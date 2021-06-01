Beef cows selling to £1565.60 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1772.40 for an 840kg Limousin to £211 for a Rosslea producer this was followed by a 760kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1565.60 at £206 for a Caledon producer.

Cow heifers peaked at £1254 for a 570kg Limousin at £220 to a Lisnaskea producer followed by a 590kg Limousin at £208 (£1227.20) for an Omagh producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £136 for a 690kg to £938.40.

Fat bulls sold to £2104.20 for a 1260kg Limousin to £167 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £210 for a 740kg Belgian Blue.

Fat heifers sold to £218 for a 500kg Simmental.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1820 for a 860kg Charolais (£211) rising to £257 per 100kg for a 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 with most others selling from £211 to £239 per 100kg.

Med weights sold to £1190 for a 490kg Limousin (£243) rising to £277 per 100kg for a 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080.

Store heifers sold to £1470 for a 620kg Limousin (£237) rising to £248 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1340 with most others selling from £209 to £243 per 100kg.

Med weights sold to £1080 for a 465kg Charolais (£232) rising to £246 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1010 smaller sorts sold to £920 for a 395kg Limousin.

Suckler cows sold to £1980 for a heifer with heifer calf and £1850 for a 2010 cow with bull calf incalf heifers sold to £1610 and £1510.

Dairy cows sold to £1510.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1050 for a 460kg Limousin (£228) reaching £317 per 100kg for a 255kg Charolais to £810.

Weanling heifers sold to £950 for a 420kg Limousin (£226) reaching £263 per 100kg for a 315kg Charolais to £830.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £480 twice for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £490 for a Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £735 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £870 for Limousin

Leading prices in fat stock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Liasnaskea producer 570kg Limousin to £220 ((£1254) Rosslea producer 840kg Limousin to £211 (£1772.40) Omagh producer 590kg Limousin to £208 (£1227.20) Kesh producer 710kg Limousin to £208 (£1476.80) Claudy producer 620kg Limousin to £207 (£1283.40) Clogher producer 740kg Limousin to £204 (£1509.60) Kesh producer 560kg Limousin to £195 (£1092) Carrickmore producer 630kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £194 (£1222.20) Augher producer 590kg Limousin to £194 (£1144.60) Caledon producer 800kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £193 (£1544) Seskinore producer 700kg Limousin to £193 (£1351) Augher producer 690kg Limousin to £193 (£1331.70) Kilrea producer 600kg Limousin to £191 (£1146) Galbally producer 720kg Limousin to £191 (£1375.20) Clogher producer 690kg Limousin to £190 (£1311) Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £189 (£1304.10).

Other quality lots sold from £166 to £186 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £136 to £164 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £136 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £120 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to £94 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Kinawley producer 1260kg Limousin to £167 (£2104.20) Omagh producer 970kg Limousin to £163 (£1581.10) Carrickmore producer 880kg Limousin to £162 (£1425.60) Castlederg producer 950kg Charolais to £155 (£1472.50) Coalisland producer 970kg Charolais to £152 (£1474.40) Derrylin producer 950kg Charolais to £147 (£1396.50) Clogher producer 960kg Hereford to £133 (£1276.80) Omagh producer 860kg Aberdeen Angus to £130 (£1118) and Keady producer 920kg Hereford to £122 (£1122.40).

Fat steers

740kg Belgian Blue to £210 (£1554) 670kg Limousin to £208. 590kg Charolais to £207. 560kg Limousin to £206. 560kg Charolais to £204. 510kg Charolais to £204. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £203. 590kg Simmental to £200. 620kg Limousin to £195.550kg Limousin to £194. 710kg Shorthorn to £192. 650kg Belgian Blue to £192.860kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 550kg Limousin to £190.

Friesians sold from £164 to £177 for a 620kg Holstein.

