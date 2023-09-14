Beef cows selling to 248p for a 780kg Charolais at £1736 at Ballymena Mart

Watch more videos on Shots!

Beef cows sold to 248p for Charolais 780kg at £1736 and 690kg at £1771, Friesian cows to 179p 600kg at £1074, beef heifers to 300p for 520kg at £1560, beef bullocks to 299p 700kg at £2093 and 660kg at £1973 and to a top per head of £2332 for 810kg.

Friesian bullocks to 226p 560kg at £1265.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

S McCullough, Glenavy Charolais 700kg £1736 (248) C McAuley, Carnlough Limousin 690kg £1711 (248) M Clearly, Randalstown Limousin 620kg £1512 (244) Matthews Brothers, Limousin 680kg £1632 (240) J McGuckin, Blonde d'Aquitaine £1245 (235) G Lindsay, Simmental 800kg £1816 (227) Matthews Brothers, Limousin 670kg £1500 (224) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 660kg £1471 (223) D Millan, Ballymoney 700kg £1554 (222) D Wallace, Antrim Simmental 670kg £1460 (218) A Burleigh, Glenarm Shorthorn 660kg £1432 (217) B McLoughlin, Glenarm Limousin 680kg £468 (216) S Clyde, Limousin 690kg £1476 (214) Limousin 570kg £1214 (213) B McLoughlin, Limousin 550kg £1155 (210) and S Clyde, Limousin 650kg £1300 (200).

Friesian cows

DG Wallace, 600kg £1074 (179) D Strange, Ballyclare 730kg £1241 (170) G McConnell, 570kg £957 (168) D Lyttle, Kells 570kg £934 (164) J Young, 660kg £1082 (164) M Nelson, Ballyclare 650kg £1066 (164) JC Barkley, Ballymena 720kg £1130 (157) S Stewart, 550kg £858 (156) J Young, 690kg £1076 (156) JC Barkley, 710kg £1086 (153) D Strange, 560kg £834 (149) M Nelson, Ballyclare 520kg £764 (147) D Hillis, 600kg £852 (142) S Stewart, 700kg £973 (139) A Gibson, Glenarm 640kg £883 (138) and JC Barkley, 680kg £938 (138).

Beef heifers

C O’Neill, Glenarm Limousin 520kg £1560 (300) S Kelly, Kells Limousin 580kg £1711 (295) S Kelly, Limousin 650kg £1794 (276) Limousin 500kg £1350 (270) J Murray, Ballymoney Limousin 650kg £1729 (266) Blonde d'Aquitaine 620kg £1630 (263) Simmental 640kg £1676 (626) Limousin 590kg £1516 (257) Charolais 670kg £1701 (254) B O’Kane, Abondance 660kg £1669 (253) L Park, Ballynure Hereford 580kg £1450 (250) GR and R Shannon, Hereford 560kg £1388 (248) D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 650kg £1612 (248) and SF Fullerton, Abondance 630kg £1562 (248).

Beef bullocks

Top per kilo

T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 700kg £2093 (299), J Calderwood, Portglenone Limousin 600kg £1973 (299), A Smyth, Ballymoney Limousin 600kg £1770 (295), R N Weatherup, Larne Charolais 670kg £1969 (294), A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 750kg £2205 (294), R George, Templepatrick Limousin 630kg £1852 (294), A Smyth, Ballymoney Limousin 590kg £1728 (293), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 810kg £2332 (288), J Calderwood, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £2102 (288), A Smyth, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1814 (288), A McLeister, Portglenone Stabiliser 740kg £2116 (286), A Smyth, Ballymoney Limousin 630kg £1789 (284), A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £2058 (282) and A Smyth, Ballymoney Charolais 630kg £1770 (281), 690kg £1932 (280).

Top per head

T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 810kg £2332, A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 820kg £2214, 750kg £2205, Stabiliser 740kg £2116, J Calderwood, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £2102, T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 700kg £2093, Charolais 760kg £2059, T McErlean, Bellaghy Limousin 780kg £2059, A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £2058, A Smyth, Ballymoney Hereford 730kg £2014 and R George, Templepatrick Limousin 730kg £2014.

