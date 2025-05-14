Beef bullocks to 422p, 780kg at £3291 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 8th May 2025: 370 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in another very steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 416p for 750kg at £3120, Friesian cows to 266p 830kg at £2207 and 920kg at £2447.

Beef heifers to 430p 660kg at £2838.

Beef bullocks to 422p 780kg at £3291.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Friesian bullocks to 336p 570kg at £1915.

Beef cows

J Beattie, Downpatrick Limousin 750kg £3120 (416) S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 680kg £2720 (400) P Turner, Swatragh Limousin 780kg £2995 (384) J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 650kg £2405 (370) R Evans, Randalstown Limousin 800kg £2960 (370) F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin £2802 (364) J McKay, Limousin 730kg £2657 (264) J McKeever, Ahoghill Hereford 800kg £2880 (360) C Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 580kg £2088 (360) J McKeever, Parthenais 660kg £2362 (358) JJ Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 550kg £1969 (358) J McHenry, Charolais 620kg £2182 (352) Charolais 710kg £2499 (352) J McKeever, Parthenais 680kg £2366 (348) N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 780kg £2714 (348) and G Lindsay, Strabane Charolais 850kg £2958 (348).

Friesian cows

S McCrystal, Magherafelt 830kg £2207 (266) 920kg £2447, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 730kg £1927 (264) S McCrystal, 670kg £1755 (262) W Alcorn, Limavady 720kg £1872 (260) S McCrystal, 730kg £1883 (258) 810kg £2025 (250) 600kg £1500 (250) D Wallace, Antrim 740kg £1835 (248) W Alcorn, Limavady 600kg £1488 (248) G Rowney, Ballynure 640kg £1561 (244) MT Boyd, 670kg £1634 (244) R Cochrane, Bushmills 640kg £1561 (244) W Alcorn, 620kg £1475 (238) 630kg £1474 (234) and D and D Robinson, Carnalbana 590kg £1368 (232).

Beef bullocks

Top per kilo

J McKay, Maghera Limousin 780kg £3291 (422) W and H Shaw, Charolais 780kg £3244 (416) J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 690kg £2856 (414) C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 660kg £2732 (414) D McBurney, Cullybackey Limousin 710kg £2925 (412) C Heron, Limousin 640kg £2624 (410) W and H Shaw, Limousin 760kg £3100 (408) D McBurney, Cullybackey Charolais 790kg £3191 (404) N McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 770kg £3110 (404) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 680kg £2720 (400) C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 650kg £2600 (400) N McBurney, Limousin 810kg £3223 (398) Limousin 770kg £3049 (396) C McAllister, Abondance 600kg £2364 (394) N McBurney, Limousin 710kg £2797 (394) and C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 620kg £2442 (394).

Top per head

J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 780kg £3291, N Scullin, Toomebridge Simmental 840kg £3259, W and H Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 780kg £3244, N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 810kg £3223, D McBurney, Cullybackey Charolais 790kg £3191, N McBurney Charolais 810kg £3126, M Hughes, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 820kg £3116, N McBurney Charolais 770kg £3110, W and H Shaw Limousin 760kg £3100, N McBurney Limousin 770kg £3049, K McKay, Cushendun Charolais 780kg £3042 and I Campbell, Templepatrick Simmental 780kg £3026.

Beef heifers

J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 660kg £2838 (430), T Robinson, Ballynure Limousin 670kg £2773 (414), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 650kg £2665 (410), B and S Jeffers, Coagh Charolais 500kg £2000 (400), N McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 620kg £2480 (400), P Turner, Swatragh Limousin 580kg £2308 (398), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Limousin 480kg £1910 (398), B and S Jeffers Charolais 540kg £2138 (396), J Beattie, Downpatrick Limousin 650kg £2561 (394), N McBurney Charolais 600kg £2352 (392), E Ferguson Charolais 580kg £2262 (390), T Robinson Charolais 690kg £2691 (390), S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £2366 (388), N McBurney Charolais 750kg £2880 (384), S McCann Limousin 610kg £2318 (380) and N McBurney Charolais 650kg £2470 (380).

Friesian bullocks

P and G O’Rawe, Clough 570kg £1915 (336), local farmer 650kg £1950 (300), R J Gage, Clough 500kg £1390 (278), M Delargy, Cushendall 450kg £1215 (270), R J Gage 510kg £1366 (268) and M Delargy 460kg £1186 (258).

Friday, 9th May 2025: A special entry of pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows and calves for Iain Colville sold to the following:

I Colville, Newtownards Abondance and heifer calf £5000, Abondance and bull £4300, Abondance and heifer £4100, Abondance and heifer £3300, Abondance and bull £3250, Abondance £3000 and Abondance and heifer £2750, Abondance £2600.

An Aberdeen Angus bull topped the sale in ring two making £4000 for W Moore, Dervock.

