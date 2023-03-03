Bullocks

Omagh producer 620kg Charolais at £1850, 514kg Limousin at £1590; Belcoo producer 570kg Charolais at £1800, 548kg Charolais at £1800, 624kg Charolais at £1760, 638kg Charolais at £1770; Derrylin producer 626kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 576kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 436kg Charolais at £1470, 500kg Charolais at £1530; Kinawley producer 510kg Limousin at £1500, 520kg Charolais at £1670, 524kg Charolais at £1670

Lisnaskea producer 452kg Limousin at £1270, 484kg Limousin at £1350; Benburb producer 578kg Charolais at £1750, 552kg Charolais at £1630, 524kg Charolais at £1480

Enniskillen Mart

Brookeborough producer 382kg Charolais at £12007; Belcoo producer 548kg Charolais at £1760, 624kg Charolais at £1760, 582kg Simmental at £1750, 570kg Charolais at £1800, 602kg Hereford at £1620; Boho producer 478kg Hereford at £1270, 560kg Hereford at £1340; Tempo producer 338kg Friesian at £740, 358kg Friesian at £730; Kesh producer 498kg Charolais at £1520, 524kg Limousin at £1630, 480kg Charolais at £1540, 428kg Charolais at £1350; Enniskillen producer 610kg Charolais at £1660, 594kg Limousin at £1610 and Fivemiletown producer 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1500 for a Limousin 500kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1300 for a Charolais 385kg.

Ruling prices: Derrylin producer 500kg Limousin steer at £1500, 435kg Limousin steer at £1390, 382k Limousin steer at £1190, 352kg Limousin steer at £1010; Belleek producer 385kg Charolais heifer at £1300, 380kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 367kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 362kg Limousin heifer at £1140; Garrison producer 207kg Charolais bull at £750, 291kg Simmental bull at £970, 241kg Saler bull at £740, 270kg Charolais heifer at £890; Florencecourt producer 364kg Charolais bull at £1270, 444kg Limousin heifer at £1210; Rosslea producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1170, 270kg Limousin bull at £990, 324kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 346kg Charolais steer at £1230, 317kg Charolais heifer at £960; Garrison producer 350kg Charolais steer at £1300, 349kg Charolais steer at £1310, 328kg Charolais steer at £1170, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 227kg Charolais heifer at £760; Kesh producer 492kg Charolais bull at £1440, 366kg Charolais bull at £1170, 367kg Charolais bull at £1200, 396kg Charolais heifer at £1160; Enniskillen producer 415kg Charolais steer at £1300, 414kg Charolais steer at £1360, 396kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 490kg Charolais heifer at £1290; Bellanaleck producer 328kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 315kg Charolais heifer at £930, 323kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 307kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Kesh producer 251kg Charolais bull at £1030, 288kg Charolais bull at £1000; Enniskillen producer 338kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1220, 330kg Charolais steer at £1060, 252kg Charolais steer at £940, 347kg Charolais steer at £1260; Derrygonnelly producer 337kg Charolais heifer at £980, 366kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 304kg Charolais heifer at £890, 323kg Charolais bull at £1100, 237kg Charolais heifer at £800; Letterbreen producer 352kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £880, 388kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £900, 374kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £950; Garrison producer 302kg Limousin heifer at £870, 298kg Limousin heifer at £850, 268kg Limousin heifer at £870; Kinawley producer 237kg Limousin bull at £700, 220kg Limousin heifer at £760, 237kg Limousin heifer at £770; Letterbreen producer 411kg Charolais steer at £1480, 411kg Charolais steer at £1300, 349kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 328kg Charolais heifer at £920 and Belleek producer 319kg Charolais heifer at £970, 360kg Charolais bull at £1050, 357kg Limousin bull at £1000, 364kg Limousin bull at £1010.

Calves

February born Simmental bull at £420, January born Shorthorn bull at £375, February born Belgian Blue bull at £265, January born Belgian Blue bull at £265, January born Aberdeen Angus bull at £205, January born Aberdeen Angus bull at £195, February born Limousin bull at £200, February born Hereford bull at £240, January born Hereford heifer at £255, January born Hereford heifer at £250, January born Belgian Blue heifer at £240, January born Belgian Blue heifer at £220, January born Limousin heifer at £160, January born Limousin heifer at £140, January born Limousin heifer at £170, January born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £140 and February born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £120.

Suckler cows

2019 born Limousin cow with four month of Belgian Blue heifer at foot and back in calf six months to Charolais bull at £3520, 2020 born Charolais heifer with four month old Charolais heifer and back in calf four months at £2320; 2020 born Limousin heifer with four month old Limousin bull at £2200, 2020 born Simmental heifer with four month old Limousin bull at £2200, 2016 Limousin cow with four month old Charolais heifer at £2050, 2012 Hereford cow with four month old Charolais heifer at £1650, 2020 Charolais heifer with two month old Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1770, 2016 Hereford cow with one month old Limousin bull at £1590, 2020 Hereford heifer in calf to Charolais bull at £1560, 2020 Aberdeen Angus heifer in calf to Charolais bull at £1380 and 2020 Aberdeen Angus heifer in calf to Charolais bull at £1290.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 315ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1820 and to top of at £2050, medium weights from 230-332ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1660, while light weights sold from 240-324ppk paid for a 436kg Charolais at £1410.

Fivemiletown producer Charolais 690kg at £2050, Charolais 640kg at £1800, 600kg at £1770; Tempo producer Charolais 578kg at £1820, Limousin 570kg at £1700, Limousin 600kg at £1700, Limousin 600kg at £1660; Kinawley producer Charolais 560kg at £1670

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 550kg at £1650, Charolais 560kg at £1620, Charolais 500kg at £1660, Charolais 450kg at £1420; Bellanaleck producer Charolais 400kg at £1400, Charolais 430kg at £1310; Rosslea producer Charolais 490kg at £1400, Charolais 550kg at £1660, Charolais 490kg at £1440, Charolais 450kg at £1400, Charolais 460kg at £1380; Roscor producer Charolais 480kg at £1400; Kinawley producer Charolais 546kg at £1590, Derrylin producer Charolais 520kg at £1570, Charolais 490kg at £1460, Charolais 430kg at £1410, Charolais 500kgat £1440; Kesh producer Charolais 520kg at £1570, Charolais 420kg at £1330, Derrylin producer Charolais 450kg at £1200kg and Garrison producer 1310kg 403kg 350kg Charolais at £1110.