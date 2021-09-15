Beef cow sells for £2284 at Omagh

Bullocks

A Armstrong, Gillygooley 810k £1840; 730k £1725; 710k £1685, H McAleer, Omagh 725k £1640; 700k £1590; 675k £1560, H McCarney, Fintona 715k £1625; 625k £1485, L Alexander, Corlea 520k £1370; 375k £1020, B Fox, Mullaslin 560k £1390; 500k £1180; 490k £1180, M McKeown, Augher 615K £1495; 585K £1375; 620K £1455, S Mitchell, Eskra 645k £1550; 530k £1240; 580k £1340, Ed McBride, Fintona 540k £1300; 635k £1480, Pat Traynor, Errigal 570k £1370; 625k £1450; 620k £1435Ivan Clements, Gortaclare, 590k £1415; 650k £1505, T McKinley, Botera 555k £1310; 425k £1080; 410k £1020, J Marshall, Omagh 595k £1375; 570k £1295, J Giles, Beragh 540k £1240; 385k £1035; 350k £930, Robin Giles, Beragh 400k £1085; 370k £930, K McFadden, Killyclogher 440k £1205, B Kelly, Gortin 415k £1090; 495k £1140, M Mimnagh, Tattyreagh 425k £1085; 440k £1090, J Gilmurray, Mountfield 365k £1080; 340k £970; 455k £1140; 480k £1160, P Conwell, Donemana 440k £1040, F Clarke, Greencastle 445k £1050, M McFadden, Strabane 395k £1030, D Colton, Dromore 455k £1065; 480k £1095; 450k £1005 and Ian Warnock, Plumbridge 390k £980.

Heifers

Pat McCrossan, Drumquin 690k £1500, Paul McAleer, Mountfield 650k £1500, P Kelly, Loughmacrory 605k £1440, Michael McNeilis, Beragh 575k £1400; 555k £1300; 510k £1180, N McQuaid, Dromore 580k £1390; 590k £1340; 600k £1340, Geo Hannigan, Beragh 515k £1190; 505k £1130; 465k £1050, H Keys, Fivemiletown 520k £1200; 490k £1220; 465k £1090, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 525k £1210; 510k £1170; 525k £1190, M Mimnagh, Tattyreagh 525k £1200, Alan Hogg, Ballymagroarty 555k £1260, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 480k £1150; 440k £1060, B Kelly, Gortin, 425k £1010, J Connolly, Castlederg 420k £960; 440k £1000; 365k £910, P Conwell, Donemana 455k £1040; 440k £1000, R Ward, Mullaslin 395k £1020; 370k £970 and A Sproule, Kesh 390k £970; 495k £1040.

Fat cows

C McAskie, Mountjoy 1120k £204 (£2284); 1000k £207, A Callion, Dromore 760k £209, J A Hogg, Whitehouse 640k £197, O Monaghan, Ederney 730k £195, G Conway, Drumlea 630k £194, S Donnelly, Dromore 840k £194; 700k £187, B Gardiner, Tempo 510k £194, I Hetherington, Omagh 640k £194, Ivan Elliot, Drumlegagh 840k £192; 780k £191, P K Horisk, Errigal 500k £186; 560k £175, J Gilmurray, Mountfield 670k £184, B McSorley, Fintona 550k £175, S Graham, Kesh 650k £174, P Conwell, Donemana 630k £171 and Peter Kelly, Loughmacrory 710k £169.

Fat bulls

R McPhillimy, Newtownstewart 670k £169, P K Horisk, Errigal 970k £158 and S Leitch, Castlederg 1040k £143.

Dropped calves

P Conwell, Donemana £660 Charolais bull; £560 Limousin bull, A Sproule, Kesh £615 Charolais bull, P McMenamin, Envagh £585 Hereford bull; £470 Simmental bull, B McSorley, Fintona £530 Belgian Blue bull; £500 Belgian Blue heifer, J McAleer, Fecarry £500 Aberdeen Angus bull, Des Millar, Sion Mills £480 and £430 Aberdeen Angus bulls, Robert Rankin, Bready £480 Charolais heifer, Wm Wilson, Killybrack £470 Belgian Blue bull; £435 Belgian Blue heifer, D Armstrong, Gortaclare £435 and £395 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R McCarney, Seskinore £415 Aberdeen Angus heifer, E Davis, Dromore £405 Charolais heifer, Bert Wilson, Omagh £395 Belgian Blue heifer and B McBride, Trillick £390 and £370 Belgian Blue bulls.