Dairy cows

A Brown, Banbridge Friesian £2950, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £2950, T Carlisle, Dundrod Holstein £2700, Friesian £2550, K Craig, Ballyclare Holstein £2500, D and M McGregor, Antrim Holstein £2400, R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £2380, D Clingan, Dromara Holstein £2350, £2280, D and M McGregor Holstein £2100, T Carlisle Friesian £2000, R McCluggage Holstein £1950, A Brown Friesian £1950, R McCluggage Friesian £1800 and D Clingan Holstein £1600.

Suckler cows

M Patterson, Crumlin Speckle Park and heifer calf £3350, P Maginn, Downpatrick Saler and bull calf £3050, Saler and heifer calf £2950, M Patterson Speckle Park and bull calf £2950, D Black, Cushendall Shorthorn beef and heifer £2950, P Maginn 2x Saler and bull calf £2750, WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena Limousin and heifer calf £2550, Limousin and bull calf £2450 and M Alexander, Cloughmills Dexter and bull calf £950.

Calves

A show of 285 calves resulted in another very good trade.

Bulls topped at £1180 presented by Sean McCrystal.

Heifers topped at £1005 presented by Shane's Castle.

Reared Friesians topped at £880 by Alex Magee, Kilwaughter.

Bulls

S McCrystal, Magherafelt 3x Belgian Blue £1180, Belgian Blue £1100, Abondance £1090, J Ferguson Jnr, Charolais £1090, I McFarlane, Belgian Blue £1090, local farmer, Belgian Blue 1070, S McCrystal, Belgian Blue £1060, A M Crawford, Carrickfergus 4x Belgian Blue £1060 and local farmer, Simmental £1050, Belgian Blue £1030, Limousin £1020.

Heifers

Shane's Castle Estate, 2x Belgian Blue £1005, J Ferguson, Straid 4x Charolais £930, AM Crawford, Ballynure 4x Belgian Blue £895, 3x Belgian Blue £890, I McFarlane and Partners, 2 x Belgian Blue £870 and E McCrystal, Belgian Blue £860.

Friesian bulls

A Magee Jnr, Kilwaughter 4 x £880, 5x £810, I Tanner, Coleraine £635, P Smyth, Broughshane 2x £510 and I Tanner, Coleraine 4 x £500.

Weanlings

250 Weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £2060 over for a Limousin 540kg £2600 presented by J Neill, Crossgar.

Heifers sold to £1630 over for a Limousin 430kg at £2060 offered by J Murray, Aghalee.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 220kg £1380 (627) D O’Loan, Aughafatten Limousin 210kg £1300 (619) O Crawford, Limousin 180kg £1090 (605) D O’Loan, Limousin 230kg £1360 (591) O Crawford, Limousin 250kg £1450 (580) D O’Loan, Limousin 240kg £1380 (575) O Crawford, Belgian Blue 270kg £1500 (555) S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 280kg £1540 (550) O Crawford, Limousin 250kg £1360 (544) D Black, 2x Limousin 200kg £1060 (530) J Hamilton, Ballymena Speckle Park 270kg £1430 (529) L Hamill, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 200kg £1050 (525) O Crawford, Limousin 260kg £1360 (523) T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 300kg £1560 (520) and L Hamill, Shorthorn beef 210kg £1080 (514).

301kg to 350kg

T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 340kg £1750 (514) C McAllister, Moorfields 2x Abondance 330kg £1680 (509) local farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £1640 (497) B Savage, Newtownards Limousin 350kg £1730 (494) N McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1500 (483) S R Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1590 (467) B Savage, Limousin 340kg £1590 (467) J Neill, Belgian Blue 350kg £1620 (462) S McCann, Randalstown Charolais 320kg £1480 (462) J Hamilton, Ballymena Gelbvieh 330kg £1490 (451) D O’Loan, Limousin 330kg £1490 (451) D Wilson, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £1470 (445) R Magill, Kilwaughter Aubrac 330kg £1470 (445) D Wilson, Carrickfergus Charolais 310kg £1380 (445) and S R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1420 (443).

351kg and over

Local farmer, Limousin 380kg £1900 (500) N McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 400kg £1970 (492) J Murray, Lurgan Limousin 420kg £2050 (488) J Neill, Limousin 540kg £2600 (481) T Knox, Charolais 390kg £1840 (471) HM Dobbin, Limousin 400kg £1870 (467) A Stewart, Armagh Limousin 390kg £1820 (466) J McLoughlin, Carnlough Belgian Blue 410kg £1900 (463) G Wells, Moira Charolais 480kg £2190 (456) B Savage, Limousin 370kg £1680 (454) N McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 410kg £1840 (448) C McAllister, Moorfields 2x Abondance 360kg £1610 (472) local farmer, Shorthorn beef 390kg £1740 (446) and M Gingles, Kilwaughter Abondance 360kg £1600.

