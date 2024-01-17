Beef cows selling to 267p for 1060kg at £2830 at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 267p 1060kg at £2830, Friesian cows to 169p 690kg at £1166 and 630kg at £1064, beef heifers to 302p 690kg at £2083, beef bullocks to 302p 730kg at £2204 and to top per head of £2731 for 950kg. Friesian bullocks to 236p 690kg at £1628.
Beef cows
Nugent Estate, Limousin 1060kg £2830 (267) P Turner, Maghera Limousin 690kg £1835 (266) local farmer, Belgian Blue 690kg £1821 (264) P Turner, Limousin 680kg £1781 (262) G Corrie, Limousin 880kg £2270 (258) local farmer, Belgian Blue 730kg £1883 (258) L Marron, Limousin 720kg £1850 (257) J Aiken, Dromore Limousin 670kg £1715 (256) W Ward and Sons, Charolais 880kg £2252 (256) Belgian Blue 840kg £2133 (254) and local farmer, Parthenais 630kg £1581 (251).
Friesian cows
R Cowan, Larne 690kg £1166 (169) CA Orr, Cloughmills 630kg £1064 (169) JA Boyd, 690kg £1131 (164) WM Crawford, Gracehill 690kg £1090 (158) local farmer, 680kg £1060 (156) D Wallace, 720kg £1116 (155) W Alcorn, Limavady 810kg £1239 (153) WM Crawford, 630kg £957 (152) D Wallace, Antrim 730kg £1080 (148) CA Orr, 650kg £955 (147) M Wallace, 580kg £806 (139) and D Wallace, 640kg £876 (137).
Beef heifers
J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 690kg £2083 (302) J Mclaughlin, Limousin 640kg £1907 (298) local farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 500kg £1455 (291) T McConnell, Charolais 630kg £1776 (282) D Andrew, Limousin 670kg £1889 (282) T Galloway, 520kg £1445 (278) D Andrew, Limousin 580kg £1600 (276) R Canning, Limousin 670kg £1849 (276) D Andrew, Limousin 720kg £1980 (275) and T McConnell, Charolais 630kg £1726 (274) Charolais 560kg £1528 (273).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
J Wilson, Ballyclare Charolais 730kg £2204 (302) R McCurdy, Limousin 780kg £2340 (300) Limousin 890kg £2563 (288) JJ Crawford, Charolais 680kg £1958 (288) W Kee, Charolais 9550kg £2736 (288) A Ross, Limousin 770kg £2209 (287) J Lynn, Coagh Limousin 730kg £2080 (285) Limousin 700kg £1995 (285) T McKinstry, Charolais 770kg £2186 (284) and P Barry, Shorthorn 850kg £2414 (284).
Top per head
W Kee, Charolais 950kg £2736, Charolais 960kg £2640, R McCurdy, Limousin 890kg £2563, P Barry, Shorthorn 850kg £2414, VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 850kg £2405, R McCurdy, Limousin 780kg £2340, A Ross, Limousin 830kg £2257, J Aiken, Limousin 850kg £2227, M Barry, Toome 800kg £2224 and G McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 850kg £2218.
Friesian bullocks
N and R Jamison, Ballycastle 690kg £1628 (236) M Wallace, Cloughmills 720kg £1670 (232) M McVicker, 610kg £1409 (231) B Kerr, 600kg £1362 (227) M McVicker, 600kg £1356 (226) N and R Jamison, 720kg £1620 (225) M McVicker, 600kg £1338 (223) B Kerr, 650kg £1443 (222) J Hutchinson, 660kg £1465 (222) 650kg £1430 (222) N and R Jamison, 690kg £1518 (220) and B Kerr, 670kg £1453 (217) 660kg £1419 (215) 620kg £1333 (215).
Friday 12th January 2024: Dairy cows - 33 dairy cows sold to £2180 for a calved heifer from P Mairs, Comber.
P Mairs, Comber Holstein £2180, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1950, P Mairs, Comber Holstein £1900, T R Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £1900, J McConaghie, Stranocum Friesian £1850, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1850, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1820, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £1800 and R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1800.
Sucklers
Prices in the suckler ring topped at £2000 for an Aberdeen Angus bull.
