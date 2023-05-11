Beef cows sold to 293p for 580kg at £1699, Friesian cows to 191p 630kg at £1203, beef heifers to 330p 630kg at £2079, beef bullocks to 338p 560kg at £1892 and a top per head of £2794 for 890kg. Friesian bullocks to 252p 600kg £1512.

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

D Hall, Richhill Limousin 580kg £1699 (293) Limousin 570kg £1658 (291) D Jones, Limousin 740kg £2131 (288) D Hall, Limousin 610kg £1732 (284) G Kirkpatrick, Limousin 790kg £2235 (283) A Clements, Antrim Limousin 720kg £2030 (282) McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Belgian Blue 790kg £2180 (276) G Kirkpatrick, Limousin 700kg £1925 (275) P Doherty, Coleraine Belgian Blue 630kg £1688 (268) A Clements, Antrim Limousin 770kg £2025 (263) S Alexander, Ballymena Limousin 570kg £1493 (262) D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1487 (261) G Lindsay, Strabane Charolais 760kg £1968 (259) J Henry, Ballymoney Aubrac 620kg £1599 (258) Aubrac 630kg £1625 (258) and N Donaghy, Limousin 780kg £2012 (258).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

A Bowles, 630kg £1203 (191) FC Patterson, Broughshane 700kg £1330 (190) G and S Carey, 640kg £1209 (189) J Hunter, Crumlin 690kg £1304 (189) D Parke, Magherafelt 600kg £1116 (186) G and S Carey, Dunloy 620kg £1147 (185) L Glass, Ballymena 630kg £1159 (184) W Hamill, Ballymena 660kg £1207 (183) B McConnell, Doagh 720kg £1296 (180) G and S Carey, 770kg £1386 (180) R A Hill, Islandmagee 640kg £1145 (179) W Hoey, Ballymena 690kg £1214 (176) RA Hill, 580kg £1020 (176) B and K Stewart, Cairncastle 650kg £1144 (176) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 660kg £1155 (175) and A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 640kg £1113 (174).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef heifers

Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 630kg £2079 (330) Charolais 750kg £2445 (326) Limousin 620kg £2002 (323) Limousin 590kg £1876 (318) L M O’Neill, Charolais 610kg £1915 (314) G Kirkpatrick, Limousin 590kg £1840 (312) J Lowe, Cookstown Charolais 720kg £2232 (310) LM O’Neill, Charolais 680kg £2101 (309) Charolais 620kg £1909 (308) M Young, Magherafelt Limousin 610kg £1872 (307) Taggart Brothers, Charolais 730kg £2204 (302) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin £1800 (300) Limousin 610kg £1830 (300) and J Lowe, Cookstown Limousin 610kg £1823 (299).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

G Kirkpatrick, Limousin 560kg £1892 (338) P McEldowney, Kilrea Charolais 810kg £2681 (331) G Kirkpatrick, Limousin 690kg £2249 (326) L M O’Neill, Limousin 630kg £2047 (325) J McLaughlin, Bushmills Limousin 620kg £1990 (321) R Cairns, Dromore Limousin 730kg £2336 (320) W Hunter, Stewartstown Limousin 630kg £2016 (320) J McLaughlin, Limousin 750kg £2385 (318) T and D Harris, Toome Limousin 2353 (318) G Kirkpatrick, Limousin 890kg £2794 (314) A Houston, Lisburn Limousin 710kg £2172 (306) R Cairns, Dromore Charolais 820kg £2501 (305) P McEldowney, Charolais 910kg £2766 (304) J O’Rawe, Gracehill Charolais 540kg £1636 (303) and LM O’Neill, Charolais 760kg £2280 (300).

Top per head

G Kirkpatrick, Limousin 890kg £2794, P McEldowney, Kilrea Charolais 910kg £2766, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 960kg £2755 Charolais 950kg £2688, P McEldowney, Charolais 810kg £2681, W Kee, Charolais 880kg £2543, P McEldowney, Kilrea Charolais 870kg £2531, R Cairns Charolais 820kg £2501, J McLaughlin, Limousin 750kg £2385, T and D Harris, Limousin 740kg £2353, R Cairns, Limousin 730kg £2336, R Linton, Ahoghill 790kg £2322, LM O’Neill, Charolais 760kg £2280, R Linton, Blonde d'Aquitaine 810kg £2259, G Kirkpatrick, Limousin 690kg £2249 and A Houston, Lisburn Belgian Blue 820kg £2238.

