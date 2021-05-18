Beef cows selling to a top price of £1622.40 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring 305 lots listed met a very strong demand with beef cows selling to a top price of £1622.40 for a 780kg Charolais to £208 per 100kg and selling to a top of £217 per 100kg for a 730kg Belgian Blue to £1584.10.

Cow heifers sold to £216 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais at £1339.20 and a 680kg Limousin to £215 at £1462.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1244 for an 870kg at £143 rising to a top of £156 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1029.60.

Fat bulls sold to £1498 for a 1070kg Aberdeen Angus to £140 reaching a top of £151 per 100kg for a 890kg Limousin to £1343.90.

Fat steers sold to £229 for a 550kg Charolais.

Fat heifers sold to £214 for a 640kg Charolais in the store rings.

Dairy cows sold to £2000, and £1900.

Suckler cows to 31700 and £1600.

Store bullocks (heavies) to £1800 for a 770kg Charolais (£233) rising to £250 per 100kg for a 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580.

Main range selling from £214 to £239 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1280 for a 540kg Limousin (£237) and 545kg Limousin to £1270 (£233).

Med weights sold to £1250 for a 490kg Limousin (£255) with a 485kg Limousin to £1200 (£247).

Smaller sorts sold to £1040 for a 385kg Charolais (£270) and reaching £303 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £940.

Store heifers heavies to £1550 for a 655kg Charolais (£236) with a 635kg Charolais to £1540 (£242).

Forward lots sold to £1410 for a 575kg Charolais (£245).

Med weights sold to £1200 for a 470kg Charolais (£253) with a 475kg Charolais to £1200 (£252).

Smaller ones sold to £930 for a 390kg Charolais (£238).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1110for a 495kg Charolais (£224) selling to a top of £283 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £950.

Weanling heifers sold to £990 for a 440kg Charolais (£225) rising to £302 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £800.

Dropped calves males sold to £610 for a Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £460 for a Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £860 for an Aberdeen Angus with heifer lumps to £820 for a Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Aghalee producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £217 (£1584.10); Clogher producer 620kg Charolais to £216 (£1339.20); Castlederg producer 680kg Limousin to £215 (£1462); Coagh producer 560kg Charolais to £214 (£1198.40); Birches producer 660kg Limousin to £210 (£1386); Middletown producer 780kg Charolais to £208 (£1622.40); Dungannon producer 620kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £206 (£1277.20) Omagh producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £206 (£1442); Beragh producer 700kg Limousin to £205 (£1435); Fermanagh producer 630kg Limousin to £202 (£1272.60); Clogher producer 760kg Limousin to £198 (£1504.80); Portadown producer 670kg Limousin to £197 (£1319.90); Tempo producer 650kg Charolais to £197 (£1280.50) Fintona producer 650kg Limousin to £197 (£1280.50); Tempo producer 600kg Limousin to £197 (£1182); Stewartstown producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £197 (£1379) and 820kg Limousin to £195 (£1599) and Cabra producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £197 £1398.70) and 710kg Belgian Blue to £196 (£1391.60).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £193 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £168 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £134 to £156 per 100kg to a top of £1244 for 870kg to £143.

Plainer lots sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £68 to £115 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Tempo producer 890kg Limousin to £151 (£1343.90); Derrylin producer 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £140 (£1344); Kinawley producer 1070kg Aberdeen Angus to £140 (£1498) 1050kg Charolais to £140 (£1470); Omagh producer 880kg Charolais to £140 (£1232); Lurgan producer 980kg Holstein to £138 (£1352.40); Clogher producer 1000kg Charolais to £133 (£1330); Tempo producer 830kg Charolais to £133 £1103.90) and a selection of younger bulls for further feeding sold from £188 to a top of £230 per 100kg.

Fat steers

560kg Charolais to £229. 550kg Charolais to £229. 630kg Limousin to £222. 520kg Charolais to £221. 560kg Charolais to £221. 700kg Charolais to £211. 680kg Charolais to £210 590kg Limousin to £208. 540kg Limousin to £204. 670kg Charolais to £204. 580kg Simmental to £200. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £197. 550kg Simmental to £197. 640kg Limousin to £196.

Fat heifers

640kg Charolais to £214. 610kg Simmental to £211. 510kg Aubrac to £208. 620kg Simmental to £205. 540kg Simmental to £198. 550kg Limousin to £198. Herefords sold to £194 per 100kg. Friesians sold to £165 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (200 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1800 for a 770kg Charolais (£233) and a 680kg Limousin to £1620 (£238) for Roy Hall Fivemiletown. C Hackett Eskra sold a 930kg Friesian to £1800 (£193) Armagh producer 745kg Limousin to £1660 (£223) and 770kg Simmental to £1650 (£214) E James Dungannon 795kg Charolais to £1650 (£207) M Kells Portadown 685kg Limousin to £1640 (£239) 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£250) and 695kg Limousin to £1570 (£226) N C Emo Derrylin 675kg Limousin to £1630 (£241) 690kg Charolais to £1600 (£232) 670kg Charolais to £1570 (£234) and 710kg Charolais to £1570 (£221) E Telford Armagh 745kg Charolais to £1620 (£217) S Maclean Newtownhamilton 740kg Simmental to £1600 (£216) T E Hogg Lisbellaw 715kg Charolais to £1590 (£222) and 695kg Charolais to £1570 (£226) Joe Keys Clogher 680kg Charolais to £1580 (£232) W Reynolds Aghalane 675kg Charolais to £1560 (£231) and G Johnston Stewartstown 660kg Limousin to £1560 (£236).