R McBriar, Saintfield Saler in calf heifer £2280, S McCracken, Randalstown Simmental and bull calf £2280, R McBriar, Saintfield Saler in calf heifer £2220, £2080, £1980 x3, Swiss Red in calf cow, Shorthorn beef in calf heifer £1700, £1600 x2, Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1550 x2, W McMaster, Garvagh Hereford £1520 and R McBriar, Saintfield Simmental £1500.
Calves
Heifers
I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais £580, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £525 x3, J Gamble, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £505, I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais £500, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £480, J Gamble, Ballymoney Hereford £480, N Alexander, Gracehill Limousin £470 and Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £470, Aberdeen Angus £460, Charolais £450, £445, £440, £435, Simmental £430.
Bull calves
I Crawford, Randalstown Charolais £730, S Kennedy, Doagh 2x Belgian Blue £640, I Crawford, Charolais £630, Charolais £590, E Mullan, Ballymoney Limousin £585, J Gaston, Abondance £520, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner 2x Charolais £480, E Mullan, Limousin £475, B Alexander, Ballymena Belgian Blue £455, GB Patton and Son, 2x Belgian Blue £450, 2x Belgian Blue £445 and R Bingham, Charolais £440.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
R Manson, Kells £360, £290 x5, J Graham, Glenwherry £235 x3 and R Bingham, Nutt's Corner £220 x3.
Weanlings
350 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a tremendous trade.
Bullocks sold to £1120 over for a Limousin 440kg at £1560 presented by Sam Robinson, Crossgar.
Heifers sold to £1180 over for a Limousin 360kg at £1540 also offered by S Robinson.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £1100 (379), local farmer Charolais 220kg £830 (377) x3, H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 200kg £740 (370), S Warwick, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg £1070 (356), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 230kg £820 (356), S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £990 (353), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod St 250kg £860 (344), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 290kg £990 (341), S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 220kg £750 (340), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 290kg £980 (337), C Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 240kg £810 (337), P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais 300kg £1010 (336), McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 230kg £770 (334) and H Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg £700 (333).
301 to 350kg
M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £1260 (393), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 310kg £1210 (390), R Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1310 (385), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 350kg £1340 (382), 340kg £1300 (382), 330kg £1250 (378), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £1120 (361), C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 350kg £1260 (360), C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1100 (354), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 310kg £1080 (348), C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1110 (346), P McConnell, Ligoniel Simmental 320kg £1090 (340), Charolais 310kg £1040 (335), C Alexander, Glenarm Simmental 340kg £1140 (335), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 320kg £1070 (334) and J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1100 (333).
Over 351kg
S Robinson, Crossgar Belgian Blue 380kg £1480 (389), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1300 (361), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 440kg £1560 (354), C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 380kg £1340 (352), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 390kg £1370 (351), C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £1360 (348), A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 440kg £1510 (343), J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £1360 (340), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 410kg £1390 (339), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 360kg £1220 (338), J Liddie, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1280 (336), R Irvine, Carrickfergus Charolais 380kg £1280 (336), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg £1240 (335), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 360kg £1200 (333) and R McVicker, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 390kg £1300 (333), 360kg £1200 (333).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
S Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 300kg £1040 (346) M McNeill, Cushendall 2x Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) R Millar, Gleno 230kg £770 (334) Charolais 290kg £970 (334) S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £825 (330) Charolais 230kg £750 (326) I Matthews, Bushmills Charolais 260kg £845 (325) P McConnell, Charolais 300kg £970 (323) R Millar, Gleno Charolais 260kg £840 (323) J Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 260kg £840 (323) S Warwick, Charolais 260kg £840 (323) and D Eagleson, 2x Charolais 270kg £870 (322).
301kg to 350kg
M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £1230 (361) Charolais 320kg £1050 (328) 350kg £1110 (317) S Robinson, Limousin 310kg £970 (312) J Brown, Crumlin Limousin 310kg £960 (309) S Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1010 (306) S Boyle, Carrickfergus Charolais 340kg £1040 (305) M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £970 (303) B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 340kg £1010 (297) S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 330kg £960 (290) M McNeill, Charolais 330kg £960 (290) J Knox Broughshane Charolais 330kg £950 (287) J Brown, Limousin 320kg £920 (287) A Burleigh, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £970 (285) M McNeill, Charolais 320kg £900 (281) and J Knox, Charolais 320kg £900 (281).
