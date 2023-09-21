Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beef cows sold to 263p for 700kg at £1841, Friesian cows to 184p for 640kg at £1177 and beef heifers to 303p 710kg at £2151.

Beef bullocks to 305p for 610kg at £1860, and to a top per head of £2576 for 930kgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef cows sold to: J McBeth, Castlederg Charolais 700kg £1841 (263), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 830kg £2116 (255), Richard McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 600kg £1500 (250), R McKeown, Portglenone Belgian Blue 600kg £1488 (248), Richard McVicker Parthenais 730kg £1788 (245), R McKeown Limousin 740kg £1798 (243), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Gelbvieh 690kg £1669 (242), R McKeown Limousin 580kg £1392 (240), Limousin 630kg £1505 (239), Robert Hamilton, Simmental 730kg £1730 (237), J McBeth Charolais 710kg £1661 (234), Sam Stuart, Magheramourne Limousin 620kg £1444 (233), H and S Griffin, Portglenone Simmental 760kg £1732 (228), W McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1276 (228), D and F McKinney Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 760kg £1725 (227) and Robert Hamilton, Moneymore Limousin 830kg £1867 (225).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows sold to: Alan McNair, Ballyclare 640kg £1177 640kg £1177 (184), William Crawford, Gracehill 670kg £1179 (176), F O’Boyle, Randalstown 590kg £1008 (171), D and R Millar, Randalstown 660kg £1122 (170), A Lamont, Portglenone 670kg £1139 (170), Paul McCullough, Glenavy 680kg £1142 (168), A and J Jamison, Stranocum 740kg £1221 (165), William Crawford, Gracehill 730kg £1197 (164), 660kg £1075 (163), J Blair, Larne 690kg £1117 (162), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 710kg £1143 (161), WR Hamilton, Broughshane 700kg £1127 (161), A Lamont, 540kg £858 (159), WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 680kg £1067 (157), P and G O’Rawe, Clough 610kg £902 (148) and Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 660kg £976 (148).

Beef heifers

local farmer Charolais 710kg £2121 (303), 720kg £2174 (302), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 800kg £2288 (286), R Woodside, Ballyclare Charolais 600kg £1716 (286), 620kg £1773 (286), O’Neill Brothers, Rasharkin Limousin 660kg £1834 (278), 640kg £1772 (277), V Cousley, Moneymore Charolais 670kg £1835 (274), O’Neill Brothers, Rasharkin Limousin 590kg £1598 (271), R Woodside, Ballyclare Charolais 610kg £1622 (266), D Mulholland, Crumlin Limousin 500kg £1325 (265), 520kg £1378 (265), H and S Griffin, Portglenone Limousin 560kg £1478 (264), O’Neill Brothers, Rasharkin Belgian Blue 650kg £1716 (264), A McAllister, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1551 (263) and V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 610kg £1586 (260).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 610kg £1860 (305), 630kg £1908 (303), M McFall, Portglenone Limousin 650kg £1930 (297), R Sands, Newry Charolais 770kg £2263 (294), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1852 (294), H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 730kg £2131 (292), P and S McEldowney, Maghera Limousin 690kg £2007 (291), H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 690kg £2001 (290), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 810kg £2332 (288), H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 770kg £2217 (288), R O’Neill, Donemana Charolais 770kg £2217 (288), P Graffin, Portglenone Charolais 680kg £1944 (286), R Sands, Newry Charolais 740kg £2109 (285), J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 830kg £2365 (285), G McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 750kg £2122 (283) and M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 690kg £1945 (282).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

W Kee, Strabane Charolais 930kg £2576, J McIntrye, Castledawson Charolais 900kg £2421, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 870kg £2401, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 830kg £2365, R Sands, Newry Charolais 850kg £2363, J McIntyre, Castledawson Charolais 850kg £2363, M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 810kg £2332, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 840kg £2326, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 820kg £2287, R Sands, Newry Charolais 770kg £2263, 810kg £2251, 820kg £2238, J McIntyre, Castledawson Simmental 830kg £2232, H Cowan, Castledawson Limousin 770kg £2217, R O’Neill, Donemana Charolais 770kg £2217 and J Brennan, Knockloughrim Limousin 810kg £2211.