Fat heifers

500kg Simmental to £218. 520kg Limousin to £216.500kg Simmental to £211. 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £208.620kg Charolais to £201. 540kg Charolais to £200. 630kg Hereford to £197. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £193. Friesians sold from £132 to £164 per 100kg

Store bullocks (156)

780kg Charolais to £1730 (£222) 735kg Limousin to £1600 (£217) 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£215) and 685kg Limousin to £1530 (£223) for a Fermanagh producer. E McCaffery Tempo 740kg Charolais to £1690 (£228) K Walker Portadown 735kg Charolais to £1640 (£223) 690kg Charolais to £1580 (£229) 740kg Charolais to £1570 (£212) 685kg Limousin to £1550 (£226) and 730kg Belgian Blue to £1540 (£211) Dungannon producer 685kg Limousin to £1630 (£238) 675kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1570 (£232) and 685kg Charolais to £1570 (£229) Rosslea producer 740kg Limousin to £1590 (£215) and 765kg Limousin to £1550 (£202) K P Donnelly Stewartstown 775kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£200) Fermanagh producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£257) G Steen Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1480 (£239) and M J Keys Clogher 695kg Charolais to £1480 (£213).

Med weight stores 390kg to 500kg

Fermanagh producer 490kg Limousin to £1190 (£243) 495kg Charolais to £1130 (£228) 445kg Charolais to £1120 (£251) 440kg Charolais to £1080 (£245) and 435kg Limousin to £1040 (£239) Mountview Cattle Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1180 (£251) W Hughes Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) and 465kg Charolais to £1130 (£243) Wm Bell Tractors Fivemiletown 475kg Charolais to £1140 (£240) and 490kg Charolais to £1050 (£214) R Watson Augher 455kg Charolais to £1120 (£246) 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£277) and 425kg Charolais to £1040 (£245) Kesh producer 445kg St. to £1100 (£247) and 435kg Limousin to £1050 (£241) J Cassidy Derrylin 495kg Limousin to £1100 (£222) E McCaffery Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1100 (£220) and 430kg Charolais to £1080 (£251) V Daly Omagh 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£220) and P Patterson Augher 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040 (£208).

store HEIFERS (120)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1470 for a 620kg Limousin (£237) 610kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1400 (£229) 575kg Limousin to £1360 (£236) 540kg Charolais to £1340 (£248) 595kg Limousin to £1310 (£220) 530kg Limousin to £1290 (£243) and 555kg Limousin to £1290 (£232) for D Hall Richill. W Smiton Fintona 625kg Charolais to £1440 (£230) 605kg Charolais to £1290 (£213) and 600kg Charolais to £1290 (£215) Fermanagh producer 650kg Charolais to £1340 (£206) 570kg Charolais to £1320 (£231) 580kg Charolais to £1310 (£226) and 610kg Charolais to £1290 (£211) M McGinley Eskra 575kg Limousin to £1360 (£236) C Keys Fivemiletown 635kg Limousin to £1330 (£209) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1300 (£213) 610kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1300 (£213) and 600kg Limousin to £1300 (£216) and M McCaffery Rosslea 590kg Charolais to £1290 (£218).

Med weights 400kg to 5000kg

Wm Smiton Fintona 465kg Charolais to £1080 (£232) N K Johnston Clogher 475kg Limousin to £1080 (£227) 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1070 (£238) 475kg Charolais to £1050 (£221) 480kg Limousin to £1030 (£214) 500kg Limousin to £1000 (£200) 430kg Charolais to £1000 (£232) and 430kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £910 (£212) J Cassidy Derrylin 495kg Charolais to £1060 (£214) Geo Elliott Magheraveely 490kg Limousin to £1050 (£214) M McMurdie Tynan 500kg Charolais to £1050 (£210) Kesh producer 410kg Limousin to £1010 (£246) M McCaffery Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1000 (£217) and 405kg Charolais to £900 (£222) D Mooney Lisburn 500kg Hereford to £960 (£192) 405kg Limousin to £880 (£217) and 435kg Belgian Blue to £880. P and D Prunty Tempo 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 455kg Limousin to £900 and 450kg Limousin to £900.

Smaller sorts 390kg and under

Kesh producer 395kg Limousin to £920 (£233) Mountview Cattle Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £840, and 385kg Simmental to £800. C Fee Tempo 295kg Charolais to £600, 300kg Hereford to £540, 285kg Hereford to £520, 335kg for a Charolais 80 Aberdeen Angus to £510, 315kg Hereford to £500, 325kg Hereford to £500 and 275kg Hereford to £470.

Dairy cows and heifers

A smaller entry on offer this week sold to a steady demand with a Banbridge producer selling a Calved Heifer to £1510. Newtownstewart producer £1500 for calved Jersey heifer. Dungannon producer £1480 for calved heifer. Cookstown producer £1420 and £1400 for calved cows. Several other lots sold from £950 to £1100.