351kg and over
S Robinson, Limousin 360kg £1540 (427) Limousin 380kg £1310 (344) J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais 430kg £1430 (332) C Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 380kg £1240 (326) S and O Quigg, Charolais 370kg £1200 (324) J Gamble, Ballymena Charolais 430kg £1370 (318) A Burleigh, Glenarm Charolais 390kg £1240 (318) C Alexander, Belgian Blue 360kg £1140 (316) R Millar, Gleno Charolais 370kg £1170 (316) J Bingham, Limousin 360kg £1120 (311) S Robinson, Limousin 360kg £1110 (308) and S Taylor, Charolais 390kg £1200 (307) Charolais 360kg £1100 (305)
Monday 15th January 2024: A small entry in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade.
Ewes and lambs sold to £250 for three ewes with five lambs, springers sold to £260 and store lambs to £95.
Springers
Simon Loughery, Limavady 6 Mule £260, 6 Suffolk £240, 10 Texel £235, 6 Mule £215, 6 Mule £210, 6 Suffolk £200, 6 Suffolk £200, 6 Mule £200, 6 Mule £200, 10 Suffolk £200, 10 Texel £195, 10 Mule £195, 10 Texel £185, 6 Mule £180, 10 Mule £180 and 10 Mule £170.
Tuesday 16th January 2024: Due to wintry weather a smaller show of cattle presented. Bullocks sold to £1210 over for a Limousin 610kg at £1810 presented by VN Fleck, Broughshane.
Heifers sold to £1230 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1800 also presented by VN Fleck.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
W Ward, Crumlin Abondance 360kg £1280 (355) Charolais 360kg £1210 (336) Simmental 420kg £1310 (311) Speckled Park 420kg £1240 (295) F Townley, Bangor Abondance 430kg £1145 (266) Abondance 400kg £1060 (265) Abondance 470kg £1220 (259) Abondance 370kg £940 (254) Abondance 390kg £890 (228) and GT and RJ Smyth, 500kg £1075 (215) Holstein 440kg £790 (179) Holstein 440kg £755 (171).
501kg and over
F Townley, Bangor Abondance 540kg £1635 (302) VN Fleck, Limousin 610kg £1810 (296) Limousin 620kg £1820 (293) W Ward and Sons Crumlin Abondance 560kg £1640 (292) A Dale, Ballymena Charolais 550kg £1610 (292) VN Fleck, Limousin 610kg £1740 (285) F Townley, Abondance 540kg £1515 (280) A Dale, Belgian Blue 570kg £1590 (279) F Townley, Abondance 530kg £1470 (277) CJ Elliot, Abondance 540kg £1490 (275) A Cameron, Belgian Blue 590kg £1565 (265) and CJ and A Elliot, Ballymena Abondance 590kg £1550 (262) Limousin 530kg £1390 (262) Abondance 550kg £1400 (254) Abondance 560kg £1400 (250).
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
B McNeilly, Randalstown Limousin 410kg £1270 (309) Limousin 450kg £1330 (295) W Davidson, Cullybackey Limousin 430kg £1250 (290) B McNeilly, Limousin 480kg £1380 (287) G Coulter, Limousin 440kg £1260 (286) W Davidson, Cullybackey Limousin 380kg £1080 (284) B McNeilly, Limousin 420kg £1190 (283) Limousin 460kg £1280 (278) G Coulter, Belgian Blue 410kg £1130 (276) W Davidson, Cullybackey Limousin 400kg £1100 (275) G Coulter, Portaferry Belgian Blue 360kg £960 (266) W Smyth, Abondance 490kg £1300 (265) Abondance 470kg £1230 (261) G Coulter, Limousin 450kg £1170 (260) and W Smyth, Abondance 450kg £1120 (248) Abondance 470kg £1130 (240).
501kg and over
VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 570kg £1800 (315) Limousin 580kg £1735 (299) Limousin 610kg £1690 (277) W Smyth, Ballymena Abondance 520kg £1430 (275) VN Fleck, Limousin 600kg £1590 (265) and W Smyth, Abondance 530kg £1340 (252) Abondance 550kg £1390 (252) Abondance 550kg £1330 (241) Abondance 510kg £1220 (239) Abondance 530kg £1240 (234).