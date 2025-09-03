Beef cows selling to £3180 for a Belgian Blue at Ballymena Mart

Thursday 28th August 2025: 330 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steeper trade.

Beef cows sold to 424p for a Belgian Blue 750kg at £3180, Holstein/Friesian cows to 292p for 680kg at £1985 and beef heifers to 426p for a Charolais 740kg at £3152.

Beef bullocks to a top per head of £3491 for a Charolais 860kg and to a top per kilo of 426p for a Limousin 710kg at £3024 and Friesian bullocks to 372p for 710kg at £2641.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Market

B McAllister, Glenarm Belgian Blue 750kg £3180 (424), J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 900kg £3726 (414), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 640kg £2585 (404), A Robinson, Drumahoe Limousin 720kg £2894 (402), A Griffith, Ballyclare Limousin 780kg £3088 (396), D Taggart, Randalstown Limousin 810kg £3126 (386), K McCrea, Ballyclare Hereford 710kg £2698 (380), A Robinson Limousin 650kg £2405 (370), J Lowe, Coagh Charolais 740kg £2723 (368), K McCrea Limousin 680kg £2461 (362), B O'Hara, Coagh Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg £2464 (352), D Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 680kg £2298 (338), I Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 730kg £2467 (338), S Taylor, Ligoniel Saler 640kg £2150 (336), J Steede, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 640kg £2150 (336) and D Patterson, Crumlin Limousin 830kg £2739 (330).

Holstein/Friesian cows

T Duncan, Crumlin 680kg £1985 (292), J Currie, Larne 650kg £1677 (258), T Adams, Rathkenny 650kg £1638 (252), R Crawford, Glarryford 640kg £1600 (250), A Gibson, Glenarm 720kg £1800 (250), T Adams 660kg £1597 (242), 640kg £1536 (240), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 660kg £1584 (240) and I Stewart, Bushmills 620kg £1426 (230).

Beef heifers

Local farmer Charolais 740kg £3152 (426), A Ferguson, Coagh Charolais 730kg £3095 (424), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 590kg £2478 (420), local farmer Charolais 720kg £3009 (418), local farmer 730kg £2993 (410), 720kg £2952 (410), local farmer Charolais 790kg £3223 (408), C Hamill, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 650kg £2652 (408), 590kg £2407 (408), local farmer Charolais 700kg £2800 (400) and B Gribben, Dunloy Belgian Blue 690kg £2760 (400).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 860kg £3491.60, M Tweed, Comber Charolais 880kg £3467.20, Charolais 900kg £3438, Charolais 900kg £3420, Charolais 870kg £3410.40, Charolais 870kg £3393, Charolais 800kg £3360, Charolais 840kg £3326.40, Charolais 860kg £3319.60, Charolais 860kg £3302.40, Co Down Farmer, Charolais 820 £3280, M Tweed, Comber Charolais 810kg £3256.20, Charolais 840kg £3225.60, L Bell, Toomebridge Charolais 790kg £3223.20, W Nutt, Bushmills Charolais 780kg £3221.40 and M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 800kg £3216.

Top per kg

R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 710kg £3024.60 (426), M Tweed, Comber Limousin 720kg £3067.20 (426), Charolais 800kg £3360 (420), J Killen, Crossgar Charolais 750kg £3120 (416), W Nutt, Bushmills Charolais 780kg £3221 (413), R Thompson, Limousin 750kg £3075 (410), L Bell, Toomebridge Charolais 790kg £3223.20 (408), M Tweed, Charolais 750kg £3060 (408), A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 860kg £3491.60 (406), M Farr, Ballinderry Belgian Blue 700kg £2842 (406), D Winter, Randalstown Abondance 680kg £2754 (405), R Howie, Doagh Limousin 620kg £2504.80 (404), M Tweed, Charolais 810kg £3256.20 (402), M Farr, Limousin 800 £3216 (402) and Co Down Farmer, Charolais 790kg £3160 (400), Charolais 820kg £3280 (400).

Friesian bullocks

B Gribben, Dunloy 710kg £2641.20 (372), D W Graham, Clough 670kg £2090.40 (312), C Casey, Cloughmills 540kg £1566(290) and T Duncan, Crumlin 760kg £2021.60 (266).

