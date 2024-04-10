Beef heifers selling to 306p for 670kg at £2050 at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 290p for 630kg at £1827 and Friesian cows to 165p for 820kg at £1353.
Beef heifers to 306p for 670kg at £2050.
Beef bullocks to 297p for 690kg at £2149 and to a top per head of £2566 for 920kg.
Friesian bullocks sold to 230p for 680kg at £1564.
Beef cows
F Bateson, Randalstown Limousin 630kg £1827 (290), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 550kg £1463 (266), P Whyte, Maghera Limousin 660kg £1742 (264), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 650kg £1683 (259), B McAuley, Antrim Limousin 730kg £1890 (259), 860kg £2218 (258), R Hunter, Larne Limousin 620kg £1537 (248), S McDowell, Gleno Limousin 670kg £1587 (237), McKay Brothers, Garvagh Simmental 810kg £1919 (237), W Hopes, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 670kg £1554 (232), A McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 750kg £1725 (230) and F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 620kg £1426 (230).
Holstein/Friesian cows
S Kennedy, Doagh 820kg £1353 (165), C A Orr, Cloughmills 700kg £1134 (162), Local Farmer 640kg £1024 (160), 770kg £1232 (160), TS and HP Wallace, Seaforde 650KG £1014 (156), C A Orr, Cloughmills 740kg £1139 (154), W Moore, Dervock 690kg £1055 (153), R Crawford, Glarryford 690kg £1035 (150) and TS and HP Wallace, Seaforde 670kg £1005 (150).
Beef heifers
Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 670kg £2050 (306), 590kg £1793 (304), 640kg £1920 (300), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 720kg £2131 (296), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 690kg £2042 (296), 620kg £1835 (296), Limousin 630kg £1864 (296), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 660kg £1940 (294), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 650kg £1898 (292), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 550kg £1584 (288), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 590kg £1687 (286), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 680kg £1931 (284), A McCullough, Cullybackey Limousin 560kg £1584 (283), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 580kg £1635 (282), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 660kg £1861 (282) and H and J Christie, Dunloy Charolais 620kg £1736 (280).
Beef bullocks
Top per Kg
G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 690kg £2049 (297), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 620kg £1822 (294), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 590kg £1734 (294), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 550kg £1611 (293), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 740kg £2138 (289), R McMordie, Randalstown Limousin 620kg £1785 (288), B Spence, Crumlin Charolais 650kg £1865 (287), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 720kg £2059 (286), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 630kg £1789 (284), D McAllister, Bushmills Limousin 650kg £1846 (284), J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 720kg £2030 (282), Limousin 610kg £1720 (282), G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 720kg £2023 (281), B Spece, Crumlin Limousin 740kg £2079 (281), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 630kg £1764 (280) and J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 740kg £2072 (280).
Top per head
W Kee, Strabane Charolais 920kg £2566, 1000kg £2520, 890kg £2438, D McBurney, Cullybackey Charolais 890kg £2420, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 900kg £2322, D McBurney, Cullybackey Charolais 800kg £2232, J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 790kg £2180, M Creelman, Coleraine Charolais 850kg £2176, J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 830kg £2174, G Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £2168, J Beattie, Ballymoney Charolais 770kg £2140, J Kernohan, Randalstown Limousin 740kg £2138, H Clarke, Upperlands Charolais 810kg £2130, J Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 760kg £2128 and P McErlaine, Toomebridge Charolais 820kg £2107.
Holstein/Friesian bullocks
T Duffin, Toomebridge 680kg £1564 (230), 700kg £1568 (224) and R Crawford, Glarryford 770kg £1694 (220).
Friday 5th April 2024: Bulls top at 3900gns, dairy cows top at £2080, sucklers top at £2100, calves top at £685 and weanlings top at £1660
Dairy cows
T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2080, W, J and B Graham, Moorfields Holstein £2020, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1900, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1900 and D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1800.
Bulls
M Irwin, Fintona Aberdeen Angus 3900gns, 3800gns, 3500gns, 3200gns, 3100gns, 2800gns, 2700gns, B McAuley, Antrim Limousin £2700 and M Irwin, Fintona 2600gns, 2500gns.
Suckler cows
D Compton, Ballymena Belgian Blue and bull calf £2100, J Graham, Crumlin Hereford £1520, G McKeown, Aughafatten Hereford and heifer calf £1480, J Graham, Crumlin Hereford £1450, £1420 and McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin and bull calf £1350.
Calves
An entry of 300 calves in Ballymena resulted in another very good trade. Bulls sold to £685 heifers to £560 and reared Holstein bulls to £430
Bulls
C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £685, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £670, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £635, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £600, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £600 x2, Belgian Blue £590, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £580, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Limousin £570, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £570, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £565, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £560, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £555 and M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £550.
