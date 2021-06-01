Beef cows selling to £1565.60 at Clogher Mart
A seasonal entry of 921cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart for the week ending 29th May producing another strong demand in all sections.
In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1772.40 for an 840kg Limousin to £211 for a Rosslea producer this was followed by a 760kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1565.60 at £206 for a Caledon producer.
Cow heifers peaked at £1254 for a 570kg Limousin at £220 to a Lisnaskea producer followed by a 590kg Limousin at £208 (£1227.20) for an Omagh producer.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £136 for a 690kg to £938.40.
Fat bulls sold to £2104.20 for a 1260kg Limousin to £167 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £210 for a 740kg Belgian Blue.
Fat heifers sold to £218 for a 500kg Simmental.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1820 for a 860kg Charolais (£211) rising to £257 per 100kg for a 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 with most others selling from £211 to £239 per 100kg.
Med weights sold to £1190 for a 490kg Limousin (£243) rising to £277 per 100kg for a 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080.
Store heifers sold to £1470 for a 620kg Limousin (£237) rising to £248 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1340 with most others selling from £209 to £243 per 100kg.
Med weights sold to £1080 for a 465kg Charolais (£232) rising to £246 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1010 smaller sorts sold to £920 for a 395kg Limousin.
Suckler cows sold to £1980 for a heifer with heifer calf and £1850 for a 2010 cow with bull calf incalf heifers sold to £1610 and £1510.
Dairy cows sold to £1510.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1050 for a 460kg Limousin (£228) reaching £317 per 100kg for a 255kg Charolais to £810.
Weanling heifers sold to £950 for a 420kg Limousin (£226) reaching £263 per 100kg for a 315kg Charolais to £830.
Dropped calves bulls sold to £480 twice for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £490 for a Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £735 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £870 for Limousin
Leading prices in fat stock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Liasnaskea producer 570kg Limousin to £220 ((£1254) Rosslea producer 840kg Limousin to £211 (£1772.40) Omagh producer 590kg Limousin to £208 (£1227.20) Kesh producer 710kg Limousin to £208 (£1476.80) Claudy producer 620kg Limousin to £207 (£1283.40) Clogher producer 740kg Limousin to £204 (£1509.60) Kesh producer 560kg Limousin to £195 (£1092) Carrickmore producer 630kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £194 (£1222.20) Augher producer 590kg Limousin to £194 (£1144.60) Caledon producer 800kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £193 (£1544) Seskinore producer 700kg Limousin to £193 (£1351) Augher producer 690kg Limousin to £193 (£1331.70) Kilrea producer 600kg Limousin to £191 (£1146) Galbally producer 720kg Limousin to £191 (£1375.20) Clogher producer 690kg Limousin to £190 (£1311) Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £189 (£1304.10).
Other quality lots sold from £166 to £186 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £136 to £164 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £136 per 100kg.
Plainer lots sold from £100 to £120 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £62 to £94 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Kinawley producer 1260kg Limousin to £167 (£2104.20) Omagh producer 970kg Limousin to £163 (£1581.10) Carrickmore producer 880kg Limousin to £162 (£1425.60) Castlederg producer 950kg Charolais to £155 (£1472.50) Coalisland producer 970kg Charolais to £152 (£1474.40) Derrylin producer 950kg Charolais to £147 (£1396.50) Clogher producer 960kg Hereford to £133 (£1276.80) Omagh producer 860kg Aberdeen Angus to £130 (£1118) and Keady producer 920kg Hereford to £122 (£1122.40).
Fat steers
740kg Belgian Blue to £210 (£1554) 670kg Limousin to £208. 590kg Charolais to £207. 560kg Limousin to £206. 560kg Charolais to £204. 510kg Charolais to £204. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £203. 590kg Simmental to £200. 620kg Limousin to £195.550kg Limousin to £194. 710kg Shorthorn to £192. 650kg Belgian Blue to £192.860kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 550kg Limousin to £190.
Friesians sold from £164 to £177 for a 620kg Holstein.
