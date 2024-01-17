Thursday 11th January 2024: An entry of 390 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beef cows sold to 267p 1060kg at £2830, Friesian cows to 169p 690kg at £1166 and 630kg at £1064, beef heifers to 302p 690kg at £2083, beef bullocks to 302p 730kg at £2204 and to top per head of £2731 for 950kg. Friesian bullocks to 236p 690kg at £1628.

Beef cows

Nugent Estate, Limousin 1060kg £2830 (267) P Turner, Maghera Limousin 690kg £1835 (266) local farmer, Belgian Blue 690kg £1821 (264) P Turner, Limousin 680kg £1781 (262) G Corrie, Limousin 880kg £2270 (258) local farmer, Belgian Blue 730kg £1883 (258) L Marron, Limousin 720kg £1850 (257) J Aiken, Dromore Limousin 670kg £1715 (256) W Ward and Sons, Charolais 880kg £2252 (256) Belgian Blue 840kg £2133 (254) and local farmer, Parthenais 630kg £1581 (251).

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

R Cowan, Larne 690kg £1166 (169) CA Orr, Cloughmills 630kg £1064 (169) JA Boyd, 690kg £1131 (164) WM Crawford, Gracehill 690kg £1090 (158) local farmer, 680kg £1060 (156) D Wallace, 720kg £1116 (155) W Alcorn, Limavady 810kg £1239 (153) WM Crawford, 630kg £957 (152) D Wallace, Antrim 730kg £1080 (148) CA Orr, 650kg £955 (147) M Wallace, 580kg £806 (139) and D Wallace, 640kg £876 (137).

Beef heifers

J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 690kg £2083 (302) J Mclaughlin, Limousin 640kg £1907 (298) local farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 500kg £1455 (291) T McConnell, Charolais 630kg £1776 (282) D Andrew, Limousin 670kg £1889 (282) T Galloway, 520kg £1445 (278) D Andrew, Limousin 580kg £1600 (276) R Canning, Limousin 670kg £1849 (276) D Andrew, Limousin 720kg £1980 (275) and T McConnell, Charolais 630kg £1726 (274) Charolais 560kg £1528 (273).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

J Wilson, Ballyclare Charolais 730kg £2204 (302) R McCurdy, Limousin 780kg £2340 (300) Limousin 890kg £2563 (288) JJ Crawford, Charolais 680kg £1958 (288) W Kee, Charolais 9550kg £2736 (288) A Ross, Limousin 770kg £2209 (287) J Lynn, Coagh Limousin 730kg £2080 (285) Limousin 700kg £1995 (285) T McKinstry, Charolais 770kg £2186 (284) and P Barry, Shorthorn 850kg £2414 (284).

Top per head

W Kee, Charolais 950kg £2736, Charolais 960kg £2640, R McCurdy, Limousin 890kg £2563, P Barry, Shorthorn 850kg £2414, VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 850kg £2405, R McCurdy, Limousin 780kg £2340, A Ross, Limousin 830kg £2257, J Aiken, Limousin 850kg £2227, M Barry, Toome 800kg £2224 and G McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 850kg £2218.

Friesian bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

N and R Jamison, Ballycastle 690kg £1628 (236) M Wallace, Cloughmills 720kg £1670 (232) M McVicker, 610kg £1409 (231) B Kerr, 600kg £1362 (227) M McVicker, 600kg £1356 (226) N and R Jamison, 720kg £1620 (225) M McVicker, 600kg £1338 (223) B Kerr, 650kg £1443 (222) J Hutchinson, 660kg £1465 (222) 650kg £1430 (222) N and R Jamison, 690kg £1518 (220) and B Kerr, 670kg £1453 (217) 660kg £1419 (215) 620kg £1333 (215).

Friday 12th January 2024: Dairy cows - 33 dairy cows sold to £2180 for a calved heifer from P Mairs, Comber.

P Mairs, Comber Holstein £2180, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1950, P Mairs, Comber Holstein £1900, T R Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £1900, J McConaghie, Stranocum Friesian £1850, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1850, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1820, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £1800 and R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1800.

