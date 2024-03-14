Beef cows selling to 289p for a Belgian Blue 710kg at £2051 at Ballymena Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beef cows sold to 289p for a Belgian Blue 710kg at £2051, Friesian cows sold to 165p for 620kg at £1023, beef heifers sold to 314p for 530kg at £1664, beef bullocks to 301p for 620kg at £1866 and to a top per head of £2272 for 760kg. Friesian bullocks to 235p for 630kg at £1480.

Beef cows

O’Kane Farm, Dunloy British Blue 710kg £2051 (289), Limousin 680kg £1958 (288), 670kg £1815 (271), J Tohill, Kilrea Belgian Blue 700kg £1862 (266), O Bell, Dundrod Limousin 590kg £1563 (265), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 830kg £2166 (261), R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart Limousin 790kg £2054 (260), J Tohill, Kilrea Limousin 710kg £1831 (258), G Martin, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1470 (258), B G Venney, Downpatrick Belgian Blue 760kg £1900 (250), O Crawford, Kircubbin Shorthorn 600kg £1494 (249), J Gamble, Ballymoney Limousin 640kg £1593 (249), J McGuckian, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1402 (246), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 690kg £1635 (237), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 800kg £1896 (237) and R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart Belgian Blue 720kg £1699 (236).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein 620kg £1023 (165), J Gamble, Ballymoney Friesian 600kg £972 (162), S Kennedy, Doagh 760kg £1208 (159), B McConnell, Doagh 650kg £1027 (158), ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin 770kg £1216 (158), A Ferguson, Straid 800kg £1264 (158), J Currie, Larne 800kg £1264 (158), J Gamble, Ballymoney 680kg £1067 (157), D Hughes, Clough 670kg £1045 (156), J Campbell, Bushmills 700kg £1092 (156), J Currie, Larne 670kg £1031 (154), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 760kg £1170 (154), J Gamble, Ballymoney 620kg £936 (151) and D Hughes, Clough 710kg £1065 (150).

Beef heifers

O Crawford, Kircubbin Shorthorn 530kg £1664 (314), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 650kg £1950 (300), 610kg £1817 (298), J McCaughan, Armoy Charolais 540kg £1587 (294), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 650kg £1904 (293), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 680kg £1985 (292), O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 480kg £1396 (291), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 590kg £1705 (289), J McCaughan, Armoy Limousin 520kg £1502 (289), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 480kg £1382 (288), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Limousin 620kg £1785 (288), J McCaughan, Armoy Charolais 550kg £1584 (288), B Mullan, Coleraine Charolais 550kg £1578 (287), M Jamison, Larne Limousin 680kg £1944 (286) and O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 520kg £1482 (285).

Beef bullock

Top per kg

J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 620kg £1886 (301) G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 760kg £2272 (299) J Davidson, Limousin 710kg £2087 (294) A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 770kg £2217 (288) G Kernohan, Limousin 710kg £2037 (287) G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 770kg £2194 (285) Charolais 730kg £2073 (284) J Davidson, Charolais 610kg £1720 (282) R Hayes, Moorefields Belgian Blue 520kg £1456 (280) G Kernohan, Limousin 650kg £1813 (279) TA Fenton, Charolais 780kg £2121 (272) A Ross, Charolais 770kg £2086 (271) S Kelly, Kells Limousin 760kg £2059 (271) G and A McMaster, Charolais 770kg £2079 (270) NJ Diamond, Limousin 580kg £1566 (270) and G Kernohan, Simmental 750kg £2025 (270).

Top per head

G Kernohan, Limousin £2272, J White, Charolais 870kg £2262, A Ross, Limousin 770kg £2217, G and A McMaster, Charolais 770kg £2194, A Bartlett, Stranocum, Abondance 880kg £2173, TA Fenton, Charolais 780kg £2121, J Davidson, Limousin 710kg £2087, A Ross, Charolais 770kg £2086, G and A McMaster, Charolais 770kg £2079, Charolais 730kg £2073, S Kelly, Limousin 760kg £2059 and G Kernohan, Limousin 710kg £2037, Simmental 750kg £2025.

