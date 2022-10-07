Beef heifers selling to £1310 at Raphoe
Sheep sale Monday 3rd October 2022 - There was a large entry of sheep this week again with a good trade for all on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€60 to €80 for 25-30 kgs.
€80 to €110 for 30-40 kgs.
Most Popular
€110 to €125 for 40-45 kgs.
€125 to €135 for 45-55 kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60 to €190 each.
Cattle sale Thursday 6th October 2022 - There was another large entry for this week's sale with the trade for quality cattle remaining on par with that of previous weeks seeing prices in the range of €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.
Advertisement
Plainer lots proved more difficult to sell, in particular light weight Friesian cattle but stronger stock in this category achieved between €2/kg and €2.30/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.50/kg to €2.30/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg
Advertisement
Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €920 to €1075 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €750 to €1260 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €400 to €1160 over the weight.
Advertisement
Beef heifers - €750 to €1310 over the weight.
Store heifers - €350 to €920 over the weight.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Advertisement
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.