Sucklers

Prices in the suckler ring topped at £2000 for an Aberdeen Angus bull.

Advertisement

Advertisement

R McBriar, Saintfield Saler in calf heifer £2280, S McCracken, Randalstown Simmental and bull calf £2280, R McBriar, Saintfield Saler in calf heifer £2220, £2080, £1980 x3, Swiss Red in calf cow, Shorthorn beef in calf heifer £1700, £1600 x2, Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1550 x2, W McMaster, Garvagh Hereford £1520 and R McBriar, Saintfield Simmental £1500.

Calves

Heifers

I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais £580, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £525 x3, J Gamble, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £505, I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais £500, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £480, J Gamble, Ballymoney Hereford £480, N Alexander, Gracehill Limousin £470 and Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £470, Aberdeen Angus £460, Charolais £450, £445, £440, £435, Simmental £430.

Bull calves

I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais £730, S Kennedy, Doagh 2x Belgian Blue £640, I Crawford, Charolais £630, Charolais £590, E Mullan, Ballymoney Limousin £585, J Gaston, Abondance £520, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner 2x Charolais £480, E Mullan, Limousin £475, B Alexander, Ballymena Belgian Blue £455, GB Patton and Son, 2x Belgian Blue £450, 2x Belgian Blue £445 and R Bingham, Charolais £440.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

R Manson, Kells £360, £290 x5, J Graham, Glenwherry £235 x3 and R Bingham, Nutt's Corner £220 x3.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

350 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a tremendous trade.

Bullocks sold to £1120 over for a Limousin 440kg at £1560 presented by Sam Robinson, Crossgar.

Heifers sold to £1180 over for a Limousin 360kg at £1540 also offered by S Robinson.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £1100 (379), local farmer Charolais 220kg £830 (377) x3, H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 200kg £740 (370), S Warwick, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg £1070 (356), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 230kg £820 (356), S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £990 (353), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod St 250kg £860 (344), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 290kg £990 (341), S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 220kg £750 (340), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 290kg £980 (337), C Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 240kg £810 (337), P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 300kg £1010 (336), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 230kg £770 (334) and H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg £700 (333).

301 to 350kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £1260 (393), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 310kg £1210 (390), R Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1310 (385), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 350kg £1340 (382), 340kg £1300 (382), 330kg £1250 (378), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £1120 (361), C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 350kg £1260 (360), C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1100 (354), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £1080 (348), C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1110 (346), P McConnell, Ligoniel Simmental 320kg £1090 (340), Charolais 310kg £1040 (335), C Alexander, Glenarm Simmental 340kg £1140 (335), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 320kg £1070 (334) and J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1100 (333).

Over 351kg

S Robinson, Crossgar Belgian Blue 380kg £1480 (389), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1300 (361), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 440kg £1560 (354), C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 380kg £1340 (352), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 390kg £1370 (351), C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £1360 (348), A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 440kg £1510 (343), J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £1360 (340), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 410kg £1390 (339), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 360kg £1220 (338), J Liddie, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1280 (336), R Irvine, Carrickfergus Charolais 380kg £1280 (336), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg £1240 (335), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 360kg £1200 (333) and R McVicker, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 390kg £1300 (333), 360kg £1200 (333).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 300kg £1040 (346) M McNeill, Cushendall 2x Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) R Millar, Gleno 230kg £770 (334) Charolais 290kg £970 (334) S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £825 (330) Charolais 230kg £750 (326) I Matthews, Bushmills Charolais 260kg £845 (325) P McConnell, Charolais 300kg £970 (323) R Millar, Gleno Charolais 260kg £840 (323) J Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 260kg £840 (323) S Warwick, Charolais 260kg £840 (323) and D Eagleson, 2x Charolais 270kg £870 (322).

