Thursday 7th December 2023: A super entry of 480 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a sharper trade.

Beef cows sold to 264p for 870kg at £2296, Friesian cows to 161p 650kg £1046, beef heifers to 299p for 730kg at £2182, beef bullocks to 312p 640kg £1996 and to top per head of £2409 for 870kg. Friesian bullocks to 229p 780kg at £1786.

Beef cows

P Faulkner, Limousin 870kg £2296 (264) J Delargy, Limousin 700kg £1827 (261) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 640kg £1625 (254) O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 830kg £1958 (236) A and M and V Armstrong, Limousin 590kg £1380 (234) TJ McLornan, Limousin 680kg £1530 (225) A McNeilly, Limousin 650kg £1462 (225) A and M and V Armstrong and Belgian Blue 730kg £1642 (225).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

CJ and P Crawford, Clough 650kg £1046 (161) RJ Beattie, Dunloy 660kg £1023 (155) B Alexander, Ballymena 790kg £1200 (152) D Winter, Randalstown 670kg £1018 (152) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 740kg £1102 (149) B McConnell, Doagh 600kg £870 (145) Rockmount Farm, 560kg £806 (144) and S Wilson, Ballymena 670kg £964 (144).

Beef heifers

G McMullan, Londonderry Limousin 730kg £2182 (299) Limousin 760kg £2105 (277) J McCabe, Charolais 660kg £1815 (275) G McMullan, Limousin 680kg £1863 (274) J McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 680kg £1849 (272) Charolais 680kg £1836 (270) Linton Brothers, Charolais 630kg £1694 (269) A Finlay, Charolais 550kg £1457 (265) Limousin 600kg £1578 (263) and Linton Brothers, Charolais 600kg £1578 (263).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

H Turner, Swatragh Limousin 640kg £1996 (312) Limousin 560kg £1724 (308) R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 640kg £1958 (306) and H Turner, Limousin 750kg £2257 (301) Limousin 580kg £1734 (299) Limousin 740kg £2205 (298) Limousin 620kg £1835 (296) Limousin 660kg £1953 (296) Limousin 720kg £2131 (296) Limousin 630kg £1852 (294) and Limousin 710kg £2080 (293).

Top per head

A McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 870kg £2409, A Agnew, Charolais 870kg £2349, Charolais 840kg £2318, Charolais 820kg £2304, A McLeister, Charolais 820kg £2279, A Agnew, Charolais 810kg £2268, H Turner, Limousin 750kg £2257, A Agnew, Limousin 770kg £2256 and W and F Fleck, Charolais 810kg £2243, Charolais 840kg £2217.

Friesian bullocks

CJA and P Crawford, Clough 780kg £1786 (229) S McNabney, Clough 650kg £1436 (221) A Rocke, Larne 740kg £1620 (219) 740kg £1598 (216) 780kg £1684 (216) 740kg £1591 (215) local farmer, 560kg £1192 (213) K Scullion, 700kg £1484 (212) and A Rocke, 690kg £1455 (211).

Friday 8th December 2023: Dairy cows - An entry of 40 dairy cattle in Ballymena sold to £2220, leading prices as follows: D Patton, Newtownards Holstein £2220, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Friesian £2100, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2000, £1800, J Hunter, Crumlin Holstein £1780, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Friesian £1680, £1650 x2, J Watt, Templepatrick Friesian £1620, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £1580 and J Watt, Templepatrick Friesian £1550.

Bulls

The annual winter bull sale topped at 3500gns for a Charolais, leading prices as follows: W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 3500gns, Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin 3100gns, A McAllister, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 2855gns, W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 2800gns, Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin 2600gns, C Clarke, Ballymoney Shorthorn beef 2500gns, Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin 2400gns, J Aiken, Dromara Limousin 2350gns, I Colville, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 2000gns, D Whan, Dromara Aberdeen Angus £2000 and T Campbell, Donaghadee Aberdeen Angus £2000.

Calves

380 dropped calves in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a super trade. Bull calves sold to £560, heifers to £620 and Friesian bulls to £205.

Bulls

Local farmer Charolais £560, JKF Woolsey, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus £560, local farmer Charolais £500, £470, TJ and I Bell, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £470 x2, M Paisley, Larne Aberdeen Angus £465, W and A Patton, Newtownards Belgian Blue £460, M Maguire, Newry Simmental £440, JKF Woolsey, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus £435 x2, W and A Patton, Newtownards Charolais £430, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £430, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £420 x2 and JKF Woolsey, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus £420.

Heifers

J Adair, Kells Limousin £620, M Maguire, Newry Belgian Blue £540, Aberdeen Angus £500, W and A Patton, Newtownards Belgian Blue £440 x3, M Paisley, Larne Charolais £440, £435 x2, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £420 x2, Charolais £410 and TJ and I Bell, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £400 x3.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

W and A Patton, Newtownards Holstein £205, W Pearson, Newtownards Friesian £180 x2, A Connolly, Loughgiel Friesian £170, A Magee, Kilwaughter Friesian £140, W and A Patton, Newtownards Holstein £135, A Magee, Kilwaughter Friesian £130 x6 and J Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £130.

Weanlings

380 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £1060 over for a Charolais 490kg at £1550 presented by A McKeown, Ballymena. Heifers sold to £870 over for a Limousin 320kg at £1190 offered by S Gowdy, Carrickfergus.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 260kg £1040 (400), Limousin 280kg £1110 (396), R Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 240kg £890 (370), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 250kg £920 (368), 300kg £1100 (366), D Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 240kg £870 (362), P Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 220kg £795 (361), O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 180kg £640 (355), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 250kg £870 (348), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 270kg £930 (344), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 280kg £960 (342) x2, S Henderson, Ballycastle Charolais 260kg £890 (342), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Limousin 290kg £980 (337), W A Hagan, Ballyclare Limousin 290kg £960 (331) and S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 280kg £910 (325).

