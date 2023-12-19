Beef bullocks to a top price of £2484 per head at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 289p for a Belgian Blue 780kg at £2254, Friesian cows to 159p 870kg at £1383, beef heifers to 281p 620kg at £1742, beef bullocks to 298p 750kg £2235 and to a top per head of £2484 for 900kg. Friesian bullocks to 227p for 640kg at £1452.
Beef cows
W Ward, Crumlin Belgian Blue 780kg £2254 (289) G McLaughlin, Charolais 620kg £1742 (281) Charolais 650kg £1800 (277) Charolais 630kg £1726 (274) local farmer, Saler 670kg £1809 (270) D and H White, Limousin 620kg £1667 (269) S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 680kg £1822 (268) G McLaughlin, Charolais 620kg £1661 (268) local farmer, Abondance 630kg £1675 (266) G McLaughlin, Charolais 660kg £1755 (266) Charolais 700kg £1855 (265) local farmer, Limousin 600kg £1584 (264) C Livingstone, Charolais 580kg £1531 (264) local farmer, Abondance 620kg £1605 (259) and C McLaughlin, Charolais 570kg £1476 (259) local farmer, Abondance 600kg £1542 (257).
Friesian cows
H McCambridge, 870kg £1383 (159) P Brown, Clough 710kg £1121 (158) G and S Carey, Dunloy 710kg £1114 (157) H McCambridge, 700kg £1064 (152) W and H J Nicholl, 650kg £949 (146) H McCambridge, 660kg £963 (146) O Magill, Crumlin 750kg £1072 (143) S Wilson, Ballymena 750kg 1065 (142) RJ McClean, Ballyclare 700kg £987 (141) O Magill, 760kg £1041 (137) P Brown, 790kg £1050 (133) G and S Carey, 650kg £858 (132) D Winter, 610kg £799 (131) G and S Carey, 720kg £936 (130) D Winter, 770kg £1001 (130) and D Wallace, 690kg £876 (127).
Beef heifers
G McLaughlin, Charolais 620kg £1742 (281) Charolais 650kg £1800 (277) Charolais 630kg £1726 (274) local farmer, Saler 670kg £1809 (270) D and H White, Limousin 620kg £1667 (269) S McCann, Limousin 680kg £1822 (268) G McLaughlin, Charolais 620kg £1661 (268) local farmer, Abondance 630kg £1675 (266) G McLaughlin, Charolais 660kg £1755 (266) Charolais 700kg £1855 (265) local farmer, Limousin 600kg £1584 (264) and Carson Livingstone Charolais 580kg £1531 (264).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
D Grimes, Limousin 750kg £2235 (298) Limousin 690kg £2042 (296) M Farr, Limousin 670kg £1969 (294) SP Fitzgerald, Crumlin Limousin 700kg £2051 (293) local farmer, Limousin 670kg £1956 (292) N Patterson, Limousin 670kg £1949 (291) M Farr, Limousin 670kg £1949 (291) Limousin 700kg £2037 (291) N Patterson, Limousin 700kg £2023 (289) M Farr, Charolais 810kg £2340 (289) and N Patterson, Limousin 700kg £2016 (288) Charolais 730kg £2095 (287) Charolais 700kg £2002 (286).
Top per head
W Kee, Strabane Charolais 900kg £2484, Charolais 930kg £2473, Charolais 920kg £2465, G McLaughlin, Charolais 930kg £2436, T McKinstry, Charolais 910kg £2356, M Farr, Charolais 810kg £2340, G Mclaughlin, Charolais 840kg £2318, M Farr, Charolais 800kg £2264, G McKinstry, Charolais 820kg £2246, D Grimes, Limousin 750kg £2235 and J and J Murray, Larne Simmental 890kg £2127.
Friesian bullocks
S McNabney, Clough 640kg £1452 (227) 780kg £1755 (225) 580kg £1264 (218) 640kg £1376 (215) 640kg £1356 (212) 560kg £1120 (200) I Lamont, 560kg £1164 (208) and local farmer, 650kg £1326 (204).
Friday 15th December 2023: Dairy cows - 82 dairy cows topped at £2100 for a calved heifer from Joseph Adams, Ballymena.
Top prices as follows:
J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2100, £2050 x2, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2020, McCloskey Farms, Ballymoney Friesian £2000, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £2000 x2, McCloskey Farms, Ballymoney Friesian £1900, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £1850 x3, £1800, McCloskey Farms, Ballymoney Friesian £1780, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £1750 x2 and D Dodd, Saintfield Holstein £1720.
Suckler cows
Sucklers sold to an improved trade as follows:
R Cochrane, Coleraine Limousin and bull calf £2300, £2120, £2100, Belgian Blue and heifer calf £2000, Limousin and heifer calf £1880, Limousin and bull calf £1880, £1750 and Limousin and heifer calf £1600, £1500.
Calves
A tremendous entry of 600 calves resulted in a very steady trade.
Bull calves sold to £520 for a Charolais.