301kg to 350kg

M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £1230 (361) Charolais 320kg £1050 (328) 350kg £1110 (317) S Robinson, Limousin 310kg £970 (312) J Brown, Crumlin Limousin 310kg £960 (309) S Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1010 (306) S Boyle, Carrickfergus Charolais 340kg £1040 (305) M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £970 (303) B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 340kg £1010 (297) S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £960 (290) M McNeill, Charolais 330kg £960 (290) J Knox Broughshane Charolais 330kg £950 (287) J Brown, Limousin 320kg £920 (287) A Burleigh, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £970 (285) M McNeill, Charolais 320kg £900 (281) and J Knox, Charolais 320kg £900 (281).

351kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Robinson, Limousin 360kg £1540 (427) Limousin 380kg £1310 (344) J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais 430kg £1430 (332) C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 380kg £1240 (326) S and O Quigg, Charolais 370kg £1200 (324) J Gamble, Ballymena Charolais 430kg £1370 (318) A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 390kg £1240 (318) C Alexander, Belgian Blue 360kg £1140 (316) R Millar, Gleno Charolais 370kg £1170 (316) J Bingham, Limousin 360kg £1120 (311) S Robinson, Limousin 360kg £1110 (308) and S Taylor, Charolais 390kg £1200 (307) Charolais 360kg £1100 (305)

Monday 15th January 2024: A small entry in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £250 for three ewes with five lambs, springers sold to £260 and store lambs to £95.

Springers

Simon Loughery, Limavady 6 Mule £260, 6 Suffolk £240, 10 Texel £235, 6 Mule £215, 6 Mule £210, 6 Suffolk £200, 6 Suffolk £200, 6 Mule £200, 6 Mule £200, 10 Suffolk £200, 10 Texel £195, 10 Mule £195, 10 Texel £185, 6 Mule £180, 10 Mule £180 and 10 Mule £170.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 16th January 2024: Due to wintry weather a smaller show of cattle presented. Bullocks sold to £1210 over for a Limousin 610kg at £1810 presented by VN Fleck, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £1230 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1800 also presented by VN Fleck.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

W Ward, Crumlin Abondance 360kg £1280 (355) Charolais 360kg £1210 (336) Simmental 420kg £1310 (311) Speckled Park 420kg £1240 (295) F Townley, Bangor Abondance 430kg £1145 (266) Abondance 400kg £1060 (265) Abondance 470kg £1220 (259) Abondance 370kg £940 (254) Abondance 390kg £890 (228) and GT and RJ Smyth, 500kg £1075 (215) Holstein 440kg £790 (179) Holstein 440kg £755 (171).

501kg and over

F Townley, Bangor Abondance 540kg £1635 (302) VN Fleck, Limousin 610kg £1810 (296) Limousin 620kg £1820 (293) W Ward and Sons Crumlin Abondance 560kg £1640 (292) A Dale, Ballymena Charolais 550kg £1610 (292) VN Fleck, Limousin 610kg £1740 (285) F Townley, Abondance 540kg £1515 (280) A Dale, Belgian Blue 570kg £1590 (279) F Townley, Abondance 530kg £1470 (277) CJ Elliot, Abondance 540kg £1490 (275) A Cameron, Belgian Blue 590kg £1565 (265) and CJ and A Elliot, Ballymena Abondance 590kg £1550 (262) Limousin 530kg £1390 (262) Abondance 550kg £1400 (254) Abondance 560kg £1400 (250).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

B McNeilly, Randalstown Limousin 410kg £1270 (309) Limousin 450kg £1330 (295) W Davidson, Cullybackey Limousin 430kg £1250 (290) B McNeilly, Limousin 480kg £1380 (287) G Coulter, Limousin 440kg £1260 (286) W Davidson, Cullybackey Limousin 380kg £1080 (284) B McNeilly, Limousin 420kg £1190 (283) Limousin 460kg £1280 (278) G Coulter, Belgian Blue 410kg £1130 (276) W Davidson, Cullybackey Limousin 400kg £1100 (275) G Coulter, Portaferry Belgian Blue 360kg £960 (266) W Smyth, Abondance 490kg £1300 (265) Abondance 470kg £1230 (261) G Coulter, Limousin 450kg £1170 (260) and W Smyth, Abondance 450kg £1120 (248) Abondance 470kg £1130 (240).

501kg and over