Friday 15th September 2023: Dairy cows - A larger entry of dairy stock sold to £2120 from W G Johnston, Ligoniel for a calved heifer.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2120, N McCorry, Aghalee Holstein £1920, Esg Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein £1900, J McCann, Lurgan Friesian £1850, £1820, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Friesian £1800, N McCorry, Aghalee Holstein £1780, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1700, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £1680, Esg Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein £1650 x 2, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Sho £1650, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1650, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1650, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1650 and R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1600.

Suckler cows

Suckler stock sold to £2280 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf from E Gillan, Deerfin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

E Gillan, Ballymena Limousin and bull calf £2280, Limousin and heifer calf £2000, R Patterson, Crumlin Simmental and bull calf £1800, Speckled Park and bull calf £1780, E Gillan, Ballymena Limousin and heifer calf £1780, S Stewart, Nutt's Corner Saler and heifer calf £1700, W R McClean, Raloo Simmental and bull calf £1620, M McKillop, Loughgiel Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1550, E Gillan, Ballymena Limousin and heifer calf £1520 and W R McClean, Raloo Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1500.

Calves

328 calves sold to £625 for a three month old Charolais from N and S Wilson, Rathkenny.

Bulls

N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais £625, WJ and A McCullough, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £620, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £620, R J McClean, Straid Aberdeen Angus £590, local farmer Charolais £585, N Hooke, Hillsborough Belgian Blue £560, local farmer Limousin £555, P McDonnell, Portaferry Belgian Blue £550, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Simmental £545, £535, P McDonnell, Portaferry Belgian Blue £515, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £515, Simmental £510 and P McDonnell, Portaferry Hereford £500 x 3.

Heifers

N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais £535 x 2, local farmer Charolais £535, FG and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £520, J Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £495, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Belgian Blue £475, P McDonnell, Portaferry Belgian Blue £450, J Adair, Kells Limousin £450, WJ and A McCullough, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £445 x 3, local farmer Simmental £425, S Brennan, Larne Limousin £425, M Maguire, Newry Belgian Blue £420, P McDonnell, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus £410 and S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £410.

Holstein/Friesian Bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

A T Lowry, Loughgiel Holstein £270, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £250, I and M Paisley, Magheramorne Friesian £240, G M Kernohan, Broughshane Holstein £235 x 2, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £200, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Friesian £150, G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown Friesian £140 x 2 and A T Lowry, Loughgiel Holstein £110.

Weanlings

A good entry of 340 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £1010 over for a Charolais 420kg at £1430 offered by Andy Millar, Antrim. Heifers sold to £990 over for a Limousin 450kg at £1440 presented by G Monan, Portaferry.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

DJ McFerran, Ballymena Charolais 220kg £870 (395) Charolais 260kg £960 (269) J Lamont, Ballymoney Charolais 210kg £750 (357) DJ McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 250kg £890 (356) J Lamont, 3 x Charolais 230kg £780 (339) 5 x Charolais 260kg £875 (336) 270kg £900 (333) DJ McFerran, Charolais 250kg £800 (320) R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 300kg £940 (313) and DJ McFerran, Charolais 260kg £810 (311).

301kg to 350kg

J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1110 (317) Charolais 340kg £1070 (314) S J Mulholland, Simmental 330kg £1020 (309) DJ McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 350kg £1080 (308) A McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1080 (308) J Lamont, Charolais 320kg £980 (306) J Andeson, Limousin 350kg £1050 (300) R Shaw, Limousin 310kg £900 (290) A McKillop, Loughgiel Charolais 350kg £990 (282) H O’Neill, Simmental 310kg £820 (264) P McConnell, Charolais 340kg £890 (261) W McQuitty, Clough Limousin 320kg £830 (259) I Wilson, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £900 (257) I McKenna, Parthenais 330kg £840 (254) and H McNeill, Simmental 340kg £860 (252).

351kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local farmer, Charolais 380kg £1300 (342) M and A Guy, Limavady Limousin 410kg £1400 (341) A Millar, Charolais 420kg £1430 (340) Charolais 410kg £1360 (331) local farmer, Charolais 440kg £1450 (329) Limousin 390kg £1280 (328) Charolais 430kg £1410 (327) Charolais 440kg £1440 (327) J Anderson, Limousin 360kg £1170 (325) local farmer, Charolais 450kg £1460 (324) Charolais 440kg £1420 (322) J McQuiston, Charolais 440kg £1400 (318) local farmer, Limousin 390kg £1230 (315) T Mulholland, Charolais 380kg £1190 (313) and J McQuiston, Charolais 380kg £1180 (310).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

Nugent Estate, Limousin 250kg £1120 (448) J Lamont, Ballymoney 5 x Charolais 210kg £745 (354) Charolais 190kg £665 (350) Charolais 230kg £800 (247) Charolais 290kg £950 (327) DJ McFerran, 2 x Charolais 270kg £880 (325) 2 x Charolais 260kg £840 (323) J Lamont, Charolais 270kg £860 (318) Charolais 260kg £770 (296) and R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 280kg £810 (289).

301kg to 350kg

Nugent Estate, Limousin 340kg £1180 (347) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1160 (331) H Hall, Limousin 320kg £1005 (314) T Mulholland, Charolais 330kg £985 (298) Nugent Estate, Limousin 330kg £980 (297) J McQuiston, Charolais 320kg £950 (296) M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £970 (285) J McQuiston, Limousin 350kg £990 (282) A McKillop, Simmental 320kg £850 (265) I Wilson, Charolais 350kg £900 (257) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £795 (256) J Chestnutt, Belgian Blue 310kg £790 (254) 320kg £810 (253) I Wilson, Charolais 340kg £850 (250) SJ Mulholland, Simmental 330kg £820 (248) and I Wilson, Charolais 350kg £860 (245).

351kg and over

G Monan, Portaferry Limousin 450kg £1440 (320) M Pollock, Coleraine Limousin 390kg £1230 (315) G Monan, Limousin 390kg £1225 (314) D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 380kg £1170 (307) S Hall, Larne Limousin 360kg £1100 (305) G Monan, Limousin 420kg £1260 (300) J McMullan, Limousin 420kg £1250 (297) H Hall, Limousin 380kg £1130 (297) G Monan, Limousin 430kg £1270 (295) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 420kg £1240 (295) D and W Hume, Limousin 430kg £1250 (290) M Pollock, Charolais 420kg £1220 (290) A Minis, Comber Limousin 380kg £1090 (286) and G Monan, Limousin 450kg £1290 (286) Limousin 440kg £1260 (286).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monday 18th September 2023: 3700 sheep on Monday night resulted in a steady trade. Breeders sold to £200, ewe lambs to £152 and store lambs to £95.

Breeders: D Mullan, Garvagh 12 Mule £200, Cecil Wilson, Carnlough 8 Mule £200, Nevin Brown, Ballycastle 10 Sx £198, John McAllister, Glenarm 12 Cheviot £195, local farmer 7 Texel £195, local farmer 8 Texel £192, Willis Mackey, Crumlin 6 Sx £190, 7 Sx £190, G Rainey, Kilrea Sx £190, Andrew Morrison, Ballynure 4 Texel £188, S Mallon, Draperstown 14 Cheviot £182, Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 11 Sx £182, Robert Adams, Ballymena 10 Mule £180, C Gregg, Glarryford 5 Suffolk £178, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry 8 Suffolk £178 and Alan Montgomery, Glenwherry 7 Mule £178.

