limousin 620kg £1599 (258), Limousin 540kg £1387 (257), D Laverty, Portglenone Limousin 590kg £1492 (253), J Tohill, Coleraine Limousin 630kg £1587 (252), M Cassidy Portglenone Limousin 680kg £1700 (250), J and B McPeake Knockloughrim Limousin 660kg £1636 (248) and S Kelly, Kells Limousin 580kg £1438 (248), Belgian Blue 590kg 31457 (247).

Beef bullocks top per kg: H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 910kg £2457 (270), J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 640kg £1689 (264), J A Campbell, Randalstown Cha 600kg £1572 (262), M Farr, Lisburn 660kg £1716 (260), H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 840kg £2184 (260), G McGimpsey, Killinchy Limousin 620kg £1599 (2580, J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 710kg £1831 (258) and M Doherty, Glarryford Limousin 640kg 31651 (258).

Beef bullocks top per head: H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 810kg £2457, Limousin 880kg £2252, Belgian Blue 840kg £2184, J McGerrigle, Strabane Charolais 840kg £2032, Charolais 850kg £2023, local farmer Charolais 820kg £1968, Limousin 850kg £1946, J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 810kg £1935 and I Brown, Newtownards Charolais 790kg £1919, Limousin 780kg £1918.

Friesian bullocks

A Speers, Cullybackey 550kg £1122, M Smith, Kells 780kg £1575, R J McDowell, Gleno 750kg £1425, C Gribben, Dunloy 730kg £1365, 790kg £1477 and S Jamieson, Broughshane 670kg £1232.

Friday, September 10, 2021: A small entry of dairy cows sold to £2000, leading prices as follows: A McNair, Ballyclare Friesian heifer £2000, B McStravick, Gawleys Friesian heifer £1820, Friesian heifer £1660 and Friesian at £1550.

Sucklers sold to £1750.

Local farmer cow with bull calf £1750, cow with bull calf £1610, cow with heifer calf £1600, cow with heifer calf £1560, cow with heifer calf £1520, G Bowman cow in calf £1420, M P Jordan, cow with bull calf £1410, H Gamble, cow with heifer calf £1400, T and B Gibson, cow with bull calf £1390, T D Weatherup cow with bull calf £1320 and I Gibson, cow with heifer calf £1300.

An entry of 225 dropped calves sold to £650 for bull calves, £735 for heifer calves and £310 for bull calves.

Beef bred bull calves: J Walker, Randalstown Abe £650, Abe £650, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £600, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £595, Simmental £595, Simmental £595, I Montgomery, Mallusk Limousin £575 and I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £550.

Heifer calves sold to: B McAllister Glenarm Limousin £735, Limousin £590, D Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £490, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £490, E Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £470, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £470; D Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £465 and A McBurney, Clough £440.

Friesian bull calves sold to: E Hall, Ballyclare £310, W Witherow, Coleraine £310, £310, J Graham, Glenwherry £290, J Walker, Randalstown £250, £250, £250, McGookin Farming, McCleanstown Farm £205 and William Hoey, Ballymena £205.

A great entry of 280 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bull calves sold to £715 average for a Charolais 330kg at £1045 offered by Sid Rea, Straid.

Heifers sold to £1020 average for a Limousin 350kg at£1370 presented by S Hall, Monkstown.

Bull/bullocks 0-300kg

D J McFerran, Dunloy Limousin 180kg £695 (386), Limousin 180kg 695kg (386). Charolais 240kg £880 (366), Charolais 240kg £880 (366), Charolais 240kg £880 (366), Charolais 220kg £765 (347), Charolais 220kg £765 (347), Charolais 250kg £850 (340), Charolais 250kg £850 (340) and Charolais 250kg £850 (340).

301-350kg

S Rea, Straid Charolais 330kg £1045 (316), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 340kg £1035 (304), G Crowe, Ballyclare Simmental 350kg £1030 (294), S Rea, Straid Limousin 310kg £900 (290), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £900 (281), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Charolais 340kg £955 (280), Charolais 340kg £955 (280) and O Crawford, Limousin 350kg £970 (277).

351kg and over

G Crowe, Ballyclare Simmental 360kg £1050 (291), S Rea, Straid, Charolais 370kg £1050 (283), H Healey, Belfast Limousin 360kg £990 (275), local farmer Limousin 390kg £1070 (274), I Tanner, Castlerock Limousin 360kg £985 (273), J Forsythe, Islandmagee Limousin 380kg £1035 (272), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 360kg £975 (270), I Tanner, Castlerock Simmental 410kg £1110 (270) and O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 360kg £970 (269).