Friesian Bullocks

F Duffin, Toomebridge 630kg £1480 (235) 620kg £1438 (232) M Wallace, Cloughmills 630kg £1449 (230) 610kg £1342 (220) J MC Woodburn Kells 500kg £1060 (212) and M Delargy, 530kg £1081 (204) 510kg £1040 (204) 550kg £1111 (202).

Friday 8th March 2024: Dairy cows - 25 dairy cows sold to £1880.

Leading prices as follows: TA Crewhill Farm, £1880, £1850, I Small, Ballymena £1750, WG Johnston, Belfast £1700, TR Lilburn, Dromore £1520, J Hunter, Crumlin £1520, TJ Gordon, Ballyclare £1500, D Howard, Moneymore £1420, J Graham, Glenwherry £1420, TR Lilburn, Dromore £1400, D Howard, £1400 and J Hunter, £1350.

Bulls

A Napier, Ballynahinch Abondance £1500.

Calves

An entry of 324 calves resulted in another good trade.

Topping the sale was a Limousin bull selling for £640.

Heifers topped at £600 for a tremendous blonde heifer.

Holsteins/Friesians averaged £95.

Bulls

D Allen, Moneymore Limousin £640, W H Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £585, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin £580, M Paisley, Larne Fleckvieh £575, A Park, Ballynure Abondance £570, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £565, M Paisely, £560, SJC Woodburn, Ballyclare £560, RJ White, Limousin £550, S Kennedy, Doagh £540, A Park, 3x Belgian Blue £535 and A Park,3x Abondance £510.

Heifers

D Hughes, Clough Blonde d'Aquitaine £600, Ganaway Farms, Charolais £580, RH and HA Shanks, Charolais £580, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £575, Ganaway Farms, Charolais £570, A Park, 5x Belgian Blue £565, Ganaway Farms, Charolais £555, local farmer, Shorthorn beef £555, WH Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £510 and A Park, 2x Abondance £510, Ganaway Farms, Charolais £485.

Friesian bulls

R Smyth, Coleraine £275, N Hunter, Garvagh 2x £255, M Smyth, Magherafelt £255, £240, R Smyth, £220, R Manson, £210, M Smyth, £210, R Manson, 2x £190, R Smyth, £185, J Watts, Templepatrick £160, R Smyth, £110, L Johnston, £106 and R Smyth, £100.

Weanlings

An entry of 420 weanlings sold to another terrific trade.

Bullocks to £1110 over for a Charolais 350kg at £1460 and a Charolais 400kg at £1510 and a Limousin 400kg at £1510.

Heifers sold to £1140 over for a Limousin 360kg at £1500.

Leading prices as follows:

Bullocks

0-300kgs

J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £980 (376) P Brankin, Aghalee 280kg £1040 (371) Charolais 300kg £1110 (370) Charolais 290kg £1050 (362) J McQuistion, Charolais 260kg £930 (257) P Brankin, Charolais 280kg £1000 (357) M McKeever, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £925 (355) P Brankin, Charolais 260kg £920 (353) R Loughery, Limousin 300kg £1050 (350) local farmer, Charolais 280kg £970 (346) A Connor, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg £970 (346) and P Brankin, Charolais 270kg £930 (344).

301kg to 350kg

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 350kg £1460 (417) Charolais 350kg £1430 (408) P Brankin, Charolais 320kg £1220 (381) M McKeever, Charolais 310kg £1060 (374) Charolais 320kg £1180 (368) Charolais 340kg £1240 (364) S Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1270 (362) G Quinn, Limousin 350kg £1270 (362) Limousin 350kg £1250 (357) S Patteson, Abondance 320kg £1140 (356) J McQuiston, Charolais 310kg £1100 (354) S Dennison, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1130 (353) G Quinn, Limousin 310kg £1090 (351) and S Anderson, Limousin 320kg £1110 (346).