Heifers sold to a top of £600 for a real cow maker of an Aberdeen Angus.
Friesians sold to £295 for a three month old bull calf.
Bulls
J Adams, Ballymena Charolais £520, A and G Campbell, Lisburn Limousin £500, G D Campbell, Lisburn Charolais £490, J Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue £480, A and G Campbell, Lisburn Charolais £480, G D Campbell, Lisburn Charolais £480, M McCord, Antrim Hereford £470, local farmer Limousin £460, J Adams, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £460 x2, J Sheppard, Larne Limousin £450, local farmer Charolais £440, M Maguire, Newry Iri £440 x2, J Gaston and Dunloy Aberdeen Angus £440.
Heifers
M Maguire, Newry Aberdeen Angus £600, A and G Campbell, Lisburn Limousin £540, W and A Patton, Newtownards Charolais £500, J Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue £490, A and G Campbell, Lisburn Charolais £450, J Adams, Ballymena Charolais £440, Aberdeen Angus £400, A and G Campbell, Lisburn Limousin £400 x2, J Sheppard, Larne Limousin £390, J Gaston, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus £390 x2, D Hughes, Clough Blonde d'Aquitaine £390, W and A Patton, Newtownards Belgian Blue £380 and D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £380.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
J Adams, Ballymena £295, N Leslie, Castledawson £295 x4, J Adams, Ballymena £290, £215, N Leslie, Castledawson £210 x2, £200 x3, R W Kane, Ballycastle £175, C McAuley, Toomebridge £175 x2 and G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown £165
Weanlings
A super entry of 350 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1050 over for a Charolais 380kg at £1430 presented by Donal Kane, Cushendall.
Heifers sold to £810 over a Charolais 360kg at £1170 from Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick and a Limousin 340kg at £1150 offered by M and R Simpson, Broughshane.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
Local farmer Charolais 220kg £870 (395) x2, Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 240kg £880 (366), local farmer Charolais 220kg £790 (359), Aberdeen Angus 220kg £790 (359), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 250kg £880 (352), A and M Graham, Carnlough Charolais 230kg £780 (339), N Graham, Cullybackey Limousin 300kg £1000 (333), J McKinty, Larne Charolais 300kg £1000 (333), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £960 (331), Charolais 280kg £920 (328), local farmer Charolais 250kg £820 (328), A and M Graham, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £880 (325), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 240kg £780 (325) and K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 290kg £930 (320).
301 to 350kg
K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 340kg £1310 (385), S Hall, Larne Charolais 320kg £1200 (375), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 350kg £1290 (368), S Hall, Larne Charolais 310kg £1100 (354), 350kg £1230 (351), S Hoey, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £1110 (346), Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Limousin 320kg £1110 (346), D and H White, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £1130 (342), D Kane, Cushendall Limousin 330kg £1120 (339), A Wilson, Randalstown Limousin 350kg £1180 (337), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg £1120 (329), 340kg £1110 (326), 340kg £1090 (320), A Wilson, Randalstown Charolais 350kg £1120 (320) and P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £1020 (318), Simmental 330kg £1040 (315).
Over 351kg
D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg £1430 (376), 380kg £1400 (368), J Christie, Ballintoy Charolais 360kg £1230 (341), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1290 (339), D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1210 (336), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £1200 (333), S Hoey, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1250 (329), D Fenton, Ballymena Charolais 380kg £1210 (318), A Wilson, Randalstown Charolais 390kg £1240 (318), Drumhilla Farms, Newtownards Limousin 390kg £1240 (318), D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg £1180 (310), D Fenton, Ballymena Charolais 390kg £1170 (300), H Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 430kg £1280 (297), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 390kg £1160 (397) and N Graham, Cullybackey Charolais 470kg £1370 (291).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
A and M Graham, Carnlough Charolais 230kg £800 (347), J Christie, Ballintoy Limousin 260kg £850 (326), local farmer Charolais 210kg £670 (319), local farmer Limousin 280kg £880 (314) x2, S Hall, Larne Limousin 280kg £880 (314), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 290kg £900 (310), local farmer Charolais 220kg £680 (309) x2, A and M Graham, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £830 (307), H Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 280kg £860 (307), S Hoey, Glenarm Charolais 280kg £860 (307), P McCambridge, Cushendall Limousin 270kg £820 (303) x3 and J McKinty, Larne Charolais 300kg £910 (303).
301 to 350kg
M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1150 (338), J McKinty, Larne Charolais 320kg £1020 (318), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 320kg £1010 (315), K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 320kg £1010 (315), 350kg £1100 (314), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), S Hoey, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1000 (303), P McCord and P Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 340kg £1000 (294), H Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 330kg £970 (293), K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 320kg £900 (281), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 340kg £950 (279), 320kg £890 (278), K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 320kg £890 (278), J Christie, Ballintoy Limousin 320kg £870 (271) and J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 330kg £860 (260).