Heifers

0-300kg

O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 200kg £1280 (640), D O’Loan, Aghafatten Limousin 200kg £1170 (585), Mrs McKenna, Maghera Limousin 250kg £1440 (576), D O’Loan Limousin 210kg £1190 (566), D Black, Cushendall Limousin 160kg £890 (556), D O’Loan Limousin 260kg £1390 (534), D Black Limousin 190kg £980 (515), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 270kg £1380 (511), S Herbison, Ballymena 2x Abondance 260kg £1300 (500), S McCann, Randalstown Charolais 280kg £1390 (496), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Limousin 270kg £1290 (477), D McAuley, Ballyclare 290kg £1350 (465), D O’Loan, Limousin 230kg £1070 (465), J Cunningham, Broughshane Limousin 300kg £1370 (456) and S Herbison Abondance 300kg £1360 (453).

301-350kg

Mrs McKenna, Maghera Limousin 310kg £1550 (500), S O’ Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 340kg £1620 (476), Mrs McKenna Limousin 320kg £1510 (471), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £1530 (463), H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 350kg £1620 (462), S McCann Charolais 330kg £1520 (460), J Cunningham, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £1500 (454), Mrs McKenna Belgian Blue 350kg £1590 (454), D Wilson, Carrickfergus 3x Limousin 310kg £1360 (438), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £1360 (438), D Wilson Limousin 310kg £1340 (432), J McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin 340kg £1450 (426), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 320kg £1340 (418), F Convery, Maghera Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg £1400 (411) and D Wilson Limousin 310kg £1250 (403).

351kg and over

J Murray, Lurgan Limousin 430kg £2060 (479), Mrs McKenna Limousin 380kg £1790 (471), F Convery, Maghera Limousin 360kg £1680 (466), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 370kg £1670 (451), R Robinson, Broughshane Simmental 410kg £1840 (448), S Beattie Limousin 420kg £1860 (442), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 370kg £1630, (440), F Convery Limousin 360kg £1580 (438), S Beattie, Ballyclare 410kg £1760 (429), R Robinsin Limousin 380kg £1630 (429), J Murray Limousin 450kg £1880 (417), WT MCGookin, Larne Charolais 460kg £1920 (417), J Murray Limousin 400kg £1650 (412), R Millar Saler 380kg £1560 (410), A Ferguson, Straid Charolais 390kg £1590 (407) and J Murray Limousin 470kg £1900 (404).

Monday 12th May 2025: Another good show of ewes with lambs at foot topped at £410 for 1 Texel and 2 lambs and pet lambs topped at £64.

Ewes and lambs sold to: B Mullan, Ballymoney 1 Texel and 2 lambs £410, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £400, I Clarke, Cullybackey 2 Texel and 4 lambs £388, £362 x3, £360, £355, K Steele Nicholson, Antrim 2 Mule and 4 lambs £355, I Clarke 2 Texel and 4 lambs £355, A McKillop, Cushendall 1 Mule and 2 lambs £355, I Clarke 2 Texel and 4 lambs £352, R J Lyle, Larne 4 Charollais and 8 lambs £345, K Steele Nicholson 3 Suffolk and 3 lambs £345, 2 Mule and 4 lambs £340, B Mullan, Ballymoney 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £340 and A Coulter, Ballyclare 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £340.

Tuesday 13th May 2025: A smaller entry of 120 resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1890 over for an Aberdeen Angus 700kg at £2690 presented by Mervyn Crawford, Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £1750 over for a Limousin 540kg at £2380 presented by T Robinson, Ballymena.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 340kg £1685 (495), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 410kg £1890 (461), F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 470kg £2160 (459), 410kg £1860 (453), J McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 480kg £2120 (441), B McAdam Charolais 340kg £1500 (441), W H Knox Limousin 490kg £2120 (432), 400kg £1730 (432), K Arbuckle, Kells Charolais 350kg £1475 (421), J McMillan Charolais 470kg £1960 (417), B McAdam Charolais 310kg £1290 (416), W H Knox Limousin 380kg £1550 (407), B R Johnston, Glenarm Charolais 450kg £1770 (393) and Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 460kg £1760 (382).