351kg and over

T Bulter, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £1390 (386) 380kg £1460 (384) Charolais 400kg £1510 (377) O'Kane Farm Ltd, Limousin 400kg £1510 (377) T Bulter, Charolais 360kg £1350 (375) S Rea, Charolais 390kg £1460 (374) B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 370kg £1360 (367) WJ and R J Cuthbert, Limousin 380kg £1390 (365) S Rea, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £1370 (360) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Limousin 360kg £1280 (355) T Bulter, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1370 (351) Charolais 400kg £1390 (347) Charolais 380kg £1320 (347) and M McKeever, Charolais 360kg £1250 (347).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

A Connor, Ballynure Charolais 220kg £780 (354) S Dennison, Antrim Simmental 250kg £885 (354) M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 300kg £1030 (343) P Brankin Charolais 260kg £880 (338) L Crawford, Charolais 220kg £735 (334) local farmer, Belgian Blue 280kg £930 (332) A Connor, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £830 (332) R Loughery, Limousin 250kg £830 (332) A Connor, Blonde d'Aquitaine 250kg £820 (328) and L Crawford, Charolais 270kg £880 (325) Charolais 280kg £900 (321).

301kg to 350kg

O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 340kg £1240 (364) A Millar, Antrim 2x Charolais 330kg £1180 (357) O'Kane Farm, Limousin 320kg £1140 (356) Limousin 320kg £1120 (350) T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 330kg £1140 (345) A Millar, Antrim 3x Charolais 330kg £1140 (345) C McCammond, Larne Limousin 340kg £1140 (335) O'Kane Farm, Limousin 330kg £1100 (333) R McCullough, Limousin 310kg £1030 (332) and O'Kane Farm, Limousin 350kg £1160 (331).

351kg and over

Local farmer, Limousin 360kg £1500 (416) J McQuiston, Charolais 380kg £1360 (357) T Bulter, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £1260 (350) Charolais 380kg £1290 (339) Charolais 390kg £1310 (335) Charolais 370kg £1240 (335) O'Kane Farm, Limousin 400kg £1340 (335) Charolais 410kg £1370 (334) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1190 (303) T Bulter, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg £1280 (328) Charolais 430kg £1410 (327) Charolais 400kg £1300 (325) and O'Kane Farm, Charolais 400kg £1300 (325).

Monday 11th March 2024: An entry of just over 500 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night met a good trade.

Breeders to £310, ewes and lambs to £340, ewe lambs to £140 and pets to £52.

Breeders

D and F Kinney, Cushendall 1 Suffolk £310, 10 Cheviot £260, 10 Cheviot £250, 10 Cheviot £235, 7 Cheviot £225, 10 Cheviot £220, 1 Suffolk £170, L Finlay, Rathkeel 6 Mule £154, 6 Mule £154, 6 Mule £152, 6 Mule £148, A Adams, Broughshane 1 Dutch Spotted £142, A McAuley, 11 Border Leicester £130, A Adams, 2 Crossbred £128, A McAuley, 11 Border Leicester £126 and R Alexander, Broughshane 4 Blackface £122, 14 Blackface £104.

Ewes and lambs

H Millar, Antrim 11 Dorset and 20 lambs £340, N Alexander, Gracehill 6 Texel and 12 lambs £280, local farmer 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £270, D Thompson, Glenwherry 2 Texel and 4 lambs £262, N Alexander, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £252, S McAllister, 2 Jacob and 3 lambs £250, S Loughery, 4 Mule and 8 lambs £245, S Caldwell, Portglenone 4 Texel and 8 lambs £240, N Alexander, 6 Texel and 6 lambs £236, S Caldwell, 4 Texel and 8 lambs £230, T and J Mackey, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £230, R Hunter, 5 Suffolk and 7 lambs £225, N Feeney, Carnlough 1 Zwartble and 1 lamb £220, 1 Mule and 2 lambs £220, H Millar, Antrim 4 Texel and 7 lambs £214 and A Montgomery, Glenarm 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £210.

