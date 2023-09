Beef bullocks selling to £293 per 100kgs for 708kgs at £2075 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The quality of cattle on offer was the best seen at the mart so far this season

Heifers

210 heifers included a consignment of 37 top quality Charolais and Limousin heifers from a Comber farmer, which sold to an average of 595kgs at £1760 each £296 per 100kgs.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top price £314 per 100kgs was paid for 604kgs at £1895 from a Comber farmer.

The same owner received £312 per 100kgs for 592kgs at £1845.

Main trade for top quality feeding heifers from £270 to £306 per 100kgs .

Beef heifers sold to £304 per 100kgs for 650kgs at £1985 from a Comber producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same owner received £298 for 642kgs at £1915 and £294 per 100kgs for 660kgs at £1945.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £260 to £290 per 100 kgs.

Middleweight heifers sold to £312 for 406kgs at £1265 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £311 for 410kgs at £1275.

All good quality middleweight heifers sold from £250 to £300 per 100kgs.

Beef heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comber farmer : 654k £1985 £304 : Comber farmer : 642kgs £1915 £298 : Loughgilly farmer : 663kgs £1945 £294 : Comber farmer : 668kgs £1945 £291 : Comber farmer : 638kgs £1795 £281 : Tandragee farmer : 654kgs £1835 £280 and Comber farmer : 642kgs £1795 £279.

Forward heifers

Comber farmer : 604kgs £1895 £314 : Comber farmer : Comber farmer: 630kgs £1975 £314 : Comber farmer : 592kgs £1845 £312 : Comber farmer : 554kgs £1725 £311 : Comber farmer : 600kgs £1835 £306 : Comber farmer : 608kgs £1855 £305 : Comber farmer : 558kgs £1695 £304 : Comber farmer : 562kgs £1705 £303 : Comber farmer : 568kgs £1715 £302 : Comber farmer : 602kgs £1815 £302 and Comber farmer : 550kgs £1655 £300.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer : 406kgs £1265 £312 : Armagh farmer : 410kgs £1275 £311 : Portadown farmer : 482kgs £1445 £300 : Keady farmer : 446kgs £1335 £299 : Hilltown farmer : 440kgs £1315 £299 : Benburb farmer : 424kgs £1265 £298 : Hilltown farmer : 444kgs £1285 £289 : Benburb farmer : 432kgs £1215 £281 and Cullyhanna farmer : 450kgs £1225 £272.

Bullocks

220 bullocks included several consignments of top quality Charolais and Limousin bullocks. A Downpatrick farmer sold 28 bullocks to average 720kgs at £1965 £273 per 100kgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Moira farmer sold a consignment of Charolais bullocks to average 530kgs £1543 £291 per 100kgs.

Top price for forward feeding bullocks £313 per 100kgs for 526kgs at £1645 for a Moira farmer.

Same owner received £311 for 506kgs £1575.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £250 to £300 per 100kgs.

Beef bullocks sold to £293 per 100kgs for 708kgs at £2075 from a Downpatrick farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This producer sold several bullocks in access of £2000 per head to a top of £2275 for 810kgs followed by £2135 for 750kgs £285 was paid to a Cullyhanna farmer.

A Downpatrick farmer received £2065 for 718kilos £288. Main demand for beef bullocks from £270 to £288 per 100kgs

Forward middleweight bullocks sold from £250 to £309 for 500kgs at £1545 from a Moira farmer followed by £300 for 488kgs at £1465 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £278 for 498kgs at £1385 from an Armagh producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friesian bullocks were in exceptionally strong demand from £236 for 612kgs at £1445 from a Dromara farmer.

Same owner received £234 for 578kgs at £1355 and £231 for 548kgs at £1265.

All good quality Friesians from £210 to £228 per 100kgs.

Beef bullocks

Downpatrick farmer : 708kgs £2075 £293 : Downpatrick farmer : 718kgs £2065 £288 : Downpatrick farmer : 652kgs £1865 £286 : Cullyhanna farmer : 750kgs £2135 £285 : Downpatrick farmer : 744kgs £2115 £284 : Cullyhanna farmer : 698kgs £1975 £283 : Downpatrick farmer : 700kgs £1975 £282 : Keady farmer : 686kgs £1935 £282 : Downpatrick farmer : 810kgs £2275 £280 and Downpatrick farmer : 756kgs £2095 £277.

Forward bullocks

Moira farmer : 526k £1645 £313 : Moira farmer : 506kgs £1575 £311 : Moira farmer : 510kgs £1545 £303 : Moira farmer : 540kgs £1585 £294 : Moira farmer : 564kgs £1645 £292 : Moira farmer : 536kgs £1545 £288 : Whitecross farmer : 550kgs £1575 £286 : Portadown farmer : 502kgs £1435 £286 : Whitecross farmer : 580kgs £1655 £285 and Annaghmore farmer : 528kgs £1495 £283.