Heifers
A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £560, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Hereford £520, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £515 x2, A M Crawford, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £500, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Limousin £500 x4, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £490, S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £490, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £480, A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £480 and W Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £450 x3.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
R Gordon, Broughshane £430 x2, £400 x6, £350 x2, A M Crawford, Ballynure £325, R and C Steede, Cullybackey £305, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter £235 x2 and R and C Steede, Cullybackey £200.
Weanlings
An entry of 330 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1210 over for a Limousin 450kg at £1660 presented by I Beggs, Whitehead.
Heifers sold to £1130 over for a Belgian Blue 490kg at £1620 offered by L Ervine, Newtownabbey.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
G Harris, Newtownards Limousin 230kg £850 (396), N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 300kg £1100 (366), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 300kg £1050 (350), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 260kg £900 (346), E McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 300kg £1030 (343), J Mulvenna, Glenarm Charolais 180kg £600 (333), E McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 300kg £1000 (333), G Harris, Newtownards Limousin 240kg £790 (329), C Jackson, Kircubbin Parthenais 240kg £790 (329), J Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin 190kg £620 (326) x4, H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 290kg £920 (317), D Convery, Kilrea Limousin 300kg £950 (316) and J Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin 190kg £600
(315).
301-350kg
Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 350kg £1360 (388), B Laverty, Armoy Charolais 320kg £1190 (371), J O’Kane, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 320kg £1080 (337), E McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 350kg £1180 (337), A Purdy, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1100 (333), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1140 (325), D O’Boyle, Glenariffe Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), A McCurdy, Broughshane Saler 340kg £1030 (302), G Harris, Newtownards Limousin 320kg £960 (300), D Convery, Kilrea Limousin 320kg £960 (300), J McNeilly, Clough Limousin 310kg £895 (288), S Beattie, Ballyclare Shorthorn 310kg £850 (274), F C Patterson, Broughshane Hereford 330kg £885 (268), D O’Boyle, Glenariffe Limousin 320kg £830 (259) and I McKenna, Kircubbin Parthenais 310kg £780 (251).
Over 351kg
I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 450kg £1660 (368), 440kg £1590 (361), 470kg £1680 (357), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 370kg £1310 (354), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 470kg £1610 (342), 400kg £1370 (342), G McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 370kg £1250 (337), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 410kg £1370 (334), G McKeown, Aughafatten Limousin 360kg £1200 (333), Charolais 420kg £1370 (326), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 430kg £1400 (325), J O’Kane, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1300 (325), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 460kg £1480 (321) and I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 450kg £1440 (320).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 300kg £970 (323), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 240kg £760 (316), 280kg £860 (307), C Jackson, Kircubbin Parthenais 220kg £660 (300), E McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 290kg £860 (296), A Minnis, Comber Belgian Blue 150kg £430 (286), P McCammond, Larne Parthenais 300kg £850 (283), A Minnis, Comber Belgian Blue 170kg £470 (276), Simmental 240kg £650 (270), P McCammond, Larne Parthenais 260kg £700 (269) x2, W Hamilton, Broughshane Shorthorn beef 270kg £720 (266), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 280kg £740 (264), A Minnis, Comber Limousin 190kg £500 (263) and W Brewster, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 230kg £590 (256) x2.
301 to 350kg
W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Hereford 330kg £1440 (436), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 350kg £1410 (402), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 340kg £1180 (347), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 340kg £1170 (344), P McCammond, Larne Charolais 350kg £1160 (331), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £1090 (330), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 330kg £1030 (312), P McCammond, Larne Parthenais 330kg £1020 (309), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 340kg £1010 (297), P McCammond, Larne Charolais 350kg £1030 (294), S Wright, Carnlough Blo 340kg £980 (288) and Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 350kg £1000 (285).
Over 351kg
W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 380kg £1300 (342), L Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 490kg £1620 (330), P McCammond, Larne Charolais 360kg £1190 (330), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 380kg £1240 (326), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £1150 (319), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 400kg £1260 (315), A Purdy, Ballymoney Limousin 390kg £1190 (305), A Ross, Newtownards Charolais 370kg £1120 (302), A Purdy, Ballymoney Limousin 400kg £1200 (300), P McCammond, Larne Charolais 400kg £1190 (297), S Beattie, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1160 (297), A Purdy, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg £1090 (294), 460kg £1350 (293), C McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 440kg £1290 (293), 420kg £1230 (292) and G Bradley, Coleraine Simmental 430kg £1250 (290).
Monday 8th April 2024: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a better trade.
Ewes and lambs sold to £330, springers to £188 and pet lambs to £50.