Heifers 0-300kg

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 220kg £685 (311), 220kg £685 (311), Charolais 210kg £645 (307), Charolais 210kg £645 (307), Charolais 210kg £645 (307), Charolais 240kg £725 (302), Charolais 240kg £725 (302) and Charolais 210kg £625 (297).

Heifers 301-350kg

S Hall Monkstown Limousin 350kg £1370 (391), Limousin 340kg £1100 (323), Belgian Blue 330kg £950 (287), Limousin 320kg £920 (287), W and G Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg £995 (284), S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 330kg £840 (254), I Tanner, Castlerock Charolais 350kg £890 (254) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Limousin 340kg £860 (252).

Heifers 351kg and over

S Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 370kg £1260 (340), Belgian Blue 390kg £1170 (300), Limousin 360kg £1030 (286), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 370kg £1000 (270), Limousin 370kg £1000 (270), S Hall, Monkstown 380kg £1020 (268), W and M Orr, Charolais 390kg £1040 (266), Charolais 380kg £1010 (265), Limousin 370kg £955 (258) and R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 380kg £970 (255).

Blackface breeding sale, Saturday 11th September 2021: An entry of over 3000 Blackface ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs at the annual sale attracted an excellent trade in all sections. Top price of the day of £330 per head was paid for 2 pens of Lanark type hoggets offered by S McIntyre Loughgiel and G Crawford Parkmore and also for Lanark ewe lambs sold by Gand I Davidson Larne. Cast ewes sold to £170 for a pen of Lanark ewes presented by C and C Phillips Draperstown. Leading prices in each section were as follows: Hoggets – S McIntyre 5 Lanark at £330, G Crawford 8 Lanark at £330, A McFarlane 12 Lanark at £305, C and C Phillips 4 Lanark at £305, S Fegan 3 Lanark at £300, V Rodgers 15 Lanark at £300, 15 at £280, Lissanoure Estate 12 Lanark at £260, C Phillips 4 Lanark at £255, H McGilligan 12 Lanark at £255, A McFarlane 12 Lanark at £250, 12 at £245, G Wallace 10 Lanark at £240, S McIntyre 14 Lanark at £240, 14 at £240. Ewe lambs – G and I Davidson 2 Lanark at £330, F Butler 2 Lanark at £260, GandI Davidson 7 at £225, 10 at £220, A Magee 12 Lanark at £190, E McKenna 7 Lanark at £170, 10 at £170, A Stewart 6 Lanark at £170, F Butler 3 Lanark at £170, D Kelly 4 Lanark at £165. Cast ewes – C and C Phillips 10 Lanark at £170, S McCarry 12 Lanark at £162, 12 at £156, 10 at £150, 12 at £148, 12 at £144, St MacNissis College 11 Lanark at £142, S McCarry 12 Lanark at £138,12 at £132, H Crawford 10 Lanark at £132, C and C Phillips 10 Lanark at £130.

Monday, September 13, 2021: Just under 4000 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a great trade. Breeders sold to £275, ewe lambs to £162 and store lambs to £93.

Breeders sold to: Sean McCrystal, Maghera 11 Cheviot £275, Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 9 Suffolk £215, 10 Suffolk £215, W McCurdy, Broughshane 12 Mule £204, Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry 10 Cheviot £195, I McCaughan, Bushmills 12 Cheviot £192, G Mackey, Ballynure 10 Crossbred £188, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £186, Ian Young, Coleraine 3 Charolais £180 and Eric Hughes, Ballyclare 6 Texel £180.

Ewe lambs sold to: Mrs M Crawford, Glenwherry 12 Cheviot £162, JPF O’Loan, Martinstown 8 Suffolk £152, Mrs M Crawford 12 CGV £138, Jamie Laverty, Armoy 6 Dorset £135, H Magill, Aughfatten 12 Mule £126, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 10 Suffolk £126, Jamie Laverty 5 Dorset £126, JPF O’Loan, 12 Suffolk £124, 12 Suffolk £122, D McClean, Larne 8 Suffolk £122, Jamie Laverty 5 Dorset £122 and Neil Cole, Downpatrick 15 Suffolk £121.

Store lambs sold to: P McCambridge, Cushendall 3 Texel £93, RJ McKay and Son, Carnlough 24 Texel £92, H Magill, Aughafatten 9 Suffolk £91, AM O’Neill, Newtowncomellin 31 Suffolk £89.50, JA O’Loan, Martinstown 14 Texel £89.50, Barry McCann, Cargan 30 Mule £89.50, John Reid, Carnlough 14 Texel £88.50, HF McKay, Carnlough 7 Texel £88, JA O’Loan 6 Texel £87.50, R Baird, Ballycarry 6 Suffolk £87, William Young, Desertmartin 17 Texel £86.50, Bernard McKay, Cushendun 20 Suffolk £86, JA O’Loan, Martinstown 12 Texel £86, M McAllister, Glenarm 20 Texel £86 and Trevor Logan, Randalstown 1 Suffolk £86.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Just under 300 store cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £780 over for a Baq 570kg at £1350 presented by T Moorhead, Aughafatten.

