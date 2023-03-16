An entry of 280 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another record trade.

Beef cows sold to 297p for a Limousin 800kg at £2376, Friesian cows to 200p 570kg at £1140.

Beef heifers to 298p 490kg at £1460 and beef bullocks to 325p and £2892 for a Limousin 890kg. Friesian bullocks to 221p for 570kg at £1259.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 800kg £2376 (297) A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 670kg £1788 (267) R Hayes, Moorfields Belgian Blue 580kg £1508 (260) D Convery, Belgian Blue 640kg £1600 (250) H Minford, Limousin 630kg £1543 (245) J Steel Jnr, Belgian Blue 550kg £1331 (242) H Minford, Limousin 490kg £1180 (241) Antrim Estates Shorthorn beef 820kg £1935 (236) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 790kg £1840 (233) R Hayes, Belgian Blue 540kg £1252 (232) T Surgenor, Simmental 750kg £1732 (231) Antrim Estates, Shorthorn beef 860kg £1986 (231) J Steel Jnr Charolais 620kg £1426 (230) Antrim Estates, Shorthorn beef 890kg £2029 (228) and J McQuiston, Charolais 680kg £1543 (227).

Friesian cows

R Steel Jnr, Bushmills 570kg £1140 (200) J Adams, Ballymena 670kg £1239 (185) D Marcus, Glenarm 660kg £1221 (185) A and I Cruikshank, 730kg £1343 (184) D Rowe, Armoy 710kg £1292 (182) J McAuley, Cushendall 660kg £1194 (181) P and G ORawe, Clough 640kg £1113 (174) D Bill, Ballyclare 520kg £889 (171) D Rowe, 700kg £1197 (171) J Adams, Ballymena 720kg £1209 (168) L Johnston, 730kg £1219 (167) D McKay, Broughshane 570kg £951 (167) B Jamieson, 600kg £972 (162) H Stewart, Ballyclare 630kg £982 (156) and D Rowe, Armoy 610kg £939 (154).

Beef heifers

W McMaster, Garvagh Limousin 490kg £1460 (298) A Ross, Limousin 580kg £1705 (294) RJ Arrell, Limousin 620kg £1816 (293) local farmer Charolais 570kg £1670 (293) A Ross, Limousin 570kg £1658 (291) local farmer, Charolais 650kg £1878 (289) RJ Bell, Kells Charolais 690kg £1994 (289) D and C McAdoo, Magherafelt Charolais 600kg £1728 (288) G and A O’Loan, Limousin 570kg £1635 (287) local farmer, Charolais 640kg £1836 (287) local farmer, Charolais 570kg £1630 (286) S McCann, Limousin 680kg £1931 (284) RJ Bell, Charolais 590kg £1663 (282) G and A O’Loan, Limousin 570kg £1596 (280) Limousin 530kg £1484 (280) and local farmer, Charolais 640kg £1792 (280).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

Glenview farms, Limousin 890kg £2892 (325) F Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 790kg £2551 (323) Charolais 820kg £2632 (321) M Gallagher, Magherafelt Charolais 750kg £2400 (320) Limousin 800kg £2512 (314) J Davidson, Limousin 700kg £2156 (308) M Gallagher, Charolais 880kg £2675 (304) J McQuiston, Charolais 820kg £2484 (303) J Arrell, Limousin 800kg £2424 (303) R Cassidy, Charolais 790kg £2370 (300) A Ross, Limousin 720kg £2138 (297) J Davidson, Limousin 640kg £1894 (296) RJ Arrell, Limousin 810kg £2397 (296) C Martin, Charolais 810kg £2397 (296) F Cassidy, Charolais 750kg £2205 (294) and P Turner, Swatragh Limousin 700kg £2051 (293).

