Beef cows selling to a top price of £1955 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring demand was very firm with beef cows selling to a top of £1955 for an 850kg Belgian Blue £230 per 100kg and reaching a top of £236 per 100kg for a 770kg Belgian Blue to £1817.60.

Cow heifers sold to a top of £230 per 100kg for a 630kg Parthenais to £1449. Followed by a 670kg Simmental to £220 per 100kg totalling £1474.

Fleshed Friesians sold to £168 for 690kg (£1159.20) with fleshed Friesian.

Cull Cows selling to £134 for 680kg (£911.20).

Fat bulls sold to a top price of £1708 for a 1220kg Charolais to £140 rising to £169 per 100kg for a 880kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to (£1487.20).

Under age bulls sold to £2280.60 for a 1060kg Belgian Blue to £216 with an 810kg Charolais to £215 totalling £1741.50 and a 730kg Charolais to £232 at £1693.60. Fat Steers sold to £215 for an 810kg Charolais to (£1741.50).

Fat heifers sold to £221 for a 560kg Charolais to (£1237.60).

In the store rings suckler outfits sold to £2230 for 2015 cow with heifer calf.

Breeding bulls sold to £2000 for pedigree registered Limousin.

Dairy cows sold to £1560 for a calved heifer with calved cows selling to £1370 and £1350.

Heavy steers sold to £1760 for a 755kg Charolais (£233) rising to £245 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £1740 with majority selling £213 to £243 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1420 twice for a Limousin and Charolais 570kg at£249 per 100kg.

Med weights sold to £1100 for a 485kg Limousin (£227) and £930 for 385kg Charolais (£241) smaller sorts sold to £860 for a 345kg Limousin.

Store heifers heavy lots sold to £1570 for a 720kg Limousin (£218) rising to £245 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1420 with forward lots selling to £245 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £1240.

Med weights sold to £1160 for a 490kg Limousin (£237) with smaller ones selling to £950 for a 385kg Limousin.

Weanling males sold to £1250 for a 570kg Charolais (£219) with a 410kg Charolais to £1130 (£275) and reaching a top of £303 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £940.

Weanling heifers sold to £880 for a 365kg Charolais (£241) reaching a top of £260 per 100kg for a 335kg Limousin to £870.

Dropped calves males sold to £470 for Belgian Blue heifer calves sold to £495 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £610 for Charolais.

Reared heifer lumps sold to £650 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Newtownstewart producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £236 (£1817.20) and an 850kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1955) Keady producer 630kg Parthenais to £230 (£1449) Pomeroy producer 670kg Simmental to £220 (£1474) Ballygawley producer 740kg Blonde d’Aquitaine. to £214 (£1583.60) Beragh producer 710kg Limousin to £214 (£1519.40) Clogher producer 600kg Charolais to £213 (£1278) Pomeroy producer 720kg Limousin to £209 (£1504.80) Beragh producer 590kg Limousin to £206 (£1215.40) Ballygawley producer 720kg Blonde d’Aquitaine. to £205 (£1476) Greencastle producer 760kg Limousin to £203 (£1542.80) Beragh producer 610kg Simmental to £203 (£1238.30) Sixmilecross producer 650kg Limousin to £202 (£1313) Armagh producer 720kg Limousin to £202 (£1454.40) Clogher producer 560kg Limousin to £200 (£1120) Sixmilecross producer 660kg Limousin to £196 (£1293.60) Hillisborough producer 910kg Charolais to £192 (£1747.20) and Carrickmore producer 750kg Charolais to £192 (£1440).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £190 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £138 to £167 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian heifers sold to £168 for 690kg to £1159.20.

Fleshed cull Friesian cows sold to £134 for 680kg to £911.20.

Plainer lots sold from £102 to £122 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £72 to £98 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Augher producer 880kg Blonde d’Aquitaine. to £169 (£1487.20) Cooneen producer 880kg Limousin to £156 (£1372.80) Pomeroy producer 1040kg Charolais to £150 (£1560) Derrylin producer 950kg Charolais to £146 (£1387) Clogher producer 1010kg Aberdeen Angus to £142 (£1434.20) L Derry producer 1220kg Charolais to £140 (£1708) Brookeborough producer 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £130 (£1027) and Dungannon producer 950kg Stabiliser to £121 (£1149.50).

Under age bulls

1060kg Belgian Blue to £216 (£2289.60) an 810kg Charolais to £215 (£1741.50) reaching a top price of £232 per kilo to £1693.60.