Over 351kg
Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 360kg £1170 (325), 380kg £1140 (300), D Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg £1120 (294), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 380kg £1090 (286), K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 370kg £1060 (286), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 410kg £1170 (285), J Houston, Randalstown Limousin 370kg £1020 (275), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 410kg £1130 (275), K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 360kg £980 (272), P McCord and P Thompson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1170 (272), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 380kg £1000 (263), Charolais 450kg £1160 (257) and M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 360kg £920 (255).
Monday 18th December 2023: The last Monday evening sale of 2023 resulted in a steady trade.
Ewes and lambs sold to £250, springer to £188, store lambs to £102 and ewe lambs to £100.
Breeders
P McAuley, Carnlough 2 Dorset ewes in lamb £188, 1 Dutch Spotted £180, 4 Zwartble £170, 5 Dorset £165, 7 Dorset £162, 7 Dorset £160, 2 Dorset £160, 6 Dorset £158, 7 Dorset £155, 6 Dorset £150, D Gibson, Cheviot £145, P McAuley, 4 Dorset £145, R Taylor, 10 Texel £140, D Gibson, 7 Suffolk £140, P McAuley and 1 Dutch Spotted £135, R Taylor, 10 Crossbred £132.
Store lambs
WJ and A McCullough, Broughshane 14 Texel £102, 16 Texel £101, D McDonnell, Glenariffe 9 Charollais £85, K O’Hara, 2 Cheviot £84, FG and T McMullan, Broughshane 20 Suffolk £83.50, A Gaston, Ballymena 33 Charollais £82, A Hunter, Broughshane 7 Charollais £79, S Flanagan, Broughshane 12 Eas £79, L Morrow, 9 Texel £78, J Hutchinson, 3 Crossbred £76, HT Watson, 8 Lelyn £76, D McDonnell, 24 Crossbred £72 and J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 13 Blackface £70.
Ewe Lambs
M Workman, Kilwaughter 12 Mule £100 x2, D McClintock, Broughshane 2 Dutch Spotted £99, £95 and 6 Dutch Spotted £90.
Ewes and lambs
J Adams, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £250, E McConnell, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £190, A Park, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £190, J Adams, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £180, R McKeown, Templepatrick 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £178, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £172, £170 and E McConnell, Ballymena 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £165.
Tuesday 19th December 2023: 80 store cattle presented in Ballymena for the final Tuesday sale of 2023 resulted in a sharp trade. Bullocks sold to £1170 over for a Charolais 610kg at £1780 presented by OKI Developments, Dungiven.
Heifers sold to £2030 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1580 offered by Jim Crawford, Glarryford.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 440kg £1260 (286) local farmer, Charolais 480kg £1350 (281) D Millar, Abondance 420kg £1120 (266) R McNabney, Limousin 490kg £1260 (257) local farmer, Belted Galloway 440kg £1080 (245) R Neeson, Toomebridge Abondance 480kg £1155 (240) D Millar, Abondance 420kg £975 (232) D Millar, Abondance 490kg £1120 (228) Abondance 420kg £930 (221) A McKeegan, Glenarm Swiss 460kg £960 (208) and D and S Fulton, 390kg £665 (170) 360kg £560 (155).
501kg and over
OKI Development, Dungiven Charolais 610kg £1780 (291) Limousin 610kg £1760 (288) Charolais 610kg £1740 (285) Limousin 590kg £1670 (283) Limousin 620kg £1730 (279) 630kg £1750 (277) Limousin 650kg £1770 (272) J and M Crawford, Glarryford Limousin 640kg £1740 (271) J Allen, Larne Abondance 640kg £1700 (265) Belgian Blue 540kg £1360 (251) OKI Developments, Limousin 660kg £1650 (250) R McNabney, Simmental 560kg £1370 (244) and Smyth, Ballymena Abondance 640kg £1410 (220).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
Warwick Farm, Moorfields Limousin 420kg £1080 (257), 470kg £1200 (255), local farmer Limousin 400kg £1015 (253), J Marshall, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1160 (252), W McMaster, Garvagh Limousin 450kg £1130 (251), Warwick Farm, Moorfields Charolais 480kg £1200 (250), Limousin 480kg £1200 (250), J Allen, Larne Belgian Blue 470kg £1170 (248), R Neeson, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 480kg £1185 (246), C Stewart, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1160 (246), Warwick Farm, Moorfields Charolais 430kg £1060 (246), Limousin 480kg £1180 (245), W McMaster, Garvagh Limousin 450kg £1100 (244) and R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1210 (242).
Over 500kg
Local farmer Limousin 520kg £1540 (296), J and M Crawford, Glarryford Charolais 550kg £1580 (287), local farmer Limousin 510kg £1410 (276), R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 510kg £1390 (272), Limousin 510kg £1370 (268), local farmer Charolais 560kg £1500 (267), 650kg £1680 (258), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 570kg £1470 (257), Warwick Farm, Moorfields Charolais 540kg £1300 (240), 560kg £1300 (232), 540kg £1240 (229), R Neeson, Toomebridge Hereford 520kg £1170 (225) and R McKeown, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 620kg £1370 (221).