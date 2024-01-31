Beef bullocks selling to £2585 per head for 940kg Limousin at Ballymena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beef cows sold to 265p for a Charolais 740kg at £1961, Friesian cows to 185p for 740kg at £1369.

Beef heifers to 322p for 710kg at £2286, beef bullocks to 309p for 720kg at £2224 and Friesian bullocks to 250p for 580kg at £1450.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

R Chambers, Bushmills Charolais 740kg £1961 (265) local farmer, Limousin 660kg £1742 (264) G Kirkpatrick, Limousin 700kg £1834 (262) G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 610kg £1598 (262) local farmer, Cullybackey Limousin 630kg £1644 (261) Limousin 620kg £1612 (260) G Knowles, Limousin 600kg £1548 (258) S Bolton, Limousin 730kg £1868 (256) McAuley Brothers, Limousin 700kg £1764 (252) JW Ferris, Ballynure Charolais 700kg £1750 (250) and J McKeever, Parthenais 620kg £1537 (248).

Friesian cows

Local farmer, 740kg £1369 (185) C Moody, Bushmills 530kg £927 (175) E and A Holden, Larne 550kg £957 (174) O Magill, Crumlin 770kg £1293 (168) M Smyth, Cloughmills 630kg £1052 (167) RA Gordon, 690kg £1138 (165) DJ Kane, 750kg £1222 (163) G Connon, 780kg £1271 (163) S Duggan, 760kg £1208 (159) and J Gamble, 730kg £1153 (158).

Beef heifers

J McKeever, Ballymena 710kg £2286 (322) V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 630kg £1927 (306) E and A Holden, Limousin 590kg £1805 (306) J McKeever, Parthenais 640kg £1945 (304) V Cousley, Charolais 720kg £2088 (290) R McIlveen, Kells Limousin 590kg £1663 (282) J McLaughlin, Charolais 740kg £2072 (208) Linton Brothers, Charolais 600kg £1668 (278) J O’Kane, Charolais 720kg £1987 (276) Linton Brothers Charolais 660kg £1782 (270) and Linton Brothers, Charolais 650kg £1755 (270).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

J Kidd, Randalstown Limousin 940kg £2585, Charolais 960kg £2438, J Adams, Cullybackey Limousin 790kg £2433, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 810kg £2430, R McCartney, Cookstown Charolais £2421, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 890kg £2420, J Adams, Glarryford Charolais 780kg £2308, R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 830kg £2299, J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 780kg £2262, J Kidd, Randalstown Limousin 890kg £2260 and J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 750kg £2250.

Top per kilo

J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 720kg £2224 (309), J Adams, Cullybackey Limousin 790kg £2433 (308), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 750kg £2250 (300), 810kg £2430 (300), J Adams, Glarryford Charolais 780kg £2308 (296), J Thompson, Dromore Aberdeen Angus 730kg £2146 (294), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 690kg £2021 (293), J Thompson, Dromore Limousin 700kg £2037 (291), J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 780kg £2262 (290), 710kg £2051 (289), J Adams, Cullybackey Simmental 720kg £2073 (288), J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 700kg £2009 (287), A Henry, Antrim Limousin 710kg £2023 (285), J Thompson, Dromore Charolais 690kg £1966 (285) and S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin Limousin 730kg £2080 (285).

Friesian bullocks

J Mackey, Ballynure 580kg £1450 (250), N and R Jamison, Ballycastle 730kg £1679 (230), M McVicker, Clough 590kg £1339 (227), N and R Jamison, Ballycastle 740kg £1665 (225), 700kg £1575 (225), 760kg £1710 (225), M McVicker, Clough 590kg £1327 (225), N and R Jamison, Ballycastle 720kg £1598 (222), 740kg £1642 (222) and J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 630kg £1386 (220), 650kg £1430 (220), 600kg £1320 (220).

Friday 26th January 2024: Dairy cows - 40 dairy cattle sold to £2120, leading prices as follows: P Mairs, Comber Holstein £2120, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2120, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Friesian £2080, J Watt, Templepatrck Friesian £1880, P Mairs, Comber Holstein £1800, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £1800, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Friesian £1780 x2, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1750, D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £1700 and W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1700.

Suckler cows

86 sucklers sold to £3780 for a super Limousin outfit from C McClarey, Limavady.

