Beef cattle selling to £1480 for 412k for stronger males at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 170 heifers included several pens of good quality beef heifers and forward feeding heifers.

Beef heifers sold to £305 per 100k for 604k at £1840 from a Tandragee farmer, followed by £303 per 100k for 628k at £1900 from a Keady producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £270 - £295 per 100k.

Farming Life livestock markets

Forward feeders sold to £307 per 100k for 538k at £1650 from a Gilford producer, followed by £303 per 100k for 540k at £1635 from a Keady producer.

All good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £270 - £295 per 100k.

The 130 bullocks sold in a steady demand with forward bullocks to £301 per 100k for 508k at £1530 from a Newry producer, followed by £300 for 580k at £1740 from a Markethill farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All good quality forward bullocks from £260 - £290 per 100k.

Good quality midweight bullocks sold from £260 to £328 per 100k for 472k at £1550 from a Fivemiletown farmer, followed by £314 per 100k for 420k at £1320 from a Downpatrick producer.

The same owner received £313 per 100k for 406k at £1270.

230 weanlings maintained an exceptionally strong demand with good quality light males from £300 to £392 per 100k for 334k at £1310 from an Ardglass farmer.

The same owner received £359 per 100k for 384k at £1380 and a Newtownhamilton farmer received £373 per 100k for 306k at £1140.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stronger males sold to £359 for 412k at £1480 from an Ardglass farmer.

The same owner received £343 per 100k for 402k at £1380.

All good quality lots from £280 to £333 per 100k.

Heifer weanlings sold to £370 per 100k for 308k at £1140 from a Newry producer.

The same owner received £344 per 100k for 372k at £1280.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £313 per 100k, 352k at £1100 from a Castlewellan producer.

All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £270 to £320 per 100k.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler outfits sold to £1860, in calf cows sold to £1560 and breeding bulls sold to £2000 for a Limousin.

Beef heifers

Tandragee producer 604k £1840 £305/100k: Keady producer 628k £1900 £303/100k: 630k £1860 £295/100k:688k £2020 £294/100k: Keady producer 612k £1770 £289/100k: 618k £1785 £289/100k: Dungannon producer 650k £1840 £283/100k and Benburb producer 608k £1710 £281/100k.

Forward heifers

Gilford producer 538k £1650 £307/100k: Keady producer 540k £1635 £303/100k: Warrenpoint producer 568k £1700 £299/100k: Newry producer 518k £1520 £293/100k: Warrenpoint producer 584k £1680 £288/100k: Tandragee producer 546k 31550 £284/100k and Warrenpoint producer 572k £1610£282/100k.

Midweight heifers

Newry producer 466k £1520 £326/100k: Keady producer 494k £1540 £312/100k: 404k £1220Newry producer 466k £1520 £326/100k: Keady producer 494k £1540 £312/100k: 404k £1220 £302/100k: 390k £1150 £295/100k: 414k £1190 £287/100k: Armagh producer 468k £1340 £286/100k: Keady producer 392k £1100 £281/100k: Katesbridge producer 426k £1180 £277/100k and Dungannon producer 488k £1340 £275/100k.

Midweight bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fivemiletown producer 472k £1550 £328/100k: Downpatrick producer 420k £1320 £314/100k: 406k £1270 £313/100k: Keady producer 396k £1180 £298/100k: Ballynahinch producer 482k £1460 30/100k: Markethill producer 472k £1420 £301/100k: Ballykeel producer 498k £1470 £295/100k: Downpatrick producer 386k £1150 £298/100k: 394k £1170 £297/100k and Forkhill producer 408k £1200 £294/100k.

Forward bullocks

Newry producer 508k £1530 £301/100k: Markethill producer 580k £1740 £300/100k: Keady producer 528k £1540 £292/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 566k £1640 £290/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 532k £1540 £289/100k: Markethill producer 546k £1580 £289/100k: Cullyhanna producer 520k £1500 £288/100k and Markethill producer 562k £1620 £288/100k: 576k £1660 £288/100k.

Strong male weanlings

Ardglass producer 412k £1480 £359/100k: 402 k £1380 £343/100k: Castlewellan producer 408k £1360 £333/100k: 408k £1330 £326/100k: Newry producer 430k £1400 £326/100k: Castlewellan producer 426k £1380 £324/100k: Tandragee producer 412k £1320 £320/100k: Armagh producer 448k £1390 £310/100k and Ardglass producer 438k £1340 £306/100k.

Light male weanlings

Ardglass producer 334k £1310 £392/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 306k £1140 £373/100k: Ardglass producer 384k £1380 £359/100k: Markehill producer 286k £1020 £357/100k: Sixmilecross producer 354k £1260 £356/100k: Keady producer 268k £950 £355/100k: Keady producer 272k £960 £353/100k: Armagh producer 316k £1110 £351/100k and Belleeks producer 328k £1140 £348/100k.

Female weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newry producer 308k £1140 £370/100k: 372k £1280 £344/100k: Mullabawn producer 240k £800 £333/100k: Armagh producer 276k 3890 £322/110k: Armagh producer 298k £960 £322/100k: Middletown producer 274k 3880 £321/100k: Castlewellan producer 262k £840 £321/100k: 352k £1100 £313/100k: Keady producer 352k £1100 £313/100k: Keady producer 334k £1040 £311/100k and Newtownhamilton producer 374k £1160 £310p/k.

An entry of 1570 sheep in Markethill on Monday 18th March included 1010 hoggets which continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade.

Top quality heavy hoggets sold steadily from 650 – 692p/k for 25k at £173 from a Moy producer, followed by 686p/k for 24.5k at £168 from an Armagh producer.

Several pens of overweight hoggets sold, in probably the best ever trade, to a top of £194 for 34.2k, followed by £184 for 20.5, £184 for 28k and £182 for 28.7k. The entire entry of 530 heavy hoggets averaged 26.7k at £166 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality midweight hoggets sold readily from 620-670p/k for 22.1k at £148 from a Richhill farmer, followed by 665p/k for 20.9k at £139 from a Keady producer

Stores sold to a top of 687p/k, 13.4k at £92, followed by 665p/k for 19.4k at £129 each.

300 cull ewes sold to a top of £210.

Main demand from £210 to £190 and plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

A full yard of breeding sheep returned an excellent demand with doubles to £330 and several more good quality doubles from £280 to £320.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singles sold up to £265 with main demand from £170 to £230 each.

Heavy hoggets

Moy producer 25k £173 692p/k: Armagh producer 24.5k £168 686p/k: Clady producer 24.8k £169 682p/k: Armagh producer 25k £170 680p/k: Portadown producer 26k £176 677p/k: Newtownhamilton 25.9k £175 676p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24.5k £165.50 676p/k and Portadown producer 25.5k £171 671p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Hamiltonsbawn producer 22.1k £148 670p/k: Keady producer 20.9k £139 665p/k: Clady producer 23.4k £153 654p/k: Loughbrickland producer 22.5k £147 653p/k: Dromore producer 23.3k £150.5 646p/k: Dromore producer 23.7k £152 641p/k: Armagh producer 21.9k £139 635p/k: Newry producer 22.4k £141 630p/k: Portadown producer 23.3k £146.50 629p/k: Newry producer 22.6k £142 628p/k and Tandragee producer 23.1k £145 628p/k.

Stores

Keady producer 13.4k £92 687p/k: Armagh producer 19.4k £129 665p/k: Richhill producer 19k £125 658p/k: Armagh producer 18k £118 656p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 19k £124 653p/k: Moy producer 18k £116 644p/k: Loughgall producer 19.9k £126.50 636p/k and Silverbridge producer 17k £105 618p/k.