Top per head

Glenview Farms, Limousin 890kg £2892, M Gallagher, Charolais 880kg £2675, F Cassidy, Charolais 820kg £2632, F Cassidy, Limousin 790kg £2551, M Gallagher, Limousin 800kg £2512, J McQuiston, Charolais 820kg £2484, T Armour, Greyabbey Limousin 840kg £2436, J Arrell, Limousin 800kg £2424, M Gallagher, Charolais 750kg £2400, RJ Arrell, Limousin 810kg £2397, C O’Connor, Charolais 810kg £2397, N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 830kg £2373, F Cassidy, Charolais 790kg £2370, C O’Connor, Hereford 830kg £2348, Charolais 800kg £2336 and I N McClelland, Coleraine Limousin 790kg £2283.

Friesian bullocks

S McNabney, Clough 570kg £1259 (221) T Duffin, Toomebridge 700kg £1540 (220) B Kerr, Ballymena 680kg £1482 (218) 580kg £1252 (216) T Duffin, 750kg £1620 (216) S McNabney, 610kg £1311 (215) T Duffin, 650kg £1397 (215) B Kerr, 600kg £1278 (213) M Smyth, 670kg £1413 (211) B Kerr, 610kg £1281 (210) and B Kerr, 580kg £1200 (207) 580kg £1189 (205) 570kg £1162 (204).

Friday 10th March 2023: 23 dairy cattle sold to £2550 for a calved heifer from W Black, Aghadowey.

W Black, Aghadowey £2550, N G Chambers, Moneyrea £2200, W Black, £2080.

A special entry from D Dodd, Ballynahinch sold to: £2480, 4 x £2300, £2220, £2150, 2 x £2120, £2100, £2000.

In the calf ring £465 was paid for a three month old Charolais bull, heifers calves to £440 for a four month old Belgian Blue from the farm.

Bull calves

Trimble Farms, Charolais £465, Smiddie Hill Farms, Belgian Blue £420, GM Kernohan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £370, K Kirkwood, Millisle Charolais £360, Abondance £335, D Harkness, Ballymena Abondance £325, K Kirkwood, Belgian Blue £325, Belgian Blue £315, Smiddie Hill Farm, Abondance £305, RH Brown, Abondance £305, D Montgomery, Belgian Blue £300, K Kirkwood, Charolais £295, I Stewart, Bushmills Belgian Blue £290, D Harkness, Hereford £290, Smiddie £290 and RH Brown, Abondance £290.

Heifer calves

Trimble Farms Ltd, 1 Belgian Blue £440, 2x Charolais £420, 2x Belgian Blue £395, 1 Belgian Blue £380, C Logan, Broughshane Speckled Park £350, D Marcus, Glenarm Belgian Blue £330, K Kirkwood, Charolais £315, Smiddie Hill Farms, Belgian Blue £305, K Kirkwood, Belgian Blue £305, D Harkness, 2x Abondance £290, D Montgomery Belgian Blue £270, K Kirkwood, Abondance £270 and Trimble Farms Ltd Holstein £265.

Friesian calves

D Marcus, Glenarm £250, £185, £150, H Anderson, Ballymoney £100, D Marcus, £95, RH Brown, £70, Smiddie Hill Farms, £65, J Brown, £60.

Due to the wintry weather conditions a small show of 70 weanlings were presented in Ballymena on Friday. Bullocks sold to £1100 over a Limousin 370kg at £1470 presented by C Williamson, Kilrea. Heifers sold to £780 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1180 offered by G Bradley, Coleraine.

Bullocks

C Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 370kg £1470 (397) R McGinley, Ballymoney 3 x Limousin 220kg £825 (375) C Williamson, Limousin 370kg £1350 (364) A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1110 (346) T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1410 (343) Charolais 420kg £1420 (338) A Christie, Charolais 360kg £1210 (336) S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1240 (335) A Christie, Charolais 260kg £870 (334) Limousin 320kg £1060 (331) T Butler, Charolais 440kg £1440 (327) S Scullion, Limousin 330kg £1070 (324) T Butler, Charolais 430kg £1380 (320) and D Diamond, Simmental 310kg £990 (319).