Over 500kg

H Carey, Toomebridge Simmental 540kg £2215 (410), J McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 530kg £2130 (401), A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 510kg £2045 (401) x2, R Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 520kg £2080 (400), H Carey Simmental 520kg £2080 (400), J McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 570kg £2240 (393), M Crawford, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 700kg £2690 (384), H Carey Simmental 570kg £2150 (377), R J Lyle, Larne Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1910 (374), M Crawford Aberdeen Angus 660kg £2450 (371) and T H Hamill, Broughshane British Blue 610kg £2250 (368).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

S O’Neill, Martinson Limousin 500kg £2170 (434) N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 450kg £1840 (408) B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 400kg £1610 (402) Matthew Brothers, Limousin 390kg £1560 (400) S O’Neill, Charolais 420kg £1680 (400) B McAdam, Charolais 420kg £1660 (395) Greenmount Hill Farm, Shorthorn 480kg £1890 (393) S O’Neill, Charolais 390kg £1520 (389) H Carey, Toomebridge Simmental 480kg £1865 (388) R Graham, Limousin Ballyclare Limousin 430kg £1650 (383) J Strange, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 490kg £1850 (377) S O’Neill, Charolais 470kg £1750 (372) J Strange, Belgian Blue 460kg £1700 (369) S O’Neill, Charolais 460kg £1680 (365) H McConkey, Antrim Stabiliser 450kg £1600 (355) and B McAdam, Charolais 370kg £1310 (354).

500kg and over

S O’Neill, Martinstown Charolais 550kg £2280 (414) N Hamill, Limousin 560kg £2295 (409) Greenmount Hill Farm, Limousin 550kg £2245 (408) T Robinson, Ballymena Limousin 590kg £2380 (403) N Hamill, Limousin 590kg £2360 (400) Limousin 550kg £2200 (400) Limousin 530kg £2090 (394) Greenmount Hill Farm, Shorthorn 580kg £2280 (393) R Graham, Ballyclare Limousin 550kg £2140 (389) N Hamill, Limousin 540kg £2100 (388) J Steede, Cullybackey Stabiliser 580kg £2230 (384) F McKendry, Simmental 550kg £2095 (380) H Carey, Toomebridge Simmental 520kg £1980 (380) Simmental 530kg £1975 (372) S O’Neill, Charolais 510kg £1900 (372) and H Carey, Toomebridge Simmental 560kg £2050 (366).

Wednesday 14th May 2025: 1721 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a slightly easier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 777p for 6 Texels 22kg at £171 offered by L and K Beacon, Kircubbin.

Fat hoggets sold to £150 three times.

Fat ewes sold to £318.

Fat lambs (1166)

Top per kg

L and K Beacon, Kircubbin 6 Texel 22kg £171 (773) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 11 Texel 22kg £165 (750) 2 Texel 21kg £155.50 (740) J Adams, Cullybackey 4 Texel 21.5kg £159 (739) R Currie, Ballymena 2 Dorset 21kg £155 (738) R Kennedy, Ballyclare 1 Texel 22kg £162 (736) G Thompson, Bushmills 7 Texel 22kg £161.50 (734) M Fleming, Magherafelt 20 Texel 21kg £154 (733) 21 Texel £154 (733) J McIlrath, Glarryford 7 Texel 21.5kg £157.50 (732) W Byers, Ballymena 26 Texel 21kg £153.50 (731) K Brown, Bellaghy 6 Texel 19.5kg £142.50 (730) P McIlrath, 16 Texel 19.5kg £142 (728) PJ McKillop, Loughgiel 8 Texel 19.5kg £142 (728) D Adams, Portglenone 4 Texel 22kg £160 (727) J Adams, 9 Texel 21.5kg £156 (725) N Higgins, Toomebridge 3 Texel 23.5kg £170 (723) I Morrison, Dunloy 19 Texel 21.5kg £155 (720) local farmer, 6 Charollais 20kg £144 (720) H McIvor, Dungannon 3 Texel 21kg £151 (719) D Adams, Portglenone 9 Texel 21.5kg £154.50 (718) R Wylie, Bushmills 30 Texel 22.5kg £161.50 (717) D Adams, 4 Texel 23kg £165 (717) and K Brown, Bellaghy 4 Texel 21.5kg £154 (716).

Fat hoggets (245)

Top per head

F McAuley, Toomebridge 1 Texel 36.5kg £150, N Collins, Aghadowey 15 Texel 32kg £150, W H D McCabe, Muckamore 3 Crossbred 31.5kg £150, N Collins, 19 Texel 28kg £146, P McNicholl, 1 Texel 34kg £145, PJ McKillop, Loughgiel 1 Texel 31kg £144, B McConnell, Doagh 4 Dorset 31kg £142, J Wilson, Banbridge 1 Texel 30.5kg £141, G Weir, Toomebridge 2 Mil 30.5kg £140, S Craig, Ballycastle 2 Texel 31.5kg £140, J Wilson, 1 Texel 29.5kg £140, 1 Texel 30.5kg £140, R Workman, Kilwaughter 8 Mule 30kg £140, RT Morrow, Larne 9 Texel 33kg £140, P McNicholl, 5 Blackface 28.5kg £140 and GA Fleming, Templepatrick 20 Mule 28kg £139.

Fat ewes 310

First quality

Suffolk –£200- £234

Texel – £280-£318

Crossbred -£170- £208

Blackface -£110- £144