Friesian bullocks

P McIlrath, Glarryford 560kg £1265 (226), 610kg £1360 (223), G Arthur, Broughshane 710kg £1583 (223), M McVicker, Cloughmills 610kg £1335 (219), P McIlrath, Glarryford 590kg £1286 (218), WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 640kg £1395 (218), P McIlrath, Glarryford 520kg £1128 (217), G Arthur, Broughshane 660kg £1432 (217), M McVicker, Cloughmills 660kg £1432 (217), WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 650kg £1410 (217) and P McIlrath, Glarryford 610kg £1317 (216), 670kg £1440 (215).

Friday 8th September 2023: Dairy cows - 20 dairy cows sold to £2580, leading prices as follows: Clandeboye Estate, Bangor Holstein £2580, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2500, Clandeboye Estate, Bangor Holstein £2120, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2080, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2020, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2000, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2000, Holstein £1800, Jacksons, Ballynure Friesian £1750, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1700 and D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £1650.

Suckler cows

Suckler stock sold to £2720 for a Charolais cow and bull calf, leading prices as follows: E Gillan, Ballymena Charolais and bull calf £2720, Belgian Blue and bull calf £2120, S McCormick, Dungiven Limousin and heifer calf £2020, R J Rea, Moneymore Blonde d'Aquitaine and bull calf £2000, Simmental and bull calf £1980, R Patterson, Crumlin Limousin and bull calf £1950, R J Rea, Moneymore Stabiliser and heifer calf £1950, R Patterson, Crumlin Simmental and bull calf £1920, R J Rea, Moneymore Hereford and bull calf £1880, J Pickens, Fintona Limousin £1880, Simmental and heifer calf £1880, R J Rea, Moneymore Charolais and heifer calf £1850, Simmental and heifer calf £1720, R Patterson, Crumlin Simmental and heifer calf £1700, J Pickens, Fintona Simmental £1650, R J Rea, Moneymore Charolais and bull calf £1620, E Gillan, Ballymena Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1580, R Patterson, Crumlin Hereford and heifer calf £1550, S Wilson, Ballymena Speckled Park and bull calf £1550 x 2 and R J Rea, Moneymore Hereford and heifer calf £1550.

Calves

A smaller show in the September sunshine resulted in a sizzling trade. Bull calves topped at £650 for a Simmental calf, heifer calves topped to £550 for a Hereford calf. Friesian calves topped at £400 for a forward Friesian.

Bulls

W McCullough, Glenarm Simmental £650, J Walker, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £580 x 4, W McCullough, Glenarm Simmental £565, G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown Belgian Blue £540, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £500, H Hall, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £490, H Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue £475, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £470, H Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue £455, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £450, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £440, D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin £430 and G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown Belgian Blue £425.

Heifers

R Coleman, Glarryford Hereford £550, D Wallace, Antrim Belgian Blue £445, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £420, R Coleman, Glarryford Hereford £420, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Charolais £405, H and L Wilson, Larne Belgian Blue £395, A Gibson, Glenarm Charolais £395 x 2, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £390, JV and RJ Moore, Larne Aberdeen Angus £390, H Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue £380, J and A Gillan, Clough Limousin £380, H Alexander, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £370 and A Gibson, Glenarm Charolais £370 x 3.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

A McNair, Ballyclare £400, G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown £265, Adams Farms, Cloughmills £240 x 2, A McNair, Ballyclare £195 and G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown £185, £170.

220 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £960 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1430 presented by J Wilson, Ballyclare. Heifers sold to £765 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1175 from H Crawford, Glenarm.

Weanlings

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

J McLaughlin, Charolais 180kg £690 (383) Limousin 180kg £690 (383) DJ McFerran, Dunloy Limousin 230kg £840 (365) J McLauglin, Charolais 230kg £820 (356) AG Gabbey, Charolais 230kg £770 (334) J McLaughlin, Charolais 580kg £925 (303) DJ McFerran, Dunloy 4 x Charolais 280kg £925 (330) Charolais 290kg £930 (320) AG Gabbey, Charolais 250kg £800 (320) J McLaughlin, Charolais 240kg £740 (308) Limousin 240kg (308) DJ McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 300kg £920 (306) and J McKenna, Ahoghill Abondance 230kg £700 (304).

