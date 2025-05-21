Beef bullocks selling to top per head of £3422 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 15th May 2025: A smaller entry of 210 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 394p, 600kg at £2364 and Friesian cows to 290p, 790kg at £2291.

Beef heifers sold to 424p, 700kg at £2968.

Beef bullocks to 421p, 780kg at £3283 and a top per head of £3422.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef cows

R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 600kg £2364 (394) Limousin 710kg £2740 (386) R Currie, Ballymena Charolais 880kg £3273 (372) R Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 760kg £2796 (368) W Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 800kg £2944 (368) M McCann, Randalstown 570kg £2063 (262) K Marshall, Ahoghill 750kg £2685 (358) T and J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin 570kg £2029 (356) P McWhinney, Portaferry Belgian Blue 670kg £2385 (356) R Henry, Larne Belgian Blue 700kg £2450 (350) D Alexander, Clough Shorthorn beef 800kg £2752 (344) R and G Bell, Corner Limousin 700kg £2394 (342) B Donnan, Downpatrick Simmental 560kg £1892 (338) D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 680kg £2298 (338) SG Simms, Larne Belgian Blue 880kg £2974 (338) and W McVey, Charolais 770kg £2556 (332).

Friesian cows

J Maybin, Kells 790kg £2291 (290) J McKendry, Cullybackey 670kg £1916 (286) A Magee Jnr, Kilwaughter 540 £1501 (278) P McGowan, Toomebridge 670kg £1849 (276) B and K Stewart, Cairncastle 790kg £2180 (276) J Maybin, Kells 650kg £1781 (274) B Hunter, Doagh 710kg £1881 (265) B Paisley, Ballynure 640kg £1689 (264) 580kg £1508 (260) 710kg £1775 (250) 600kg £1452 (242) B and K Stewart, 640kg £1536 (240) P McGowan, Toomebridge 770kg £1771 (230) A Magee Jnr, Kilwaughter 2x 570kg £1311 (230) and S Agnew, Ballyclare 570kg £1265 (222).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £3283 (421) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 610kg £2519 (413) G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 740kg £3034 (410) Limousin 720kg £2952 (410) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 630kg £2557 (406) Limousin 700kg £2800 (400) D Kernohan, Charolais 700kg £2800 (400) I Beggs, Limousin 660kg £2633 (399) C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 720kg £2872 (399) R McSorley Charolais 860kg £3422 (398) J Boyle, Draperstown Limousin 720kg £2851 (396) R McSorley, Limousin 680kg £2652 (390) G Simpson, Cullybackey Charolais 800kg £3120 (390) C Shivers, Belgian Blue 640kg £2496 (390) J Boyle, Limousin 740kg £2886 (390) and G Simpson, Charolais 880kg £3414 (388).

Top per head

R McSorley, Carrickfergus Charolais 860kg £3422, G Simpson, Cullybackey Charolais 880kg £3414, G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £3283, C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 880kg £3273, G Simpson, Cullybackey Charolais 800kg £3120, R McSorley, Limousin 830kg £3104, G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 790kg £3065, Limousin 740kg £3034, J Boyle, Draperstown Charolais 790kg £2986, N Adams, Antrim Charolais 780kg £2979, G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 720kg £2952, P McWhinney, Portaferry Simmental 820kg £2935, J Boyle, Charolais 770kg £2895, Limousin 740kg £2886, Limousin 770kg £2879 and C Shivers, Limousin 720kg £2872.

Beef heifers

R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 700kg £2968 (424) W Murphy, Limousin 590kg £2454 (416) M Ervine, Killyleagh Charolais 700kg £2884 (412) Charolais 610kg £2440 (400) Charolais 610kg £2427 (398) Charolais 620kg £2455 (396) Charolais 640kg £2534 (396) B Gillan, Dunloy Charolais 590kg £2336 (396) R Harkness, Crumlin Charolais 610kg £2403 (394) B Gillan, Charolais 560kg £2189 (391) B Gribben, Limousin 660kg £2560 (388) B Barron, Crumlin Limousin 620kg £2380 (384) R Harkness, Crumlin Charolais 690kg £2622 (380) T Galloway, Blonde d'Aquitaine 710kg £2683 (378) B Gribben, Dunloy Charolais 650kg £2457 (378) and R Ruthledge, Castlederg Charolais 670kg £2532 (378).

Friday 16th May 2025: Dairy, sucklers and bulls - A smaller show in the dairy ring topped at £2520 for a calved Holstein heifer from J McAuley, Bushmills.

Sucklers sold to £2800 for a Speckled Park cow with a bull calf at foot and a Charolais bull sold for £3800.

Calves

A small entry of 120 calves sold to another good trade with an average of £582.

Bulls

J King, Ballymena Belgian Blue £1130 x2, £1110 x2, £1050 x3, G Connon, Aldergrove Hereford £1030 x3, J King Belgian Blue £990, £900 x2, £880 x2, Shorthorn beef £810, G McCammond, Larne Limousin £770, J King Shorthorn beef £770, M McAllister, Glenavy Aberdeen Angus £740 and J King Shorthorn beef £740 x2, £730, £700.