Fat steers

810Kg Charolais to £215 (£1471.50) 590kg Charolais to £214. 630kg Limousin to £212 560kg Simmental to £211. 610kg Limousin to £209. 560kg Limousin to £206. 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £204. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £193. 550kg Hereford to £190. Friesians sold from £134 to £163 per 100kg

Fat heifers

560Kg Charolais to £221 (£1237.60) 500kg Belgian Blue to £214. 630Kg Aberdeen Angus to £214. 490kg Charolais to £206. 620kg Simmental to £204. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £203. 700kg Limousin to £200. 710kg Stabiliser to £194. 500kg Hereford to £193. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £191. Friesians sold from £150 to £169 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

A smaller entry this week sold readily with heavy lots selling to £1760 for a 755kg Charolais (£233) 710kg Charolais to £1660 (£231) 715kg Charolais to £1640 (£229) 650kg Charolais to £1520 (£234) and 620kg Limousin to £1420 (£234 for T E Hogg Lisbellaw. R Cairns Dromara sold a 710kg Charolais to £1740 (£245) and a 690kg Charolais to £1600 (£232) J Beggs Loughgall 710kg Charolais to £1630 (£229) 690kg Charolais to £1600 (£232) 705kg Charolais to £1560 (£221) 715kg Simmental to £1540 (£215) 725kg Belgian Blue to £1520 (£209) and a 645kg Limousin to £1480 (£229) Ballygawley producer 760kg Aberdeen Angus to £1620 (£213) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 680kg Charolais to £1560 (£229) 645kg Charolais to £1550 (£240) 655kg Charolais to £1530 (£233) and 630kg Charolais to £1520 (£234) M/S A and J P O’Neill Coalisland 630kg Limousin to £1530 (£243) and J Haffey Madden 635kg Belgian Blue to £1460 (£230).

Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 570kg Charolais at £249. 580kg Charolais to £1380 (£238) and 580kg Charolais to £1350 (£233) for a Newtownbutler producer. P O’Neill Coalisland sold a 570kg Limousin to £1420 (£249) and a 560kg Limousin to £1300 (£232).

Med weight stores 350kg to 500kg

M/S M Kearney and B Carey Crumlin 485kg Limousin to £1100 (£227) Kesh producer 440kg Simmental to £1000 (£227) J Hughes Armagh 490kg Hereford to £980. J Burton Dungannon 480kg Belgian Blue to £960, 450kg Belgian Blue to £900, 435kg Belgian Blue to £890, 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £860,365kg Charolais to £850, 420kg Belgian Blue to £850, 410kg Belgian Blue to £830, 420kg Belgian Blue TO £810, and 360kg Limousin to £800. W D Waddell Armagh 480kg Limousin to £950 and 470kg Belgian Blue to £860. J F McKenna Augher 420kg Limousin to £940. C Hawkes Omagh 385kg Charolais to £930 (£241) and 375kg Charolais to £890.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J Burton Dungannon 345kg Limousin to £860, 350kg Belgian Blue to £850, 330kg Charolais to £790, 320kg Limousin to £770, 330kg Limousin to £760 and 330kg Limousin to £710.

Store heifers

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with strong stores selling to £1570 for a 720kg Limousin (£218) a 655kg Charolais to £1320 (£201) and a 655kg Charolais to £1310 (£200) for W J Dolan Castlederg. S Keys Clogher 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£208) 580kg Limousin to £1420 (£245) and 610kg Limousin to £1370 (£224) Ballygawley producer 630kg Charolais to £1390 (£220) and 550kg Charolais to £1260 (£229) M J Keys Clogher 600kg Charolais to £1390 (£231) and 615kg Charolais to £1290 (£210) Joe Keys Clogher 625kg Charolais to £1340 (£214) F Flynn Newtownbutler 605kg Charolais to £1310 (£216) W R Hughes Pomeroy 635kg Belgian Blue to £1300 (£205) 625kg Belgian Blue to £1270 (£203) and 615kg Belgian Blue to £1240 (£201) T J Murphy Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1300 (£232) D Monaghan Omagh 580kg Limousin to £1290 (£224) J Hughes Armagh 575kg Limousin to £1280 (£222) R Magee Caledon 540kg Charolais to £1240 (£231) and Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 505kg Limousin to £1240 (£245).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Ballygawley producer 490kg Limousin to £1160 (£237) D Davidson Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1150 (£234) 480kg Limousin to £980, 455kg Charolais to £960,and 445kg Simmental to £940. F Flynn Newtownbutler 500kg Charolais to £1150 (£230) D Monaghan Omagh 480kg Charolais to £1140 (£237) Charolais to £1100470kg Au. To £1060, and 455kg Blonde d’Aquitaine. to £960. B Buchannon Hillisborough 475kg Charolais to £1100 (£231) M McMurdie Tynan 445kg Charolais to £990 and 445kg Limousin to £860. J Hughes Armagh 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £990. Limousin to £940, and 490kg Limousin to £900. D Moore Aughnacloy 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, and 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. W D Waddell Armagh 460kg Limousin to £900 and 455kg Limousin to £880.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Kesh producer 385kg Limousin to £950. T Dillon Beragh 350kg Parthenais to £930. J F McKenna Clogher 385kg Limousin to £800. D Moore Aughnacloy 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £770, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £740, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. P Slevin Dromore 385kg Limousin to £720.

