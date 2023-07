Beef bullocks to at £1940 for a 692kg Limousin 280ppk.

Forward stores to at £1650 for a 590k Charolais 279ppk.

Light weights to at £1240 for a 392kg Simmental 316ppk

Enniskillen Mart

Bullocks

Trillick producer 502k Hereford bull at £1240; Kilskeery producer 502kg Aberdeen Angus at £1170, 644kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350; Derrylin producer 692kg Limousin at £1940; Lisbellaw producer 418kg Limousin at £1050, 422kg at £1080, 460kg Limousin at £1280, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250; Ballinamallard producer 570kg Limousin at £1590; Newtownbutler producer 586kg Charolais at £1380, 636kg Aberdeen Angus at £1530, 428kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 398kg Simmental at £1100; Letterbreen producer 564kg Limousin at £1520, 590kg Charolais at £1650, 504kg Charolais at £1480, 546kg Charolais at £1490, 596kg Charolais at £1650; Irvinestown producer 392kg Simmental at £1240; Newtownbutler producer 584kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430, 474kg Charolais at £1230; Derrylin producer 374kg Charolais at £1100, 410kg Charolais £1010 and Enniskillen producer 406kg Charolais at £1100, 402kg Charolais at £1070.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1260 for a Charolais 388kg.

Heifers sold from £620 to £1140 for a Charolais 405kg.

Ruling prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tempo producer 405kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 361kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 386kg Charolais heifer at £1030; Derrygonnelly producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1160, 396kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1010, 451kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1140, 477kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1190; Lisnaskea producer 275kg Charolais steer at £770, 266kg Charolais heifer at £570; Enniskillen producer 400k Limousin steer at £1190, 297kg Charolais heifer at £820, 406kg Charolais steer at £1230, 447kg Charolais bull at £1140; Clogher producer 319kg Charolais heifer at £900, 278kg Irish Moilie bull at £850, 280kg Limousin bull at £820, 287kg Limousin bull at £890; Enniskillen producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1100, 388kg Charolais steer at £1120, 367kg Charolais steer at £1210, 433kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 394kg Simmental steer at £1110; Newtownstewart producer 435kg Limousin steer at £990, 389kg Limousin steer at £1040, 438kg Limousin steer at £1130; Fivemiletown producer 320kg Charolais steer at £1100, 388kg Charolais steer at £1260, 339kg Charolais steer at £1120, 330kg Charolais steer at £950; Derrylin producer 323kg Limousin steer at £880, 276kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £670, 320kg Limousin bull at £840; Seskinore producer 321kg Limousin bull at £970, 270kg Limousin bull at £840, 274kg Charolais heifer at £990; Derrylin producer 274kg Charolais bull at £870, 256kg Charolais bull at £800, 284kg Charolais bull at £880, 280kg Charolais bull at £890; Garrison producer 227kg Limousin bull at £700, 191kg Limousin bull at £620, 220kg Limousin bull at £660; Belleek producer 320kg Charolais bull at £900, 307kg Charolais bull at £850 and Enniskillen producer 367kg Limousin bull at £1200, 409kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £1100.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to a top of at £580 paid for a Charolais and heifers to at £310 for a Hereford.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of at £1910 for a Limousin cow with Hereford Charolais heifer at foot.

Heifers

Macken producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg at £1770; Derrylin producer Charolais 624kg at £1680, Charolais 600kg at £1650, Charolais 640kg at £1510 and Macken producer 556kg Charolais at £1470.

Fat cows

Advertisement

Advertisement