Heifers

G Bradley, Coleraine Charolais 340kg £1095 (322) Limousin, 350kg £1090 (311) Limousin 350kg £1060 (302) Limousin 400kg £1180 (295) E and P McCormick, Shorthorn beef 350kg £1000 (285) R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 200kg £570 (285) G Bradley, Coleraine Charolais 390kg £1105 (283) S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 360kg £1010 (280) G Bradley, Coleraine Charolais 430kg £1175 (273) P McCord, Abondance 390kg £1065 (273) G Coulter, Portaferry Limousin 330kg £900 (272) P McCord, Limousin 410kg £1110 (270) G Coulter, Limousin £850 (265) C Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £910 (260) G Coulter, Limousin 360kg £930 (258) and S McAlister, Charolais 380kg £980 (257).

Monday evening 13th March 2023: A smaller entry of sheep on Monday night met a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs to £224, in lamb ewes to £146, pet lambs to £54, foster ewes to £162 and store lambs to £80.

Ewes and lambs

E Moulds, Lisburn 2 Crossbred and 4 lambs £224, J Lowe, Cookstown 2 Texel £222, P McGuckian, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £216, S Wallace, Kilbride 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £205, S Thompson, Glenarm 3 Suffolk and 5 lambs £196, S Wallace, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £194, J Lowe, Coagh 1 Suffolk and 2 Lambs £185, G Rowney, 1 Crossbred and 1 lamb £180, 1 Crossbred and 1 lamb £178, S Wallace, 1 Crossbred and 1 lamb £174, G Rowney, Ballynure 1 Crossbred and 1 lamb £170, D Lyttle, Kells 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £164, S Thompson, Glenarm 3 Suffolk and 3 lambs £162, local farmer, 3 Suffolk and 5 lambs £162, N Selwood, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £160 and M Milliken, Ballymoney 4 Mule and 5 lambs £160.

Tuesday 14th March 2023: 150 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1200 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1770 presented by S Collins, Ballinderry.

Heifers sold to £1040 over for a Limousin 550kg £1550 offered by G and A O’Loan, Martinstown.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

S Collins, Lisburn Limousin 450kg £1480 (328) Limousin 470kg £1450 (308) W Allen, Ballymena Simmental 480kg £1420 (295) Simmental 500kg £1460 (292) S Collins, Limousin 480kg £1400 (291) A O’Neill, Cushendall Abondance 470kg £1350 (287) Mr C Christie, Cloughmills Limousin 370kg £1030 (278) RJM and M Dunlop, Gleno Speckled Park 420kg £1160 (276) W Semple, Limousin 460kg £1215 (264) M Esler, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1155 (262) S Collins, Limousin 460kg £1200 (260) RJM and M Dunlop, Speckled Park 430kg £1090 (253) A O’Neill, Limousin 470kg £1190 (253) M Esler, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1100 (250) RJM and M Dunlop, Speckled Park 420kg £1050 (250) and C Christie, Cloughmills Limousin 340kg £840 (247).

501kg and over

S Collins, Lisburn Charolais 570kg £1770 (310) P Penny, Larne Abondance 600kg £1700 (283) Abondance 620kg £1750 (282) JP O’Neill, Abondance 530kg £1490 (281) W Allen, Ballymena Simmental 510kg £1430 (280) RH Brown, Abondance 570kg £1590 (279) RJM and M Dunlop, Belgian Blue 520kg £1450 (278) W Allen, Ballymena Simmental 510kg £1420 (278) J McIlrath, Charolais 620kg £1720 (277) P Penny, Larne Abondance 600kg £1660 (276) J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 510kg £1410 (276) Limousin 540kg £1490 (275) K and M Gawn, Kells Simmental 560kg £1545 (275) A O’Neill, Abondance 550kg £1510 (274) K and M Gawn, Kells Simmental 550kg £1510 (274) and D Morrow, Glenarm Limousin 560kg £1520 (271).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 350kg £1100 (314) Limousin 350kg £1050 (300) T McErlean, Bellaghy Simmental 490kg £1450 (295) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 480kg £1335 (278) Limousin 500kg £1390 (278) S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 490kg £1360 (277) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 450kg £1230 (273) Limousin 460kg £1250 (271) Limousin 480kg £1290 (268) JP O’Neill, Abondance 460kg £1230 (267) G Connon, Limousin 500kg £1335 (267) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 460kg £1210 (263) G and A O’Loan, Limousin 500kg £1310 (262) R Cherry, Glarryford Stabiliser 490kg £1280 (261) C and M Mullan, Abondance 480kg £1250 (260) and R Cherry, Stabiliser 480kg £1250 (260).