Weanlings

A very good turnout this week sold to a keen demand with strong weanling males selling to £1250 for a 570kg Charolais (£219) a 560kg Charolais to £1180 (£211) 425kg Charolais to £1010 (£237) and 440kg Charolais to £960 (£218) for M O’Neill Armagh. Fivemiletown producer 410kg Charolais to £1130 (£275) J McDonald Tynan 550kg Simmental to £1110 (£202) J McElroy Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1090 (£248) and 430kg Charolais to £950 (£221) R Watson Augher 450kg Charolais to £1080 (£240) 420kg Hereford to £950 (£226) and 330kg Charolais to £950 (£288) P J Corrigan Dungannon 415kg Limousin to £1050 (£253) P McConnell Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1020 (£255) G Taggart Coalisland 340kg Limousin to £1040 (£300) and 310kg Limousin to £940 (£303) R McConnell Clogher 360kg Limousin to £1010 (£280) D P Foy Tempo 400kg Simmental to £990 (£244) and W Owens Clogher 350kg Charolais to £940 (£268) 355kg Charolais to £940 (£265) and 435kg Charolais to £940 (£216).

Weanling heifers

P J Corrigan Dungannon 365kg Charolais to £880 (£241) Boa Island producer 335kg Limousin to £870 (£260) 330kg Limms. to £790 x 2 (£239) and 325kg Limousin to £790 (£243); G Taggart Coalisland 335kg Limousin to £870 (£260) J P Maguire Brookeborough 400kg Limousin to £860 (£215) and 350kg Charolais to £810 (£231) Ballygawley producer 350kg Limousin to £850 (£243) P Scott Nuts Corner 330kg Charolais to £850 (£257) and 340kg Charolais to £810 (£238) A Lynch Ballygawley 360kg Simmental to £850 (£236) 380kg Simmental to £840 335kg Simmental to £810 (3242) and 365kg Simmental to £800. J Lynch Augher 375kg Simmental to £840. J Keys Clogher 350kg Simmental to £800 and 380kg Simmental to £780. D Foy Tempo 365kg Charolais to £790.

Dairy cows and heifers

A good selection on offer sold to £1560 for calved heifer with £1370, £1350 for calved third calvers and £1330 for second calver for a Derrygonnelly producer. with others selling from £1100 to £1240.

Breeding bulls

Augher producer sold a pedigree registered Limousin (born 08/07/2019) to £2000. Greysteel producer sold two pedigree registered Charolais (born 04 and 05 2019) to £1760 and £1260. Boho producer £1300 for AI bred Simmental (born 18/05/2020) None of these young bulls have been tried.

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller entry this week sold to a top of £2230 for a 2015 cow with heifer calf from a Fintona producer. Enniskillen producer £1570 and £1340 for cows with bull calves. Crumlin producer £1425 and £1350 for heifers with bull calves. Greysteel producer £1260 for heifer with bull calf. Drumahoe producer £1230 and £1100 for heifers with bull calves. Trillick producer £1060 for heifer with heifer calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

An excellent entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £480 and £470 for a Belgian Blues to R Totten Ballinderry. F and R Conlon Newtownbutler £475 for Limousin; L Moffitt Florencecourt £465 x 2 for Charolais and £385 for Shorthorn. Clogher producer £430 for Aberdeen Angus Armagh producer £400 for Charolais and T Maguire Knockaraven £390 for Charolais.

Heifer calves

P McCorry Derrylin £495 for Charolais; F and R Conlon Newtownbutler £485 for Saler. T Parks Craigavon £470 for Hereford; J F Martin Kinawley £470 for Aberdeen Angus; W J Patterson Omagh £470 for Aberdeen Angus; J Keys Clogher £465 for Limousin; M McCrory Sixmilecross £455 for Limousin; B McCullagh Greencastle £455 for Charolais; Armagh producer £450 for Charolais and £395 for Limousin; Omagh producer £390 for Belgian Blue and J Wiggam Fivemiletown £375 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

Armagh producer £610, £590, and £580 for Charolais; F and R Conlon Newtownbutler £560 and £545 for Limousins. L Moffitt Florencecourt £555, £510, and £495 x 2 for Charolais; G Foster Kinawley £520 for Aberdeen Angus and S Cox Kinawley £500 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps