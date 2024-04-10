Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beef cows sold to 290p for 630kg at £1827 and Friesian cows to 165p for 820kg at £1353.

Beef heifers to 306p for 670kg at £2050.

Beef bullocks to 297p for 690kg at £2149 and to a top per head of £2566 for 920kg.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian bullocks sold to 230p for 680kg at £1564.

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

F Bateson, Randalstown Limousin 630kg £1827 (290), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 550kg £1463 (266), P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 660kg £1742 (264), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 650kg £1683 (259), B McAuley, Antrim Limousin 730kg £1890 (259), 860kg £2218 (258), R Hunter, Larne Limousin 620kg £1537 (248), S McDowell, Gleno Limousin 670kg £1587 (237), McKay Brothers, Garvagh Simmental 810kg £1919 (237), W Hopes, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 670kg £1554 (232), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 750kg £1725 (230) and F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 620kg £1426 (230).

Holstein/Friesian cows

S Kennedy, Doagh 820kg £1353 (165), C A Orr, Cloughmills 700kg £1134 (162), Local Farmer 640kg £1024 (160), 770kg £1232 (160), TS and HP Wallace, Seaforde 650KG £1014 (156), C A Orr, Cloughmills 740kg £1139 (154), W Moore, Dervock 690kg £1055 (153), R Crawford, Glarryford 690kg £1035 (150) and TS and HP Wallace, Seaforde 670kg £1005 (150).

Beef heifers

Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 670kg £2050 (306), 590kg £1793 (304), 640kg £1920 (300), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 720kg £2131 (296), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 690kg £2042 (296), 620kg £1835 (296), Limousin 630kg £1864 (296), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 660kg £1940 (294), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 650kg £1898 (292), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 550kg £1584 (288), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 590kg £1687 (286), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 680kg £1931 (284), A McCullough, Cullybackey Limousin 560kg £1584 (283), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 580kg £1635 (282), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 660kg £1861 (282) and H and J Christie, Dunloy Charolais 620kg £1736 (280).

Beef bullocks

Top per Kg

G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 690kg £2049 (297), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 620kg £1822 (294), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 590kg £1734 (294), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 550kg £1611 (293), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 740kg £2138 (289), R McMordie, Randalstown Limousin 620kg £1785 (288), B Spence, Crumlin Charolais 650kg £1865 (287), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 720kg £2059 (286), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 630kg £1789 (284), D McAllister, Bushmills Limousin 650kg £1846 (284), J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 720kg £2030 (282), Limousin 610kg £1720 (282), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 720kg £2023 (281), B Spece, Crumlin Limousin 740kg £2079 (281), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 630kg £1764 (280) and J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 740kg £2072 (280).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

W Kee, Strabane Charolais 920kg £2566, 1000kg £2520, 890kg £2438, D McBurney, Cullybackey Charolais 890kg £2420, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 900kg £2322, D McBurney, Cullybackey Charolais 800kg £2232, J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 790kg £2180, M Creelman, Coleraine Charolais 850kg £2176, J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 830kg £2174, G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £2168, J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 770kg £2140, J Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 740kg £2138, H Clarke, Upperlands Charolais 810kg £2130, J Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 760kg £2128 and P McErlaine, Toomebridge Charolais 820kg £2107.

Holstein/Friesian bullocks

T Duffin, Toomebridge 680kg £1564 (230), 700kg £1568 (224) and R Crawford, Glarryford 770kg £1694 (220).

Friday 5th April 2024: Bulls top at 3900gns, dairy cows top at £2080, sucklers top at £2100, calves top at £685 and weanlings top at £1660

Dairy cows

T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2080, W, J and B Graham, Moorfields Holstein £2020, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1900, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1900 and D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1800.

Bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

M Irwin, Fintona Aberdeen Angus 3900gns, 3800gns, 3500gns, 3200gns, 3100gns, 2800gns, 2700gns, B McAuley, Antrim Limousin £2700 and M Irwin, Fintona 2600gns, 2500gns.

Suckler cows

D Compton, Ballymena Belgian Blue and bull calf £2100, J Graham, Crumlin Hereford £1520, G McKeown, Aughafatten Hereford and heifer calf £1480, J Graham, Crumlin Hereford £1450, £1420 and McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin and bull calf £1350.

