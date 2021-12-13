Beef cows sell to £1830 at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 300 lots listed sold readily with Beef Cows selling to £1830-40 for an 880kg Lim. to £208 and an 940kg Lim. to £1804-80 @ £192 per 100kg with a 950kg Ch. to £189 to £1795-50 and selling to a top of £227 per 100kg for a 790kg B/B. to £1793-30 Cow Heifers sold to £1497-30 for a 690kg Lim. to £217 and a 700kg Lim. to £213 per 100kg at £1491.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1108-80 for a 660kg to £168. Fat Bulls sold to £1430 for a 1100kg Ch. to £130 and selling to £144 per 100kg for a 940kg Lim. (£1353-60).

Fat Steers to £226 for a 680kg Lim. Fries Steers to £1240-80 for a 660kg to £188 and selling to £200 per 100kg for a 580kg Fat Heifers to £1724-80 for a 770kg Ch to £224. In the Store Rings heavy steers sold to £1820 for a 735kg Ch. (£247) reaching £259 per 100kg for a 645kg AA. to £1670.

Forward Lots sold to £1410 for a 570kg Ch. (£247) with a 560kg Lim. to £1400 (£250) Med Weights sold to £1200 for 500kg Limms x 2 (£240) Smaller sorts to £1000 for a 375kg Lim. (£266).

Store Heifers heavy lots sold to £1800 for a 795kg Ch. (£226) reaching £257 per 100kg for a 670kg Ch. to £1720 and a 650kg Ch. to £1670.

Forward lots sold to £1410 for a 580kg Ch. (£243) with a 580kg Ch. to £1380 (£238).

Med Weights sold to £1190 for a 495kg Lim. (£240) Smaller sorts sold to £910 for a 390kg Lim. Weanling Males to £1200 for a 525kg Lim. (£228) reaching £331 per 100kg for a 320kg Lim. to £1060. Weanling Heifers sold to £910 for a 345kg Lim. (£264) selling to £287 per 100kg for a 265kg Lim. to £760. Dairy Cows sold to £2170 and £1900.

Suckler outfits sold to £1700 for Heifer with Bull Calf incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £ 1630 and £1600. Reared Male Lumps sold to £765 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £830 for Ch. Young Bull Calves sold to £450 for AA. Heifer Calves sold to £435 for S/H.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Clogher Producer 790kg B/B. TO £227 (£1793-30) AND 690KG Lim. to £217 (£1497-30) Eskra Producer 700kg Lim. to £213 (£1491) Sixmilecross Producer 880kg Lim. to £208 (£1830-40) 750kg AA. to £208 (£1560) +720kg AA. to £206 (£1483-20) 640kg B/B. to £200 (£1280 and 750kg B/B. to £188 (£1410) Portadown Producer 730kg Lim. to (£1460)and 680kg Lim. to £195 (£1326) Clogher Producer 780kg Lim. to £196 (£1528-80) 940kg Lim. to £192 (£1804-80) and 810kg Lim. to £192 (£1555-20) Maguiresbridge Producer 950kg Ch. to £189 (£1795-50) Castlederg Producer 570kg Sim. to £188 (£1071-60).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £186 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £136 to £167 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £130 to £144 per 100kg and selling to £168 per 100kg for a 660kg @ £1108-80

Plainer lots sold from £94 to £122 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £68 to £90 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Portadown Producer 940kg Lim. to £144 (£1353-60) Keady Producer 1000kg Daq. to £138 (£1380) Trillick Producer 1050kg Sim. to £135 (£1417-50) Omagh Producer 1000kg Ch. to £130 (£1300) Clogher Producer 1100kg Ch. to £130 (£1430) Castlederg Producer 950kg Ch. to £130 (£1235) Lack Producer 830kg Ch. to £128 (£1062-40) Fintona Producer 1040kg AA. to £120 (£1248).

FAT STEERS: 680kg Lim. to £226 (£1536-80) 700kg Lim. to £216. 490kg Ch. to £212. 640kg Ch. to £210. 580kg AA. to £205. 600kg Ch. to £202. 580kg Fries to £200. 650kg Her. to £196. 560kg AA. to £194. 770kg Daq. to £190. 660kg Friesw to £188. 610kg Her. to £187. 610kg Her. to £187.

FAT HEIFERS: 770kg Ch. to 324 (£1724-80) 620kg Ch. to £212. 650kg B/B. TO £211. 570kg Lim. to £210. 600kg Lim. to £208. 550kg Sim. to £206. 530kg Sim. to £206.620kg Ch. to £202. 560kg Ch. to £198. 530kg S/H. TO £190. 620KG aa. TO £188. 490kg S/H. to £185. 620kg AA. to £180.

