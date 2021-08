Beef heifers selling to £1485 at Markethill Mart

Heifers

160 heifers maintained an exceptionally strong demand particularly for top quality middleweight heifers sold to a top of £334 per 100 kilos for 370k Limousin at £1235 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £301 for 450k at £1365 and £299 per 100 kilos for 430k at £1285.

Several top quality middleweights sold from £220 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £239 per 100 kilos for 516k at £1235 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £235 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1385.

Beef heifers sold from £210 to £231 for 646k at £1485 for a Portadown farmer followed by £228 per 100 kilos for 648k at £1575 from a Benburb producer.

Forward heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 516k £1235 £239.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1385 £235.00; Armagh 588k £1375 £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 506k £1175 £232.00; Keady farmer 546k £1265 £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 532k £1225 £230.00 and Tynan farmer 594k £1365 £230.

Beef heifers

Portadown farmer 646k £1495 £231.00; Benburb farmer 648k £1475 £228.00; Kilkeel farmer 642k £1455 £227.00; Benburb farmer 678k £1535 £226.00; Armagh farmer 688k £1545 £225.00; Annaghmore farmer 636k £1425 £224.00 and Armagh farmer 626k £1385 £221.

Middleweight heifers

Dromara farmer 370k £1235 £334.00; Dromara farmer 454k £1365 £301.00; Dromara farmer 430k £1285 £299.00; Dromara farmer 410k £1215 £296.00; Dromara farmer 392k £1095 £279.00; Markethill farmer 374k £1035 £277.00; Dromara farmer 404k £1065 £264.00 and Hamiltonsbawn farmer 490k £1175 £240.

Bullocks

160 bullocks maintained an excellent trade with good quality feeding bullocks from £210 to £257 per 100 kilos for 504k at £1295 from a Moira farmer.

The same owner received £251 for 530k at £1335 and a Whitecross producer received £242 per 100 kilos for 540k at £1305.

Heavy bullocks sold to £1635 for 710k at £230 with several more beef bullocks from £210 to £225 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £262 for 448k at £1175 from a Moira farmer followed by £250 for 486k at £1215 from a Derrynoose farmer. A Moira farmer received £248k for 486k at £1205.

Forward bullocks

Moira farmer 504k £1295 £257.00; Moira farmer 532k £1335 £251.00; Whitecross farmer 540k £1305 £242.00; Moira farmer 530k £1255 £237.00; Moira farmer 512k £1185 £231.00; Moira farmer 636k £1465 £230.00; Moira farmer 506k £1165 £230.00 and Moira farmer 508k £1155 £227.

Beef bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 710k £1635 £230.00; Netownhamilton farmer 638k £1435 £225.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 668k £1485 £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 682k £1485 £218.00; Portadown farmer 662k £1425 £215.00 and Armagh farmer 684k £1465 £214.

Middleweight bullocks

Moira farmer 448k £1175 £262.00; Derrynoose farmer 486k £1215 £250.00; Moira farmer 486k £1205 £248.00; Moira farmer 488k £1205 £247.00; Rathfriland farmer 370k £915 £247.00; Moira farmer 464k £1135 £245.00; Moira farmer 500k £1215 £243.00 and Derrynoose farmer 496k £1165 £235.

Weanlings

230 weanlings returned an exceptionally strong demand with several very high prices recorded.

Light male weanlings sold to a top of £360 per 100 kilos for 336k at £1210 from a Dromara farmer followed by £327 per 100 kilos for 358k at £1170 from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £316 for 358k at £1130 and £300 for 360k at £1080. Strong male weanlings sold to £285 for 446k at £1270 for a Forkhill farmer followed by £280 for 404k at £1130 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Several more strong males from £220 to £272 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £293 per 100 kilos for 376k at £1100 from a Keady farmer followed by £284 per 100 kilos for 402k at £1140 from a Keady producer.

All good quality heifers sold from £220 to £283 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Forkhill farmer 446k £1270 £285.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £1130 £280.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £1130 £280.00; Banbridge farmer 408k £1110 £272.00; Banbridge farmer 408k £1060 £260.00; Forkhill farmer 478k £1180 £247.00;

Light male weanlings

Dromara farmer 336k £1210 £360.00; Rathfriland farmer 358k £1170 £327.00; Rathfriland farmer 358k £1130 £316.00; Rathfriland farmer 360k £1080 £300.00; Katesbridge farmer 314k £920 £293.00; Dromara farmer 348k £1010 £290.00 and Katesbridge farmer 360k £1020 £283.

Heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 376k £1100 £293.00; Keady farmer 402k £1140 £284.00; Keady farmer 364k £1030 £283.00; Forkhill farmer 386k £1030 £267.00; Keady farmer 388k £1010 £260.00; Keady farmer 342k £870 £254.00; Keady farmer 434k £1080 £249.00 and Tandragee farmer 260k £670 £257.