301kg to 350kg

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 330kg £1020 (309) J McKenna, Ahoghill Limousin 320kg £970 (303) E McCorry, Limousin 340kg £995 (292) Limousin 350kg £1015 (290) AG Gabbey, Abondance 330kg £950 (287) R and V Craig, Larne Limousin 310kg £880 (283) E McCorry, Limousin 350kg £970 (277) E McLarnon, Charolais 340kg £940 (276) T Surgenor, Bel 330kg £900 (272) and R and V Craig, Limousin 320kg £870 (271) Limousin 310kg £800 (258).

351kg and over

M and A Guy, Limavady Charolais 400kg £1340 (335) Charolais 440kg £1400 (318) Limousin 410kg £1300 (317) C McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin 420kg £1320 (314) A Millar, Antrim 2 x Charolais 380kg £1160 (305) M and G Guy, Charolais 440kg £1340 (304) C McLoughlin, Limousin 420kg £1250 (297) H Crawford, Charolais 440kg £1300 (295) I Wilson, Broughshane Charolais 410kg £1210 (295) A Millar, Charolais 460kg £1350 (293) and C McLoughlin, Limousin 370kg £1080 (291).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

J McLaughlin, Limousin 150kg £615 (410) DJ McFerran, Dunloy Limousin 230kg £840 (365) E McLarnon, Charolais 280kg £935 (333) DJ McFerran, 2 x Charolais 270kg £880 (325) J McLaughlin, Limousin 180kg £585 (325) Limousin 150kg £480 (320) AG Gabbey, Charolais 280kg £850 (303) E McLarnon, Limousin 290kg £875 (301) N Branagan, Lurgan Limousin 260kg £780 (300) DJ McFerran, Limousin 260kg £765 (294) and E McLarnon, Charolais 280kg £785 (280).

301kg to 350kg

E McLarnon, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £1020 (309) Charolais 320kg £950 (296) Limousin 330kg £960 (290) J McLaughlin, Charolais 330kg £940 (284) E McLarnon, Charolais 330kg £940 (284) E McCorry, Limousin 350kg £995 (284) N Branagan, Charolais 310kg £865 (279) Charolais 330kg £920 (278) E McLarnon, Limousin 330kg £915 (277) H Crawford, Charolais 350kg £970 (277) C Smyth, Limousin 350kg £965 (275) N Branagan, Charolais 340kg £930 (273) Charolais 350kg £940 (268) C McLoughlin, Sal 330kg £880 (266) and E McCorry, Limousin 340kg £900 (264).

351kg and over

H Crawford, Charolais 390kg £1140 (292) 410kg £1175 (286) A Millar, Antrim 3 x Charolais 370kg £1015 (274) H Crawford, Charolais 400kg £1090 (272) A Millar, Charolais 410kg £1110 (270) C McLoughlin, Limousin 390kg £1050 (269) E McLarnon, Charolais 360kg £950 (263) C McLoughlin, Charolais 410kg £1075 (262) T Surgenor, Bel 360kg £935 (259) E McCorry, Charolais 380kg £985 (259) and H Crawford, Charolais 390kg £1010 (259).

Monday 11th September 2023: 2700 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade. Breeders sold to £285, ewe lambs to £148 and store lambs to £95.

Breeding sheep

D Gibson, Newtownabbey 10 Cheviot £285, £260 x 2, S Neale, Killinchy 4 Cheviot £252, D Gibson, Newtownabbey 10 Cheviot £230, S Neale, Killinchy 1 Crossbred £228, J Tuft, Lisburn 7 Suffolk £226, D Gibson, Newtownabbey 10 Cheviot £222, I McCluggage, Glarryford 11 Suffolk £222, Newpark Farms, Dromore 6 Mil £222, D Gibson, Newtownabbey 10 Cheviot £220, W McCurdy, Broughshane 12 Suffolk £220, J P and A R W Nelson, Ballyclare 12 Suffolk £218, D Gibson, Newtownabbey 10 Cheviot £215, local farmer 7 Crossbred £215 and I McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £215.

