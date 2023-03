Heifers

The 130 heifers sold at an exceptionally strong demand for all classes.

Beef heifers sold up to £2265 for 810k £278 from a Co Fermanagh farmer followed by £274 for 660k at £1818 for a Fermanagh farmer.

Livestock Markets

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £250 to £270 per 100k.

Forward heifers

Forward feeding heifers sold £315 for 600k at £1895 from a Fermanagh producer followed by £306 for 508k at £1555 from a Lisburn farmer.

An Armagh farmer received £303 526k at £1595. All good quality feeding heifers sold readily from £260 to £300 per 100k.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to a top of £266 for 580k at £1555.

Fermanagh farmer : 636k £1835 £289 : Fermanagh farmer : 814k £2265 £278 : Fermanagh farmer : 662k £1815 £274 : Armagh producer : 658k £1715 £261 : Armagh farmer : 728k £1885 259p : Armagh farmer : 646k £1665 258p : Armagh producer : 710k £1795 £253 and Armagh producer : 688k £1735 £252.

Beef heifers

Fermanagh farmer : 602k £1895 £315 : Lisburn farmer : 508k £1555 £306 : Armagh producer : 526k £1595 £303 : Fermanagh farmer : 540k £1625 £301 : Fermanagh farmer : 592k £1775 £300 : Bessbrook farmer : 622k £1825 £293 : Fermanagh farmer : 544k £1595 £293 : Fermanagh farmer : 606k £1745 £287 : Fermanagh farmer : 622k £1775 £285 and Banbridge producer : 608k £1725 283p.

Middleweight heifers

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £308 for 470k at £1455 for an Armagh farmer followed by £276 for 460k at £1275 from a Downpatrick producer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £254 for 410k at £1065 from a Richhill producer.

Armagh farmer : 472k £1455 £308 : Downpatrick producer : 462k £1275 £276 : Lisburn farmer : 442k £1185 £268 : Downpatrick producer : 442k £1175 £266 : Killeavey farmer : 420k £1105 £263 : Richhill farmer : 420k £1065 £254 : Downpatrick farmer : 488k £1225 £251 : Tassagh farmer : 414k £1035 £250 and Armagh farmer : 418k £1035 £248.

Bullocks

The 120 bullocks sold in another very firm demand with beef bullocks to £291 per 100k for 650k at £1895 from a Ballinderry farmer, followed by £280 for 676k at £1895 from a Loughgall producer.

Main demand from £250 to £260 per 100k.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £288 for 588k at £1695 from a Newry farmer, followed by £284 for 580k at £1665 from a Loughgall farmer.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £250 to £283 per 100k.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £240 to £296 for 460k at £1375 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £295 for 446k at £1315 from a Downpatrick producer.

Beef bullocks

Ballinderry farmer : 652k £1895 £291 : Loughgall farmer 676k £1895 £280 : Tandragee farmer : 720k £1855 £258 : Tandragee farmer : 704k £1795 £255 and Tandragee farmer : 676k £1715 £254.

Middleweight bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer : 464k £1375 £296 : Downpatrick farmer : 446k £1315 £295 : Sixmilecross farmer : 410k £1195 £292 : Cullyhanna farmer : 500k £1455 £291 : Cullyhanna farmer : 470k £1355 £288 : Downpatrick farmer : 390k £1095 £281 : Keady farmer : 490k £1355 £277 and Sixmilecross farmer : 422k £1165 £276.

Weanlings

The 180 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality strong males sold readily from £280 to £320 per 100k for 444k at £1420 from a Portadown farmer.

Same owner received £314 for 442k at £1390.

Kilkeel farmer received £313 for 454k at £1420.

Good quality light males sold to a top of £359 per 100k for 270k at £970 from a Saintfield farmer followed by £332 for 298k at £990 from a Portadown producer.

All good quality light males sold from £280 to £320 per 100k.

Heifer weanlings

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £340 per 100k for 350k at £1190 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £333 for 376k at £1250 from a Kilkeel producer.

A Saintfield farmer received £319 for 254k at £810.

Main demand for good quality heifer weanlings from £260 to £302 per 100k.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer : 444k £1420 £320 : Portadown farmer : 442k £1390 £314 : Kilkeel farmer : 454k £1420 £313 : Kilkeel farmer : 410k £1260 £307 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 406k £1220 £310 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 490k £1460 £298 : Tandragee farmer : 404k £1190 £295 : Kilkeel farmer : 412k £1210 £294 and Dromara farmer : 418k £1220 £292.

Light male weanlings

Saintfield farmer : 270k £970 £359 : Portadown farmer : 298k £990 £332 : Armagh farmer : 288k £900 £313 : Dromara farmer : 284k £880 £310 : Portadown farmer : 358k £1100 £307 : Dromara farmer : 396k £1200 £303 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 302k £910 £301 : Tandragee farmer : 320k £960 £300 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 370k £1100 £297 and Poyntzpass farmer : 314k £930 £296.

Heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer : 350k £1190 £340 : Kilkeel farmer : 376k £1250 £333 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 366k £1200 £328 : Saintfield producer : 254k £810 £319 : Saintfield producer : 254k £800 £315 : Kilkeel farmer : 370k £1150 £310 : Portadown farmer : 316k £970 £307 : Kilkeel seller : 398k £1200 £302 : Hilltown seller : 298k £900 £302 and Newry farmer : 262k £790 £302.

An entry of 1670 sheep in Markethill on Monday 20th March sold in a steady trade for hoggets and cull ewes.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 500p to 525p for 22.1k at £116 from a Tandragee farmer and for 20.4k at £107 from a Benburb producer.

Heavy hoggets sold up to £129 each with several pens from £124 to £128.50 each.

Top rate for heavy hoggets 508p for 24.4k at £124 followed by 504p for 25.2k at £127 each.

Stores sold to 533p for 19.9k at £106 followed by 531p for 19.7k at £104.50 each.

The 310 cull ewes sold to a top of £200 each with others at £184 and £170.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £120 to £166.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

Ewes and lambs sold to a top of £270 for doubles with others at £260, £255 and £250.

Main demand for good quality doubles from £200 to £240.

Singles to £190 with several more from £160 to £180 each.

Heavy hoggets

Armagh farmer : 24.4k £124 508p : Richhill farmer :25.2k £127 504p : Tandragee farmer : 24.1k £121 502p : Armagh producer : 25k £124 496p : Portadown seller : 25k £124 496p : Armagh farmer : 24.2k £120 496p : Tandragee farmer : 24.3k £120 494p : Silverbridge seller : 24.4k £120 492p and Whitecross farmer : 24.1k £118.50.

Middleweight hoggets

Tandragee producer : 22.1k £116 525p : Benburb producer : 20.4k £107 525p ; Belleeks farmer : 22.5k £117 520p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20.3k £105.50 520p : Armagh seller : 20.6k £107 520p : Belleeks farmer : 23.5k £121 515p : Castlecaulfield producer : 21k £107 510p : Armagh farmer : 23.3k £118 509p and Annaghmore farmer : 22.5k £114 507p.

Stores