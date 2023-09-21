Beef heifers selling £2151 at Ballymena Mart, beef cows to £1841
Beef cows sold to 263p for 700kg at £1841, Friesian cows to 184p for 640kg at £1177 and beef heifers to 303p 710kg at £2151.
Beef bullocks to 305p for 610kg at £1860, and to a top per head of £2576 for 930kgs.
Beef cows sold to: J McBeth, Castlederg Charolais 700kg £1841 (263), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 830kg £2116 (255), Richard McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 600kg £1500 (250), R McKeown, Portglenone Belgian Blue 600kg £1488 (248), Richard McVicker Parthenais 730kg £1788 (245), R McKeown Limousin 740kg £1798 (243), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Gelbvieh 690kg £1669 (242), R McKeown Limousin 580kg £1392 (240), Limousin 630kg £1505 (239), Robert Hamilton, Simmental 730kg £1730 (237), J McBeth Charolais 710kg £1661 (234), Sam Stuart, Magheramourne Limousin 620kg £1444 (233), H and S Griffin, Portglenone Simmental 760kg £1732 (228), W McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1276 (228), D and F McKinney Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 760kg £1725 (227) and Robert Hamilton, Moneymore Limousin 830kg £1867 (225).
Friesian cows sold to: Alan McNair, Ballyclare 640kg £1177 640kg £1177 (184), William Crawford, Gracehill 670kg £1179 (176), F O’Boyle, Randalstown 590kg £1008 (171), D and R Millar, Randalstown 660kg £1122 (170), A Lamont, Portglenone 670kg £1139 (170), Paul McCullough, Glenavy 680kg £1142 (168), A and J Jamison, Stranocum 740kg £1221 (165), William Crawford, Gracehill 730kg £1197 (164), 660kg £1075 (163), J Blair, Larne 690kg £1117 (162), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 710kg £1143 (161), WR Hamilton, Broughshane 700kg £1127 (161), A Lamont, 540kg £858 (159), WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 680kg £1067 (157), P and G O’Rawe, Clough 610kg £902 (148) and Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 660kg £976 (148).
Beef heifers
local farmer Charolais 710kg £2121 (303), 720kg £2174 (302), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 800kg £2288 (286), R Woodside, Ballyclare Charolais 600kg £1716 (286), 620kg £1773 (286), O’Neill Brothers, Rasharkin Limousin 660kg £1834 (278), 640kg £1772 (277), V Cousley, Moneymore Charolais 670kg £1835 (274), O’Neill Brothers, Rasharkin Limousin 590kg £1598 (271), R Woodside, Ballyclare Charolais 610kg £1622 (266), D Mulholland, Crumlin Limousin 500kg £1325 (265), 520kg £1378 (265), H and S Griffin, Portglenone Limousin 560kg £1478 (264), O’Neill Brothers, Rasharkin Belgian Blue 650kg £1716 (264), A McAllister, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1551 (263) and V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 610kg £1586 (260).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 610kg £1860 (305), 630kg £1908 (303), M McFall, Portglenone Limousin 650kg £1930 (297), R Sands, Newry Charolais 770kg £2263 (294), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1852 (294), H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 730kg £2131 (292), P and S McEldowney, Maghera Limousin 690kg £2007 (291), H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 690kg £2001 (290), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 810kg £2332 (288), H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 770kg £2217 (288), R O’Neill, Donemana Charolais 770kg £2217 (288), P Graffin, Portglenone Charolais 680kg £1944 (286), R Sands, Newry Charolais 740kg £2109 (285), J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 830kg £2365 (285), G McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 750kg £2122 (283) and M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 690kg £1945 (282).
Top per head
W Kee, Strabane Charolais 930kg £2576, J McIntrye, Castledawson Charolais 900kg £2421, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 870kg £2401, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 830kg £2365, R Sands, Newry Charolais 850kg £2363, J McIntyre, Castledawson Charolais 850kg £2363, M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 810kg £2332, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 840kg £2326, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 820kg £2287, R Sands, Newry Charolais 770kg £2263, 810kg £2251, 820kg £2238, J McIntyre, Castledawson Simmental 830kg £2232, H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 770kg £2217, R O’Neill, Donemana Charolais 770kg £2217 and J Brennan, Knockloughrim Limousin 810kg £2211.