Calves

An entry of 300 calves in Ballymena resulted in another very good trade. Bulls sold to £685 heifers to £560 and reared Holstein bulls to £430

Bulls

C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £685, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £670, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £635, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £600, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £600 x2, Belgian Blue £590, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £580, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Limousin £570, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £570, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £565, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £560, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £555 and M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £550.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £560, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Hereford £520, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £515 x2, A M Crawford, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £500, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Limousin £500 x4, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £490, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £490, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £480, A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £480 and W Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £450 x3.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

R Gordon, Broughshane £430 x2, £400 x6, £350 x2, A M Crawford, Ballynure £325, R and C Steede, Cullybackey £305, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter £235 x2 and R and C Steede, Cullybackey £200.

Weanlings

An entry of 330 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1210 over for a Limousin 450kg at £1660 presented by I Beggs, Whitehead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers sold to £1130 over for a Belgian Blue 490kg at £1620 offered by L Ervine, Newtownabbey.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

G Harris, Newtownards Limousin 230kg £850 (396), N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 300kg £1100 (366), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 300kg £1050 (350), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 260kg £900 (346), E McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 300kg £1030 (343), J Mulvenna, Glenarm Charolais 180kg £600 (333), E McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 300kg £1000 (333), G Harris, Newtownards Limousin 240kg £790 (329), C Jackson, Kircubbin Parthenais 240kg £790 (329), J Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin 190kg £620 (326) x4, H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 290kg £920 (317), D Convery, Kilrea Limousin 300kg £950 (316) and J Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin 190kg £600

(315).

301-350kg

Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 350kg £1360 (388), B Laverty, Armoy Charolais 320kg £1190 (371), J O’Kane, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 320kg £1080 (337), E McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 350kg £1180 (337), A Purdy, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1100 (333), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1140 (325), D O’Boyle, Glenariffe Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), A McCurdy, Broughshane Saler 340kg £1030 (302), G Harris, Newtownards Limousin 320kg £960 (300), D Convery, Kilrea Limousin 320kg £960 (300), J McNeilly, Clough Limousin 310kg £895 (288), S Beattie, Ballyclare Shorthorn 310kg £850 (274), F C Patterson, Broughshane Hereford 330kg £885 (268), D O’Boyle, Glenariffe Limousin 320kg £830 (259) and I McKenna, Kircubbin Parthenais 310kg £780 (251).

Over 351kg

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 450kg £1660 (368), 440kg £1590 (361), 470kg £1680 (357), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 370kg £1310 (354), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 470kg £1610 (342), 400kg £1370 (342), G McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 370kg £1250 (337), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 410kg £1370 (334), G McKeown, Aughafatten Limousin 360kg £1200 (333), Charolais 420kg £1370 (326), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 430kg £1400 (325), J O’Kane, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1300 (325), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 460kg £1480 (321) and I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 450kg £1440 (320).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 300kg £970 (323), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 240kg £760 (316), 280kg £860 (307), C Jackson, Kircubbin Parthenais 220kg £660 (300), E McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 290kg £860 (296), A Minnis, Comber Belgian Blue 150kg £430 (286), P McCammond, Larne Parthenais 300kg £850 (283), A Minnis, Comber Belgian Blue 170kg £470 (276), Simmental 240kg £650 (270), P McCammond, Larne Parthenais 260kg £700 (269) x2, W Hamilton, Broughshane Shorthorn beef 270kg £720 (266), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 280kg £740 (264), A Minnis, Comber Limousin 190kg £500 (263) and W Brewster, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 230kg £590 (256) x2.

301 to 350kg

W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Hereford 330kg £1440 (436), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 350kg £1410 (402), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 340kg £1180 (347), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 340kg £1170 (344), P McCammond, Larne Charolais 350kg £1160 (331), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £1090 (330), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 330kg £1030 (312), P McCammond, Larne Parthenais 330kg £1020 (309), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 340kg £1010 (297), P McCammond, Larne Charolais 350kg £1030 (294), S Wright, Carnlough Blo 340kg £980 (288) and Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 350kg £1000 (285).

Over 351kg

W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 380kg £1300 (342), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 490kg £1620 (330), P McCammond, Larne Charolais 360kg £1190 (330), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 380kg £1240 (326), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £1150 (319), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 400kg £1260 (315), A Purdy, Ballymoney Limousin 390kg £1190 (305), A Ross, Newtownards Charolais 370kg £1120 (302), A Purdy, Ballymoney Limousin 400kg £1200 (300), P McCammond, Larne Charolais 400kg £1190 (297), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1160 (297), A Purdy, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg £1090 (294), 460kg £1350 (293), C McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 440kg £1290 (293), 420kg £1230 (292) and G Bradley, Coleraine Simmental 430kg £1250 (290).

