Beef bullocks selling to £300 per 100k for 678k at £2035 at Markethill Mart

Particularly for good quality forward cattle.

Heifers

The 210 heifers included several pens of top quality forward heifers sold from £250 to £296 for 590k at £795 for a Portadown farmer, followed by £295 for 534k at £1575 from a Benburb producer. A Portadown farmer received £290 for 522k at £1515.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £240 to £271 for 434k at £1175 from a Benburb farmer. A Portadown farmer received £268 for 458k at £1225.

Second quality heifers of all weights sold from £220 to £235 per 100kgs.

Forward heifers

Portadown farmer : 590k £1745 £296 : Benburb farmer : 534k £1575 £295 : Portadown farmer : 522k £1515 £290 : Benburb farmer : 552k £1575 £285 : Portadown farmer : 542k £1535 £283 : Portadown farmer : 544k £1515 £279 : Whitecross farmer : 510k £1375 £270 : Portadown farmer : 536k £1445 £270 : Benburb farmer : 520k £1395 £268 and Whitecross farmer : 506k £1355 £268.

Middleweight heifers

Benburb farmer : 434k £1175 £271 : Benburb farmer : 444k £1195 £269 : Portadown farmer : 458k £1225 £268 : Moira farmer : 402k £1075 £268 : Portadown farmer : 426k £1125 £264 : Benburb farmer : 448k £1175 £262 : Cullyhanna farmer : 424k £1105 £261 : Armagh farmer : 414k £1075 £260 : Coalisland farmer : 492k £1275 £259 : Tynan farmer : 432k £1115 £258 and Benburb farmer : 418k £1075 £257.

Bullocks

The 230 bullocks included several large pens of top quality heavy bullocks. A Dromore farmer sold 30 bullocks averaged 618k at £1790 per head £290 per 100k. A Magheralin farmer showed 12 Charolais bullocks averaged 552k at £1530 £277 per 100k.

Main demand for forward feeding bullocks from £250 to £308 for 602k at £1855 from a Dromore producer.

The same owner received £307 for 610k at £1875 and £306 for 640k at £1955.

Beef bullocks sold to £300 per 100k for 678k at £2035 from a Dromore farmer.

Same owner received the days top price of £2095 for 700k £297 per 100k followed by £295 for 690k at £2035.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £295 from 470k at £1385 from a Magheralin farmer followed by £286 for 480k at £1375 from a Markethill producer.

Forward bullocks

Dromore farmer : 602k £1855 £308 : Dromore farmer : 612k £1885 £308 : Dromore farmer : 610k £1875 £307 : Dromore farmer : 640k £1955 £306 : Dromore farmer : 620k £1875 £303 : Dromore farmer : 628k £1895 £303 : Markethill farmer : 550k £1635 £297 : Dromore farmer : 650k £1925 £296 and Dromore farmer : 628k £1855 £295.

Beef bullocks

Dromore farmer : 678k £2035 £300 : Dromore farmer : 706k £2095 : £297 : Dromore farmer : 690k £2035 £295 : Dromore farmer : 658k £1935 £294 and Dromore farmer : 682k £1995 £292.

Weanlings

The 150 weanlings sold in a very strong demand particularly good quality lots.

Light males sold to £351 for 302k at £1060 for a Hillsborough farmer followed by £343 for 350k at £1200 from a Portadown producer. A Hillsborough producer received £329 for 310k £1020.

Main demand for good quality light males from £270 to £324 per 100k.

Stronger males sold to £322 per 100k for 430k at £1390 for a Gilford farmer followed by £310 for 426k at £1320 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Several more good quality heavy weanlings sold from £260 to £308 per 100 kilo.

Heifer weanlings

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £240 to £304 for 306k at £930 from a Moira producer followed by £298 for 332k at £990 from a Portadown farmer. A Tynan farmer received £297 for 360k at £1070.

Stronger heifers sold to £298 for 406k at £1210 from a Gilford producer

Light male weanlings

Hillsborough farmer : 302k £1060 £351 : Portadown farmer : 350k £1200 £343 : Hillsborough farmer : 310k £1020 £329 : Omagh farmer : 296k £960 £324 : Omagh farmer : 316k £1000 £317 : Portadown farmer : 380k £1160 £305 : Portadown farmer : 382k £1140 £298 : Tynan farmer : 336k £1000 £298 and Portadown farmer : 398k £1180 £297.