Forward lots

540kg Limousin to £1280 (£237) 520kg to £1230 (£237) 545kg Limousin to £1270 (£233) 505kg Simmental to £1160 (£230) 570kg Charolais to £1270 (£225) 560kg Limousin to £1250 (£223) 585kg Charolais to £1290 (£221) 550kg Charolais to £1210 (£220) 550kg Charolais to £1200 (£218) 545kg Charolais to £1190 (£218) 535kg Limousin to £1160 (£217).

Med weights stores 410kg to 500kg

A Black Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255) and 485kg Limousin to £1200 (£247) D Monaghan Cookstown 485kg Limousin to £1180 (£243) G Quigley Rosslea 495kg Simmental to £1150 (£232) Aughnacloy producer 495kg Limousin to £1150 (£232) B and M Fee Lisbellaw 490kg Limousin to £1120 (£228) T J Murphy Clogher 495kg Charolais to £1120 (£226) D Davidson Dungannon 500kg Simmental to £1100 (£220) M/S J Kilpatrick and P O’Neill Coalisland 445kg Charolais to £1100 (£247) Boa Island producer 430kg Limousin to £1100 (£256) and 430kg Limousin to £1090 (£253) E McCaffery Tempo 450kg Charolais to £1090 (£242) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£227) and 485kg Charolais to £1050 (£216) T McNally Cookstown 495kg Limousin to £1080 (£218) S Hayes Dungannon 465kg Limousin to £1080 (£232) Kesh producer 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1070 (£238) 470kg Limousin to £1050 (£223) and M/S G T and E Murphy Tempo 445kg Charolais to £1050 (£236).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Kesh producer 385kg Charolais to £1040 (£270) 310kg Limousin to £940 (£303) and 3345kg Limousin to £820. C Boyd Clogher 310kg Limousin to £920 (£297) Ballygawley producer 345kg Limousin to £900 (£261) M/S D and D Kelly Dungannon 340kg Hereford to £810,and 295kg Charolais to £640. Hillside Dairy Farms Ltd. Dromore 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £650, 295kg Charolais to £640 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £600.

Store heifers (120 lots)

A very keen demand for a smaller entry in this section with heavy lots selling to £1550 for a 655kg Charolais (£236) 635kg Charolais to £1540 (£242) and 675kg Charolais to £1530 (£226 for J Allen Armagh. S Keys Clogher sold a 620kg Charolais to £1500 (£242) and 630kg Charolais to £1360 (£216) J McSorley Beragh 630kg Limousin to £1460 (£232) 620kg Limousin to £1450 (£234) R J Hughes Coalisland 635kg Charolais to £1400 (£220) E Greenaway Dungannon 620kg Limousin to £1400 (£226) and 605kg Charolais to £1340 (£221) C L Allen Ballygawley 630kg Charolais to £1380 (£219) G Scroggie Armagh 645kg Charolais to £1380 (£214) F Flynn Newtownbutler 625kg Charolais to £1370 (£219) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 630kg Charolais to £1340 (£212) and W Owens Clogher 625kg Simmental to £1330 (£213).

Forward lots

S Keys Clogher 575kg Charolais to £1410 (£245) M Trotter Caledon 595kg Charolais to £1350 (£227) J McSorley Beragh 570kg Limousin to £1330 (£233) and I S Farrell Fivemiletown 575kg Charolais to £1320 (£229).

Med weights stores 405kg to 500kg

D Liggett Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1200 (£253) and 495kg Charolais to £990 (£200) M Trotter Caledon 475kg Charolais to £1200 (£252) 475kg Shorthorn to £970 (£204) 445kg Limousin to £930 (£209) D Murphy Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1100 (£224) 490kg Limousin to £1060 (£216) and 405kg Charolais to £980 (£242) M Connelly Clogher 425kg Charolais to £1100 (£259) P McKenna Clogher 465kg Limousin to £1080 (£232) W Owens Clogher 490kg Simmental to £990. K McCarney Fintona 480kg Charolais to £980. S Crawford Maguiresbridge 425kg Limousin to £970 and 445kg Shorthorn to £950. I Wilson Lisnaskea 495kg Simmental to £950. W D Wilson Lisbellaw 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £890.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Boa Island producer 390kg Limousin to £930 (£238) B Gilroy Lisnaskea 385kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £880. S Crawford Maguiresbridge 360kg Limousin to £850 and 375kg Limousin to £710. C Fee Tempo 355kg Charolais to £790, 320kg Charolais to £650, 280kg Charolais to £610, 350kg Simmental to £600, and 300kg Charolais to £590. C Malanaphy Kinawley 380kg Charolais to £790. G Reid Crumlin 380kg Shorthorn to £760and 310kg Charolais to £650. D and D Kelly Dungannon 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £720. W J Jardine Aughnacloy 370kg Hereford to £700, 360kg Hereford to £650 and 380kg Hereford to £650. C Connelly Middletown 290kg Limousin to £560 and F Connelly Middletown 275kg Charolais to £560.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A very good entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £610 for a Charolais to R Mallon Armagh. P J Donnelly Ballygawley £490 for Limousin M Lagan Cookstown £405 for Simmental Omagh producer £390 for Fleckvieh D R Graham Lisbellaw £380 for Simmental F L Lee Lisnaskea £380 and £360 for Charolais A Breen Tempo £375 for Belgian Blue A Liggett Clogher £360 for Hereford R T Mavitty Culkey £350 and £340 for Limousins C Quinn Ballygawley £345 for Charolais J Mullan Dungannon £340 for Limousin G Henderson Irvinestown £340 for Limousin and O Mitchell Eskra £335 for Hereford.