Store lambs

B McKeown, Randalstown 1 Texel £140, P Gregg, Ballymena 1 Texel £134, B McKeown, 2 Texel £130, J and M McConaghie, Larne 11 Texel £116 and J McQuillan, 10 Blackface £84, 6 Blackface £46.

Ewe lambs

C Calvert, Crumlin 5 Texel £140, 5 Beltex £140, P Gregg, Randalstown 8 Charollais £130 and S McMullan, Randalstown 8 Charollais £130.

Pet lambs

AC Hunter, Larne £52, £50, A Adams, Broughshane £46, £44, M Patterson, £40, G Hayes, Ballymena £38, R and M Kidd, £32, G Hayes, £32, R and M Kidd, £30, J McCalmont, Glenarm £30, R and M Kidd, £28, M Patterson, Nutts Corner £28, P Gregg, Ballymena £26, M Patterson, £24 and WJ and R J Cuthbert £24, A McConnell, £24.

Tuesday 12th March 2024: An entry of 130 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1200 over for a Limousin 730kg at £1930.

Heifers sold to £1140 over for a Blonde 510kg at £1650 offered by James Wilson, Glenarm.

Store cattle

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

J Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 460kg £1470 (319) local farmer, Belgian Blue 450kg £1420 (315) R Dallas, Coleraine Limousin 480kg £1490 (310) W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 470kg £1440 (306) C Laverty, Toomebridge Limousin 400kg £1220 (305) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 490kg £1480 (302) J and M Duncan, Antrim Charolais 470kg £1410 (300) Limousin 380kg £1120 (294) Charolais 440kg £1280 (290) R Gault, Dunloy Abondance 300kg £860 (286) A Millar, Antrim Limousin 490kg £1380 (281) R Gault, Dunloy Abondance 240kg £670 (279) M McCurdy, Ballymoney Limousin 430kg £1170 (272) W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 460kg £1250 (271) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 490kg £1330 (271) and R Gault, Dunloy Abondance 340kg £920 (270).

501kg and over

J Wilson, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 510kg £1650 (323) W McVey, Charolais 520kg £1600 (307) A Shaw, Larne Charolais 540kg £1595 (295) Charolais 570kg £1640 (287) Charolais 560kg £1600 (285) J Wilson, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1690 (281) A Shaw, Charolais 530kg £1475 (278) Limousin 520kg £1420 (273) local farmer, Limousin 520kg £1400 (269) Abbey Farm, Belgian Blue 510kg £1370 (268) A Dewart, Ballymoney Charolais 630kg £1650 (261) P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 520kg £1360 (261) J and M Duncan, Limousin 520kg £1350 (259) M Shaw, Larne Belgian Blue 550kg £1390 (252) A Carson, Clough Hereford 550kg £1385 (251) and Abbey Farm, Belgian Blue 580kg £1460 (251).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

Local farmer, Limousin 490kg £1510 (308) Limousin 480kg £1460 (304) J Wilson Jnr, Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £1325 (301) Blonde d'Aquitaine 420kg £1225 (291) J McHenry, Charolais 430kg £1240 (288) RJ Anderson, Cullybackey Abondance 500kg £1440 (288) R Gault, Dunloy Abondance 280kg £800 (285) J McHenry, Charolais 420kg £1190 (283) D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 490kg £1380 (281) RJ Anderson, Limousin 460kg £1290 (280) W Holland, Doagh Abondance 460kg £1260 (273) M McCurdy, Ballymoney Limousin 500kg £1350 (270) R Gault, Dunloy Abondance 330kg £870 (263) M McCurdy, Abondance 500kg £1280 (256) R Gault, Belgian Blue 460kg £1100 (239) and M Esler, Belgian Blue 460kg £1100 (239).

