Beef cows selling to £1751 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock 334 lots listed met a very keen demand with beef cows selling to a top of £2214 for a 900kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £246 per 100kg for an Newtownstewart producer this was followed by an 850kg Charolais to £1751 at £206 per 100kg for an Armagh producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1591.40 for a 730kg Belgian Blue to £218 followed by a 760kg Charolais to £1588. 40 to £209.

Friesian cows sold to £136 per 100kg for 760kg (1033.60).

Fat bulls sold to £153 per 100kg and £1479 per head.

Fat steers sold to £235 per 100kg Friesians sold to £190 per 100kg for 580kg.

Fat heifers sold to £229 per 100kg for a 600kg Belgian Blue in the store rings.

Heavy steers sold to £1990 for an 860kg Charolais to £231 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £1800 (£257).

Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 580kg Charolais (£241).

Med weights sold to £1310 for a 460kg Charolais (£285) smaller sorts to £1020 for a 330kg Charolais (£309).

Heavy heifers sold to £1770 for a 755kg Charolais (£234) with a 655kg Charolais to £1690 (£258).

Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 575kg Charolais (£243).

Med weights sold to £1220 for a 440kg Simmental (£277).

Suckler outfits sold to £2110 and £2100.

Dairy cows sold to £1650.

Weanling males sold to £1220 for at 420kg Limousin (£295).

Weanling heifers sold to £1270 for a 310kg Limousin (£409).

Young bull calves sold to £570 for a Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £560 for a Simmental.

Reared male lumps sold to £850 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £1170 for a super Belgian Blue.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Newtownstewart producer 900kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £246 (£2214) and 830kg Limousin to £204 (£1693.20) Fivemiletown producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £218 (£1591.40) Armagh producer 670kg Charolais to £210 (£1407)and 630kg Limousin to £207 (£1304.10) with an 850kg Charolais to £206 (£1751) Augher producer 760kg Charolais to £209 (£1588.40) Omagh producer 670kg Limousin to 3200 (£1340) Trillick producer 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £198 (£1405.80) Moy producer 540kg Limousin to £197 (£1063.80) 660kg Limousin to £193 (£1273.80) and 610kg Limousin to £193 (£1177.30) Fivemiletown producer 800kg Charolais to £195 (£1560) Middletown producer 650kg Limousin to £195 (£1267.50) Omagh producer 640kg Limousin to £192 (£1288.80) and Armagh producer 650kg Simmental to £190 (£1235).

Other quality lots sold from £168 to £188 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £137 to £164 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £127 to £136 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £102 to £124 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £68 to £96 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Clogher producer 960kg Limousin to £153 (£1468.80) Omagh producer 850kg Limousin to £152 (£1292) Castlederg producer 880kg Limousin to £151 (£1328.80) Tempo producer 880kg Limousin to £148 (£1302.40) Eskra producer 800kg Limousin to £147 (£1176) Keady producer 1020kg Aberdeen Angus to £145 (£1479) Aughnacloy producer 820kg Charolais to £144 (£1180.80) Clogher producer 910kg Limousin to £143 (£1301.30) Maghera producer 850kg Limousin to £143 (£1215.50) Castlederg producer 710kg Limousin to £142 (£1008.20) Dungannon producer 930kg Charolais to £140 (£1302) and Cooneen producer 850kg Charolais to £136 (£1156).

Fat steers

580kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £235 (£1363) 660kg Limousin to £231 (£1524.60) 660kg Charolaisto £229. 630kg Limousin to 3228. 660kg Charolais to £227. 610kg Limousin to £226. 610kg Limousin to £226. 610kg Simmental to £226. 770kg Limousin to 3226. 590kg Limousin to £224. 600kg Charolais to £220. Friesians sold to £190 for 580kg and £1343.20 per head for 730kg to £184.

Fat heifers

600kg Belgian Blue to £229 (£1374) 630kg Charolais to £226. 570kg Limousin to £222. 580kg Simmental to £218. 680kg Charolais to £214. 560kg Limousin to £210. 520kg Simmental to £199. 500kg Limousin to £190. 500kg Simmental to £188. 570kg Simmental to £182. Friesians sold from £142 to £156 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (270 lots)

Another good entry sold to a very firm demand with heavy lots selling to a high of £257 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £1800 for an Armagh producer and selling to £1990 per head with most lots selling from £226 to £252 per 100kg.