Friesian cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

S McNabney, Clough 600kg £1512 (252) 610kg £1506 (247) 520kg £1258 (242) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 590kg £1421 (241) S McNabney, 580kg £1392 (240) M Wallace, Dunloy 600kg £1434 (239) D Winter, Randalstown 690kg £1642 (238) E Dougan, 540kg £1215 (225) C McKenna, Swatragh 530kg £1192 (225) 560kg £1248 (223) M Wallace, 570kg £1265 (222) S McNabney, Clough 520kg £1144 (220) M Wallace, Dunloy 610kg £1342 (220) D Winter, Randalstown 600kg £1320 (220) J Hunter, 510kg £1111 (218) and R Millar, 560kg £1215 (217).

Friday 5th May 2023: Dairy cows - Dairy stock sold to £3000 for a Friesian bull from W Black, Aghadowey who also received £2300 for a Friesian bull. Calved cows to £2080

Anavale Farm, Hillsborough Holstein £2080, Anavale Farm, Hillsborough Holstein £1920, W, J and B Graham, Moorfields Holstein £1880, J Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £1600, A McNair, Ballyclare Friesian £1500.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler stock sold to £2120 for a Belgian Blue cow with bull calf, in calf cows to £1600 for an Angus.

D Allen, Magherfelt Belgian Blue and bull calf £2120, B Millar, Randalstown Limousin and heifer calf £1980, D Carson, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £1600, H Irvine, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue £1400, D Carson, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £1380, S Davison, Broughshane Shorthorn £1370, J O’Donnell, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £1290, S Davison, Broughshane Simmental £1240 and J O’Donnell, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £1230.

Calves

Bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

354 calves sold to £710 for a 5 month old Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves to £550 for a partly reared Aberdeen Angus.

P Doherty, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £710, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin, Aberdeen Angus £700, B Alexander, Ahoghill Charolais £580, Ganaway Farms, Millilse Simmental £580, Charolais £580 x 2, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £580, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £570, Simmental £560, L McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais £550, J Ferguson, Straid Aberdeen Angus £545 x 2, £535 x 2, S Brennan, Larne Aberdeen Angus £530 and Ganaway Farms, Millilse Charolais £520.

Heifers

P Doherty, Kircubbin Aberdeen Angus £550, D McClintock, Moorfields Charolais £550, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £545, £530, Ganaway Farms, Millilse Simmental £525, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £510, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Aberdeen Angus £510, Ganaway Farms, Millilse Shorthorn beef £505, £500, £490, £480, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £470, E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais £470, Ganaway Farms, Millilse Charolais £465, S Brennan, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus £460 and Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £450.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holstein/Friesian

Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £490, £470 x 2, Rockmount Farm, Hillsborough Friesian £450, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £420 x 2, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown Holstein £295 x 2, £270 x 2, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £270 x 2 and S Brennan, Ligoniel Holstein £245.

Weanlings

Another great show of 380 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in the dearest trade to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks sold to £1270 over for a Charolais 370kg £1640 presented by V McErlaine, Armoy.

Heifers sold to £1270 over for a Charolais 370kg £1640 also offered by V McErlaine.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local farmer Limousin 280kg £1180 (421) L Hamill, Templepatrick 5 x Abondance 260kg £1005 (386) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 290kg £1080 (372) G Quinn, Ballinderry Limousin 300kg £1110 (370) Limousin 290kg £1070 (369) R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 240kg £870 (362) C and M Mullan, Limavady Limousin 250kg £880 (352) G Quinn, Limousin £1020 (351) R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 310kg £730 (347) J Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 280kg £970 (346) and R Montgomery, Kells Charolais 240kg £800 (333).

301kg to 350kg

TJ McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 330kg £1360 (412) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £1310 (409) D McKillop Limousin 310kg £1260 (406) J Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 320kg £1300 (406) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £1380 (405) TJ McLornan, Limousin 330kg £1300 (393) Charolais 320kg £1250 (390) A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £1210 (390) H Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 330kg £1280 (387) S Douglas, Charolais 330kg £1270 (384) TJ McLornan, Limousin 340kg £1300 (382) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £1290 (379) TJ McLornan, Limousin 330kg £1250 (378) local farmer, Charolais 340kg £1280 (376) local farmer, Limousin 310kg £1160 (374) and J Rainey, Antrim Limousin 350kg £1280 (365).

351kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 370kg £1640 (443) I and C Hunter, Straid Charolais 360kg £1370 (380) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 370kg £1400 (378) S Douglas, Limavady 2x Charolais 400kg £1500 (375) T O’Kane, Charolais 370kg £1320 (356) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 400kg £1420 (355) Charolais 390kg £1380 (353) I and C Hunter, Straid Charolais 390kg £1380 (353) J Rainey, Limousin 360kg £1230 (341) S Douglas, Charolais 400kg £1350 (337) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1270 (334) Limousin 380kg £1250 (329) T O’Kane, Charolais 410kg £1340 (326) G Quinn, Simmental 360kg £1170 (325) and T O’Kane, Charolais 380kg £1230 (323)

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £980 (326) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 300kg £323) K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 240kg £770 (320) R Montgomery, Charolais 210kg £670 (319) P Doherty, Limousin 230kg £730 (317) D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 300kg £940 (313) McClurg and Mullen Limousin 190kg £590 (310) H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 300kg £930 (310) McClurg and Mullen Limousin 230kg £710 (308) M Simmons, Charolais 260kg £800 (307) J Lindsay, Belfast Shorthorn dairy 210kg £645 (307) W McCann, Cargan Simmental 300kg £760 (304) and A McErlean, Ballymena Simmental 300kg £900 (300).

Advertisement

Advertisement

301-350kg

H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 340kg £1240 (364), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £1040 (335), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 330kg £1070 (324), A Park, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £1000 (322), A McErlean, Portglenone Simmental 320kg £1030 (321), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 320kg £1020 (318), M Simmons, Antrim Charolais 330kg £1050 (318), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 340kg £1060 (311), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 330kg £990 (300), local farmer Limousin 330kg £990 (300), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 330kg £990 (300), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 330kg £980 (297), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £1000 (294) and P Doherty, Kircubbin Limousin 330kg £960 (290).

Over 350kg

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 370kg £1640 (443), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 390kg £1460 (374), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 420kg £1560 (371), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 390kg £1420 (364), Belgian Blue 420kg £1510 (359), Belgian Blue 430kg £1450 (337), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 420kg £1380 (328), Charolais 380kg £1240 (326), M Simmons, Antrim Charolais 390kg £1220 (312), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 370kg £1130 (305), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1090 (302), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 380kg £1140 (300), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 370kg £1080 (291) and M McKenna, Maghera Charolais 360kg £1050 (291).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 9th May 2023: Another good entry of 270 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £1320 over for a Charolais 590kg £1910 offered by A and C Gilbert, Crumlin.

Heifers sold to £1190 over for a Limousin 510kg at £1700 presented by WJ McCurdy, Ballymoney.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

0kg to 500kg

K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 490kg £1640 (334) J Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 410kg £1310 (319) D Manson, Portaferry Limousin 500kg £1500 (300) H McConkey, Antrim Limousin 400kg £1160 (290) J Duffin, 3 x Limousin 360kg £1030 (286) J Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 430kg £1230 (286) Limousin 460kg £1300 (282) D Manson, Portaferry Limousin 470kg £1325 (281) Limousin 500kg £1400 (280) 480kg £1330 (277) and RJ McWhinney, Belgian Blue 400kg £1100 (275).

5001kg and over

WJ McCurdy, Ballymoney Limousin £1700 (333) D Wilson, Limousin 550kg £1600 (290) H McConkey, Limousin 540kg £1450 (268) D Manson, Limousin 530kg £1420 (267) R Neeson, Toomebridge Stabiliser 560kg £1490 (266) K Steele, Larne Limousin 530kg £1400 (264) Abondance 550kg £1410 (256) D and H Parks, Moira Charolais 510kg £1300 (254) K Steele, Limousin 530kg £1350 (254) Simmental 630kg £1590 (252) S Knox, Broughshane Abondance 580kg £1450 (250) Abondance 570kg £1410 (247) and SJC Woodburn, Ballyclare Hereford 610kg £1425 (233)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

J Duffin, Larne Limousin 360kg £1160 (322) Limousin 340kg £1090 (320) Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg £1080 (317) Bonnars Farms, Ballymena Charolais 460kg £1450 (315) C and M Mullan, Limousin 500kg £1550 (310) S Patterson, 3 x Abondance 350kg £1080 (308) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 460kg £1400 (304) local farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg £970 (303) PJ McKinley, Abondance 420kg £1260 (300) A Smyth, Charolais 470kg £1410 (300) and J Duffin, Larne 3 x Limousin 380kg £1140 (300).

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

K Woodside, Limousin 510kg £1730 (339) local farmer Charolais 540kg £1770 (327) A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Charolais 590kg £1910 (323) Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £1670 (321) K Woodside, Limousin 570kg £1800 (315) A and C Gilbert, Limousin and Charolais 580kg £1790 (308) K Woodside, Limousin 620kg £1900 (306) A and C Gilbert, Limousin 600kg £1830 (305) Limousin 610kg £1840 (301) Limousin 530kg £1575 (297) G Martin, Limousin 630kg £1870 (296) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 590kg £1740 (294) and A and C Gilbert, Limousin 590kg £1730 (293).