Fat heifers
500kg Simmental to £218. 520kg Limousin to £216.500kg Simmental to £211. 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £208.620kg Charolais to £201. 540kg Charolais to £200. 630kg Hereford to £197. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £193. Friesians sold from £132 to £164 per 100kg
Store bullocks (156)
780kg Charolais to £1730 (£222) 735kg Limousin to £1600 (£217) 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£215) and 685kg Limousin to £1530 (£223) for a Fermanagh producer. E McCaffery Tempo 740kg Charolais to £1690 (£228) K Walker Portadown 735kg Charolais to £1640 (£223) 690kg Charolais to £1580 (£229) 740kg Charolais to £1570 (£212) 685kg Limousin to £1550 (£226) and 730kg Belgian Blue to £1540 (£211) Dungannon producer 685kg Limousin to £1630 (£238) 675kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1570 (£232) and 685kg Charolais to £1570 (£229) Rosslea producer 740kg Limousin to £1590 (£215) and 765kg Limousin to £1550 (£202) K P Donnelly Stewartstown 775kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£200) Fermanagh producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£257) G Steen Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1480 (£239) and M J Keys Clogher 695kg Charolais to £1480 (£213).
Med weight stores 390kg to 500kg
Fermanagh producer 490kg Limousin to £1190 (£243) 495kg Charolais to £1130 (£228) 445kg Charolais to £1120 (£251) 440kg Charolais to £1080 (£245) and 435kg Limousin to £1040 (£239) Mountview Cattle Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1180 (£251) W Hughes Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) and 465kg Charolais to £1130 (£243) Wm Bell Tractors Fivemiletown 475kg Charolais to £1140 (£240) and 490kg Charolais to £1050 (£214) R Watson Augher 455kg Charolais to £1120 (£246) 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£277) and 425kg Charolais to £1040 (£245) Kesh producer 445kg St. to £1100 (£247) and 435kg Limousin to £1050 (£241) J Cassidy Derrylin 495kg Limousin to £1100 (£222) E McCaffery Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1100 (£220) and 430kg Charolais to £1080 (£251) V Daly Omagh 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£220) and P Patterson Augher 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040 (£208).
store HEIFERS (120)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1470 for a 620kg Limousin (£237) 610kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1400 (£229) 575kg Limousin to £1360 (£236) 540kg Charolais to £1340 (£248) 595kg Limousin to £1310 (£220) 530kg Limousin to £1290 (£243) and 555kg Limousin to £1290 (£232) for D Hall Richill. W Smiton Fintona 625kg Charolais to £1440 (£230) 605kg Charolais to £1290 (£213) and 600kg Charolais to £1290 (£215) Fermanagh producer 650kg Charolais to £1340 (£206) 570kg Charolais to £1320 (£231) 580kg Charolais to £1310 (£226) and 610kg Charolais to £1290 (£211) M McGinley Eskra 575kg Limousin to £1360 (£236) C Keys Fivemiletown 635kg Limousin to £1330 (£209) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1300 (£213) 610kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1300 (£213) and 600kg Limousin to £1300 (£216) and M McCaffery Rosslea 590kg Charolais to £1290 (£218).
Med weights 400kg to 5000kg
Wm Smiton Fintona 465kg Charolais to £1080 (£232) N K Johnston Clogher 475kg Limousin to £1080 (£227) 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1070 (£238) 475kg Charolais to £1050 (£221) 480kg Limousin to £1030 (£214) 500kg Limousin to £1000 (£200) 430kg Charolais to £1000 (£232) and 430kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £910 (£212) J Cassidy Derrylin 495kg Charolais to £1060 (£214) Geo Elliott Magheraveely 490kg Limousin to £1050 (£214) M McMurdie Tynan 500kg Charolais to £1050 (£210) Kesh producer 410kg Limousin to £1010 (£246) M McCaffery Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1000 (£217) and 405kg Charolais to £900 (£222) D Mooney Lisburn 500kg Hereford to £960 (£192) 405kg Limousin to £880 (£217) and 435kg Belgian Blue to £880. P and D Prunty Tempo 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 455kg Limousin to £900 and 450kg Limousin to £900.
Smaller sorts 390kg and under
Kesh producer 395kg Limousin to £920 (£233) Mountview Cattle Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £840, and 385kg Simmental to £800. C Fee Tempo 295kg Charolais to £600, 300kg Hereford to £540, 285kg Hereford to £520, 335kg for a Charolais 80 Aberdeen Angus to £510, 315kg Hereford to £500, 325kg Hereford to £500 and 275kg Hereford to £470.
Dairy cows and heifers
A smaller entry on offer this week sold to a steady demand with a Banbridge producer selling a Calved Heifer to £1510. Newtownstewart producer £1500 for calved Jersey heifer. Dungannon producer £1480 for calved heifer. Cookstown producer £1420 and £1400 for calved cows. Several other lots sold from £950 to £1100.