Leading prices: G Warrington Fivemiletown 860kg Charolais to £1990 (£231) Armagh producer 840kg Limousin to £1980 (£236) 840kg Limousin to £1940 (£231) and 820kg Limousin to £1930 (£235) Co Armagh producer 745kg Charolais to £1840 (£247) 700kg Limousin to £1800 (£257) and 720kg Charolais to £1790 (£248) M McElvogue Dungannon 770kg Charolais to £1810 (£235) and a 730kg Charolais to £1710 (£234) M Kells Portadown 725kg Charolais to £1800 (£248) 695kg Charolais to £1750 (£252) 750kg Charolais to £1740 (£232) and 720kg Charolais to £1700 (£236) M Lenny Ballygawley 755kg Charolais to £1740 (£230) Clogher producer 695kg Charolais to £1720 (£247) W J Robinson Clogher 740kg Charolais to £1700 (£230 and 745kg Charolais to £1690 (£227) B L Kelly and Sons Dungannon 750kg Charolais to £1700 (£226) G McLaughlin Newtownbutler 680kg Charolais to £1700 (£250) Forward lots J Martin Lisnaskea 580kg Charolais to £1400 (£241) and 570kg Charolais to £1390 (£244) M Lenny Ballygawley 590kg Charolais to £1350 (£229) B Barnett Clogher 530kg Charolais to £1310 (£247) and 540kg Charolais to £1300 (£241) P Finnegan Clogher 540kg Charolais to £1280 (£237) and 510kg Charolais to £1220 (£239) Joe Keenan Fivemiletown 550kg Limousin to £1280 (£232).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Serious demand for lightweight stores with a Co Down producer selling a 460kg Charolais to £1310 (£285) 440kg Charolais to £1230 (£279) 430kg Charolais to £1200 (£279) 410kg Limousin to £1160 (£283) 465kg Limousin to £1150 (£247) and 450kg Charolais to £1140 (£253) R J Moore Victoria Bridge 475kg Charolais to £1300 (£273) 470kg Charolais to £1270 (£270) 475kg Charolais to £1260 (£265) 455kg Charolais to £1220 (£268) and 465kg Charolais to £1150 (£247) J Conlon Tempo 495kg Limousin to £1260 (£254) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 495kg Limousin to £1250 (£252) and 450kg Limousin to £1200 (£266) B Barnett Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1240 (£248) and 480kg Charolais to £1180 (£246) S McCann Co. Armagh 470kg Limousin to £1240 (£264) and 500kg Simmental to £1180 (£236) J McStay Lurgan 470kg Limousin to £1170 (£249) and E McCaffery Tempo 470kg Charolais to £1170 (£249) and 490kg Charolais to £1160 (£237).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

P Maguire Armagh 330kg Charolais to £1020 (£309) G Mulrine Augher 340kg Charolais to £990 (£291) and 295kg Charolais to £900 (£305) R Graham Brookeborough 335kg Charolais to £880 (£262) and 335kg Charolais to £850 (£253) and L J Allen Augher 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £800.

Store heifers (151 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £258 per 100kg for a 655kg Charolais to £1690 and selling to a high of £1770 per head with most others selling from £224 to £256 per 100kg Leading prices C Livingstone Benburb 755kg Charolais to £1770 (£234) 715kg Charolais to £1670 (£233) and 740kg Charolais to £1640 (£224) Co. Armagh producer 655kg Charolais to £1690 (£258) 640kg Charolais to £1640 (£256) 640kg Limousin to £1610 (£251) 660kg Charolais to £1560 (£236) 605kg Charolais to £1530 (£253) 630kg Charolais to £1500 (£238) 615kg Limousin to £1490 (£242) and 605kg Limousin to £1460 (£241) K Johnston Brookeborough 675kg Limousin to £1560 (£231) J A Johnston Magheraveely 660kg Charolais to £1550 (£235) and 615kg Charolais to £1400 (£227) M/S O and A McCready Dungannon 615kg Charolais to £1450 (£236) P McAleer Pomeroy 605kg Charolais to £1370 (£226) Forward lots 575kg Limousin to £1400 (£243) 580KG Charolais to £1340 (£231) and 580kg to £1320 (£227) for M/S O and A McGready Dungannon. A Scarlett Newtownbutler 580kg Charolais to £1280 (£220) P McAleer Pomeroy 560kg Charolais to £1280 (£228) H Keys Fivemiletown 515kg Charolais to £1220 (£237) and 520kg Charolais to £1200 (£230)016.

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

M and N O Conner Augher 440kg Simmental to £1220 (£277) 465kg Charolais to £1170 (£251) 410kg Charolais to £1140 (£278) and 425kg Charolais to £1080 (£254) D Capper Portadown 500kg Limousin to £1180 (£236) and 450kg Limousin to £1080 (£240) H Keys Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1180 (£236) 500kg Charolais to £1170 (£234) and 470kg Charolais to £1070 (£227) P Curran Benburb 490kg Charolais to £1160 (£237) C Dunwoody Caledon 500kg Limousin to £1150 (£230) E Fee Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1130 (£235) 490kg Charolais to £1110 (£226) and 460kg Limousin to £1100 (£239) P Donaghy Tynan 500kg Charolais to £1130 (£226) C McDonald Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1120 (£224) R Woods Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1110 (£226) A Scarlett Newtownbutler 470kg Charolais to £1110 (£226) and R Allen Aughnacloy 500kg Limousin to £1110 (£222).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

R Allen Aughnacloy 395kg Limousin to £900, 365kg Limousin to £700 and 330kg Limousin to £580. S Gallen Castlederg 400kg Charolais to £860 and 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £840. D Capper Portadown 350kg Charolais to £760. G Mulrine Augher 355kg Charolais to £750. P Donaghy Tynan 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. W Vogan Killylea 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £620, and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £620. W H Harpur Castlederg 355kg Charolais to £600.