Heifers sold to £940 over for a Charolais 620kg at £1560 offered by John Fawcett, Balliinderry.

Heifers 0-500kgs

C Gregg, Glarryford Limousin 450kg £1180 (262), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 420kg £1080 (257), C Gregg Charolais 500kg £1270 (254), John Fawcett, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 500kg £1260 (252), local farmer Charolais 410kg £1010 (246), John Buick, Kells Limousin 430kg £1050 (244), John Fawcett Charolais 480kg £1160 (241) and C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 460kg £1095 (238).

501kg and over

John Fawcett, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 510kg £1300 (254), Charolais 620kg £1560 (251), Limousin 510kg £1270 (249), Limousin 530kg £1315 (248), local farmer Limousin 540kg £1320 (244) and John Fawcett Limousin 550kg £1340 (243), Limousin 530kg £1290 (243), Charolais 530kg £1290 (243).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 420kg £1130 (269), A Scott, Glarryford Charolais 400kg £1050 (262), G Weir, Limousin 400kg £1040 (260), Limousin 460kg £1190 (258), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 430kg £1090 (253), W Montgomery, Broughshane Charolais 400kg £1000 (250), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 390kg £970 (248) and local farmer Limousin 410kg £1010 (246).

501kg and over

Owen Park, Antrim Limousin 520kg £1250 (240), Edward Little, Ballymena (2) Charolais 530kg £1270 (239), Thomas Moorhead, Aughafatten Blonde d’Aquitaine 570kg £1350 (236), W Montgomery, Broughshane Charolais 520kg £1230 (236), Thomas Moorhead Charolais 580kg £1350 (232), J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 540kg £1250 (231) and Thomas Moorhead Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg £1330 (229).

Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Ram Fair - The September Ram Fair at Ballymena saw an entry of 156 rams sell to a top of 820gns paid to M Kempston for a hybrid ram. Charollais rams sold to 800gns paid to I Goudy, Bluefaced Leicester rams to 800gns paid to R Currie and Texel rams to 760gns paid to D McCabe who also received 640gns, 640gns, 600gns and 600gns also for Texel rams. Beltex cross rams sold to 580gns paid to Glenkeen Livestock Ltd.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Mule ewe lamb sale

The September Mule ewe lamb sale at Ballymena attracted a large entry of 1850 lambs and sold in an excellent trade to a top of £182 per head paid to David Anderson Kilwaughter and to £180 per head paid to B Blaney Cushendall. Leading prices were as follows: D Anderson 12 at £182, B Blaney 12 at £180, D Anderson 10 at £170, B Blaney 12 at £164, 12 at £162, D Anderson 11 at £160, 12 at £150, T Butler 14 at £148, D Anderson 10 at £146, M Smyth 10 at £146, D Anderson 12 at £145, B Blaney 12 at £144 and D and F Kinney 10 at £144.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021: An entry of 2590 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a very similar trade.

Fat lambs sold to 473p for a pen of 12 Texel 19kg at £90 from Mrs Mary Cottrell, Glenarm and to a top per head of £109 twice for 2 Suffolk 30kg and also a pen of 9 Texel at 28.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £174.

Top prices per kg: Mrs Mary Cottrell, Glenarm 12 Texel 19kg £90 (473), A Calwell, Clough 2 Texel 20kg £93 (465), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 3 Texel 20kg £93 (465), S Davison, Broughshane 7 Texel 20.5kg £94 (458), Selina Alexander, Glenarm 13 Charollais 20kg £91 (455), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 4 Texel 21kg £95 (452), Brian Taylor, Ligoniel 2 Crossbred 22.5kg £101.50 (451), R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 2 Texel 20kg £90 (450), D Crooks, Glenarm 8 Texel 20kg £90 (450) and George Fleck, Ballymena 7 Texel 21kg £94.50 (450).

Top prices per head: T Morrow, Craiganee 2 Suffolk 30kg £109, Donna McFadden, Stranocum 9 Texel 28.5kg £109, William McBurney, Moorfields 3 Crossbred 26.5kg £108, Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 22 Texel 28.5kg £107, Brian Porter, Cullybackey 6 Charollais 29kg £107, A Millar, Antrim 14 Texel 27kg £107, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 11 Texel 26kg £105 and M Moffett, Broughshane 6 Texel 26kg £105.

Fat ewes (512)

First quality

BF -£45-£72

Suffolk - £100-£130

Texel - £155-£174