Breeding bulls
Brookeborough producer £1700 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 11.08.2018).
Suckler cows and calves
A large entry of 70 lots listed this week sold to a top of £1980 for a heifer with heifer calf, £1850 for 2010 cow with bull calf and £1560 for heifer with heifer calf for a Clogher producer. Brookeborough producer £1810 and £1630 for heifers with bull calves and £1500 for second calver with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £1610 and £1510 for incalf Heifers. Rosslea producer £1540 for heifer with bull calf. Augher producer £1530 and £1510 for incalf heifers and £1480 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. Omagh producer £1510 and £1430 for heifers with bull calves. Several other lots Dropped calves and reared lumps
A brisk demand in this section with bull calves selling to £480 for a Charolais to a Lisnaskea producer. Fivemiletown producer £480 for Charolais Dromore producer £445 for Simmental Augher producer 420 for Aberdeen Angus Ballinamallard producer £400 for Charolais; Rosslea producer £375 for Aberdeen Angus Ballygawley producer £365 for Belgian Blue and Trillick producer £350, £340 and £330 for Simmentals. Middletown producer £345 for Limousin.
Heifer calves
Dungannon producer £490 for Charolais and £450 for Simmental; Dungannon producer £430 for Simmental; Augher producer £425 for Aberdeen Angus; Lisnaskea producer £380 for Charolais; Magheraveely producer £330 and £310 for Belgian Blues. Ballygawley producer £330 for Charolais and Rosslea producer £310 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
Lisnaskea producer £735 for Charolais; Clogher producer £690 for Limousinand £650 for Shorthorn beef, Armagh producer £690 for Simmental; Newtownbutler producer £595 for Aberdeen Angus; Cookstown producer £575 for Aberdeen Angus Lisnaskea producer £570 for Belgian Blue; Lisburn producer £545 for Hereford; Bellanaleck producer £530 for Hereford and Clogher producer £520 and £500 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer lumps
Dromore producer £870 for Limousin; Clogher producer £710, £680 for Limms. and £650 for Charolais; Ederney producer £675 and £650 for Spckled Park. Trillick producer £570 for Limousin; Cookstown producer £500 for Charolais and Ballygawley producer £490 for Piemontese.
Weanling sale (Held on Wednesday 26th May): A smaller entry of 80 weanlings on offer this week resulted in a good steady demand for all sorts with steers and bulls selling to £1050 for a 460kg Limousin (£228) for M Flynn Rosslea. J McCarroll Beragh sold a 395kg Charolais to £1000 (£253) and a 320kg Limousin to £890 (£278) F G Flynn Rosslea 445kg Limousin to £1000 (£225) 455kg Limousin to £960 (£211) 415kg Limousin to £910 (£219 and a 345kg Limousin to £890 (£258) J McCabe Rosslea 395kg Limousin to £950 (£240) 450kg Belgian Blue to £940 (£209) and a 395kg Charolais to £890 (£225) B O’Neill Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £940 (£238) 350kg Limousin to £920 (£263) and 370kg Limousin to £770 (£208) M Stevenson Lurgan 375kg Limousin to £880 (£234) R Totten Ballinderry 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £870 (£223) and 385kg Charolais to £760 (£197) R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 285kg Charolais to £830 (£291) 365kg Charolais to £820 (£224) and 255kg Charolais to £810 (£317) and Kesh producer 310kg Limousin to £810 (£261).
Heifer weanlings
Kesh producer 420kg Limousin to £950 (£226) A Lynch Ballygawley 355kg Simmental to £910 (£256) 390kg Simmental to £900 (£231) 400kg Simmental to £890 (£222) 415kg Simmental to £860 (£207) and 350kg Simmental to £840 (£240) B O’Neill Dungannon 365kg Limousin to £870 (£238) 385kg Limousin to £800 (£208) 330kg Limousin to £720 (£218) 365kg Limousin to £710 (£194) and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 (£200) J McCabe Rosslea 345kg Limousin to £860 (£249) and 370kg Limousin to £780 (£211) F Donnelly Augher 315kg Charolais to £830 (£263) R Totten Ballinderry 370kg Charolais to £770 (£208) J McCarroll Beragh 310kg Limousin to £760 (£245) 275kg Limousin to £700 (£254) and 300kg Charolais to £680 (£226) and H Scott Maguiiresbridge 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £630. M Stevenson Lurgan 315kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £510.
Producers please note the weanling sales will return to the Saturday sale on 5th June.