Friday 29th August 2025: Dairy cows - 30 dairy cows in the ring on Friday topped at £3450 for a calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £3450, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £3300, W G Johnston Holstein £3100 x2, T Carlisle, Dundrod £2950 x2, B McStravick, Gawley's Gate Friesian £2950, A McNair, Ballyclare Friesian £2900, £2800, B McStravick Holstein £2750, A McNair Friesian £2700, W G Johnston Holstein £2600, A McNair Friesian £2600, J Mulholland, Toomebridge Friesian £2550 x2 and A McNair Friesian £2550.

Suckler cows

A good entry of cows with calves at foot reached £4600 for a Limousin with a Simmental bull calf at foot from A Christie, Ballymoney.

A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin and bull calf £4600, local farmer Limousin and bull calf £4200, A Christie Shorthorn beef and bull calf £4100, local farmer Limousin and bull calf £3800, Limousin and heifer calf £3750, Limousin and bull calf £3750, O Keaney, Bellaghy Charolais and heifer calf £3700, S and M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe Simmental and heifer calf £3650, O Kearney Charolais and heifer calf £3600, S and M and C McDonnell Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £3500, D Allen, Moneymore Speckle Park and bull calf £3300, S and M and C McDonnell Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £3150 and N Graham, Cullybackey Aubrac and bull calf £3100.

Calves

230 lots through the calf ring averaged £837.

Bulls to £1770 for a smashing Belgian Blue.

Heifers to £1610 for a Charolais and reared Friesians to £680.

Bulls

C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £1770, local farmer Charolais £1585, R Baird, Carrickfergus Charolais £1485, local farmer Charolais £1480, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £1450 x2, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £1430, T M McGall, Portglenone Belgian Blue £1420, I Montgomery Charolais £1410, £1390, local farmer Charolais £1390, E English, Lisburn Limousin £1390, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £1380 and L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £1380, £1360.

Heifers

Local farmer Charolais £1610, £1580, P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais £1570, local farmer Charolais £1500, E English, Lisburn Limousin £1420, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £1410, E English Limousin £1410, T M McGall, Portglenone Belgian Blue £1390, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £1250 x3, £1240, C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £1170, F and S Hill, Randalstown Limousin £1160 and J and R Hamilton, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £1150.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

A Gibson, Glenarm £680, G Bolton, Knockloughrim £680 x6 E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £570, A Gibson £570 x3 and E and J Arthur £510, £480, £440, £430, £420.

Weanlings

300 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1670 over for an Aberdeen Angus 580kg at £2250 presented by A Scott, Templepatrick and heifers sold to £1800 over for a Charolais 500kg at £2300 presented by K Molyneaux, Crumlin.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 210kg £1540 (733), Charolais 230kg £1560 (678), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 280kg £1860 (664), D J McFerran, Charolais 240kg £1580 (658), Charolais 240kg £1560 (650), Charolais 240kg £1530 (637), R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 220kg £1380 (627), D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 180kg £1060 (588), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Limousin 290 £1660 (572), H Crawford, Limousin 300kg £1690 (653), H McNeill, Ballygally Simmental 240kg £1290 (537), R J McNeill, Belgian Blue 270kg £1360 (503), C Lyle, Larne Belgian Blue 260kg £1260 (484), H McNeill, Simmental 290kg £1400 (482) and C Lyle, Larne Belgian Blue 300kg £1440 (480), Belgian Blue 300kg £1440 (480).

301kg to 350kg

A and D McAfee, Bushmills Limousin 320kg £1890 (590), C Magill, Larne Limousin 310kg £1760 (567), Charolais 350kg £1940 (554), Limousin 340kg £1870 (550), H Chambers, Bushmills 1 Limousin 350kg £1870 (534), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1660 (518), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 340kg £1760 (517), Limousin 350kg £1810 (517), R Adams, Ballymena Charolais 350kg £1770 (505), D Wilson , Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £1640 (497), A McCullough, Hillsbrough Belgian Blue 330kg £1640 (497), D Gillan, Garvagh Hereford 340kg £1680 (494), J and C J Hooks, Newtownards Belgian Blue 340kg £1680 (494), D Wilson, Saler 340kg £1680 (494), Saler 310kg £1510 (487) and W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental 350 £1700 (485).

Over 351kg

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg £2180 (605), Charolais 380kg £2220 (584), C Magill, Larne Charolais 380kg £2150 (565), Charolais 380 £2140 (563), Charolais 380kg £2040 (536), Charolais 370kg £1980 (535), Limousin 360kg £1920 (533), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Charolais 370kg £1970 (532), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Limousin 420kg £2180 (519), C Fleming, Nutt's Corner Limousin 420kg £2180 (519), H Crawford Charolais 390kg £2020 (518), C Fleming, Limousin 360kg £1850 (513), H Chambers, Bushmills Limousin 370kg £1880 (508), E Lagan Garvagh Limousin 390kg £1980 (507), D McClurkin, Abondance 390kg £1980 (507) and R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £1870 (505).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 210kg £1470 (700), Charolais 210kg £1370 (652), Charolais 220kg £1420 (645), Charolais 240kg £1490 (620), Charolais 240kg £1460 (608), Charolais 250kg £1480 (592), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 240kg £1420 (591), Charolais 300kg £1660 (553), H Crawford Charolais 280kg £1500 (535), T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £1310 (524), R J McNeill, Glenarm Belgian Blue 270kg £1400 (518), D J McFerran, Charolais 280kg £1440 (514), R J McNeill Belgian Blue 280kg £1390 (496), Belgian Blue 270kg £1340 (496), D Wilson, Carrickfergus Limousin 230kg £1140 (495) and B Mathews, Clough Limousin 270kg £1320 (488).

301 to 350kg

D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais 330kg £1870 (566), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 330kg £1800 (545), 330kg £1780 (539), R J McNeill, Glenarm Belgian Blue 310kg £1670 (538), C Fleming, Nutt's Corner Limousin 320kg £1720 (537), H Chambers, Bushmills Limousin 350kg £1870 (534), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 350kg £1840 (525), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 340kg £1770 (520), B Matthews, Clough Limousin 350kg £1750 (500), L Keys, Ballygawley Limousin 350kg £1730 (494), D McClurkin Charolais 340kg £1680 (494), J Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 320kg £1580 (493) and T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg £1580 (493), 350kg £1720 (491).

Over 351kg

C Magill, Larne Charolais 380kg £2090 (550), H Chambers, Bushmills Limousin 370kg £1900 (513), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 370kg £1900 (513), C Magill Charolais 380kg £1940 (510), 370kg £1880 (508), B Matthews, Clough Limousin 360kg £1790 (497), L Keys, Ballygawley Aberdeen Angus 380kg £1860 (489), Charolais 370kg £1810 (489), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 390kg £1900 (487), C Magill Charolais 390kg £1880 (482), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 440kg £2070 (470), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £1880 (470), C Magill Charolais 400kg £1880 (470), B Matthews Limousin 380kg £1780 (468), 370kg £1710 (462) and K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 500kg £2300 (460).

Monday (evening) 1st September 2025: A massive entry of 4250 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Breeders sold to £350 for 10 Cheviot ewes from a dispersal sale of Richard Mowbray who also sold a Cheviot ram at £2100 and £900.

Ewe lambs topped at £290 and store lambs to £174.

The Suffolk Sheep Society held their annual ram lam sale which topped at 3500gns.

Breeding sheep

R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart x10 Cheviot £350, P McAuley, Carnlough x4 Crossbred £345, I Wilson, Ballymena x6 Mil £340, R J Mowbray, x10 Cheviot £335, local farmer x7 Crossbred £330, D S and Darren McKay, Rathkenny x10 Suffolk £330, x10 Suffolk £330, x10 Suffolk £320, x10 Suffolk £315, x10 Suffolk £315, R J Mowbray, x9 Cheviot £315, x9 Cheviot £315 and I Wilson, Glenarm x6 Mil £310.

