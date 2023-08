Heifers

120 heifers included several pens of beef heifers which sold to a top of £297 for 640k at £1905 from a Scarva producer. The same owner received £278 for 670k at £1865.

An entry of nine beef heifers from a Scarva farmer averaged 616k at £1745 per head £283 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Main demand for beef heifers from £235 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward feeding heifers from £240 to £298 for 590k at £1765 from a Scarva farmer.

The same owner received £291 for 592k at £1725.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £279 for 400k at £1115 from a Moira farmer. A Portadown producer received £273 for 474k at £1295.

Beef heifers

Scarva farmer 642k £1905 3297.00; Scarva farmer 670k £1865 £278.00; Poyntzpass farmer 670k £1745 £261.00; Annaghmore farmer 628k £1595 £254.00; Annaghmore farmer 668k £1635 £245.00; Annaghmore farmer 724k £1765 £244.00 and Tandragee farmer 634k £1505 £237.

Forward heifers

Scarva farmer 592k £1765 £298.00; Scarva farmer 592k £1725 £291.00; Scarva farmer 616k £1785 £290.00; Scarva farmer 618k £1765 £286.00; Jerrettspass farmer 570k £1585 £278.00; Scarva farmer 606k £1595 £263.00; Scarva farmer 596k £1545 £259.00; Armagh farmer 594k £1485 £250.00 and Armagh farmer 586k £1455 £248.

Middleweight heifers

Moira farmer 400k £1115 £279.00; Portadown farmer 474k £1295 £273.00; Aughnacloy farmer 480k £1295 £270.00; Armagh farmer 412k £1075 £261.00; Moira farmer 398k £1035 £260.00; Jerrettspass farmer 498k £1255 £252.00; Portadown farmer 440k £1095 £249.00 and Jerrettspass farmer 494k £1185 £240.

Bullocks

150 bullocks sold in a very firm demand particularly for top quality animals.

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £240 to £297 for 530k at £1575 from a Saintfield farmer.

The same owner received £285 for 510k at £1455.

Beef bullocks sold to £282 for 718k at £2025 from a Belcoo farmer.

The same owner received £266 for 670k at £1785.

Main demand for beef bullocks from £240 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £313 for 440k at £1385 from a Saintfield farmer.

The same owner received £292 for 482k at £1405 and £288 for 488k at £1405.

This producer sold 10 bullocks to average 492k at £1355 £276 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Belcoo farmer 718k £2025 £282.00; Belcoo farmer 672k £1785 £266.00; Ballinderry farmer 714k £1855 £260.00; Ballinderry farmer 684k £1775 £260.00; Dromara farmer 688k £1675 £244.00; Belcoo farmer 648k £1575 £243.00; Belcoo farmer 652k £1575 £242.00 and Hilltown farmer 678k £1625 £240.

Forward bullocks

Saintfield farmer 530k £1575 £297.00; Saintfield farmer 510k £1455 £285.00; Belcoo farmer 602k £1665 £277.00; Armagh farmer 582k £1575 £271.00; Belcoo farmer 608k £1645 £271.00; Armagh farmer 548k £1480 £270.00; Mountnorris farmer 590k £1575 £267.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1425 £264.00; Saintfield farmer 540k £1425 £264.00 and Belcoo farmer 592k £1555 £263.

Middleweight bullocks

Saintfield farmer 442k £1385 £313.00; Saintfield farmer 482k £1405 £292.00; Saintfield farmer 488k £1405 £288.00; Portadown farmer 496k £1365 £275.00; Saintfield farmer 482k £1275 £265.00; Portadown farmer 386k £1015 £263.00; Waringstown farmer 424k £1085 £256.00; Annaghmore farmer 410k £1040 £254.00; Portadown farmer 480k £1215 £253.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 488k £1235 £253.

Weanlings

140 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males from £240 to £309 for 340k Aberdeen Angus at £1050 from a Kilkeel farmer and for 298k at £920 from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £307 for 300k at £920 and for 306k at £940.

Stronger males sold to £362 for 404k at £1060 from a Tandragee farmer.

Light heifer weanlings to £293 for 328k at £960 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £283 for 400k at £1130 from a Dromara producer. A Rathfriland farmer received £282 for 302k at £850.

Stronger heifers sold to £296 for 412k at £1220 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £286 for 412k at £1180.

Strong male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 404k £1060 £262.00; Keady farmer 414k £1080 £261.00; Kilkeel farmer 424k £1080 £255.00; Camlough farmer 410k £1040 £254.00; Keady farmer 440k £1090 £248.00; Kilkeel farmer 430k £1060 £247.00 and Dromara farmer 402k £990 £246.

Light male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 340k £1050 £309.00; Rathfriland farmer 298k £920 £309.00; Rathfriland farmer 306k £940 £307.00; Rathfriland farmer 300k £920 £307.00; Rathfriland farmer 290k £880 £304.00; Rathfriland farmer 284k £860 £303.00; Kilkeel farmer 370k £1080 £292.00; Tandragee farmer 336k £960 £286.00; Belfast farmer 316k £890 £282.00 and Rathfriland farmer 302k £850 £282.

Strong heifer weanlings

Dromara farmer 412k £1220 £296.00; Dromara farmer 412k £1180 £286.00 and Dromara farmer 402k £1140 £284.

Light heifer weanlings

Lisburn farmer 328k £960 £293.00; Dromara farmer 400k £1130 £283.00; Rathfriland farmer 302k £850 £282.00; Rathfriland farmer 266k £740 £278.00; Annaghmore farmer 270k £740 £274.00; Dromara farmer 394k £1060 £269.00; Crossmaglen farmer 314k £810 £258.00; Annaghmore farmer 350k £900 £257.00 and Annaghmore farmer 374k £950 £254.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £1940 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from a Portadown farmer.

The same sold a Limousin heifer and bull calf at £1760 and Limousin cow and heifer calf at £1580.