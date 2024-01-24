Beef cows selling to 264p for a Limousin 690kg at £1821 at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 264p for a Limousin 690kg at £1821, Friesians cows to 190p for 630kg at £1197, beef heifers to 302p for a Limousin 680kg at £2053 and beef bullocks to 292p for a Limousin 740kg at £2160.
Beef cows
VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 690kg £1821 (264), O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 930kg £2445 (263) VN Fleck, Limousin 660kg £1709 (259) P McNulty, Charolais 720kg £1778 (247) O'Kane Farm, British Blue 880kg £1968 (246) B McAuley, Limousin 740kg £1813 (245) local farmer, Limousin 640kg £1542 (241) local farmer, Limousin 650kg £1560 (240) Belgian Blue 710kg £710kg £1689 (238) local farmer, Limousin 640kg £1510 (236) P McNulty, Charolais 810kg £1903 (235) local farmer, Limousin 640kg £1446 (226) and P McNulty, Limousin 720kg £1598 (220).
Friesian cows
J Maybin, Kells 630kg £1197 (190) 670kg £1078 (161) G Connon, 650kg £1040 (160) 630kg £970 (154) N Alexander, 710kg £1036 (146) J Maybin, Kells 570kg £758 (133) GT and RJ Smyth, 550kg £693 (126) N Alexander, Gracehill 630kg £730 (116) J Maybin, 560kg £649 (116) and GT and RJ Smyth, 520kg £566 (109) N Alexander, 630kg £674 (107.
Beef heifers
VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 680kg £2053 (302) Linton Brothers Charolais 710kg £2101 (296) Charolais 730kg £2095 (287) C Alexander, Limousin 520kg £1445 (278) Linton Brothers, Charolais 620kg £1705 (275) R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 540kg £1447 (268) Linton Brothers, Charolais 640kg £1676 (262) R McIntyre, Charolais 580kg £1513 (261) Charolais 570kg £1464 (257) N Jamison, Abondance 510kg £1310 (257) S Graham, Stabiliser 490kg £1244 (254) N Jamison, Abondance 610kg £1549 (254) R McIntyre., Charolais 640kg £1612 (252) and S Graham, Abondance 530kg £1330 (251).
Beef bullocks
V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2160 (292), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 750kg £2190 (292), 920kg £2658 (289), V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 790kg £2275 (288), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 750kg £2137 (285), C J A and P Crawford Clough Belgian Blue 700kg £1988 (284), 730kg £2073 (284), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 670kg £1902 (284), N Jamison, Ballymena Fleckvieh 730kg £2014 (276), N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 650kg £17329 (266), N Jamison, Ballymena Fleckvieh 900kg £2376 (264), N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 760kg £2006 (264), 700kg £1848 (264), 730kg £1927 (264), A Bartlett, Stranocum Fleckvieh 710kg £1867 (263) and N Jamison, Ballymena Fleckvieh 850kg £2227 (262).
Friday 19th January 2024: Dairy cows - 18 dairy cows topped at £1880 for a Holstein cow from S Jamieson, Broughshane.
S Jamieson, Broughshane Holstein £1880, J Mackey, Ballynure Ayrshire £1800, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1700 x2 and N G Chambers, Newtownards Holstein £1650, £1550, £1500.
Suckler cows
A small entry of sucklers reached £1500 for a Stabiliser cow with a Charolais calf at foot from R McAleenan, Ballynahinch.
Arctic conditions resulted in a much smaller show of 160 dropped calves, but trade was boiling hot.
Bull calves topped at £515 for a one month old Charolais bull calf.
Heifer calves topped at £445 for a super Belgian Blue calf, a real cow maker.
Reared Holstein bulls topped at £280 and young Friesian bulls at 2 weeks old topped at £90.
Calves
Bulls
R Thompson, Glenarm Charolais £515, £500, S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £495, W Gillespie, Portglenone Limousin £495, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £480, S Jamieson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £455, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £430, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £400 x2, £395, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £380 x2, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £360, Aberdeen Angus £355 and J and A McAteer, Randalstown Belgian Blue £350.
Heifers
Cairnleigh Ltd Belgian Blue £445, J and A McAteer, Randalstown Belgian Blue £380, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £380, S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £360, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £360, R H and HA Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £360 x2, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £350, S Jamieson, Broughshane Belgian Blue £335, D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue £320, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £320 and Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £300.
Holstein/Friesian bull calves
P and B McVey, Magherfelt Holstein £280 x2 £230 x3, G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown Holstein £175 x2 and H McCambridge, Carnlough Holstein £135 x2.
140 weanlings presented on Friday due to wintry conditions resulted in another super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1080 over for a Limousin 380kg £1460 presented W and P McCallion, Portglenone.
Heifers sold to £965 over for a Charolais 530kg at £1495 offered by R McKeown, Portglenone.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
DJ McFerran, Ballymena Charolais 220kg £790 (359) WC McMaster, Gleno Simmental 300kg £1040 (346) D J McFerran, Ballymena Charolais 230kg £790 (343) WC McMaster, Simmental 290kg £960 (331) Limousin 250kg £820 (328) M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 300kg £970 (323) WC McMaster, Limousin 220kg £710 (322) Saler 240kg £750 (312) Simmental 300kg £930 (310) and M Warwick, Limousin 290kg £890 (306).
301kg to 350kg
W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 320kg £1190 (371) Limousin 340kg £1220 (358) D O’Boyle, Broughshane Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg £1160 (341) WC McMaster, Gleno Simmental 340kg £1100 (323) Simmental 350kg £1130 (322) W Marwick, Limousin 330kg £1030 (312) WC McMaster, Limousin 310kg £920 (296) Limousin 340kg £1000 (294) DJ McFerran, Dunloy Limousin 320kg £930 (290) and F McEvoy, Abondance 310kg £890 (287).