301 to 350kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 330kg £1200 (363), Limousin 320kg £1100 (343), L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 320kg £1090 (340), 350kg £1140 (325), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £1130 (322), 320kg £1030 (321), S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 350kg £1110 (317), L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 320kg £1000 (312), P McCord and P Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 330kg £990 (300), local farmer Simmental 320kg £960 (300), B and E McCorry, Ballinderry Limousin 310kg £870 (280), J McMordie, Moorfields Saler 340kg £880 (258), D O’Hagan, Maghera Charolais 330kg £825 (250) and P J Cushley, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £775 (250).

Over 351kg

M McConkey, Larne Limousin 360kg £1240 (344), 360kg £1180 (327), L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 370kg £1180 (318), A McKeown, Ballymena Charolais 490kg £1550 (316), M Ramsey, Doagh Limousin 370kg £1170 (316), M McConkey, Larne Shorthorn beef 380kg £1190 (313), P McCord and P Thompson, Randalstown Charolais 390kg £1210 (310), local farmer Limousin 400kg £1240 (310), Simmental 370kg £1120 (302), W A Hagan, Ballyclare Limousin 380kg £1140 (300), P McCord and P Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 370kg £1070 (289), local farmer Simmental 360kg £1040 (288), J Cunningham, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £1030 (286) and S Graham, Portglenone Limousin 400kg £1100 (275).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 290kg £1110 (382) S Gowdy, Charolais 260kg £950 (365) M McAuley, Limousin 220kg £795 (361) Limousin 210kg £750 (357) Limousin 240kg £830 (345) S Graham, Limousin 220kg £760 (345) S Mulvenna, Limousin 270kg £910 (337) S Gowdy, Limousin 300kg £1010 (336) M Foster, Kells Simmental 270kg £870 (322) I Foster, Antrim Charolais 280kg £900 (321) and T McKillop, Charolais 280kg £900 (321).

301kg to 350kg

S Gowdy, Limousin £1190 (371) Limousin 310kg £1100 (354) Limousin 320kg £1120 (350) P McCord and Thompson Limousin 310kg £900 (290) T McKillop, Limousin 320kg £920 (287) P McCord and Thompson, Charolais 330kg £920 (278) M Henderson-Neill, Limousin 310kg £840 (271) WA Hagan, Limousin 350kg £940 (268) Limousin 310kg £830 (267) local farmer, Limousin 340kg £910 (267) and S Mulvenna, Charolais 310kg £815 (262).

351kg and over

D Brogan, Cloughmills Blonde d'Aquitaine 380kg £1090 (286) J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 400kg £1120 (280) A McKeown, Limousin 370kg £990 (267) R Kennedy, Ballymena Shorthorn beef 400kg £1050 (262) P McCord, Charolais 370kg £950 (256) M Draine, Limousin 430kg £1100 (255) M McConkey, Larne Simmental 360kg £890 (247) and P Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £980 (245).

Tuesday 12th December 2023: An entry of 160 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1280 over for a Limousin 640kg at £1920 offered by A Smyth, Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £1070 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1650 offered by W and D McClure, Dundrod.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 450kg £1240 (275) MP McElhinney, Charolais 460kg £1170 (254) Limousin 430kg £1070 (248) E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 470kg £1140 (242) MP McElhinney, Charolais 400kg £970 (242) L Kinney, Sho 490kg £1135 (231) MP McElhinney, Limousin 380kg £870 (229) N Boyd, Charolais 490kg £1110 (226) MP McElhinney, Abondance 390kg £850 (218) L Kinney, Charolais 410kg £840 (204) R Neeson, Toomebridge Abondance 460kg £850 (184) and T Caulfield, Magherafelt Abondance 400kg £730 (182) Hereford 420kg £760 (181).

501kg and over

RJJ and G McCullough Charolais 580kg £1650 (284) RJJ and G McCullough, Saler 510kg £1370 (268) W and D McClure, 560kg £1490 (266) Charolais 550kg £1460 (265) Charolais 610kg £1600 (262) Charolais 550kg £1430 (260) Charolais 540kg £1360 (251) RJJ and G McCullough, Abondance 550kg £1360 (247) W and D McClure, Charolais 570kg £1390 (243) RJJ and G McCullough, Charolais 550kg £1340 (243) D Forsythe, Cloughmills Charolais 560kg £1360 (242) P McCord, Simmental 590kg £1380 (233) E Logan, Limousin 510kg £1160 (227) R Neeson, Toomebridge Abondance 520kg £1120 (215) RJJ and G McCullough, Hereford 540kg £1115 (206) and S Knox, Broughshane Abondance 590kg £1210 (205).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 470kg £1460 (310) Limousin 480kg £1430 (297) Limousin 420kg £1240 (295) Limousin 460kg £1340 (291) N Graham, Cullybackey Limousin 440kg £1250 (284) N Boyd, Limousin 470kg £1290 (274) E Logan, 490kg £1340 (273) N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1300 (270) E Logan, Limousin 440kg £1190 (270) N Boyd, 2 Limousin 480kg £1260 (262) Airfield Enterprises, Hereford 480kg £1240 (258) E logan, Limousin 470kg £1200 (255) Limousin 460kg £1170 (254) D Forsythe, Cloughmills Charolais 480kg £1200 (250) and S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 500kg £1250 (250).

501kg and over

