Beef cows selling to £1875 at Markethill

150 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 5th July maintained a firm trade with good quality beef cows from £200 to £226 per 100 kilos for 700k at £1585 followed by £218 for 860k at £1875.

By Darryl Armitage
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:46 am

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £196 for 820k at £1615 followed by £183 for 780k at £1435.

All good quality Friesians from £160 to £182 per 100 kilos.

Second quality from £130 to £150 and poor quality Friesians in exceptionally strong demand from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 700k £1585 £226.00; Portadown farmer 860k £1875 £218.00; Portadown farmer 712k £1515 £213.00; Portadown farmer 830k £1765 £213.00; Loughgilly farmer 822k £1735 £211.00; Armagh farmer 774k £1615 £209.00; Armagh farmer 838k £1735 £207.00; Katesbridge farmer 742k £1525 £206.00 and Armagh farmer 802k £1645 £205.

Friesian cull cows

Tandragee farmer 822k £1615 £196.00; Aghalee farmer 784k £1435 £183.00; Armagh farmer 754k £1375 £182.00; Newry farmer 678k £1235 £182.00; Armagh farmer 684k £1225 £179.00; Loughgilly farmer 736k £1275 £173.00; Loughgilly farmer 814k £1385 £170.00; Glenanne farmer 714k £1195 £167.00 and Downpatrick farmer 716k £1195 £167.

Calves

140 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £250 to £405 for a Charolais followed by £330 for a Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifer calves from £290 for a Limousin. All good quality heifers from £210 to £280 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £405; Aberdeen Angus £230; Limousin £300; Charolais £300; Limousin £295; Aberdeen Angus £270 and Belgian Blue £270.

Heifer calves

Limousin £290; Belgian Blue £280; Belgian Blue £260; Belgian Blue £250; Hereford £240 and Hereford £205.

MarkethillArmaghBelgian BluePortadown