Friday 15th September 2023: Dairy cows - A larger entry of dairy stock sold to £2120 from W G Johnston, Ligoniel for a calved heifer.
W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2120, N McCorry, Aghalee Holstein £1920, Esg Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein £1900, J McCann, Lurgan Friesian £1850, £1820, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Friesian £1800, N McCorry, Aghalee Holstein £1780, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1700, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £1680, Esg Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein £1650 x 2, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Sho £1650, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1650, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1650, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1650 and R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1600.
Suckler cows
Suckler stock sold to £2280 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf from E Gillan, Deerfin.
E Gillan, Ballymena Limousin and bull calf £2280, Limousin and heifer calf £2000, R Patterson, Crumlin Simmental and bull calf £1800, Speckled Park and bull calf £1780, E Gillan, Ballymena Limousin and heifer calf £1780, S Stewart, Nutt's Corner Saler and heifer calf £1700, W R McClean, Raloo Simmental and bull calf £1620, M McKillop, Loughgiel Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1550, E Gillan, Ballymena Limousin and heifer calf £1520 and W R McClean, Raloo Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1500.
Calves
328 calves sold to £625 for a three month old Charolais from N and S Wilson, Rathkenny.
Bulls
N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais £625, WJ and A McCullough, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £620, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £620, R J McClean, Straid Aberdeen Angus £590, local farmer Charolais £585, N Hooke, Hillsborough Belgian Blue £560, local farmer Limousin £555, P McDonnell, Portaferry Belgian Blue £550, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Simmental £545, £535, P McDonnell, Portaferry Belgian Blue £515, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £515, Simmental £510 and P McDonnell, Portaferry Hereford £500 x 3.
Heifers
N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais £535 x 2, local farmer Charolais £535, FG and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £520, J Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £495, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Belgian Blue £475, P McDonnell, Portaferry Belgian Blue £450, J Adair, Kells Limousin £450, WJ and A McCullough, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £445 x 3, local farmer Simmental £425, S Brennan, Larne Limousin £425, M Maguire, Newry Belgian Blue £420, P McDonnell, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus £410 and S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £410.
Holstein/Friesian Bulls
A T Lowry, Loughgiel Holstein £270, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £250, I and M Paisley, Magheramorne Friesian £240, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Holstein £235 x 2, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £200, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Friesian £150, G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown Friesian £140 x 2 and A T Lowry, Loughgiel Holstein £110.
Weanlings
A good entry of 340 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £1010 over for a Charolais 420kg at £1430 offered by Andy Millar, Antrim. Heifers sold to £990 over for a Limousin 450kg at £1440 presented by G Monan, Portaferry.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
DJ McFerran, Ballymena Charolais 220kg £870 (395) Charolais 260kg £960 (269) J Lamont, Ballymoney Charolais 210kg £750 (357) DJ McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 250kg £890 (356) J Lamont, 3 x Charolais 230kg £780 (339) 5 x Charolais 260kg £875 (336) 270kg £900 (333) DJ McFerran, Charolais 250kg £800 (320) R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 300kg £940 (313) and DJ McFerran, Charolais 260kg £810 (311).
301kg to 350kg
J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1110 (317) Charolais 340kg £1070 (314) S J Mulholland, Simmental 330kg £1020 (309) DJ McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 350kg £1080 (308) A McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1080 (308) J Lamont, Charolais 320kg £980 (306) J Andeson, Limousin 350kg £1050 (300) R Shaw, Limousin 310kg £900 (290) A McKillop, Loughgiel Charolais 350kg £990 (282) H O’Neill, Simmental 310kg £820 (264) P McConnell, Charolais 340kg £890 (261) W McQuitty, Clough Limousin 320kg £830 (259) I Wilson, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £900 (257) I McKenna, Parthenais 330kg £840 (254) and H McNeill, Simmental 340kg £860 (252).