Weanlings

Robin Tait, Newtownstewart £810 Charolais bull, S Slevin, Dromore £770 Aberdeen Angus bull and F Cassidy, Lettercarn £710 Charolais bull.

Another large entry of cattle, with beef animals in great demand.

Bull/bullocks

G Hamilton, Whitehouse 620k £1615; 640k £1600; 630k £1495, D Donnelly, Cloughfin 525k £1290; 580k £1385; 500k £1260, D, Gilmore, Sixmilecross 690k £1670 and £1655; 780k £1790, T McCarroll, Eskra 590k £1430; 560k £1330; 370k £1020, D McKinney, Fintona 645k £1545; 720k £1680, J Colhoun, Mountjoy 500k £1190; 510k £1140, A Armstrong, Gillygooley 760k £1790; 755k £1740; 750k £1715, H McAnea, Castlederg 605k £1420; 715k £1605, G McGirr, Trillick 650k £1520; 655k £1475, R W Nixon, Donemana 540k £1250; 505k £1180; 460k £1070, Gary McNulty, Newtownstewart 565k £1265; 510k £1135, P Barrett, Tattysallagh 405k £990; 435k £1015; 310k £800, Jason Smyth, Killen 415k £990 and £980; 440k £1005, P J Eves, Kesh 485k £1150, P Haughey, Creggan 440k £1025; 510k £1125, K Jefferson, Sixmilecross 455k £1030, P McPhillips, Fintona 320k £830, J and T Meenagh, Carrickmore 350k £900; 360k £920, J K McKeown, Mountjoy 485k £1120; 450k £1030 and B McClean, Carrickmore 480k £1060.

Heifers

Killeter farmer 660k £1500; 405k £1090, Michael McNeilis, Beragh 580k £1350; 590k £1370; 575k £1330, G Corcoran, Arvalee 595k £1360; 610k £1360; 545k £1200, J McKinney, Knockmoyle 515k £1170; 510k £1150, D McKinney 585k £1320; 525k £1180; 490k £1180, V Barrett, Dromore 520k £1170; 575k £1250, E McCann, Fintona 640k £1440; 655k £1440, D Wilson, Beragh 590k £1320; 575k £1270, J Barrett, Trillick 570k £1270; 585k £1250, D Aiken, Ederney 595k £1310; 495k £1150, L McNamee, Omagh 525k £1150, M Morris, Greencastle 440k £1130; 465k £1170; 490k £1200, C Quinn, Ballygawley 420k £1070, T&D McPhilomey, Omagh 450k £1080; 425k £990; 375k £960, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 415k £960; 350k £790, P Donaghy, Carrickmore 480k £1110; 300k £780, C McElhill, Drumquin 475k £100 and B McCrystal, Mullaslin 400k £950; 385k £900.

Fat cows

N Johnston, Lack 660k £237, S Rowe, Leggs PO 710k £213; 690k £208; 800k £193, A Sproule, Kesh 790k £193, G Monteith, Seskinore 580k £189, C Bogle, Castlederg 810k £189, S Mitchell, Armagh 660k £177, Deerpark Ltd Kesh, 650k £169, G Bradley, Mountfield 720k £164; 710k £157, D Donnelly, Cloughfin 690k £162 and M Walker, Corlea 670k £158.

Friesian cows

M McCann, Altamuskin 830k £158; 670k £145; 740k £140, C Elkin, Omagh 630k £134, D Donnell, Ballymagorry 780k £132; 710k £128, A Houston, Plumbridge 640k £132 and R Maxwell, Urney 680k £129.

Fat bulls

L Beggs, Seskinore 710k £163, J Maguire, Trillick 840k £159 and J N Wilson, Corlea 1290k £154 (£1986).

Dropped calves

A Sproule, Kesh £580 and £515 Charolais heifers, D Gallagher, Mountfield £540 Charolais Bull, P, McCaffrey, Drumquin £510 Limousin bull, William Wilson, Killybrack £475 and £440 Belgian Blue bulls; £430 Belgian Blue heifer, Bert Wilson, Omagh £425 Belgian Blue bull, M K McCullagh, Greencastle £400 Belgian Blue bull, William Henderson, Trillick £395 Hereford bull, S Quinn, Newtownstewart £390 Limousin bull, William Whitton, Castlederg £380 Belgian Blue bull, C McCarron, Dromore £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, S Gallen, Castlederg £370 Charolais heifer, J Edgar, Clanabogan £370 Saler bull, T McDermott, Strabane £360 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings