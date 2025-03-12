Beef cows selling to a top price of £2547 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 6th March 2025: 330 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday sold at a sharper trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows topped at 386p for a Belgian Blue 660kg at £2547.

Friesian cows to 257p for 780kg at £2004 and beef heifers reached 378p for 600kg at £2268.

Beef bullocks sold to 392p for 570kg at £2234 and to a top per head of £3065 for 790kg and Friesian bullocks to 284p for 490kg at £1391.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L O'Connor, Dungiven Belgian Blue 660kg £2547 (386), W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 780kg £2886 (370), local farmer Charolais 750kg £2760 (368), Limousin 640kg £2208 (345), W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 770kg £2641 (343), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Limousin 620kg £2077 (335), local farmer Belgian Blue 720kg £2376 (330), D Convery, Cushendun Limousin 640kg £2073 (324), local farmer Belgian Blue 850kg £2711 (319), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 710kg £2243 (316), R and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 630kg £1978 (314), J A McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 640kg £2009 (314), D Strange, Ballyclare Limousin 630kg £1965 (312), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d'Aquitaine 760kg £2356 (310), 830kg £2573 (310), R Weatherup, Larne Simmental 630kg £1890 (300).

Friesian cows

A Lamont, Portglenone 780kg £2004 (257), M Smyth, Cloughmills 560kg £1411 (252), J Adair, Kells 800kg £1952 (244), D McKay, Martinstown 610kg £1457 (239), D Wilson, Ballycraigy 730kg £1693 (232), J Hunter, Crumlin 710kg £1618 (228), H A Riddell, Portglenone 740kg £1687 (228), local farmer 540kg £1209 (224), R Alexander, Cloughmills 790kg £1753 (222), H Riddell, Portglenone 670kg £1474 (220), W J Thompson, Glenwherry 670kg £1460 (218), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 650kg £1417 (218), J Cassley, Armoy 670kg £1413 (211) and J Blair, Larne 700kg £1470 (210).

Beef heifers

G and J McEwen, Downpatrick Limousin 600kg £2268 (378), E McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 680kg £2509 (369), N Cole, Killyleagh Limousin 610kg £2244 (368), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 510kg £1866 (366), T Robinson, Ballynure Limousin 720kg £2635 (366), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Charolais 710kg £2584 (364), K McKay, Cushendun Charolais 690kg £2511 (364), I McConaghy, Bushmills Charolais 720kg £2563 (356), W Knowles, Cloughmills Limousin 640kg £2272 (355), D J Browne, Bushmills Charolais 610kg £2165 (355), I McConaghy, Bushmills Charolais 630kg £2230 (354), F and R Auld Limousin 490kg £1734 (354), W Knowles, Cloughmills Simmental 660kg £2336 (354), L F Logan, Randalstown Belgian Blue 670kg £2338 (349), B Taggart, Bushmills Limousin 640kg £2227 (348) and D J Browne, Bushmills Charolais 740kg £2553 (345).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

R Howie, Doagh Limousin 570kg £2234 (392) H Clarke, Maghera Limousin 790kg £3065 (388) G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 790kg £3057 (387) M McCullough, Ballymena Belgian Blue 620kg £2368 (382) E McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 710kg £2712 (382) Linton Brothers, Clough Limousin 600kg £2274 (379) R Howie, Doagh Limousin 630kg £2381 (378) VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 760kg £2865 (377) B Dickey, Charolais 770kg £2902 (377) R Forsythe, Belgian Blue 680kg £2556 (376) R Howie, Charolais 590kg £2212 (375) Linton Brothers, Limousin 710kg £2662 (375) P Turner, Maghera Limousin 820kg £3050 (372) G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 720kg £2671 (371) B Dickey, Charolais 750kg £2782 (371) and TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 620kg £2294 (370).