Ewe lambs

J O’Loan, Martinstown 10 Suffolk £148, M Crawford, Glenarm 14 Cheviot £125, C and I Mills, Glenarm 10 Suffolk £122, R McAuley, Cushendall 9 Suffolk £120, J Laverty, Armoy 12 Texel £120, J O’Loan, Martinstown 9 Suffolk £120, R Harkness, Crumlin 12 Suffolk £120, J Laverty, Armoy 12 Texel £119, C Alexander, Glenarm 10 Mule £118, H Blaney, Ahoghill 11 Texel £118, R McAuley, Cushendall 6 Suffolk £118, J O’Loan, Martinstown 10 Suffolk £118, A McCann, Glenravel 10 Texel £118 and R Dundee, Kells 3 Texel £115.

Store lambs

D McClintock, Broughshane 75 Texel £95, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 30 Texel £94, H Robinson, Broughshane 30 Texel £93.50, R M Carson, Islandmagee 32 Charollais £92, J Alexander, Clough 4 Texel £92, P Swann, Crumlin 4 Texel £91.50, M Thompson, Broughshane 12 Texel £91, W Young, Desertmartin 2 Zwartble £91, P McDonnell, Cushendall 38 Suffolk £90.50, J and D Watt, Ballymoney 44 Texel £90, R M Carson, Islandmagee 33 Charollais £90, K Kidd, Broughshane 60 Texel £89, N Delargy, Cushendall 22 Texel £89, A Morrison, Ballynure 1 Dor £88 and J Hamilton, Broughshane 10 Mule £88.

Tuesday 12th September 2023: 300 store cattle met a great trade. Bullocks sold to £1100 over for a Limousin 620kg at £1720 offered by Paul Ferguson, Cullybackey. Heifers sold to £1180 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1730 offered by Wm McKeag, Comber.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 310kg £1240 (400) Charolais 390kg £1310 (335) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 410kg £1310 (319) K McErlain, Armoy Limousin 460kg £1440 (313) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 400kg £1240 (310) Charolais 430kg £1330 (309) Local Farmer, Toome Limousin 450kg £1390 (308) J Jones, Charolais 420kg £1280 (304) M and F Speers, Limousin 380kg £1150 (302) Charolais 450kg £1340 (297) D McCollum, Limousin 460kg £1360 (295) Kennedy Farm, Simmental 420kg £1240 (295) D Wilson, Limousin 380kg £1120 (294) K McErlain, Armoy Charolais 480kg £1400 (291) T Moorhead, Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg £1400 (291) and G and A McBurney, Limousin 450kg £1310 (291).

Over 500kg

M Smith, Kells Limousin 520kg £1600 (307) T Moorhead, Charolais 550kg £1650 (300) M Smith, Limousin 540kg £1620 (300) T Moorhead, Charolais 510kg £1510 (296) K McErlain, Charolais 540kg £1590 (294) Limousin 570kg £1670 (293) T Moorehead, Charolais 550kg £1580 (287) M Smith, Limousin 530kg £1520 (286) Limousin 560kg £1590 (283) P Ferguson, Limousin 520kg £1470 (282) T Moorhead, Blonde d'Aquitaine 560kg £1580 (282) P Hanna, Dunadry Limousin 530kg £1490 (281) K McErlain, Charolais 580kg £1630 (281) T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Charolais 600kg £1680 (280) and M Smith, Limousin 520kg £1450 (278).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £1330 (302), W McKeag, Comber Charolais 480kg £1450 (302), D McCollum, Loughgiel Charolais 450kg £1350 (300), W McKeag, Comber Charolais 500kg £1480 (296), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 490kg £1450 (295), A Hunter, Carnlough Charolais 430kg £1270 (295), W McKeag, Comber Charolais 440kg £1270 (288), 500kg £1430 (286), J Watson, Ballyrobert Charolais 440kg £1230 (279), W McKeag, Comber Limousin 460kg £1280 (278), P Hanna, Dunadry Charolais 400kg £1110 (277), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 420kg £1160 (276) x 2, 470kg £1280 (272), 440kg £1180 (268) and W McKeag, Comber Charolais 490kg £1300 (265).