STORE BULLOCKS (200 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £259 per 100kg for a 645kg AA. to £1670 and selling to £1820 per head for a 735kg Ch. @ £247 per 100kg with other quality lots selling from £230 to £257 per 100kg

Leading Prices: J R Fleming Newtownbutler 735kg Ch. to £1820 (£247) Armagh Producer 780kg Sim. to £1800 (£231) A Orr Roslea 755kg Ch. to £1790 (£237) and 710kg Ch. to £1680 (£236) W R Hughes Pomeroy 745kg Lim. to £1790 (£240) and 720kg Lim. to £1780 (£247) D G Newell Co. Armagh 785kg Ch. to £1790 (£228) 770kg AA. to £1770 (£230) 740kg Ch. to £1770 (£239) 750kg Ch. to £1740 (£232) and 735kg Ch. to £1720 (£234) B Connelly Trillick 740kg Ch. to £1740 (£235) and 740kg Ch. to £1720 (£232) I T Allen Dungannon 680kg Ch. to £1720 (£253) 660kg Ch. to £1670 (£253) and 645kg Lim. to £1660 (£257) J R Fleming Newtownbutler 770kg AA. to £1710 (£222) P Corr Dungannon 715kg Ch. to £1680 (£235) R Hall Fivemiletown 730kg Ch. to £1680 (£230) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 645kg AA. to £1670 (£259) Forward lots sold to £1410 for a 570kg Lim. (£247) for C Johnston Fivemiletown. A Williamson Dungannon 560kg Lim. to £1400 (£250) I Allen Dungannon 570kg Lim. to £1370 (£240) F McVeigh Dungannon 570kg Ch. to £1350 (£237)

MED WEIGHTSTORES 410KG TO 500KG: Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 500kg Lim. to £1200 (£240) C Boyd Clogher 500kg Lim. to £1200 (£240) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 465kg Lim. to £1160 (£249) W Hall Ballygawley 495kg Ch. to £1160 (£234) K Ferguson Belcoo 490kg Lim. to £1120 (£228) J Clarke Dungannon 430kg Ch. to £1100 (£256) S Lagan Moneymore 465kg Ch. to £1080 (£232) J Mc Caffery Kinawley 480kg Ch. to £1070. F McNally Tynan 450kg Ch. to £990 and 425kg Ch. to £880. Co. Armagh Producer 480kg AA. to £960

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S Crawford Maguiresbridge 375kg Lim. to £1000 (£266) 335kg Lim. to £900 (£268) AND 340KG Lim. to £890. P E Devlin Ballygawley 380kg AA. to £910 . J McCaffery Kinawley 400kg Fkv. to9 £850. P Lagan Moneymore 380kg Ch. to £840. P & C Askin Augher 345kg Lim. to £680. N Deazley Dromore 340kg Fr. to £390.

STORE HEIFERS (140 lots)

The strong demand continues in this section with heavy lots selling to £257 per 100kg for a 650kg Ch. to £1670. with a 670kg Ch. to £1720 (£257) and selling to £1800 per head for a 795kg Ch. (£226) with most quality lots selling from £227 to £249 per 100kg others sold from £214 to £223 per 100kg

SAMPLE PRICES: W Morrow Aughnacloy 795kg Ch. to £1800 (£226) 705kg Lim. to £1600 (£227) and 660kg Ch. to £1470 (£223) W S Hall Magheraveely 670kg Ch. to £1720 (£257) 650kg Ch. to £1670 (£257) 655kg Ch. to £1670 (£249) 650kg Ch. to £1620 (£249) 660kg Ch. to £1550 (£235) 615kg Ch. to £1520 (£247) M McMahon Brookeborough 695kg Ch. to £1580 (£227) B Ryan Dungannon 665kg Lim. to £1580 (£237) and 700kg AA. to £1500 (£214) M J Keys Clogher 695kg AA. to £1540 (£221) and 655kg Ch. to £1490 (£227) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 675kg AA. to £1530 (£226) M McGinley Eskra 630kg Lim. to £1520 (£241) and 610kg Ch. to £1490 (£242) A R Clarke Derrylin 690kg Daq. to £1500 (£217) J J Megaw Newtownbutler 610kg Ch. to £1490 (£244) Forward lots sold to £1410 for a Ch. (£243) and a 580kg Ch. to £1380 (£238) for C Armstrong Dromore (ty) M M cMahon Enniskillen 550kg Ch. to £1220 (£222) D Capper Portadown 570kg Ch. to £1240 (£217)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Roslea Producer 495kg Lim. to £1190 (£240) C Boyd Clogher 480kg Ch. to £1140 (£237) and 495kg B/B. to £1080. P Mackle Dungannon 495kg Lim. to £1130 (£228) B Howell Fivemiletown 495kg Ch. to £1120 (£226) C D Morrow Ballinamallard 495kg S8im. To £1100. D Wilson Newtownbutler 490kg Lim. to £1090. N Doherty Castlederg 485kg Ch. to £1090, 460kg Ch. to £1070, and 490kg Lim. to £1070. P Eakin Fivemiletown 485kg Lim. to £1040. S J Kelly Dungannon 490kg AA. to £1000. A Green Coa. 435kg Sim. to £970.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J F Donaghy Omagh 390kg Lim. to £910. S Lagan Moneymore 380kg Ch. to £860 and 330kg Ch. to £640. T Grew Corranny 380kg Ch. to £810. P E Devlin Ballygawley 375kg AA. to £790 and 330kg AA. to £660. J McDonald Tynan 390kg Lim. to £770and 350kg AA. to £640. Beragh Producer 335kg Ch. to £650.