Ewes and lambs
B McAlister, Mosside 5 Suffolk and 9 lambs £330, P Baxter, Glenarm 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £320, S Fry, Kells 5 Suffolk and 9 lambs £312, B McAlister, 5 Dorset and 8 lambs £300, R N Weatherup, Larne 4 Texel and 8 lambs £295, S Fry, Kells 5 Suffolk and 8 lambs £290, R N Weatherup, Larne 5 Texel and 10 lambs £290, P Baxter, Glenarm 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £285, D and H Gregg, Clough 1 Texel and 2 lambs £285, S Loughery, Limavady 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £285, 5 Mule and 10 lambs £285, 4 Mule and 8 lambs £285, J Millar, Broughshane 5 Texel and 10 lambs £282, J Alexander, Clough 1 Texel and 2 lambs £280, P Johnston, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £278 and S Fry, Kells 1 Texel and 3 lambs £275.
Breeders
J Knox, Broughshane 9 Texel £188, R Howie, Doagh 3 Crossbred £178, J Knox, 23 Suffolk £170 and R Howie, Doagh 6 Crossbred £160, 4 Crossbred £148.
Pet lambs
S Hall, 2x £50, A McNair, £40, J and D Boyle, 2 x £40, M McNeill, £38, M Patterson, 2x £38, T Wray, £38, M McNeill, £36, M Patterson, £36, W Reid, £36, S Wilson £36, M McNeill, £34 and S Hall, £34.
Tuesday 9th April 2024: An entry of 320 Store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £1200 over for a Simmental 640kg at £1840 offered by Barry Arthurs, Kircubbin.
Heifers sold to £1500 over for a Limousin 590kg at £2090 presented by Diane Kennedy, Larne.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
D Kennedy, Carrickfergus Limousin 470kg £1570 (334) J Hutchinson, Carrickfergus Charolais 480kg £1490 (310) Charolais 440kg £1360 (309) J Hutchinson, Charolais 450kg £1380 (306) H McConkey, Antrim Limousin 480kg £1470 (306) Limousin 440kg £1320 (300) S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 490kg £1450 (295) JC McMillan, Charolais 460kg £1360 (295) H McConkey, Limousin 500kg £1470 (294) JC McMillan, Simmental 440kg £1290 (293) KD Reid, Limousin 400kg £1170 (292) S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 480kg £1400 (291) Limousin 470kg £1370 (291) H McConkey, Limousin 500kg £1450 (290) J Hutchinson, Charolais 480kg £1390 (289) and H McConkey, Limousin 430kg £1240 (288).
501kg and over
JC McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 510kg £1570 (307) Charolais 510kg £1540 (302) R McCullough, Limousin 510kg £1510 (296) J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 540kg £1590 (294) J McMillan, Charolais 510kg £1500 (294)H McConkey, Limousin 520kg £1520 (292) HG Kennedy, Limousin 580kg £1670 (287) S Rea, Glenarm Stabiliser 570kg £1640 (287) B Arthurs, Simmental 640kg £1840 (287) HG Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 630kg £1810 (287) D Tumelty, Charolais 590kg £1690 (286) J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 630kg £1800 (285) H McConkey, Limousin 550kg £1570 (285) D Kennedy, Limousin 550kg £1570 (285) L McFall, Simmental 600kg £1710 (285) and S O'Kane, Charolais 570kg £1620 (284).
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
WH Knox, Ballynure Limousin 480kg £1440 (300) Limousin 470kg £1360 (289) D Carson, Limousin 460kg £1320 (287) L Galway, Charolais 380kg £1090 (286) JC McMillan, Portglenone Simmental 500kg £1425 (285) J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £1360 (283) M Gardiner, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1130 (282) L Galway, Charolais 310kg £870 (280) J Hutchinson, Charolais 480kg £1320 (275) S McConaghy Limousin 480kg £1300 (270) JC McMillan, Charolais 490kg £1320 (269) SJ C Woodburn, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 300kg £800 (266) D Carson, Charolais 490kg £1300 (265) L Galway, Charolais 300kg £790 (263) J Graham, Abondance 500kg £1310 (262) and G McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 480kg £1255 (261).
501kg and over
D Kennedy, Carrickfergus Limousin 590kg £2090 (354) Limousin 550kg £1870 (340) Limousin 610kg £2060 (337) S McConaghy, Charolais 550kg £1690 (307) M McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 560kg £1660 (296) D Kennedy, Limousin 510kg £1510 (296) Limousin 550kg £1570 (285) JC McMillan, Charolais 540kg £1520 (281) S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 530kg £1470 (277) S McConaghy, Limousin 530kg £1460 (275) J McMillan, Charolais 570kg £1570 (275) S McConaghy, Charolais 530kg £1450 (273) JC McMillan, Charolais 510kg £1390 (272) and J Graham, Portglenone Charolais 510kg £1370 (268).