351kg and over
W and P McCallion, Limousin 380kg £1460 (384) S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 410kg £1390 (339) W and P McCallion, Limousin 380kg £1280 (336) WM Dennison, Charolais 380kg £1260 (331) S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1310 (327) Limousin 430kg £1400 (325) W and P McCallion, Limousin 360kg £1170 (325) S Scullion, Limousin 370kg £1160 (313) WC McMaster, Limousin 370kg £1150 (310) and WM Dennison, Charolais 380kg £1180 (310).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
DJ McFerran, Dunloy Limousin 200kg £760 (380) Limousin 220kg £810 (368) Charolais 230kg £840 (365) 190kg £690 (363) 230kg £775 (337) Limousin 270kg £880 (325) Simmental 250kg £810 (324) Charolais 260kg £830 (319) WM Dennison, 2x Charolais 300kg £940 (313) and N Henry, Limousin 250kg £780 (312).
301kg to 350kg
WM Dennison, Antrim Charolais 340kg £1040 (305) Charolais 330kg £970 (293) Charolais 310kg £890 (287) S Dennison, Antrim Saler 320kg £890 (278) A Warwick, Simmental 310kg £860 (277) DJ McFerran, Simmental 310kg £840 (271) A Warwick, Abondance 320kg £825 (257) and D O’Boyle Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £835 (253).
351kg and over
WM Dennison, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1040 (288) R McKeown, Ballymena Charolais 530kg £1495 (282) WM Dennison, Abondance 390kg £1075 (275) Charolais 370kg £1000 (270) Abondance 430kg £1160 (269) Charolais 360kg £970 (269) Abondance 370kg £990 (267) R McKeown, Charolais 530kg £1400 (264) and S Dennison, Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £950 (263).
Monday 22nd January 2024: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday resulted in a steady trade.
In lamb ewes sold to £240, ewes and lambs to £224 and store lambs to £105.
Breeders
RH Sinnamon, Pomeroy 4 Suffolk £240, 6 Suffolk £240, 5 Suffolk £230, 6 Suffolk £215, 5 Texel £200, 6 Suffolk £200, 6 Suffolk £185, 7 Suffolk £185, Belston Ltd, 9 Suffolk £185, 9 Suffolk £185, RH Sinnamon, 6 Texel 175, 6 Texel £170, 5 Texel £170, Belston Ltd, 6 Texel £170, 7 Texel £165, 8 Texel £155 and G Christie, 7 Cheviot £152.
Ewes and lambs
B Stirling, Ballymena 1 Texel and 1 lamb £224, Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £215 and PJ McKillop, 6 Suffolk and 10 lambs £210.
Store lambs
A McGookin, Carrickfergus 6 Texel £105, S Moore, Ballyclare 60 Charollais £99.50, R Fleming, Ballymena 3 Texel £96, E McKendry, Ballymena 7 Charollais £92.50, 4 Mule £90, S Patterson, 22 Crossbred £85.50 and J Mawhinney, 13 Texel £80.
Tuesday 23rd January 2024: An entry of £250 Store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1240 over for a Charolais 630kg at £1870 presented by R O’Neill, Dunloy.
Heifers sold to £1310 over for a Charolais 670kg at £1980 offered by Mrs C Fleck, Clough.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
Local farmer 390kg £1260 (323) C and I Dunlop, Cairncastle Charolais 420kg £1270 (302) A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 500kg £1470 (294) R O’Neill, Dunloy Charolais 500kg £1470 (294) N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 460kg £1350 (293) G Connon, Hereford 430kg £1260 (293) JW Ferris, Ballynure Charolais 450kg £1290 (286) RJ J and G McCullough Saler 440kg £1260 (286) J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 450kg £1270 (282) RJ J and G McCullough Saler 430kg £1210 (281) and T and S Bulter, Charolais 420kg £1170 (278).
501kg and over
R O’Neill, Dunloy Abondance 530kg £1740 (328) N Hamill, Ballymena Limousin 560kg £1720 (307), N Hamill, Limousin 590kg £1780 (301) Limousin 570kg £1695 (297) C Fleck, Clough Limousin 580kg £1720 (296) Charolais 670kg £1980 (295) N Hamill, Limousin 560kg £1650 (294) R O’Neill, Charolais 540kg £1590 (294) N Hamill, Limousin 630kg £1830 (290) S Moore, Simmental 540kg £1560 (288) and N Hamill, Limousin 610kg £1760 (288).
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 420kg £1360 (323) P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 490kg £1530 (312) JW Ferris, Ballynure Charolais 450kg £1390 (308) T and S Bulter, Charolais 480kg £1480 (308) J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 490kg £1490 (304) Charolais 450kg £1360 (302) Charolais 490kg £1480 (302) T and S Bulter, Charolais 470kg £1400 (297) local farmer Limousin 460kg £1360 (295) T and S Bulter, Charolais 480kg £1410 (293) and N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1460 (292).
501kg and over
R O’Neill, Dunloy Charolais 530kg £1700 (320) N Hamill, Limousin 530kg £1660 (313) A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 510kg £1560 (305) B Richmond, Cloughmills Charolais 590kg £1790 (303) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 600kg £1820 (303) A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 530kg £1590 (300) R Hood, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1550 (298) A Delvin, Charolais 510kg £1520 (298) R O’Neill, Charolais 630kg £1870 (296) Charolais 550kg £1630 (296) and A Devlin, Charolais 510kg £1510 (296).