351kg and over
Local farmer, Charolais 380kg £1300 (342) M and A Guy, Limavady Limousin 410kg £1400 (341) A Millar, Charolais 420kg £1430 (340) Charolais 410kg £1360 (331) local farmer, Charolais 440kg £1450 (329) Limousin 390kg £1280 (328) Charolais 430kg £1410 (327) Charolais 440kg £1440 (327) J Anderson, Limousin 360kg £1170 (325) local farmer, Charolais 450kg £1460 (324) Charolais 440kg £1420 (322) J McQuiston, Charolais 440kg £1400 (318) local farmer, Limousin 390kg £1230 (315) T Mulholland, Charolais 380kg £1190 (313) and J McQuiston, Charolais 380kg £1180 (310).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
Nugent Estate, Limousin 250kg £1120 (448) J Lamont, Ballymoney 5 x Charolais 210kg £745 (354) Charolais 190kg £665 (350) Charolais 230kg £800 (247) Charolais 290kg £950 (327) DJ McFerran, 2 x Charolais 270kg £880 (325) 2 x Charolais 260kg £840 (323) J Lamont, Charolais 270kg £860 (318) Charolais 260kg £770 (296) and R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 280kg £810 (289).
301kg to 350kg
Nugent Estate, Limousin 340kg £1180 (347) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1160 (331) H Hall, Limousin 320kg £1005 (314) T Mulholland, Charolais 330kg £985 (298) Nugent Estate, Limousin 330kg £980 (297) J McQuiston, Charolais 320kg £950 (296) M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £970 (285) J McQuiston, Limousin 350kg £990 (282) A McKillop, Simmental 320kg £850 (265) I Wilson, Charolais 350kg £900 (257) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £795 (256) J Chestnutt, Belgian Blue 310kg £790 (254) 320kg £810 (253) I Wilson, Charolais 340kg £850 (250) SJ Mulholland, Simmental 330kg £820 (248) and I Wilson, Charolais 350kg £860 (245).
351kg and over
G Monan, Portaferry Limousin 450kg £1440 (320) M Pollock, Coleraine Limousin 390kg £1230 (315) G Monan, Limousin 390kg £1225 (314) D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 380kg £1170 (307) S Hall, Larne Limousin 360kg £1100 (305) G Monan, Limousin 420kg £1260 (300) J McMullan, Limousin 420kg £1250 (297) H Hall, Limousin 380kg £1130 (297) G Monan, Limousin 430kg £1270 (295) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 420kg £1240 (295) D and W Hume, Limousin 430kg £1250 (290) M Pollock, Charolais 420kg £1220 (290) A Minis, Comber Limousin 380kg £1090 (286) and G Monan, Limousin 450kg £1290 (286) Limousin 440kg £1260 (286).
Monday 18th September 2023: 3700 sheep on Monday night resulted in a steady trade. Breeders sold to £200, ewe lambs to £152 and store lambs to £95.
Breeders: D Mullan, Garvagh 12 Mule £200, Cecil Wilson, Carnlough 8 Mule £200, Nevin Brown, Ballycastle 10 Sx £198, John McAllister, Glenarm 12 Cheviot £195, local farmer 7 Texel £195, local farmer 8 Texel £192, Willis Mackey, Crumlin 6 Sx £190, 7 Sx £190, G Rainey, Kilrea Sx £190, Andrew Morrison, Ballynure 4 Texel £188, S Mallon, Draperstown 14 Cheviot £182, Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 11 Sx £182, Robert Adams, Ballymena 10 Mule £180, C Gregg, Glarryford 5 Suffolk £178, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry 8 Suffolk £178 and Alan Montgomery, Glenwherry 7 Mule £178.