Weanlings (120 lots)

An increased entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with Steers and Bulls selling to £1240 for a 420kg Limousin (£295) 415kg Hereford to £1060 (£246) and 340kg Limousin to £990 (£291) for M Gallagher Omagh. Frank McConville Ballygawley sold a 450kg Limousin to £1200 (£266) 425kg Limousin to £1060 (£249) and 405kg Limousin to £980 (£242) J Woods Beragh 470kg Charolais to £1200 (£255) T J Turbitt Ballygawley 405kg Charolais to £1140 (£281) 385kg Charolais to £1100 (£286) and 365kg Charolais to £1090 (£298) Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 405kg Charolais to £1120 (£276) E Kyle Sixmilecross 445kg Charolais to £1080 (£242) and 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1040 (£260) Joe Donaghy Clogher 430kg Charolais to £1060 (£246) and 410kg Charolais to £1030 (£251) D Murphy Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1040 (£221) and 390kg Charolais to £1000 (£256) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 365kg Limousin to £1010 (£277) L Simpson Castlederg 410kg Charolais to £1000 (£244) and T Singleton Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1000 (£263).

Weanling heifers

E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 310kg Limousin (with show potential) to £1270 (£409) M Mullan Omagh 350kg Charolais to £1070 (£305) V McCrystal Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £990 (£260) E B Birney Lisnaskea 375kg Limousin to £940 (£250) G Birney Lisnaskea 420kg Limousin to £900 (£214) and 330kg Limousin to £850 (£257) J and P Trueman Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £900 (£231) P and P McElroy Clogher 390kg Charolais to £880 (£225) 375kg Charolais to £840 (£224) and 335kg Charolais to £820 (£245) Wm Law Aughnacloy 365kg Limousin to £870 (£238) 320kg Charolais to £840 (£262) and 290kg Charolais to £810 (£235) P McKenna Clogher 340kg Limousin to £820 (£241) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 335kg Charolais to £810 (£242) T J Law Aughnacloy 340kg Charolais to £800 (£235) and D Mooney Lisburn 290kg Charolais to £800 (£276).

Dairy cows and heifers

A larger selection this week sold to a steady demand with a Dromore producer selling an entry of second, third and fourth calvers from £1080 to £1600 Dungannon producer £1650 for calved heifer. Fivemiletown producer second calvers to £1500 and £1410.

Suckler cows and calves

50 lots on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Pomeroy producer selling a 2011 cow with bull calf to £2110, 2016 cow with bull calf to £1730, 2017 cow with heifer calf to £1700 and 2018 cow with heifer calf to £1660. Portadown producer £2100 for 2017 cow with bull calf and 2018 cow with bull calf to £1850. Kinawley producer 2010 for 2015 cow with bull calf and 2018 cow with bull calf to £1700. Culkey producer 1730 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £1600 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Ederney producer £1540 for heifer with bull calf. Trillick producer £1500 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £1160 to £1380. Special entry of 20 Aberdeen Angus suckler cows and calves with stock bull for sale on Saturday 4th September for a Fermanagh producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (180 lots)

Another good entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with young bull calves selling to £570 for a Belgian Blue to M Corrigan Omagh; F Fitzpatrick Newtownbutler £570 for Aberdeen Angus; K Murray Omagh £560 for J F Martin Kinawley Limousin; Dungannon producer £500, £485 and £470 for Limousins; K Moore Augher £400 for Aberdeen Angus; J F Martin Kinawley £360 for Aberdeen Angus; T McKernan Middletown £350 for Limousin and J D Patterson Dungannon £350 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £560 for Simmental; J D Patterson Dungannon £540 for Simmental K Murray Omagh £475 for Charolais; D Farrell Fivemiletown £435 and £375 for Charolais and £370 for Aberdeen Angus; T McKernan Middletown £355 for Limousin and P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £345 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps

J Montgomery Antrim £850, £830 and £815 for Charolais. H Robertson Fivemiletown £845 for Charolais and £670 for Simmental; K Moore Augher £795 for Belgian Blue £590 for Hereford and £580 for Charolais; S Oliver Armagh £785 for Limousin Newtownbutler producer £720 for Limousin; J Primrose Fivemiletown £710 for Charolais; C Quinn Ballygawley £650 x 2 for Belgian Blues and £585 for Hereford; K Murray Omagh £620 for Belgian Blue £610 for Charolais and P Gildernew Dungannon £580 for Shorthorn beef.

Reared female lumps