Heifers

J F Smith, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £740 x3. J King, Ballymena Friesian £730, Belgian Blue £720, M Doherty, Glarryford Charolais £720, G McCammond, Larne Limousin £700, J King, Belgian Blue £670, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £640 x3, J and B McCracken, Newtownards Belgian Blue £640, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Charolais £630, M McAllister, Glenavy Aberdeen Angus £620, £600, £590, J King Shorthorn beef £580, £570, M McAllister Aberdeen Angus £530, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £500 and J F Smith Belgian Blue £500.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

J King, Ballymena £730, £660, T J Johnston, Glenavy £380, D Jones, Moneymore £360 and M Doherty, Glarryford £280 x3.

Weanlings

A smaller show also in the weanling ring sold to £1515 over for a Belgian Blue bullock at 580kg for £2095 and heifers to £1500 over for a Limousin 380kg at £1880.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

R Gingles, Larne Limousin 290kg £1530 (527), 260kg £1300 (500), G McLarnon, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 260kg £1280 (492) x2, T and B Gibson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 230kg £1000 (438), I Duncan, Rathlin Island Dexter 250kg £1080 (432), T and B Gibson Aberdeen Angus 280kg £1170 (417) and R Bones, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 230kg £960 (417) x2.

301 to 350kg

R Gingles, Larne Limousin 320kg £1800 (562), B McKay, Cushendun Charolais 330kg £1690 (512), M J Millar, Straid Limousin 310kg £1550 (500), B McKay Limousin 310kg £1510 (487), 350kg £1560 (445), M McGarry, Ballymena Belgian Blue 350kg £1510 (431), T and B Gibson Aberdeen Angus 330kg £1380 (418), D Adams, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £1270 (409) and S G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 310kg £1260 (406).

Over 351kg

S G Simms Belgian Blue 360kg £1840 (511), D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 420kg £2050 (488), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 360kg £1710 (475), S G Simms Belgian Blue 380kg £1780 (468), B McKay, Cushendun Limousin 410kg £1910 (465), Charolais 380kg £1700 (447), M McGarry, Ballymena Limousin 460kg £2050 (445), A Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 360kg £1540 (427), M McGarry, Ballymena Limousin 480kg £1990 (414), D Kane Charolais 530kg £2050 (386) and G Small, Randalstoen Hereford 390kg £1490 (382).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 300kg £1540 (513) D Adams, Portglenone Limousin 280kg £1300 (464) I Duncan, Ballycastle Abondance 220kg £1010 (459) 2x Abondance 290kg £1330 (458) R Gingles, Larne Limousin 290kg £1290 (444) 290kg £1290 (444) I Duncan, Ballycastle 3x Abondance £1050 (437) S Herbison, Ballymena Abondance 190kg £825 (434) I Duncan, Abondance 180kg £760 (422) and G Ussher, Lisburn Abondance 270kg £1130 (418) x2.

301kg to 350kg

S Sims, Gleno Belgian Blue 310kg £1550 (500) K Magorrian, Limousin 310kg £1500 (483) MJ Millar, Ballyclare Limousin 350kg £1600 (457) I Gibson, Abondance 350kg £1490 (425) G Ussher, Lisburn Abondance 320kg £1140 (356) and M Crawford, Glenwherry Abondance 320kg £1090 (340).

351kg and over

M McGarry, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1880 (494) D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 380kg £1800 (473) S Simms, Belgian Blue 360kg £1690 (469) MJ Millar, Straid Limousin 400kg £1850 (462) S Simms, Belgian Blue 360kg £1590 (441) MJ Millar, Limousin 370kg £1620 (437) D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 390kg £1680 (430) D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 390kg £1660 (425) D Knox, Limousin 420kg £1660 (425) D Knox, Limousin 420kg £1750 (416) I Gibson, St 360kg £1470 (408) D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 400kg £1600 (400) MJ Millar, Limousin 400kg £1590 (397) D Knox, Limousin 390kg £1540 (394) S Rafferty, Ahoghill Limousin 470kg £1855 (394) J Cunningham, Broughshane Belgian Blue 360kg £1420 (394) and M McGarry, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1470 (386).

Monday 19th May 2025: A good entry of sheep on Monday night topped at £395 for a Suffolk ewe with 2 lambs at foot, Hoggets to £210 and pet lambs to £28.

Ewes with lambs at foot

B Mullan, Ballymoney 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £395, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £390, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £380, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £375, P McIlrath, Glarryford 1 Romney and 2 lambs £370, P Holland, Doagh 3 Mule and 6 lambs £365, 3 Mule and 6 lambs £360, R J Lyle, Larne 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £348, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £340, B Mullan 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £340, P Holland 3 Mule and 6 lambs £335, R J Lyle 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £330, 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £330 and B Mullan 1 Mule and 2 lambs £330.

