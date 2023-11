Beef bullocks selling to up to £2295 for 896k for Ballinderry producer at Markethill Mart

A total weekly entry of 930 cattle at Markethill included 630 head on Saturday 11th November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heifers

The 180 heifers sold in a very firm demand.

Good quality forward feeding heifers selling steadily from £240 to £296 per 100 kilos for 626k at £1855 from a Loughgall producer followed by £285 for 602k at £1715 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livestock Markets

Beef heifers sold to £279 for 6158 at £1835 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £270 for 684k at £1845 from a Belfast farmer.

The same owner received £267 for 668k at £1835.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £240 to £316 for 458k at £1445 from a Keady farmer followed by £281 for 408k at £1145 from a Benburb producer.

Beef heifers

Loughgall farmer 658k £1835 £279.00; Belfast farmer 684k £1845 £270.00; Belfast farmer 688k £1835 £267.00; Loughgall farmer 642k £1695 £264.00 and Keady farmer 646k £1615 £250.

Forward heifers

Loughgall farmer 626k £1855 £296.00; Cullyhanna farmer 602k £1715 £285.00; Loughgall farmer 634k £1805 £285.00; Belfast farmer 552k £1555 £282.00; Armagh farmer 602k £1665 £277.00; Keady farmer 516k £1415 £274.00; Loughgall farmer 612k £1665 £272.00; Jerrettspass farmer 518k £1405 £271.00 and Armagh farmer 522k £1415 £271.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 458k £1445 £316.00; Armagh farmer 408k £1145 £281.00; Armagh farmer 478k £1335 £279.00; Armagh farmer 478k £1305 £273.00; Whitecross farmer 426k £1145 £269.00; Keady farmer 410k £1095 £267.00; Loughgilly farmer 490k £1305 £266.00; Armagh farmer 434k £1125 £259.00; Portadown farmer 412k £1065 £259.00 and Keady farmer 422k £1085 £257.

Bullocks

The 140 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef bullocks sold up to £2295 for 896k £256 with a top rate of £267 for 746k at £1995 from Ballinderry producer.

Forward bullocks sold from £240 to £278 for 516k at £1435 from a Sixmilecross farmer and for 538k at £1495 from a Benburb producer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold readily from £240 to £296 for 470k at £1390 from a Sixmiecross farmer.

The same owner received £289 for 490k at £1415.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £220 for 674k at £1485 from a Tandragee producer followed by £213 for 586k at £1245 from a Keady farmer.

All good quality Friesians from £190 to £209 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballinderry farmer 746k £1995 £267.00; Newry farmer 700k £1805 £259.00; Ballinderry farmer 896k £2295 £256.00 and Ballinderry farmer 738k £1885 £255.

Forward bullocks

Sixmilecross farmer 516k £1435 £278.00; Benburb farmer 538k £1495 £278.00; Richhill farmer 588k £1585 £270.00; Richhill farmer 560k £1495 £267.00; Richhill farmer 558k £1465 £263.00; Richhill farmer 632k £1655 £262.00; Cullyhanna farmer 522k £1365 £262.00; Richhill farmer 536k £1385 £258.00 and Keady farmer 582k £1495 £257.

Middleweight bullocks

Sixmilecross farmer 470k £1390 £296.00; Sixmilecross farmer 490k £1415 £289.00; Sixmilecross farmer 486k £1395 £287.00; Armagh farmer 454k £1215 £268.00; Loughgilly farmer 418k £1085 £260.00; Crossmaglen farmer 436k £1125 £258.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1155 £258.00 and Silverbridge farmer 490k £1215 £248.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 674k £1485 £220.00; Keady farmer 586k £1245 £213.00; Keady farmer 542k £1135 £209.00; Richhill farmer 846k £1755 £208.00; Newry farmer 746k £1535 £206.00; Sixmilecross farmer 516k £1035 £201.00; Markethill farmer 576k £1155 £201.00 and Keady farmer 598k £1195 £200.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 260 weanlings maintained a firm demand with good quality light males from £250 to £302 for 328k at £990 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £298 for 332k at £990 from a Portadown producer.

Stronger males sold from £240 to £305 for 416k at £1270 from a Killeavy farmer followed by £291 for 406k at £1180 from a Kilkeel producer.

The same owner received £289 for 412k at £1190.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £250 to £327 for 272k at £890 from a Killeavy farmer followed by £321 for 312k at £1000 from a Newry farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Killeavy farmer 416k £1270 £305.00; Kilkeel farmer 406k £1180 £291.00; Kilkeel farmer 412k £1190 £289.00; Markethill farmer 494k £1380 £279.00; Kilkeel farmer 412k £1110 £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 472k £1270 £269.00; Belleeks farmer 478k £1260 £264.00; Portadown farmer 428k £1100 £257.00 and Portadown farmer 440k £1110 £252.

Light male weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forkhill farmer 328k £990 £302.00; Portadown farmer 332k £990 £298.00; Keady farmer 302k £890 £295.00; Ballinderry farmer 372k £1090 £293.00; Newry farmer 342k £1000 £292.00; Kilkeel farmer 380k £1110 £292.00; Dungannon farmer 342k £980 £287.00; Lisburn farmer 370k £1050 £284.00; Markethill farmer 328k £920 £281.00 and Ballinderry farmer 358k £1000 £279.

Heifer weanlings