Ewe lambs sold to: Joel Maxwell, Kells 6 Suffolk £152, J Kerr, Coleraine 10 Suffolk £128, JK Currie, Ballymena 2 Texel £122, J Knox, Broughshane 11 Texel £121, JK Currie 2 Texel £118, Cecil Wilson, Broughshane 10 Mule £116, V McErlaine, Armoy 12 Suffolk £115, , P McDonnell, Cushendall 11 Mule £112, Joel Lamont 2 Suffolk £110, RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno 11 Texel £110, V McNeill farms, Ballycastle 14 Mule £110, Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall 12 Mule £110, Crockataggert farms 10 Mule £104, 12 Mule £102, Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle 12 Mule £100, Donal McIlwaine, 12 Mule £100, 10 Mule £100, J Boyd, Doagh 10 Texel £100 and John Connon, Deerfin 11 Texel £98.
Store lambs sold to: J and M Donaghy, Limavady 42 Texel £95, D O’Connell, Ballymoney 25 Texel £94, David Hamilton, Glenram 72 Texel £93, 50 Suffolk £92.50, Alex Magill, Carnlough 44 Texel £92.50, Margaret McAllister, Glenarm 17 Texel £92.50, P Brown, Ballycastle 39 Mule £92, 64 Suffolk £92, Arnold Purdy, Ballymoney 40 Texel £92, K Kidd, Broughshane 45 Texel £91.50, H McNeill, Carnlough 24 Texel £91, J and D Boyle, Ballyclare 19 Texel £91 and Brian Watt, Corkey 37 Texel £90.50.
Tuesday 19th September 2023: Just under 500 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade. Heifers sold to £1160 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1760 presented T Paul, Dunloy. Bullocks sold to £1270 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1850 also presented by T Paul.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 440kg £1400 (318) C Gregg, Glarryford Limousin 440kg £1190 (270) FJ McDonnell, Martinstown Limousin 470kg £1270 (270) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 500kg £1340 (268) H and E McDonnell, Belgian Blue 390kg £1040 (266) R Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 490kg £1300 (265) Charolais 430kg £1140 (265) R Gibson, Limousin 380kg £1000 (263) Charolais 440kg £1150 (261) CJ and A Elliot, Saler 390kg £1010 (259) R Gibson, Charolais 380kg £980 (257) F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 490kg £1250 (255) R Gibson, Limousin 420kg £1070 (254) CJ and A Elliot, Dunloy Charolais 410kg £1040 (253) O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 440kg £1100 (250) and CJ and A Elliot, Charolais 380kg £945 (248).
500kg and over
C Gregg, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £1500 (294) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 600kg £1760 (293) C Gregg, Charolais 520kg £1510 (290) Charolais 540kg £1560 (288) Charolais 590kg £1700 (288) Charolais 620kg £1770 (285) Charolais 550kg £1570 (285) Charolais 570kg £1620 (284) Charolais 570kg £1600 (280) Charolais 610kg £1690 (277) Charolais 520kg £1440 (276) Charolais 560kg £1550 (276) Charolais 540kg £1490 (275) T Paul, Limousin 510kg £1400 (274) C Gregg, Charolais 530kg £1440 (271) and C Gregg, Charolais 570kg £1540 (270).
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 480kg £1580 (329) H and E McDowell, Limousin 430kg £1400 (325) S Patterson, Limousin 490kg £1590 (324) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 490kg £1540 (314) I Martin, Ballyclare British Blue 490kg £1470 (300) P Rowan, Charolais 430kg £1280 (297) J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 490kg £1455 (296) I Martin, Ballyclare British Blue 480kg £1420 (295) H and E McDowell, Limousin 420kg £1230 (292) I Martin, British Blue 500kg £1460 (292) J McMurran Charolais 480kg £1400 (291) local farmer Limousin 430kg £1250 (290) Limousin 420kg £1220 (290) P Rowan, Charolais 420kg £1200 (285) S Graham, Limousin 480kg £1370 (285) and F McKendry, Charolais 470kg £1340 (285).