Strong male weanlings

Gilford farmer : 432k £1390 £322 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 426k £1320 £310 : Gilford farmer : 406k £1250 308 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 414k £1220 £295 : Omagh farmer : 442k £1280 £290 : Portadown farmer : 440k £1250 £284 : Portadown farmer : 438k £1150 £263 and Portadown farmer : 438k £1140 £260.

Heifer weanlings

Moira farmer : 306k £930 £304 : Portadown farmer : 332k £990 £298 : Tynan farmer : 360k £1070 £297 :Gilford farmer : 406k £1210 £298 : Portadown farmer : 338k £950 £281 : Portadown farmer : 390k £1080 £277 : Drumilly farmer : 352k £950 £270 and Loughgall farmer : 356k £960 £270.

Sucklers

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1660, £1570.

In calved heifers sold to £1270 and £1260 each.

An entry of 1800 Sheep in Markethill on Monday 11th September sold in a firmer demand particularly for store lambs with prices in this section considerably increased on the week.

Heavy lambs sold from £113 to £120 per head and up to 471p per kilo for 24.5k at £115.50 from a Richhill producer and a Middletown producer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold 460p to 498p for 21.5k at £107 from a Mayobridge farmer, followed by 496p for 22.5k at £111.50 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Light store lambs sold from 500p to 587p per kilo for 10.9k at £64 followed by 13.5k at £79 each from a Dungannon producer.

Stronger stores sold to 552p for 19.2k at £106 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by 538p for 17k at £91.50 from a Lisburn farmer.

The 330 cull ewes sold in a steady trade with first quality ewes from £100 to £154 each.

In the breeding ring rams sold to £430, £420 and £400 with others from £200 to £370. Hoggets sold up to £190 with others at £188, £182 and £178.

Main demand from £140 to £175 each.

Heavy lambs

Richhill farmer : 24.5k £115.50 471p : Armagh farmer : 24.5k £115.50 471p : Newtownhamilton producer : 25k £115.50 462p : Dungannon farmer : 24.5k £113 461p : Mountnorris farmer : 25.4k £117 461p : Portadown farmer : 24.5k £112.50 459p : Newtownhamilton producer : 24k £110 458p : Crossmaglen seller : 26.2k £118.50 452p : Dungannon producer : 26k £116 446p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 27k £120 444p.

Middleweight lambs

Mayobridge seller : 21.5k £107 498p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.5k £111.50 496p : Richhill producer : 21.2k £105 495p : Silverbridge producer : 22.4k £110.50 493p : Kilcoo farmer : 23.8k £117 492p : Keady farmer : 23.7k £116 489p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 23k £112.50 489p : Whitecross farmer : 23.9k £116 485p and Loughgall farmer : 23.3k £112.50 483p.

Light stores

Keady farmer : 10.9k £64 587p : Dungannon farmer : 13.5k £79 585p : Dungannon farmer : 11.3k £66 584p : Hilltown producer : 9.6k £56 583p : Dungannon producer : 15.4k £88 571p : Dungannon producer : 16.1k £91.50 568p : Mayobridge farmer : 16.4k £92 561p and Dungannon seller : 16.1k £90 559p.

Strong stores

Mayobridge farmer : 19.2k £106 552p : Lisburn producer : 17k £91.50 538p : Richhill farmer : 17k £90.50 532p : Dungannon seller : 17k £90 529p and Keady farmer : 17k £90 520p.

An entry of 75 cull cows at Markethill sold in a slightly firmer demand for Friesian cows, selling to £166 per 100k for 826k at £1375 from a Bessbrook farmer.

Beef bred cows sold to £216 per 100k for 748k at £1615 from a Markethill farmer.

90 calves sold in a very firm demand. Good quality bulls from £300 to £410 each.

Plainer types from £180 to £250.

Heifer calves to £335 for a Belgian Blue.

Main demand from £200 to £250 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Plainer heifers from £140 to £180 each.

Bull calves

Simmental £410 : Belgian Blue £405 : Fleckvieh £400 : Fleckvieh £400 : Belgian Blue £380 : Fleckvieh £365 : Aberdeen Angus £345 and Belgian Blue £340.

Heifer calves