Ewe lambs sold to: Joel Maxwell, Kells 6 Suffolk £152, J Kerr, Coleraine 10 Suffolk £128, JK Currie, Ballymena 2 Texel £122, J Knox, Broughshane 11 Texel £121, JK Currie 2 Texel £118, Cecil Wilson, Broughshane 10 Mule £116, V McErlaine, Armoy 12 Suffolk £115, , P McDonnell, Cushendall 11 Mule £112, Joel Lamont 2 Suffolk £110, RJM and Mrs ME Dunlop, Gleno 11 Texel £110, V McNeill farms, Ballycastle 14 Mule £110, Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall 12 Mule £110, Crockataggert farms 10 Mule £104, 12 Mule £102, Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle 12 Mule £100, Donal McIlwaine, 12 Mule £100, 10 Mule £100, J Boyd, Doagh 10 Texel £100 and John Connon, Deerfin 11 Texel £98.

Store lambs sold to: J and M Donaghy, Limavady 42 Texel £95, D O’Connell, Ballymoney 25 Texel £94, David Hamilton, Glenram 72 Texel £93, 50 Suffolk £92.50, Alex Magill, Carnlough 44 Texel £92.50, Margaret McAllister, Glenarm 17 Texel £92.50, P Brown, Ballycastle 39 Mule £92, 64 Suffolk £92, Arnold Purdy, Ballymoney 40 Texel £92, K Kidd, Broughshane 45 Texel £91.50, H McNeill, Carnlough 24 Texel £91, J and D Boyle, Ballyclare 19 Texel £91 and Brian Watt, Corkey 37 Texel £90.50.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 19th September 2023: Just under 500 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade. Heifers sold to £1160 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1760 presented T Paul, Dunloy. Bullocks sold to £1270 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1850 also presented by T Paul.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 440kg £1400 (318) C Gregg, Glarryford Limousin 440kg £1190 (270) FJ McDonnell, Martinstown Limousin 470kg £1270 (270) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 500kg £1340 (268) H and E McDonnell, Belgian Blue 390kg £1040 (266) R Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 490kg £1300 (265) Charolais 430kg £1140 (265) R Gibson, Limousin 380kg £1000 (263) Charolais 440kg £1150 (261) CJ and A Elliot, Saler 390kg £1010 (259) R Gibson, Charolais 380kg £980 (257) F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 490kg £1250 (255) R Gibson, Limousin 420kg £1070 (254) CJ and A Elliot, Dunloy Charolais 410kg £1040 (253) O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 440kg £1100 (250) and CJ and A Elliot, Charolais 380kg £945 (248).

500kg and over

C Gregg, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £1500 (294) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 600kg £1760 (293) C Gregg, Charolais 520kg £1510 (290) Charolais 540kg £1560 (288) Charolais 590kg £1700 (288) Charolais 620kg £1770 (285) Charolais 550kg £1570 (285) Charolais 570kg £1620 (284) Charolais 570kg £1600 (280) Charolais 610kg £1690 (277) Charolais 520kg £1440 (276) Charolais 560kg £1550 (276) Charolais 540kg £1490 (275) T Paul, Limousin 510kg £1400 (274) C Gregg, Charolais 530kg £1440 (271) and C Gregg, Charolais 570kg £1540 (270).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 480kg £1580 (329) H and E McDowell, Limousin 430kg £1400 (325) S Patterson, Limousin 490kg £1590 (324) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 490kg £1540 (314) I Martin, Ballyclare British Blue 490kg £1470 (300) P Rowan, Charolais 430kg £1280 (297) J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 490kg £1455 (296) I Martin, Ballyclare British Blue 480kg £1420 (295) H and E McDowell, Limousin 420kg £1230 (292) I Martin, British Blue 500kg £1460 (292) J McMurran Charolais 480kg £1400 (291) local farmer Limousin 430kg £1250 (290) Limousin 420kg £1220 (290) P Rowan, Charolais 420kg £1200 (285) S Graham, Limousin 480kg £1370 (285) and F McKendry, Charolais 470kg £1340 (285).

500kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 580kg £1850 (319) J Graham, Crumlin Simmental 510kg £1600 (313) H McCullough, Limousin 530kg £1660 (313) Limousin 530kg £1650 (311) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 510kg £1570 (307) J McMurran, Limousin 520kg £1590 (305) J Graham, Limousin 530kg £1600 (301) T Moorhead, Charolais 560kg £1690 (301) S Patterson, Limousin 550kg £1640 (298) H McCullough, Charolais 580kg £1720 (296) J Graham, Limousin 540kg £1600 (296) Limousin 540kg £1600 (296) J McMurran, Limousin 510kg £1510 (296) T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 540kg £1590 (294) and R George, Templepatrick Limousin 640kg £1860 (290).

Wednesday 20th September: 2777 sheep presented in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in an improved trade. Fat lambs sold to 490p for 23 Texels 21kg at £103 presented by Robert Gingles, Larne and top a top per head of £130 for a pen of heavy Suffolk offered by N Brown, Ballycastle. Fat ewes sold to £166.

Fat lambs 2018

Top per kg

J Christie, Cloughmills 6 Texel 18.5kg £95 (513) E Meharg, 12 Dorset 18kg £92 (511) C McCroary, Broughshane 9 Mule 18kg £90 (500) R Gingles, Larne 23 Texel 21kg £103 (490) H McNeill, 15 Île-de-France 20.5kg £100 (487) M Millar, Carrickfergus 21 Texel 20kg £97.50 (487) S McConnon, 3 Texel 19.5kg £95 (487) J Lowe, Coagh 16 Texel 23kg £112 (487) A Ferguson, 3 Texel 23kg £112 (487) J Watt, Armoy 12 Texel 20.5kg £99.50 (485) R Clyde, Broughshane 14 Texel 20kg £97 (485) S Bonnar, Broughshane 24 Texel 22.5kg £109 (484) E McNeill, 12 Texel 22.5kg £109 (484) R McKnight, Templepatrick 26 Texel 21.5kg £104 (483) I McNeice, Toomebridge 15 Texel 23kg £111 (482) D and H Gregg, Clough 10 Charollais 23kg £111 (482) R Davidson, Broughshane 18 Texel 22kg £106 (481) W Craig, Larne 11 Texel 22kg £106 (481) A McLoughlin, Carnlough 15 Texel 22kg £106 (481) W Hamill, 10 Texel 21kg £101 (481) local farmer, 8 Cro 23.5kg £113 (480) N Houston, Moorfields 34 Texel 23.5kg £113 (480) S McConnon, 1 Texel 23.5kg £113 (480) D Laverty, Ballymena 11 Texel 20kg £96 (480) and S McConnon, 2 Texel 20kg £96 (480).

Top per head

N Brown, Ballycastle 1 Suffolk 37.5kg £120, P Goulden, Doagh 3 Texel 25kg £117, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 6 Texel 26kg £117, S White, Cloughmills 22 Texel 27kg £117, M Moffett, Broughshane 17 Texel 26.5kg £116.50, J and D Boyle 18 Texel 26.5kg £116, S Craig, 3 Suffolk 28.5kg £116, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 3 Texel 25.5kg £115, N McBurney, Moorfields 52 Charollais 25.5kg £115, N Hamill, 16 Texel 24.5kg £115, local farmer, 20 Cro 25kg £115, W Kerr, Kilwaughter 12 Mule 25kg £115 E McNeill, Glenarm 1 Suffolk 26.5kg £115, R Orr, Cloughmills 30 Texel 25kg £115, I Gibson, 8 Texel 27kg £115, I Brown, Ballymena 5 Texel 25.5kg £115, R Howie, Doagh 2 Texel 27.5kg £115, local farmer 12 Texel 24kg £115, J Watt, Templepatrick 6 Texel 27.5kg £115, W Marshall, 3 Texel 26kg £115, J Mills, Larne 32 Suffolk 25kg £115, W Reid, 10 Texel 114.50, A McNair, Ballyclare 24 Texel 24.5kg £114.50, J and D Boyle, 5 Texel 24kg £114 and I Gibson, 29 Texel 24kg £114.

Fat ewes 759

First quality

Suffolk - £110 - £146

Texel - £120 - £166

Crossbred - £80 - £100