Heifer calves

N Ritchie Lisnaskea £460 for Charolais M Lucy Enniskillen £450 for Charolais Hillside Dairy Farms Ltd. Dromore £450 for Belgian Blue D Eagleson Aughnacloy £385 for Hereford Omagh producer £365 and £350 for Charolais M G McCann Dungannon £350 for Aberdeen Angus Springfield producer £340 for Limousin and Clogher producer £340, £330 and £325 for Limousins.

Reared male lumps

T Irwin Fintona £860, £830 x 2 £710 and £670 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; E McCaffery Tempo £770, £760, £725, £720 and £710 for Charolais with £765 and £660 for Aberdeen Angus; P McGirr Ballygawley 755 and £725 for Limousins; M M McKenna 710 for Charolais and £680 for Aberdeen Angus; P Donnelly Armagh £660 for Limousin; S McDonnell Dromore £660 for Charolais and B Ramsey Fivemiletown £640 for Hereford.

Reared female lumps

D Murphy Rosslea £820 for Limousin and £710 for Charolais; Patk Hackett Augher £750 and £570 for Hereford; Kesh producer £655 for Belgian Blue and £550 for Blonde d’Aquitaine; G Kelly Ballygawley £615 and £610 for Belgian Blue and S McDonnell Dromore £570 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.

Dairy cows and heifers

A much brighter demand this week with a Trillick producer selling calved heifers to £2000, £1920 and £1880. Augher producer £1900 and £1420 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1900 for calved heifer. Rosslea producer £1400 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1220 for calved heifer. Omagh producer £1200 for c Fleckvieh heifer. Others sold from £1000.

Weanling sale (Held on Wednesday 12th May)

A good entry this week sold to an improving demand with steers and bulls selling to £1110 for a 495kg Charolais (£224) a 445kg Charolais to £1100 (£247) with a 420kg Charolais to £930 (£221) for Patk Cassidy Hereford; B McKeever Armagh sold a 480kg Limousin to £1080 (£225) and a 445kg Limousin to £970 (£218) E McCaughey Fintona 515kg Charolais to £1060 (£206); J McElroy Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1020 (£219) and 430kg Charolais to £980 (£228) J McAninley (Jun) Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £1020 (£255) M McGirr Tempo 430kg Limousin to £1000 (£232) 325kg Charolais to £930 (£286) and 360kg Charolais to £920 (£255) S McCrory Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £990 (£267) and 335kg Limousin to £880 (£262) C A McAninley Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £980 (£245) and 385kg Limousin to £900 (£234) J Beggan Rosslea 425kg Charolais to £960 (£226) T Smyth Dromore 335kg Charolais to £950 (£283) and Dessie Irwin Augher 430kg Limousin to £880 (£205).

Weanling heifers

M Beacom Ederney 440kg Charolais to £990 (£225) 375kg Limousin to £960 (£256) 370kg Charolais to £930 (£251) 400kg Charolais to £890 (£222) 370kg Charolais to £820 (£222) 380kg Charolais to £800 210 and 320kg Limousin to £780 (£244) O P Donnelly Augher 345kg Charolais to £940 (£272) 350kg Charolais to £940 (£268) 350kg Charolais to £910 (£260) and 300kg Charolais to £870 (£290) Joe Donaghy Clogher 365kg Charolais to £890 (£244) and 420kg Charolais to £810 (£193) B McKeever Armagh 335kg Limousin to £850 (£254) Dessie Irwin Augher 430kg Limousin to £840 (£195) and 390kg Limousin to £830 (£213) Geo Straghan Keady 370kg Charolais to £830 (£224) Boa Island producer 355kg Charolais to £800 (£225) and 265kg Limousin to £800 (£302).

Suckler cows and calves

A steady demand this week with Augher producer selling a second calver with heifer calf to £1700 and a heifer with bull calf to £1660. N McCleary Augher sold a Charolais bull to £1500. C Finlay Aughnacloy sold aged cows with calves to £1460, £1380 £1060 with others selling from £880 to £960. F O’Neill Donaghmore sold aged cow with calf to £1100.