Beef lots selling to a top price of £1650 at Enniskillen

While medium and heavier steers to £1450 for a 612kg Limousin (2.36ppk).

Bullocks

Derrylin producer 612kg Limousin at £1450, 604kg Aberdeen Angus at £1420, 538kg Limousin at £1210, 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, 604kg Aberdeen Angus at £1420, Irvinestown producer 416kg Holstein at £540, 434kg Holstein at £620, 510kg Friesian at £760, Ballinamallard producer 448kg Aberdeen Angus at £960, 420kg Aberdeen Angus at £830, Magerveely producer 388kg Limousin at £1000, 454kg Charolais at £1100, 382kg Limousin at £1010, Lisbellaw producer 666kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 632kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410, Lisnaskea producer 612kg Belgian Blue at £1320, 618kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320 and Derrygonnelly producer 572kg Charolais at £1340, 492kg Limousin at £1240, 556kg Charolais at £1300.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1100 for a Charolais 402kg, heifers sold from £620 to £980 for a Limousin 316kg.

Ruling prices: Derrylin producer 402kg Charolais bull at £1100, 372kg Charolais bull at £1040, 329kg Charolais bull at £1020, 375kg Limousin bull at £1000, Enniskillen producer 314kg Charolais bull at £890, 242kg Belgian Blue bull at £750, 300kg Charolais bull at £900, Kesh producer 310kg Charolais steer at £970, 218 Charolais heifer at £630, 241kg Limousin heifer at £690, Trillick producer 400kg Limousin heifer at £990, 342kg Limousin heifer at £940, Kesh producer 253kg Limousin bull at £960, 228kg Charolais bull at £770, 278kg Charolais heifer at £760, 308kg Charolais heifer at £820, Derrygonnelly producer 377kg Limousin steer at £1000, 341kg Limousin steer at £940, 294kg Limousin heifer at £800, 278kg Charolais bull at £870, Fivemiletown producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1030, 328kg Charolais heifer at £850, 295kg Charolais bull at £840, Rosslea producer 302kg Limousin bull at £850, 329kg Limousin bull at £890, 305kg Limousin bull at £890, Enniskillen producer 265kg Charolais heifer at £780, 426kg Charolais steer at £940, 292kg Limousin heifer at £730, 190kg Charolais bull at £590, 316kg Charolais heifer at £960, 456kg Charolais steer at £1120, 366kg Charolais steer at £990, 336kg Charolais heifer at £870, 335kg Charolais steer at £970, 249kg Charolais heifer at £740, Kinawley producer 302kg Charolais heifer at £880, 336kg Limousin steer at £940, 297kg Limousin steer at £900 and Lisbellaw producer 362kg Limousin bull at £1000, 370kg Charolais bull at £960, 405kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £810, 340kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £740, 245kg Charolais heifer at £680.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from £200 - £3005 for an Aberdeen Angus, while heifers sold to £285 for a Belgian Blue.

Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £305, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £195, Augher producer Belgian Blue heifer at £285, Simmental heifer at £205, Simmental heifer at £175, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £160, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £280, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £195 and Ederney producer Limousin bull at £265.

Suckler cows

Derrygonnelly producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1550, Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1330, Ederney producer Shorthorn cow with bull at £1460, Limousin cow with heifer at £1480, Belleek producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1320, springing Saler heifer at £1440, Ballinamallard producer springing Simmental heifer at £1530, springing Limousin heifer at £1400, springing Limousin cow at £1240 and Lisbellaw producer springing Charolais cow at £1150.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 236ppk paid for a 620kg Charolais at £1440, while lighter weights sold from 205-240ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1080.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 620kg at £1400, Garrison producer Charolais 680kg at £1450 and Tempo producer Charolais 580kg at £1300, Charolais 550kg at £1200.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 198ppk paid for a 660kg Charolais at £1300 and a top price of at £1650, lighter weights from 122-207ppk, Friesian cows from 70-142ppk.