Top per head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H Clarke, Maghera Limousin 790kg £3065, G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 790kg £3057, P Turner, Swatragh Limousin 820kg £3050, B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 770kg £2909, JC Prentice, Comber Limousin 810kg £2899, Limousin 800kg £2896, Charolais 820kg £2886, VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 760kg £2865, A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 780kg £2862, R Forsythe, Portglenone Simmental 820kg £2861, DJ Browne, Bushmills Charolais 800kg £2856, G and J McEwen, Limousin 780kg £2847, J C Prentice, Charolais 820kg £2812, E McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 760kg £2812, B Dickey, Charolais 750kg £2782 and A Ross, Charolais 780kg £2776.

Friday 7th March 2025: Dairy cows - 27 dairy cows topped at £2480 for a second calver from B Paisley, Ballynure.

B Paisley, Ballynure Holstein £2480, J Blair, Larne Friesian £2450, W Black, Aghadowey 2x Friesian £2200, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2150, T Carlisle, Dundrod Holstein £2080, A Ferguson, Stewartstown Holstein £2080, M Nelson, Ballyclare Holstein £2050 and T Carlisle Holstein £1950, D Wallace Holstein £1950.

Suckler cows

28 lots of sucklers sold to £2880 for a Saler and bull calf from R Alexander, Broughshane, in-calf cows to £2720 for a Belgian Blue from A Christie, Ballymoney and bulls to £2580 for an Aberdeen Angus from F McGovern, Cookstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and bull calf £2880, A Christie, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £2720, A O’Neill, Glenarm Saler £2680, G Henderson, Bushmills Charolais £2620, D Morrow, Glenarm Simmental £2500, Simmental £2350, A Christie Speckle Park £2300, S and M and C McDonnell, Ballymena Stabiliser and Bull calf £2250, G Henderson Charolais £2220, D Morrow Simmental £2220, G Henderson Charolais £2120, A O’Neill Saler £1980, Shorthorn beef £1980 and G Davidson Charolais £1900, Shorthorn beef £1880, Saler £1820.

Calves

350 calves sold to an excellent average of £498.

Bull calves to £1000 for a Belgian Blue.

Heifers to £980 for 2 Belgian Blues and reared Friesian bulls to £600.

Bulls

F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £1000, £980, W Barnes, Cullybackey Limousin £960, F and S Hill Belgian Blue £950, F Connon, Limavady Charolais £945 x3, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Limousin £910, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £900, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £900 x2, F and S Hill, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £895, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £890 and R J Gage, Clough Hereford £890 x3.

Heifers

F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £980 x2, £910, £890, F Connon, Limavady Charolais £850, B Stirling, Ballymena Limousin £830, F Connon, Limavady Charolais £810 x5, B Stirling, Ballymena Simmental £790 and R J Gage, Clough Hereford £780 x3.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M T Boyd, Kilwaughter £600, £550, A McNair, Ballyclare £520, £510, £495, C Lagan, Broughshane £440 x2, H W Taggart, Ballymoney £395 x2, W and A Patton, Newtownards £380, C Casey, Cloughmills £330, D McNeilly, Randalstown £260 and C Lagan, Broughshane £260, £250 x3.

Weanlings

410 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in an even dearer trade.

Bullocks sold to £1630 over for a Limousin 380kg at £2010 offered by T Millar, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £1450 over for a Charolais 340kg at £1790 presented by S Douglas, Limavady.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J McAuley, Cushendall Charolais 240kg £1240 (516), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 250kg £1230 (492), K McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin 240kg £1160 (483), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 290kg £1380 (475), W Hamilton, Broughshane Limousin 260kg £1230 (473), J McPeake, Knockloughrim Belgian Blue 260kg £1230 (473), M Smith, Kells Limousin 280kg £1320 (471), W Hamilton, Broughshane Stabiliser 230kg £1070 (465), C Patterson, Antrim Limousin 250kg £1160 (464), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 260kg £1200 (461), K McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin 260kg £1190 (457), C Patterson, Antrim Limousin 210kg £960 (457), M Smith, Kells Limousin 280kg £1270 (453) and J McAuley, Cushendall Charolais 250kg £1120 (448).