Middleweight bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moira farmer : 500kgs £1545 £309 : Annaghmore farmer : 488kgs £1465 £300 : Armagh farmer : 498kgs £1385 £278 : Kilkeel farmer : 492kgs £1345 £273 : Armagh farmer : 470kgs £1265 £269 : Kilkeel farmer : 470kgs £1265 £269 : Armagh farmer : 500kgs £1345 £269 : Armagh farmer : 422kgs £1135 £269 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 408kgs £1095 £268 and Armagh farmer : 470kgs £1245 £265.

Friesian bullocks

Dromara farmer : 612kgs £1445 £236 : Dromara farmer : 578kgs £1355 £234 : Dromara farmer : 548kgs £1265 £231 : Tandragee farmer : 582kgs £1325 £224 : Dromara farmer : 592kgs £1325 £224 : Armagh farmer : 540kgs £1185 £219 : Tandragee farmer : 546kgs £1175 £215 and Tandragee farmer : 526k £1135 £215.

Weanlings

The 200 weanlings maintained a very firm demand with good quality light males from £260 to £348 for 322kgs at £1120 from a Benburb farmer.

A Newtownhamilton farmer received £333 for 348kgs at £1160 and £328 per 100kgs for 360kgs at £1180.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stronger males sold from £250 to £296 for 402k at £1190 from an Armagh farmer followed by £295 for 414kgs at £1220 from a Keady farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer : 402kgs £1190 £296 : Keady farmer : 414kgs £1220 £295 : Armagh farmer : 402kgs £1180 £294 : Portadown farmer : 434kgs £1230 £283 : Portadown farmer : 482kgs £1360 £282 : Middletown farmer : 414kgs £1140 £275 : Portadown farmer : 432kgs £1180 £273 and Markethill farmer : 414kgs £1100 £266.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold readily from £250 to £355 for 262kgs at £930 from an Armagh producer.

The same owner received £353 for 286kgs at £1010.

Heifer wanlings

Armagh farmer : 262kgs £930 £355 : Armagh farmer : 286kgs £1010 £353 : Kilkeel farmer : 290kgs £900 £310 : Armagh farmer : 278kgs £850 £306 : Armagh farmer : 352kgs £1080 : Hilltown farmer : 260kgs £770 £296 : Keady farmer : 252kgs £730 £290 : Kilkeel farmer : 252kgs £700 £278 : Hilltown farmer : 274kgs £760 £277 and Forkhill farmer : 380kgs £1040 £274.

Suckler outfits sold to £2400, £1880 and £1600 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An entry of 1850 sheep at Markethill on Monday 18th September sold in a steady demand for all classes of sheep.

Heavy lambs sold to £120 each. Main demand from £112 to £117 each.

Top quality pens sold from 440p to 475p for 24k at £114 each followed by 466p for 25k at £116.50.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 460p to 489p per kilo for 16 lambs 23.5k at £115 from an Armagh farmer followed by 489p for 23k at £112.50 for a Banbridge farmer.

Another very large entry of stores returned a steady trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Light stores sold from 500p to 605p per kilo for 11.4k at £69 each followed by 588p for 15.9k at £93.50 each.

Stronger stores sold to 529p for 17.5k at £92.50 followed by 526p for 17.1k at £90 each.

The 300 cull ewes sold to a top of £148 each.

Main demand from £100 to £145 each.

In the breeding ring ewe hoggets sold to a top of £205 with other at £202, £200 and £192. Main demand from £140 to £185.

Breeding rams sold to a top of £560 for a shearling Texel with several more rams selling from £300 to £500 each.

Heavy lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keady farmer : 24k £114 475p : Glenanne farmer : 25k £116.50 466p : Loughgilly farmer : 21.1k £112 465p : Newry farmer : 24.6k £114 463p : Warrenpoint farmer : 24.5k £112 457p : Aghalee farmer : 24.9k £112 450p : Richhill farmer : 25k £112 448p : Donacloney farmer : 25.6k £114.50 447p and Poyntzpass farmer : 24.9k £111 446p.

Middleweight lambs

Armagh farmer : 23.5k £115 £489 : Banbridge farmer : 23k £112.50 489p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22k £107 486p : Loughgall farmer : 23.1k £112 485p : Killeavey farmer : 22k £106.50 484p : Kilkeel farmer : 20.5k £99 483p : Warrenpoint farmer : 22.5k £108 480p : Tandragee farmer : 22.5k £107.50 and Glenanne farmer : 22.4k £107 478p.

Light stores

Madden farmer : 11.4k £69 605p : Crossmaglen farmer : 15.9k £93.50 588p : Kilkeel farmer : 13k £76 585p : Dungannon farmer : 14k £79.50 568p : Dungannon farmer : 15.2k £85.50 563p : Pomeroy seller : 14.1k £79 560p : Camlough farmer : 15.6k £86 551p and Camlough farmer : 15.5k £85 548p.

Strong stores