501kg and over

Local farmer, Limousin 540kg £1680 (311) M McCurry, Cushendall Charolais 580kg £1750 (301) J McHenry, Charolais 590kg £1760 (298) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 580kg £1720 (296) local farmer, Limousin 580kg £1710 (294) W Brown, Charolais 600kg £1750 (291) W Holland, Doagh Abondance 610kg £1765 (289) Abondance 580kg £1675 (288) Abondance 600kg £1720 (286) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Limousin 630kg £1780 (282) M McCurdy, Charolais 630kg £1760 (279) W Holland, Abondance 570kg £1590 (279) Abondance 560kg £1560 (2780 Abondance 580kg £1615 (278) D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 540kg £1490 (275) and W Holland, Abondance 580kg £1600 (275).

Wednesday 13th March 2024: An entry of 2302 Sheep in Ballymena resulted in another improved trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 800p for a Beltex 20kg £160 presented by W McAllister, Kells and to a top per head of £196 for 10 Texels 27.5kg offered by Micheal Tumelty, Downpatrick.

Fat hoggets 2001

Top per Kg

W McAllister, Kells Beltex 20kg £160 (800) W Young, 3 Zwartble 19.5kg £144.50 (741) B McAllister, Kells 6 Beltex 23kg £169 (734) M Tumelty, 10 Texel 27.5kg £196 (712) S Hall, Monkstown 62 Texel 22.5kg £159 (706) W McAllister, 5 Beltex 24.5kg £171 (698) B McAllister, Beltex 19.5kg £135 (692) 5 Beltex 25kg £173 (692) R and R Brown, 20 Texel 24.5kg £168.50 (687) RT Buchanan, Doagh 29 Texel 23kg £156 (678) J McConnell, Glenarm 3 Dorset 23.5kg £159 (676) local farmer, 1 Crossbred 23.5kg £158 (672) P and L Rea, Ballyclare 6 Texel 23kg £154 (669) J Adams, Ballymena 2 Texel 26kg £174 (669) G Tumelty, 3 Texel 27.5kg £184 (669) T Saunderson, Glenwherry 1 Texel 19kg £127 (668) J Fulton, Glarryford 10Spo 24kg £160 (666) J Kennedy and Partners 27 Texel 22.5kg £150 (666) J Mills, Kilwaughter 9 Mule 23kg £153 (665) B McAllister, Kells 10 Beltex 26.5kg £176 (664) A Boyd, 13 Dorset 22kg £146 (663) C and M White, 4 Blackface 22kg £146 (663) D Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Texel 25.5kg £169 (662) and B Lyttle, Moorfields 21 Texel 22.5kg £149 (662).

Top per head

M Tumelty, Downpatrick 10 Texel 27.5kg £196, 6 Texel 31kg £190, B McAllister, Kells 5 Beltex 30.5kg £184, G Tumelty, 3 Texel 27.5kg £184, H McCracken, Charollais 35kg £184, B McAllister, Kells 1 Texel 37kg £183, 1 Texel 37kg £182, 2 Texel 33kg £182, J McAllister, Glenarm 1Bor 35.5kg £181, B McAllister, Kells Beltex 30.5kg £181, N Brown, Ballycastle 5 Texel 36.5kg £180, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Texel 31.5kg £180, G Tumelty, 2 Texel 33.5kg £180, M Tumelty, 3 Texel 28kg £180, J Buick, Kells 8 Texel 32kg £180, B McAllister, Kells 3 Beltex 30kg £178, 10 Beltex 26.5kg £176, W McAllister, Kells 1 Texel 30kg £176, I Stevenson, Broughshane Rou 29kg £176, N Houston, Moorfields 34.5kg £175, H Millar, Antrim 1 Texel 32.5kg £175, J Adams, 2 Texel 26kg £174, S and M Black, 16 Texel 28kg £173 and A Houston, Lisburn 22 Texel 27kg £173.

Fat ewes 301

First quality

Suffolk – £120-£218

Texel – £150-£284

Crossbred – £100-£138