301 to 350kg

T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 330kg £1750 (530), C Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 340kg £1780 (523), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1640 (512), C Williamson Charolais 350kg £1790 (511), Limousin 340kg £1720 (505), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £1600 (500), C Williamson Limousin 330kg £1650 (500), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1730 (494), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £1570 (490), T J McLornan Limousin 310kg £1510 (487), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1700 (485), T Jackson Limousin 330kg £1600 (484), 340kg £1630 (479) and T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £1610 (473) x2, 320kg £1490 (465).

Over 351kg

T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 380kg £2010 (529), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1840 (511), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 360kg £1800 (500), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £1750 (486), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £1770 (478), T J McLornan Charolais 380kg £1800 (473), I Gibson, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1700 (472), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 430kg £2020 (469), T Millar Limousin 360kg £1690 (469), T J McLornan Limousin 370kg £1720 (464), I Gibson Charolais 390kg £1770 (453), 380kg £1700 (447), T Millar Limousin 380kg £1700 (447), K Molyneaux Charolais 410kg £1830 (446) and T J McLornan Charolais 370kg £1640 (443).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

C Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 280kg £1320 (471), T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 270kg £1260 (466), M Smith, Kells Limousin 260kg £1210, J McAuley, Cushendall Charolais 250kg £ 1160 (464), G Jordan, Cookstown Charolais 270kg £1250 (463), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 300kg £1350 (450), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £1340 (446), M Smith Limousin 290kg £1290 (444), D Arrell, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 250kg £1110 (444), P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 280kg £1240 (442), T Millar Limousin 280kg £1230 (439), W and G Hanna Charolais 280kg £1230 (439), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 270kg £1180 (437), G Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 270kg £1180 (437), T Jackson Limousin 290kg £1260 (434) and S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 290kg £1250 (431).

301-350kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £1790 (526), W and G Hanna Charolais 330kg £1730 (524), S Douglas Charolais 330kg £1690 (512), Charolais 330kg £1680 (509), G Armstrong Limousin 330kg £1670S Douglas Charolais 340kg £1690 (497), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 340kg £1690 (497), G Pearson, Randalstown Simmental 350kg £1640 (468), W and G Hanna Charolais 350kg £1610 (460), C Williamson Limousin 340kg £1550 (455), S Douglas Charolais 350kg £1590 (454), Charolais 340kg £1510 (444), S H Bellingham Limousin 350kg £1550 (442), G Jordan Charolais 340kg £1490 (438), W and G Hanna Charolais 320kg £1400 (437) and T.J McLornan Charolais 350kg £1520 (434).

Over 351kg

S Douglas Charolais 360kg £1760 (488), Charolais 380kg £1840 (484), G Armstrong Limousin 360kg £1620 (450), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £1610 (435), E Henry, Coleraine Limousin 390kg £1690 (433), D S Beggs Charolais 360kg £1540 (427), T.J McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 390kg £1620 (415), C Williamson Limousin 360kg £1490 (413), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 400kg £1650 (412), Charolais 440kg £1800 (409), M J Millar, Straid Limousin 370kg £1500 (405), G Armstrong Limousin 370kg £1500 (405), P J McKinley, Martinstown Charolais 390kg £1580 (405), D S Beggs Charolais 370kg £1490 (402) and G Armstrong Limousin 400kg £1600 (400), Limousin 430kg £1710 (397).

Monday 10th March 2025: Another 500 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night topped at £360 for a Dorset ewe with 2 lambs at foot.

Springing ewes sold to £305 for a Suffolk and foster ewes to £205.

Store lambs reached £145 for 1 Texel.

Ewe lambs sold to £172 and 62 lots of pet lambs to £64.

Ewes with lambs at foot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local farmer 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £360, N Alexander, Gracehill 6 Texel and 10 lambs £355, W Campbell, Carnlough 3 Mule and 6 lambs £350, L Campbell, Carnlough 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £345, £315, local farmer 2 Suffolk and 3 lambs £315, J McGuckian, Dunloy 1 Texel and 2 lambs £305, D Wylie, Kells 1 Texel and 2 lambs £305, N Alexander, Gracehill 6 Texel and 10 lambs £305, L Hunter, Ballyclare 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £300, D Wylie, Kells 1 Texel and 2 lambs £295, N Alexander, Gracehill 6 Texel and 10 lambs £295, W Campbell, Carnlough 2 Mule and 4 lambs £295, J Lamont, Kells 4 Suffolk and 8 lambs £292, D Wylie, Kells 1 Texel and 2 lambs £290 and R P Campbell, Carnlough 2 Mule and 4 lambs £285.

In lamb ewes

D Wilson, Ahoghill 1 Suffolk £305, C Warwick, Moorfields 6 Mule £240, £230, J A McKillop, Cushendall 1 Suffolk £225, N Milliken, Ballymoney 2 Texel £215, C Warwick 6 Mule £215, M Baird, Larne 1 Texel £210, J O’Loan, Martinstown 6 Texel £210 x3, C Warwick 7 Mule £210, J O’Loan, Martinstown 6 Texel £205 x2, £200 and J A McKillop 2 Mule £200.

Ewe lambs

B Blaney, Cushendall 12 Mule £172, R Dundee, Kells 2 Texel £155, 2 Texel £150, B Gingles, Larne 41 Mule £140, S Miskelly, Ballymena 11 Cheviot £136, R Dundee, Kells 1 Texel £132 and H McDonnell, Cushendall 2 Mule £132.

Tuesday 11th March 2025: Just under 200 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in an outstanding trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullocks sold to £2140 over for a Charolais 600kg at £2740 presented by a local producer.

Heifers sold to £1960 over for a Limousin 580kg at £2540 offered by G Corrie, Newtownards.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

Local farmer Charolais 490kg £2100 (428), Limousin 490kg £2030 (414), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 490kg £2020 (412), local farmer Belgian Blue 500kg £2040 (408), F O’Hara, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1790 (406), Galloway 440kg £1790 (406), local farmer Limousin 500kg £2010 (402), R Wilson, Ballyboley Limousin 460kg £1790 (389), F O’Hara Belgian Blue 430kg £1660 (386) x2, local farmer Limousin 470kg £1810 (385), R Neeson, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 410kg £1550 (378), F O’Hara Limousin 450kg £1700 (377) x3 and H Healey, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1640 (372).

Over 501kg

Local farmer Charolais 590kg £2700 (457), 600kg £2740 (456), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 510kg £2270 (445), local farmer Charolais 520kg £2240 (430), local farmer Limousin 510kg £2190 (429), local farmer British Blue 520kg £2180 (419), Limousin 560kg £2340 (417), Graham Brothers Limousin 510kg £2110 (413), local farmer Charolais 630kg £2560 (406), Simmental 620kg £2500 (403), local farmer Limousin 520kg £2080 (400), local farmer Charolais 540kg £2150 (398), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 550kg £2190 (398) and Graham Brothers Charolais 550kg £2190 (398).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

F McCaughan, Ballycastle Limousin 470kg £2010 (427) Drumhilla Farms, Limousin 490kg £2070 (422) local farmer, Limousin 460kg £1870 (406) Limousin 470kg £1910 (406) Limousin 400kg £1590 (397) Limousin 460kg £1820 (395) F McCaughan, Ballycastle Limousin 460kg £1800 (391) local farmer, Limousin 400kg £1565 (391) H Healey, Charolais 380kg £1430 (376) W Holland, Doagh Abondance 430kg £1610 (374) The Cleggan Estate, Hereford 440kg £1640 (372) P Sharpe, Cushendall Belgian Blue 460kg £1700 (369) The Cleggan Estate, 490kg £1780 (363) WJI Hood, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1540 (350) W Holland, Doagh Abondance 480kg £1645 (342) and WJI Hood, Limousin 430kg £1470 (341).