Over 500kg

W McKeag, Comber Charolais 550kg £1730 (314), 510kg £1600 (313), Limousin 530kg £1640 (309), Charolais 510kg £1570 (307), 540kg £1660 (307), Limousin 540kg £1650 (305), Charolais 530kg £1600 (301), 540kg £1620 (300), 520kg £1520 (292), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 540kg £1540 (285), W McKeag, Comber Limousin 550kg £1480 (269), J G Robinson, Dunloy Charolais 550kg £1470 (267), W McKeag, Comber Limousin 560kg £1490 (266), D Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 520kg £1320 (253), 530kg £1340 (252) and P Ferguson, Cullybackey Limousin 530kg £1340 (252).

Wednesday 13th September 2023: An entry of 2852 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 521p for a Dutch spotted 23kg at £120 offered by Samuel Small, Randalstown and other heavy lambs at £120 from Ian Maybin, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £192.

Fat lambs (2302)

Top per kg

S Logan, Rasharkin 13 Charollais 17kg £89 (523), S Small, Randalstown 1 Spotted 23kg £120 (521), G Martin, Broughshane 9 Texel 22.5kg £115.50 (513), B McGookin, Ballyclare 12 Texel 19.50kg £98.50 (505), B Alexander, Glenarm 5 Suffolk 18.5kg £92.50 (500), S Logan, Rasharkin 12 Texel 18.5kg £92 (497), B Alexander, Glenarm 10 Texel 20kg £98.50 (492), J McNaughton, Glenariffe 44 Texel 20kg £98 (490), Bushvalley Texels, Stranocum 9 Texel 22kg £107 (486), T J Magee, Ballyclare 13 Texel 20kg £97 (485), J Magee, Kilwaughter 10 Texel 16.5kg £80 (484), S Delargy, Carnlough 8 Texel 18.5kg £89 (481), D Gage, Kells 4 Texel 20kg £96 (480), G Longstaff, Kells 2 Texel 22.5kg £108 (480), J Fenton, Glarryford 24 Texel 20kg £96 (480), J Bovill, Toomebridge 17 Texel 21kg £100.50 (478)G Irwin, Ballyclare 6 Texel 22.5kg £107.50 (477), J McFall, Broughshane 8 Texel 23.5kg £112 (476), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough 10 Mule 21kg £100 (476), E Nicholl, Magherafelt 16 Texel 21kg £100 (476), H McGookin, Carrickfergus 9 Texel 21kg £100 (476), R Campbell, Templepatrick 8 Texel 21kg £100 (476, T Stewart, Cairncastle 40 Texel 20kg £95 (475) and J McNaughton, Glenariffe 8 Texel 20 kg £95 (475).

Top per head

S Small, Randalstown 1 Spotted 23kg £120, J Maybin, Broughshane 1 Suffolk 38.5kg £120, D Thompson, Ahoghill 1 Texel 27.5kg £117, G Martin, Broughshane 9 Texel 22.5kg £115.50, C Stirling, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 28.5kg £115, S White, Cloughmills 14 Texel 27kg £115, J K Adams, Broughshane 15 Texel 25.5kg £114, J Hamilton, Broughshane 32 Texel 26kg £113.50, N McBurney, Moorfields 75 Texel 24.5kg £113, W A Hagan, Ballyclare 24 Texel 26kg £113, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 16 Texel 24kg £113, R B Kerr, Broughshane 2 Texel 24.5kg £113, S Small, Randalstown 1 Charollais 24.5kg £113 and J Buick, Kells 8 Charollais 24.5kg £112.

Fat ewes (550)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£162

Texel - £130-£192

Crossbred - £80-£110