Monday 8th April 2024: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a better trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ewes and lambs sold to £330, springers to £188 and pet lambs to £50.

Ewes and lambs

B McAlister, Mosside 5 Suffolk and 9 lambs £330, P Baxter, Glenarm 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £320, S Fry, Kells 5 Suffolk and 9 lambs £312, B McAlister, 5 Dorset and 8 lambs £300, R N Weatherup, Larne 4 Texel and 8 lambs £295, S Fry, Kells 5 Suffolk and 8 lambs £290, R N Weatherup, Larne 5 Texel and 10 lambs £290, P Baxter, Glenarm 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £285, D and H Gregg, Clough 1 Texel and 2 lambs £285, S Loughery, Limavady 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £285, 5 Mule and 10 lambs £285, 4 Mule and 8 lambs £285, J Millar, Broughshane 5 Texel and 10 lambs £282, J Alexander, Clough 1 Texel and 2 lambs £280, P Johnston, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £278 and S Fry, Kells 1 Texel and 3 lambs £275.

Breeders

J Knox, Broughshane 9 Texel £188, R Howie, Doagh 3 Crossbred £178, J Knox, 23 Suffolk £170 and R Howie, Doagh 6 Crossbred £160, 4 Crossbred £148.

Pet lambs

S Hall, 2x £50, A McNair, £40, J and D Boyle, 2 x £40, M McNeill, £38, M Patterson, 2x £38, T Wray, £38, M McNeill, £36, M Patterson, £36, W Reid, £36, S Wilson £36, M McNeill, £34 and S Hall, £34.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 9th April 2024: An entry of 320 Store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1200 over for a Simmental 640kg at £1840 offered by Barry Arthurs, Kircubbin.

Heifers sold to £1500 over for a Limousin 590kg at £2090 presented by Diane Kennedy, Larne.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

D Kennedy, Carrickfergus Limousin 470kg £1570 (334) J Hutchinson, Carrickfergus Charolais 480kg £1490 (310) Charolais 440kg £1360 (309) J Hutchinson, Charolais 450kg £1380 (306) H McConkey, Antrim Limousin 480kg £1470 (306) Limousin 440kg £1320 (300) S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 490kg £1450 (295) JC McMillan, Charolais 460kg £1360 (295) H McConkey, Limousin 500kg £1470 (294) JC McMillan, Simmental 440kg £1290 (293) KD Reid, Limousin 400kg £1170 (292) S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 480kg £1400 (291) Limousin 470kg £1370 (291) H McConkey, Limousin 500kg £1450 (290) J Hutchinson, Charolais 480kg £1390 (289) and H McConkey, Limousin 430kg £1240 (288).

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

JC McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 510kg £1570 (307) Charolais 510kg £1540 (302) R McCullough, Limousin 510kg £1510 (296) J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 540kg £1590 (294) J McMillan, Charolais 510kg £1500 (294)H McConkey, Limousin 520kg £1520 (292) HG Kennedy, Limousin 580kg £1670 (287) S Rea, Glenarm Stabiliser 570kg £1640 (287) B Arthurs, Simmental 640kg £1840 (287) HG Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 630kg £1810 (287) D Tumelty, Charolais 590kg £1690 (286) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 630kg £1800 (285) H McConkey, Limousin 550kg £1570 (285) D Kennedy, Limousin 550kg £1570 (285) L McFall, Simmental 600kg £1710 (285) and S O'Kane, Charolais 570kg £1620 (284).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

WH Knox, Ballynure Limousin 480kg £1440 (300) Limousin 470kg £1360 (289) D Carson, Limousin 460kg £1320 (287) L Galway, Charolais 380kg £1090 (286) JC McMillan, Portglenone Simmental 500kg £1425 (285) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £1360 (283) M Gardiner, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1130 (282) L Galway, Charolais 310kg £870 (280) J Hutchinson, Charolais 480kg £1320 (275) S McConaghy Limousin 480kg £1300 (270) JC McMillan, Charolais 490kg £1320 (269) SJ C Woodburn, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 300kg £800 (266) D Carson, Charolais 490kg £1300 (265) L Galway, Charolais 300kg £790 (263) J Graham, Abondance 500kg £1310 (262) and G McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 480kg £1255 (261).

501kg and over