Over 501kg

F McCaughan, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £2240 (439) G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin 580kg £2540 (437) F McCaughan, Limousin 550kg £2380 (432) C Kerr, Newtownards Limousin 530kg £2160 (407) M McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 530kg £2110 (398) The Cleggan Estate, Limousin 600kg £2240 (373) Limousin 530kg £1900 (358) Hereford 530kg £1870 (352) Hereford 560kg £1960 (350) WJI Hood, Limousin 550kg £1900 (345) The Cleggan Estate Limousin 520kg £1780 (342) Drumhilla Farms, Friesian 560kg £1880 (335) The Cleggan Estate, Limousin 570kg £1840 (322) and W Holland, Doagh Abondance 550kg £1725 (313).

A slightly smaller sale of 1626 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 670p for 4 Texels 20kg at £134 offered by S Craig, Ballycastle and to a top per head of £160 for 2 heavy Dorsets presented by A McNeill, Toomebridge.

Fat ewes sold to £306.

Fat lambs (1348)

Top per head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Craig, Ballycastle 4 Texel 20kg £134 (670) 9 Texel 22kg £143.50 (652) P McKenna, Maghera 9 Texel 18.5kg £119.50 (646) S Hall, Monkstown 46 Suffolk 21.5kg £138 (641) J McMillan, Ballyclare 27 Texel 21.5kg £137.50 (639) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 15 Texel 23kg £147 (639) J Moore, Cullybackey 2 Texel 21kg £134 (638) J Mills, Kilwaughter 24 Crossbred 21kg £134 (638) J Hamilton, 6 Suffolk 21.5kg £137 (637) A Dodd, Saintfield 40 Crossbred 21.5kg £136 (632) D Heffron, Randalstown 1 Texel 22.5kg £142 (631) P Crothers, Ballynure 30 Texel 23kg £145 (630) E McCormick, Carnlough 7 Crossbred 23kg £145 (630) D Augus, 21 Texel 24kg £151 (629) 24 Texel 24kg £151 (629) A McNeill, 4 Dorset 23kg £144.50 (628) G Rea, Glenwherry 1 Texel 22.5kg £141 (626) D Hamilton, Glenarm 16 Texel 23kg £144 (626) C Monteith, Ballywalter 24 Texel 23.5kg £147 (625) 20 Texel 24kg £150 (625) A T Lowry, Ballymena 18 Texel 22.5kg £140.50 (624) J Gregg, Clough 26 Texel 25kg £156 (624) R Patton, Ballycarry 13 Easycare 21.5kg £134 (623) and S Miskelly, Ballymena 6 Cheviot 22.5kg £140 (622).

Top per kg

A McNeill, Toomebridge 2 Dorset 37.5kg £160, J Gregg, Clough 26 Texel 25kg £156, G Rea, Glenwherry 1 Texel 27.5kg £155.50, B Blaney, Ballymena 2 Blue 35kg £155, WR and JR Dunn, Ballyclare 1 Texel 35kg £155, J Craig, Larne 15 Suffolk 31.5kg £154, I Beggs, Whitehead 26 Texel 26kg £154, P and L Rea, Ballyclare 37 Suffolk 30.5kg £154, T Moorehead, Aughafatten 1 Suffolk 32.5kg £154, I McConnell, Larne 1 Suffolk 30kg £153, W Marshall, Portglenone 2 Texel 25kg £153, T Moorehead, 2 Suffolk 30kg £153, N Rea, Larne 2 Charollais 30kg £152, C McFetridge, Glenarm 4 Dorset 26kg £152, RB and MR Moore, Larne 1 Mule 30kg £152, W McDonnell, Larne 2 Texel 26kg £152, S Oneill, Martinstown 30 Blackface 26kg £152, R Hamilton, Glenarm 14 Texel 25kg £152, B Smyth, Randalstown 32 Mule 26.5kg £151.50, B Blaney, Cushendall 28 Mule 25kg £151, B Strange, Straid 24 Blackface 27kg £151, S Craig, Ballycastle 2 Texel 27.5kg £151 and local farmer, 20 Crossbred 25kg £151, 7 Mule 25.5kg £151.

Fat ewes (278)

First quality

Suffolk - £150-£244

Texel - £150 - £306

Crossbred - £110 - £158

Blackface - £80 - £120