Breeding bulls

Brookeborough producer £1700 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 11.08.2018).

Suckler cows and calves

A large entry of 70 lots listed this week sold to a top of £1980 for a heifer with heifer calf, £1850 for 2010 cow with bull calf and £1560 for heifer with heifer calf for a Clogher producer. Brookeborough producer £1810 and £1630 for heifers with bull calves and £1500 for second calver with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £1610 and £1510 for incalf Heifers. Rosslea producer £1540 for heifer with bull calf. Augher producer £1530 and £1510 for incalf heifers and £1480 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. Omagh producer £1510 and £1430 for heifers with bull calves. Several other lots Dropped calves and reared lumps

A brisk demand in this section with bull calves selling to £480 for a Charolais to a Lisnaskea producer. Fivemiletown producer £480 for Charolais Dromore producer £445 for Simmental Augher producer 420 for Aberdeen Angus Ballinamallard producer £400 for Charolais; Rosslea producer £375 for Aberdeen Angus Ballygawley producer £365 for Belgian Blue and Trillick producer £350, £340 and £330 for Simmentals. Middletown producer £345 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

Dungannon producer £490 for Charolais and £450 for Simmental; Dungannon producer £430 for Simmental; Augher producer £425 for Aberdeen Angus; Lisnaskea producer £380 for Charolais; Magheraveely producer £330 and £310 for Belgian Blues. Ballygawley producer £330 for Charolais and Rosslea producer £310 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

Lisnaskea producer £735 for Charolais; Clogher producer £690 for Limousinand £650 for Shorthorn beef, Armagh producer £690 for Simmental; Newtownbutler producer £595 for Aberdeen Angus; Cookstown producer £575 for Aberdeen Angus Lisnaskea producer £570 for Belgian Blue; Lisburn producer £545 for Hereford; Bellanaleck producer £530 for Hereford and Clogher producer £520 and £500 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer lumps

Dromore producer £870 for Limousin; Clogher producer £710, £680 for Limms. and £650 for Charolais; Ederney producer £675 and £650 for Spckled Park. Trillick producer £570 for Limousin; Cookstown producer £500 for Charolais and Ballygawley producer £490 for Piemontese.

Weanling sale (Held on Wednesday 26th May): A smaller entry of 80 weanlings on offer this week resulted in a good steady demand for all sorts with steers and bulls selling to £1050 for a 460kg Limousin (£228) for M Flynn Rosslea. J McCarroll Beragh sold a 395kg Charolais to £1000 (£253) and a 320kg Limousin to £890 (£278) F G Flynn Rosslea 445kg Limousin to £1000 (£225) 455kg Limousin to £960 (£211) 415kg Limousin to £910 (£219 and a 345kg Limousin to £890 (£258) J McCabe Rosslea 395kg Limousin to £950 (£240) 450kg Belgian Blue to £940 (£209) and a 395kg Charolais to £890 (£225) B O’Neill Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £940 (£238) 350kg Limousin to £920 (£263) and 370kg Limousin to £770 (£208) M Stevenson Lurgan 375kg Limousin to £880 (£234) R Totten Ballinderry 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £870 (£223) and 385kg Charolais to £760 (£197) R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 285kg Charolais to £830 (£291) 365kg Charolais to £820 (£224) and 255kg Charolais to £810 (£317) and Kesh producer 310kg Limousin to £810 (£261).

Heifer weanlings

Kesh producer 420kg Limousin to £950 (£226) A Lynch Ballygawley 355kg Simmental to £910 (£256) 390kg Simmental to £900 (£231) 400kg Simmental to £890 (£222) 415kg Simmental to £860 (£207) and 350kg Simmental to £840 (£240) B O’Neill Dungannon 365kg Limousin to £870 (£238) 385kg Limousin to £800 (£208) 330kg Limousin to £720 (£218) 365kg Limousin to £710 (£194) and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 (£200) J McCabe Rosslea 345kg Limousin to £860 (£249) and 370kg Limousin to £780 (£211) F Donnelly Augher 315kg Charolais to £830 (£263) R Totten Ballinderry 370kg Charolais to £770 (£208) J McCarroll Beragh 310kg Limousin to £760 (£245) 275kg Limousin to £700 (£254) and 300kg Charolais to £680 (£226) and H Scott Maguiiresbridge 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £630. M Stevenson Lurgan 315kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £510.