WEANLINGS (122 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1200 for a 525kg Lim. (£228) for D Campbell Magherafelt. G Goodwin Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1190 (£243) R McNally Dungannon 470kg Lim. to £1160 (£247) 435kg Ch. to £1020, and 385kg Ch. to £1010. S R McElroy Lisnaskea 435kg Ch. to £1090 ,465kg Lim. to £1060 and 400kg Lim. to £1000 (£250) M & N O Conner Augher 405kg Ch. to £1090 (£269) 410kg Lim. to £1050 and 360kg Ch. to £1000 (£278) P & C Askin Augher 320kg Lim. to £1060 (£331) R McCaughey Clogher 440kg Lim. to £1060. M Millar Ballygawley 450kg Ch. to £1050. S Askin Ballygawley 395kg Lim. to £1050. G Millar Augher 540kg Lim. to £1030. P Eakin Fivemiletown 390kg Lim. to £1010and 375kg Lim. to £980. D Wallace Pomeroy 360kg Lim. to £1000 (£278) S A McGee Dungannon 385kg Ch. to £990

WEANLING HEIFERS: D Wallace Pomeroy 345kg Lim. to £910 (£264) R McNally Dungannon 355kg Ch. to £870, 315kg Ch. to £840, 310kg Ch. to £820, 330kg Lim. to £780, 345kg Lim. to £770,and 260kg Ch. to £730. S Hawkes Dungannon 365kg Ch. to £840, and 310kg Ch. to £700. P & C Askin Augher 315kg Lim. to £800 and 315kg Lim. to £680. P Montgomery Augher 265kg Lim. to £760 (£287) M & N O Conner Augher 380kg Ch. to £740. J J McSwiggan Omagh 380kg Fkv. to £700. And 345kg Fkv. to £530. E McDermot Augher 315kg Lim. to £660. G Goodwin Dungannon 325kg Lim. to £600. J Courtney Donaghmore 280kg Daq. to £540.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with a Fermanagh Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £2170. Tempo Producer £1900 twice for Calved Heifers and £1370 for Three Teater. Ballinamallard Producer £1610 and £1270 for Calved 2nd Calvers. Dungannon Producer £1840 , £1200 and £1000 for Calved Cows.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good turnout this week sold to a keen demand withan Omagh Producer selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £1700 D J Barbour Lisbellaw £1660 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf. D Colgan Omagh £1530 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf. A Coulter Augher £1500 for 2015 Cow with Heifer Calf. Local Producer £1350 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf. R Clarke Augher £1300 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. A Morrow Aughnacloy £1200 and £1100 for Heifers with Bull Calves. A large entry of incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1630, £1600, £1550, 1500 X 2 for a Brookeborough Producer. D McAleer Donaghmore £1430, 1350, £1340, £1330, £1270 £1120 and £1040 for incalf Cows (due March to Lim. Bull) T McMahon Clogher £1220 for incalf heifer. Local Producer £1180, £1090 and £1000 for incalf Cows.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

Another good entry this week again sold to a brisk demand with Bull Calves selling to £450 for an AA. to N B Hall Fivemiletown. D M & E Murray Fintona £430 for AA. K McCaffery Tempo 420 for Ch. J W McFarland Trillick £390 and £350 for Limms. R J Hoy Monea £365 for Ch. and £345 for Lim. N V Prentice Tempo £360 for Her. £335 and £315 for B/Bs. W H Stockdale Clogher £330 for AA. K J Leary Newtownbutler £310 for Fkv. R Hoy Monea £300 for Ch. T Maguire Derrylin £300 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES: A McGovern Newtownbutler £435 for S/H. and £385 B/B. D McLaren Omagh £425 for Ch. D M & E Murray Fintona £390 for AA. N B Hall Fivemiletown £390 and £325 for AAs. B Reilly Macken £385 for AA. C Murphy Brookeborough £360 for Lim. R J Hoy Monea £340 for Spk. £320 and £300 X 2 for ChARS. I MMulligan Augher £300 and £290 for Simms.

REARED MALE LUMPS: B Ramsey Fivemiletown £765 for Ch. and £690 for Lim. W Owens Clogher £650 for Ch. and £650 for Lim. K Moore Augher £645 for Sim. T Donohoe Derrylin £635 for B/B. J D McCabe Carrickmore £620 X 2 for Limms. A McGirr Ballygawley £610 for Lim. T G Rutledge Brookeborough £580 for Lim. £570 and £460 for AAs. N B Hall Fivemiletown £575 for AA. R Stewart Omagh £500 for Daq.