C D McClarey, Limavady Limousin and bull calf £3780, Limousin and bull calf £2520, A Magill, Carnlough Simmental £2380, S Wilson, Ballynure Limousin £2280, A Magill, Carnlough Simmental £2080, Limousin £2050, Charolais £1900, Simmental £1900, A Smyth, Magherafelt Limousin and heifer calf £1900, S Wilson, Ballynure Stabiliser £1880, Shorthorn beef £1850, Limousin £1850 x2 and A Magill, Carnlough Simmental £1850 x2, £1800.

Calves

Bulls

S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £570, £545 x3, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £530, D Dalzell, Comber Charolais £505, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £500, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £500, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £500 x2 and J Lamont, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £490 x3, £465 x2.

Heifers

Local farmer Limousin £590, D Dalzell, Comber Limousin £560, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £510, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £470 x2, R Manson, Kells Simmental £450, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £445, J McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin £445, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £410 and A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £400 x2.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

M Wilkin, Islandmagee £375, £300, B Trimble, Drumbo £295 x2, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod £270, J Maybin, Kells £190, S McClenaghan, Antrim £180, G N Andrews, Newry £150 and J Maybin, Kells £110 x4.

Weanlings

A tremendous entry of 660 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1100 over for a Limousin 380kg at £1480 presented by B McAllister, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £1350 over for a Limousin 350kg at £1700 also offered by B McAllister.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

W Houston, Moorfields Limousin 300kg £1080 (360), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £1080 (360), J Boyd, Bushmills Charolais 270kg £970 (359), H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 190kg £680 (357), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £1060 (353), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 290kg £1020 (351), 300kg £1050 (350), J A McKillop, Cushendall Charolais 270kg £940 (348), A Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 240kg £820 (341), R Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 240kg £820 (341), J Beggs, Larne Charolais 290kg £990 (341), G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 210kg £710 (338), W J McCurdy, Ballymoney Limousin 290kg £980 (337), J A McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 290kg £970 (334), 300kg £1000 (333) and M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 220kg £730 (331).

301 to 350kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £1290 (379), P McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 350kg £1310 (374), J A McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 310kg £1160 (374), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £1260 (370), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg £1260 (360), J McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 320kg £1150 (359), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg £1170 (354), J Beggs, Larne Charolais 310kg £1090 (351), S M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 340kg £1190 (350), J R Beggs, Larne Charolais 320kg £1120 (350), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1220 (348), W Houston, Moorfields Limousin 340kg £1180 (347), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 310kg £1070 (345), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £1170 (344) and J Buick, Kells Limousin 330kg £1130 (342).

Over 351kg

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1480 (389), 390kg £1450 (371), W J McCurdy, Ballymoney Limousin 360kg £1300 (361), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £1290 (358), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 420kg £1500 (357), J R Beggs, Larne Charolais 370kg £1300 (351), 390kg £1360 (348), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 360kg £1250 (347), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 440kg £1510 (341), R Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 380kg £1300 (342), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £1220 (338), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 440kg £1490 (338), D Black, Carnlough Charolais 440kg £1490 (338), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 410kg £1380 (336) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 370kg £1240 (335).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

D O'Loan, Aughafatten Limousin 200kg £695 (347) x2, P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £1040 (346), R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £1030 (343), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 240kg £820 (341), local farmer Charolais 260kg £880 (338), A Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg £705 (335) x4, R Weatherup, Larne Charolais 280kg £930 (332), 250kg £830 (332), W C McMaster, Gleno Limousin 270kg £890 (329) x2 and C Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg £685 (326) x2.

301 to 350kg

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1700 (485), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £1350 (421), 320kg £1310 (409), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1300 (382), S Hall, Larne Limousin 310kg £1100 (354), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £1080 (348), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1180 (347), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1200 (342), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £1130 (342), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg £1190 (340), W J McCurdy, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1120 (339), S Hall, Larne Limousin 310kg £1050 (338), C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 320kg £1080 (337), J McAuley, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £1080 (337), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £1080 (337) and S M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 310kg £1040 (335).

Over 350kg

R and G Bell, Nutt's Corner Charolais 370kg £1530 (413), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £1440 (400), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 440kg £1720 (390), J Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1380 (383), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1340 (352), D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 370kg £1290 (348), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1220 (338), J Kane, Cushendall Charolais 390kg £1320 (338), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg £1230 (332), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 400kg £1310 (327), H McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 400kg £1290 (322), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £1180 (318), C McDonnell, Glenariffe Simmental 390kg £1240 (318), P McSparron, Cushendun Limousin 360kg £1110 (308) and J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 360kg £1100 (305).