Store lambs

S Dugan, Gilnahirk x Texel £174, T Stewart, Cairncastle x18 Texel £138, K Kidd, Banbridge x48 Texel £128.50, B Jamison, Ballymoney x50 Texel £126, L McAlister Loughgiel x62 Mule £125.50, B Jamison, Ballymoney x50 Texel £125.50, T Stewart, x35 Texel £125, J E O'Kane, Ballymena x15 Suffolk £125, T Stewart, x12 Texel £122, B Jamison, x50 Texel £121, C McClelland, Doagh x5 Suffolk £120, O Duffin, Cargan x17 Mule £120, T and B Gibson, Broughshane x9 Texel £118, L McAlister, x34 £118, W C McMaster, Antrim x35 Texel £177.50 and R McSorley, Ballycarry x20 Charollais £117.

Ewe lambs

S Hunter, Bushmills x10 Suffolk £290, A Douglas, Limavady x12 Cheviot £290, S Hunter, x10 Suffolk £280, J Quigley, Donemana x4 Suffolk cross £280, x1 Suffolk £280, A Douglas, x12 Cheviot £280, x12 Cheviot £280, J Mills, Larne x12 Mule £275, P G Quigley, Lisnaragh x10 Suffolk 3265, A Douglas, x14 Cheviot £265, E Cleary, Draperstown x8 Suffolk 260, Crockataggart Farms, x6 Suffolk £260, J Quigley, x5 Suffolk cross £260, M Crawford, Glenwherry, x12 Wiltshire Horn £255, C Bateson, Toomebridge x1 Texel £255 and E Cleary, x6 Suffolk £250.

Tuesday 2nd September 2025: Just under 300 cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £2270 over for a Charolais 590kg at £2860 offered by L Bell, Toomebridge.

Heifers sold to £2010 over for a Charolais 590kg at £2600 presented by R Forsythe, Portglenone.

Heifers Up to 500kg

R Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 420kg £1890 (450), Limousin 390kg £1700 (435), S Blaney, Ahoghill Charolais 450kg £1940 (431), S Matthews, Ballymoney Charolais 430kg £1850 (430), R Baxter Limousin 350kg £1480 (422), Charolais 430kg £1810 (420), J A Campbell, Randalstown Saler 430kg £1750 (407), S Blaney Charolais 430kg £1750 (407), J A Campbell Saler 370kg £1460 (394), C McCamphill, Dunloy Simmental 360kg £1410 (391), S Matthew, Ballymoney Charolais 450kg £1760 (391), 470kg £1820 (387) and C McCamphill Simmental 290kg £1110 (382).

Over 500kg

R Forsythe, Portglenone Charolais 590kg £2600 (440), J A Campbell, Randalstown Speckle Park 530kg £1980 (373), G and J McIlwaine, Groomsport Limousin 520kg £1900 (365), M Crawford, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 560kg £2010 (358), 560kg £2000 (357) and S Matthews, Ballymoney Simmental 510kg £1800 (352).

Bullocks

Top per kg

Up to 500kg

B Richmond, Cloughmills Belgian Blue 470kg £2620 (557), R Forsythe, Portglenone Charolais 400kg £2140 (535), R Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £2540 (529), A McKnight, Eskylane Limousin 290kg £1520 (524), Limousin 300kg £1570 (523), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 390 kg £2040 (523), J Graham, Crumlin Limousin 500kg £2480 (496), J A Campbell Lim420kg £2080 (495), B Richmond, Cloughmills Liim 400kg £1980 (495), J Graham, Crumlin Limousin 500kg £2450 (490), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 470kg £2290 (487), local farmer Charolais 500kg £2420 (484), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 430kg £2070 (481), A McKnight, Simmental 270kg £1290 (477) and R Baxter, Charolais 350kg £1660 (474).

Over 501kg

L Bell, Toomebridge Charolais 590kg £2860 (484), A Clements, Antrim Abondance 530kg £2500, (471), L Bell, Charolais 540kg £2520 (466), B Richmond, Cloughmills Belgian Blue 560kg £2580 (460), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £2440(460), R Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 540kg £2480 (459), J Graham, Crumlin Limousin 560kg £2570 (458), L Bell, Toomebridge Limousin 590kg £2700 (457), J Graham, Crumlin Blonde d'Aquitaine 560kg £2560 (457), local farmer Charolais 520kg £2360 (459), J Graham, Charolais 540kg £2450 (453), Charolais 570kg £2580 (452), Charolais 600kg £2680 (446), B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 550kg £2440 (443), R Baxter, Charolais 540kg £2390 (442) and L Bell, Charolais 620kg £2740 (441).