Hoggets

I Montgomery, Glenwherry 8 Mule £210, M Burke, Claudy 5 Texel £195 x2, 6 Suffolk £182, 10 Texel £180, S McDowell, Gleno 8 Suffolk £178, M Burke 10 Texel £175, W S McConnell, Ballyclare 7 Charollais £170, S McDowell 7 Suffolk £168, N and P Park, Antrim 10 Zwartble £168 and F G Gormley, Claudy 10 Texel £165.

Tuesday 20th May 2025: 80 Store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1780 over for a Charolais 600kg at £2380 presented by Robert Workman, Kilwaughter.

Heifers sold to £1700 over for a Limousin 500kg £2200 offered by N Hamill, Aughafatten.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 480kg £2070 (431), Limousin 470kg £1910 (406), 440kg £1780 (404), S Laverty, Toomebridge Charolais 480kg £1900 (395), T McMaster Limousin 470kg £1850 (393), 460kg £1780 (387), S Crawford, Randalstown Charolais 480kg £1850 (385), P Mehaffey, Larne Limousin 260kg £1000 (384), S Crawford Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1880 (383), J Anderson, Broughshane Belgian Blue 400kg £1520 (380), W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental 400kg £1510 (377) and T McMaster Charolais 490kg £1840 (375).

Over 500kg

T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 530kg £2160 (407), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 600kg £2380 (396), D Woodburn, Broughshane Charolais 560kg £2200 (392), R Workman Charolais 610kg £2390 (391), P Barry, Toomebridge Simmental 580kg £2260 (389), T McMaster Charolais 560kg £2180 (389), L Morrow, Whitehead Limousin 560kg £2170 (387), D Woodburn Charolais 620kg £2400 (387), R Workman Charolais 570kg £2200 (386), G Martin, Randalstown Limousin 510kg £1960 (384), L Morrow Aberdeen Angus 550kg £2110 (383), D Woodburn Charolais 590kg £2260 (383), P Barry Simmental 610kg £2310 (378), 550kg £2060 (374), G Martin Limousin 550kg £2060 (374) and P Barry Simmental 580kg £2150 (370).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 500kg £2200 (440) Limousin 460kg £1780 (387) I Colville, Comber Abondance 400kg £1440 (360) G Martin, Randalstown Limousin 490kg £1740 (355) B Hamill, Abondance 480kg £1690 (352) and I Conville, Abondance 390kg £1280 (328).

Over 500kg

CJ Henning, Moira Abondance 660kg £2390 (362) B Hamill, Aughafatten Abondance 540kg £1940 (359) CJ Henning, Abondance 520kg £1850 (355) and I Lamont, Cullybackey Abondance 600kg £1850 (308) Abondance 520kg £1600 (307) Abondance 510kg £1560 (305).

Wednesday 21st May 2025: An entry of 1715 Sheep in Ballymena resulted in a slightly easier trade.

Spring lambs sold to 790p for a pen of 7 Texels 22kg at £174 presented by A Gault, Newtownabbey.

Fat ewes sold to £260.

Spring lambs (1247)

Top per kg

A Gault, Newtownabbey 7 Texel 22kg £174 (790) L and K Beacom, Kircubbin 13 Charollais 22kg £166.50 (756) S Reid, Ballygowan 8 Texel 20kg £151 (755) 7 Texel 21kg £158.50 (754) 9 Texel 20.5kg £153.50 (748) 3 Texel 21.5kg £160 (744) J Adams, Cullybackey 3 Suffolk 21.5kg £159 (739) N Higgins, Toomebridge 13 Texel 22.5kg £163 (724) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 14 Texel 21kg £152 (723) P Thompson, Ballycastle 8 Suffolk 22kg £158.50 (720) A Kennedy, Ballymena 1 Texel 22kg £158 (718) P McIlrath, Glarryford 18 Texel 20.5kg £147 (717) J Adams, Cullybackey 4 Texel 21.5kg £151 (702) M Denvir, Randalstown Charollais 22.5kg £157 (697) N Higgins, Toomebridge 22 Texel 21.5kg £150 (697) J Lowe, Coagh 20 Texel 22.5kg £156.50 (695) P Mehaffey, Raloo 11 19.5kg £135 (692) J Knox, Broughshane 33 Suffolk 22.5kg £155.50 (691) N Higgins, Toomebridge 23 Texel 22kg £152 (690) PE Young, Moneymore 12 Charollais 21.5kg £148 (688) T Bamford, Rasharkin 58 Charollais 22kg £150.50 (684) A Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Suffolk 21.5kg £147 (683) G Thompson, Bushmills 14 Texel 22 £149.50 (679) and W Craig, Larne 14 Suffolk 22kg £149.50 (679).

Fat ewes (468)

First quality

Suffolk - £150-£250

Texel - £150-£260

Crossbred - £120-£178

Blackface - £80-£140