Monday evening 29th January 2024: A good entry of sheep on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs to £240, springing ewes to £210, store lambs to £105.

Leading prices as follows.

Breeders sold to: L Campbell, Carnlough 3 Suffolk £210, P and P Scott, 10 Mule £196, H Curry, Coleraine 8 Mule £194, P and P Scott, 12 Mule £190, S Loughery, Limavady 8 Texel £186, 8 Texel £180, 8 Texel £175, 8 Texel £172, 6 Suffolk £170, 305A 1 Texel £170 and L Campbell, 2 Zwartble £170, S Loughery, 6 Mule £168, 6 Mule £165, 6 Texel £165, 6 Mule £162, 6 Suffolk £160, 6 Charollais £160, 6 Suffolk £160, 8 Charollais £155, 8 Charollais £155, 8 Texel £150, 5 Texel £150, 6 Suffolk £150 and 8 Texel £150.

Store lambs

N Reid, Portglenone 6 Texel £119, S Moore, 47 Suffolk £105, M Irvine, Larne 5 Cheviot £98, J Rea, Glenarm 7 Suffolk £94, A Wright, 5 Texel £94, T Kyle, 4 Texel £92, l Coulter, 3 Suffolk £91, C Patterson, Broughshane 29 Eas £90, JJ Quigg, 17 Mule £90 and J McFetridge, Glenarm 16 Texel £88.

Tuesday 30th January 2024: A super entry of 350 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1250 over for a Charolais 500kg at £1750 offered by Robert Workman, Kilwaughter.

Heifers sold to £1190 over for a Limousin 620kg £1810 presented T Jackson, Broughshane.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

S Moore, Crumlin Limousin 490kg £1600 (326) H Carson, Dundrod, Crumlin Charolais 440kg £1410 (320)W Burns, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine 500kg £1550 (310) R O’Neill, Dunloy Charolais 480kg £1470 (306) A Smyth, Kells Limousin 430kg £1300 (302) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 470kg £1420 (302) H Carson, Limousin 480kg £1440 (300) D Carson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 470kg £1400 (297) H Carson, Charolais 450kg £1330 (295) Limousin 420kg £1240 (295) H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 480kg £1410 (293) H Carson, Dundrod British Blue 450kg £1320 (293) JS Hamilton and Son Charolais 460kg £1340 (291) Charolais 440kg £1280 (290) D Carson, Limousin 480kg £1380 (287) and J Gault, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £1370 (285).

501kg and over

S Moore, Crumlin 510kg £1590 (311) Limousin 520kg £1600 (307) Limousin 530kg £1610 (303) JS Hamilton, Charolais 560kg £1660 (296) R McCullough, Milebush Charolais 590kg £1740 (294) J Laverty, Charolais 520kg £1530 (294) T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 620kg £1810 (291) D Carson, Limousin 530kg £1530 (288) R O’Neill, Dunloy Abondance 510kg £1470 (288) Limousin 550kg £1580 (287) H Carson, Charolais 520kg £1490 (286) J Torrens, Charolais 520kg £1480 (284) H McCloy, Ballymena Limousin 510kg £1450 (284) J Lavery, Limousin 560kg £1590 (283) W and N Martin, Broughshane Hereford 590kg £1670 (283) and H Carson, Limousin 510kg £1440 (282).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 500kg £1750 (350) B Steele, Glarryford Charolais 470kg £1570 (334) R Wells, Craigavon Charolais 480kg £1550 (322) Limousin 470kg £1500 (319) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 490kg £1550 (316) B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £1560 (312) B Steele, Charolais 470kg £1450 (308) R Workman, Charolais 490kg £1500 (306) R Wells, Charolais 410kg £1250 (304) Limousin 430kg £1310 (304) A Smyth, Kells Abondance 470kg £1410 (300) R Wells, Simmental 490kg £1450 (295) Charolais 440kg £1300 (295) H McCloy, Limousin 470kg £1380 (293) RJ Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 470kg £1380 (293) and A Smyth, Kells Abondance 440kg £1290 (293).

501kg and over