501kg and over

G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Limousin 550kg £1590 (289) K and M Gawn, Kells Limousin 530kg £1520 (286) G and A O’Loan, Limousin 560kg £1570 (280) D and I Dunlop Limousin 530kg £1480 (279) G and A O’Loan, Limousin 520kg £1450 (278) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 560 £1540 (275) Limousin 510kg £1380 (270) Limousin 520kg £1400 (269) R Cherry, Stabiliser 520kg £1380 (265) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 510kg £1350 (264) Limousin 530kg £1400 (264) Limousin 520kg £1370 (263) C and M Mullan, Hereford 510kg £1340 (262) and S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 550kg £1440 (261) Limousin 570kg £1490 (261) Limousin 540kg £1400 (259).

Wednesday 15th March 2023: An entry of 2142 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 561p for 7 Beltex 23.5 kg at £132 offered by H O’Neill, Glenarm and a top per head of £134 for 2 Beltex 26.5kg also presented by H O’Neill.

Fat ewes sold to £214.

Fat hoggets (1809)

Top per kg

H O’Neill, Glenarm 7 Bel 23.5kg £132 (561), H O’Neill, Glenarm 2 Bel 18kg £100 (555), R Topping, Islandmagee 2 Texel 20kg £111 (555), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 11 Texel 22kg £122 (554), H O’Neill, Glenarm 3 Bel 23.5kg £130 (553), P Crothers, Ballynure 6 Texel 23kg £126 (547), J Mills, Kilwaughter 13 Crossbred 20.5kg £112 (546), I Frew, Cullybackey 8 Dorset 22kg £120 (545), M Ellis, Ballymena 10 Blu 19.5kg £106 (543), L Turtle, Broughshane 4 Texel 19.5kg £106 (543), local farmer 9 Crossbred 22kg £118.50 (538), C Patterson, Broughshane 30 Eas 22kg £118 (536), T Connon, Broughshane 15 Charolais 21.5kg £115 (534), D Carlisle, Templepatrick 3 Rouge 23kg £123 (534) and local farmer 15 Texel 22.5kg £120 (533).

Top per head

H O’Neill, Glenarm 2 Bel 26.5kg £134, H O’Neill, Glenarm 7 Bel 23.5kg £132, N Ross, Larne 4 Texel 33kg £132, N Ross, Larne 5 Texel 28kg £131, H O’Neill, Glenarm 3 Bel 23.5kg £130, A and M and V Armstrong, Straid 41 Texel 29kg £129.50, J Hamilton, Broughshane 21 Texel 28.5kg £129, H and B Doherty, Randalstown 3 Texel 28kg £129, A Smyth, Ballymoney 16 Texel 31kg £129, McAuley Brothers, Glenarm 41 Texel 29.5kg £129, J W Bristow, Portglenone 12 Suffolk 28kg £128, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 2 Texel 25kg £128, G Warwick, Moorfields 2 Texel 27kg £128, E and S J Hill, Randalstown 35 Cheviot 28kg £128, J Adams, Bellaghy 10 Texel 28kg £128 and W J Steele, Coleraine 21 Texel 30.5kg £128.

Fat ewes (333)

First quality

Suffolk - £140-£192

Texel - £150-£224

Crossbred - £90-£126

