Beef heifers selling to £1310 at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€60 to €80 for 25-30 kgs.

€80 to €110 for 30-40 kgs.

Livestock Markets

€110 to €125 for 40-45 kgs.

€125 to €135 for 45-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €190 each.

Cattle sale Thursday 6th October 2022 - There was another large entry for this week's sale with the trade for quality cattle remaining on par with that of previous weeks seeing prices in the range of €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Plainer lots proved more difficult to sell, in particular light weight Friesian cattle but stronger stock in this category achieved between €2/kg and €2.30/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.50/kg to €2.30/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €920 to €1075 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €750 to €1260 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €1160 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €750 to €1310 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €920 over the weight.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.