500kg and over
T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 580kg £1850 (319) J Graham, Crumlin Simmental 510kg £1600 (313) H McCullough, Limousin 530kg £1660 (313) Limousin 530kg £1650 (311) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 510kg £1570 (307) J McMurran, Limousin 520kg £1590 (305) J Graham, Limousin 530kg £1600 (301) T Moorhead, Charolais 560kg £1690 (301) S Patterson, Limousin 550kg £1640 (298) H McCullough, Charolais 580kg £1720 (296) J Graham, Limousin 540kg £1600 (296) Limousin 540kg £1600 (296) J McMurran, Limousin 510kg £1510 (296) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 540kg £1590 (294) and R George, Templepatrick Limousin 640kg £1860 (290).
Wednesday 20th September: 2777 sheep presented in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in an improved trade. Fat lambs sold to 490p for 23 Texels 21kg at £103 presented by Robert Gingles, Larne and top a top per head of £130 for a pen of heavy Suffolk offered by N Brown, Ballycastle. Fat ewes sold to £166.
Fat lambs 2018
Top per kg
J Christie, Cloughmills 6 Texel 18.5kg £95 (513) E Meharg, 12 Dorset 18kg £92 (511) C McCroary, Broughshane 9 Mule 18kg £90 (500) R Gingles, Larne 23 Texel 21kg £103 (490) H McNeill, 15 Île-de-France 20.5kg £100 (487) M Millar, Carrickfergus 21 Texel 20kg £97.50 (487) S McConnon, 3 Texel 19.5kg £95 (487) J Lowe, Coagh 16 Texel 23kg £112 (487) A Ferguson, 3 Texel 23kg £112 (487) J Watt, Armoy 12 Texel 20.5kg £99.50 (485) R Clyde, Broughshane 14 Texel 20kg £97 (485) S Bonnar, Broughshane 24 Texel 22.5kg £109 (484) E McNeill, 12 Texel 22.5kg £109 (484) R McKnight, Templepatrick 26 Texel 21.5kg £104 (483) I McNeice, Toomebridge 15 Texel 23kg £111 (482) D and H Gregg, Clough 10 Charollais 23kg £111 (482) R Davidson, Broughshane 18 Texel 22kg £106 (481) W Craig, Larne 11 Texel 22kg £106 (481) A McLoughlin, Carnlough 15 Texel 22kg £106 (481) W Hamill, 10 Texel 21kg £101 (481) local farmer, 8 Cro 23.5kg £113 (480) N Houston, Moorfields 34 Texel 23.5kg £113 (480) S McConnon, 1 Texel 23.5kg £113 (480) D Laverty, Ballymena 11 Texel 20kg £96 (480) and S McConnon, 2 Texel 20kg £96 (480).
Top per head
N Brown, Ballycastle 1 Suffolk 37.5kg £120, P Goulden, Doagh 3 Texel 25kg £117, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 6 Texel 26kg £117, S White, Cloughmills 22 Texel 27kg £117, M Moffett, Broughshane 17 Texel 26.5kg £116.50, J and D Boyle 18 Texel 26.5kg £116, S Craig, 3 Suffolk 28.5kg £116, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 3 Texel 25.5kg £115, N McBurney, Moorfields 52 Charollais 25.5kg £115, N Hamill, 16 Texel 24.5kg £115, local farmer, 20 Cro 25kg £115, W Kerr, Kilwaughter 12 Mule 25kg £115 E McNeill, Glenarm 1 Suffolk 26.5kg £115, R Orr, Cloughmills 30 Texel 25kg £115, I Gibson, 8 Texel 27kg £115, I Brown, Ballymena 5 Texel 25.5kg £115, R Howie, Doagh 2 Texel 27.5kg £115, local farmer 12 Texel 24kg £115, J Watt, Templepatrick 6 Texel 27.5kg £115, W Marshall, 3 Texel 26kg £115, J Mills, Larne 32 Suffolk 25kg £115, W Reid, 10 Texel 114.50, A McNair, Ballyclare 24 Texel 24.5kg £114.50, J and D Boyle, 5 Texel 24kg £114 and I Gibson, 29 Texel 24kg £114.
Fat ewes 759
First quality
Suffolk - £110 - £146
Texel - £120 - £166
Crossbred - £80 - £100
Blackface - £60 - £78