Wednesday 10th May 2023: An entry of 1320 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another very strong trade. Spring lambs sold to 677p for 3 x 18kg at £122 and to a top per head of £156 for 26kg.

Fat hoggets sold to 629p for 9 Texels 19kg at £119.50 and to a top per head of £175 for 35kg.

Fat ewes sold to £232.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spring lambs (522)

Top per Kg

G Christie, Claudy 3 Dorset 18kg £122 (677), J McIlrath, Glarryford 6 Texel 20kg £135 (675), A Kerr, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 19kg £128 (673), V E McClelland, Claudy 3 Texel 19.5kg £129.50 (664), R McClelland, Claudy 2 Texel 19.5kg £129.50 (664), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 8 Texel 22kg £146 (663), T Stewart, Ballyclare 10 Charolais 19kg £125.50 (660), J Knox, Broughshane 19 Texel 22kg £145 (659), A Ferguson, Coagh 19 Texel 22kg £145 (659), S Flanagan, Broughshane 3 Texel 20.5kg £135 (658), J Lowe, Coagh 16 Texel 21kg £138 (657), J Sherrard, Ballykelly 18 Texel 21kg £138 (657), A Ferguson, Coagh 7 Texel 23kg £151 (656), A Coulter, Doagh 1 Dorset 21kg £137 (652), D Devlin, Randalstown 2 Texel 19.5kg £127 (651) and A Smyth, Moorfields 6 Charolais 20kg £130 (650).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Ferguson, Coagh 3 Texel 26kg £156, J Knox, Broughshane 1 Texel 27kg £155, A Millar, Antrim 2 Suffolk 27.5kg £155, A Ferguson, Coagh 7 Texel 23kg £151, J Rea, Kilwaughter 9 Charollais 24.5kg £150, D McKinney, Tobermore 3 Texel 23.5kg £150, J Lowe, Coagh 1 Texel 23.5kg £150, J Knox, Broughshane 10 Texel 24kg £149, I Kernohan, Randalstown 2 Texel 24.5kg £148.50, D McLean, Larne 7 Suffolk 24kg £148, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 2 Texel 23kg £147, F McAuley, Toomebridge 3 Texel 23kg £147, I Dodds, Glenwherry 22 Suffolk 23.5kg £146, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 8 Texel 22kg £146 and A Millar, Antrim 73 Charollais 22.5kg £146.

Fat hoggets (487)

Top per kg

T Morrow, Magheramorne 9 Texel 19kg £119.50 (629), S Rainey, Ballygally 1 Suffolk 21.5kg £132 (614), local farmer 4 Texel 21kg £126.50 (602), I Frew, Cullbackey 2 Dorset 25.5kg £149 (584), T Millar, Broughshane 3 Mule 22kg £128 (581), S Thompson, Glenarm 36 Suffolk 22kg £128 (581), N McBurney, Moorfields 5 Charollais 23.5kg £136 (578), J Kennedy, Gracehill 6 Texel 23kg £133 (578), A and W Magill, Larne 2 Crossbred 22.5kg £130 (577), W Rossborough, Larne 15 Suffolk 22.5kg £129.50 (575), A McIlveen, Kells 1 Texel 24.5kg £140 (571), Warwick Farm, Moorfields 3 Blackface 23kg £131 (569), S Rainey, Ballygally 2 BlT 22.5kg £128 (568), D McNeilly, Randalstown 2 Blackface 19kg £108 (568) and J Lamont, Kells 8 Suffolk 18.5kg £105 (567).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top per head

R Morrow, Glenarm 1 Suffolk 35kg £175, H O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Beltex 30.5kg £167, W and W R Mills, Broughshane 29.5kg £159, W McCabe, Muckamore 2 Texel 30.5kg £159, S Rainey, Ballygally 4 Suffolk 28.5kg £157, local farmer 1 Texel 37.5kg £156, S J Blair, Antrim 2 Texel 33kg £155, R Weatherup, Larne 9 Suffolk 29kg £154, Warwick Farm, Moorfields 14 Texel 31.5kg £154, D Devlin, Randalstown 2 Texel 33kg £154, A Steele, Donaghadee 9 Suffolk 29.5kg £153 and G Boyd, Maghera 10 Texel 29.5kg £151.

Fat ewes (311)

First quality

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suffolk - £110-£176

Texel - £130-£232

Crossbred - £120-£160