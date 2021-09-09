Beef cattle selling to £1055 at Omagh Mart

Beef cattle was in particular demand, the the top priced animal selling to £1055 plus his weight.

Bullocks

S Conway Mullaslin 725k £1790, Clive Elkin, Omagh 795k £1760; 735k £1710; 720k £1690; 640k £1580, H McAleer, Edenderry 750k £1740; 720k £1660; 705k £1610, William Buchannon, Killyclooney 715k £1605; 790k £1670; 645k £1515, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 540k £1490; 585k £1440, 585k £1440, William O’Neill, Donemana 400k £1130; 460k £1250; 420k £1150; 455k £1210, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 500k £1245; 485k £1160, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 565k £1385, Ross Hemphill, Drumquin 620k £1490; 565k £1335; 610k £1375, G McGirr, Trillick 580k £1405; 535k £1280, P Traynor, Errigal 520k £1230; 555k £1310; 615k £1390, M Gordon, Urney 500k £1180 and £1135, H Cashel, Aughnacloy 555k £1300; 570k £1315, I Hetherington, Drumnakilly 520k £1200; 500k £1150; 490k £1250, L McCarroll, Eskra 520k £1160, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 435k £1110; 455k £1150; 470k £1170; 485k £1209, R McCrossan, Drumquin 450k £1070, Patk Fix, Carrickmore 460k £1080; 400k £950, T Flanagan, Belleek 400k £1110; 395k £1100; 390k £1080, F J McGurk, Kildress 360k £960; 300k £790: 340k £870 and D Poyntz, Drumquin 370k £950.

Heifers

Sean Donnelly, Dromore 520k £1280, L McCarrol Eskra 580k £1420; 575k £1330; 435k £1140, M Slane, Carrickmore 570k £1380; 445k £1150; 380k £910, M Taggart, Leglands 600k £1450; 645k £1460; 595k £1310, N McCauley, Urney 595k £1400; 620k £1420, E Cunningham, Cloughfin 540k £1250; 485k £1100, M McCanny, Sion Mills 690k £1580, W Nixon, Donemana 525k £1200; 685k £1500; 460k £1190, Ed McBride, Fintona 680k £1550; 640k £1430; 655k £1380, L McFarland, Mountjoy 565k £1280, M Coyle, Carrickmore 625k £1390, S Daly, Greencastle 545k £1210; 570k £1220; 500k £1180, J Sloan, Irvinestown 635k £1400; 695k £1490, John Donnelly, Dromore 405k £1170; 370k £980, T Flanagan, Belleek 410k £1070; 400k £980, P Donaghy, Galbally 410k £1030; 380k £990, Pat Fox, Carrickmore 455k £1120; 470k £1070; 445k £1040, M O’Kane, Drumquin 415k £1000, W Crawford, Omagh 445k £1060; 495k £1160, M McCauley, Drumquin 405k £910 and M McMenamin, Drumquin 390k £950; 365k £840.

Fat cows

F Cassidy, Lettercarn 620k £176, S Graham, Kesh 770k £175; 740k £166; 660k £166, P Conway, Loughmacrory 580k £175, K McSorley, Trillick 600k £170, L McCarroll, Eskra 700k £170, D Monaghan, Cookstown 710k £167, B McAleer, Arvalee 630k £166, G McDermott, Mountfield 660k £166, M Moore, Kesh 690k £165 and A Hall, Donemana 770k £164.

Friesian cows

R Crosbie, Mountjoy 660k £150, T Stevenson, Kesh 690k £149; 720k £145, P J O’Kane, Omagh 740k £139 and Des Moore, Fintona 760k £138.

Dropped calves

M O’Kane, Drumquin £630 Shorthorn heifer, J Begley, Carrickmore £630 and £570 Limousin bulls, J Sproule, Garvetagh £590 Aberdeen Angus bull; £500 Charolais heifer, S O’Kane, Drumquin £520 and £490 Simmental heifers, K McKenna, Eskra £490 Friesian heifer, M M Aiken, Drumquin £455 and £445 Limousin bulls, B Grimes, Beragh £450 Belgian Blue bull, C McAleer, Drumnakilly £440 Aberdeen Angus bull, Hugh Owens, Brackey £450 and £415 Aberdeen Angus bulls, B McBride, Trillick £430 and £385 Belgian Blue bulls, K Warnock, Trillick £425 Limousin bull, P McMenamin, Envagh £405 Shorthorn bull, R McPhillemy, Newtownstewart £400 Limousin bull and N Hutchinson, Trillick £390 Charolais heifer; £380 Charolais bull.

Weanlings